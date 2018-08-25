Amazon Hires Twitter Trolls To Tweet Nice Things About Its Warehouses

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 18:44

Over the past month, an army of Amazon workers was discovered on social media, defending their employer after numerous reports surfaced of the terrible working conditions at the company’s fulfillment centers. The Twitter accounts, which were believed by some to be social bots, are paid by Amazon to regain control of the "working conditions" narrative lost this summer after multiple stories revealed workplace safety issues.

TechCrunch first reported the accounts Friday after Twitter user @bornwithatail_ on Thursday found numerous accounts posting similar messages. The report specified that only 15 public accounts were found, all displaying similar characteristics. As shown below, each account uses the same Amazon smile logo as its Twitter banner (all banners perfectly sized), have “FC Ambassador” plus a unique name as the handle, and accounts are all backlinked to Amazon’s fulfillment center tour website.

“After Flamboyant Shoes Guy called out the phenomenon, I found 15 accounts (please don’t abuse them — they get enough of that already). All with “Amazon smiles” as their backgrounds and several with animals as profile pictures. All have the same biostructure: “(Job titles) @(warehouse shorthand location). (Duration) Amazonian. (2- or 3-item list of things they like.)” All have “FC Ambassador” in their name. All have links to an Amazon warehouse tour service,” said TechCrunch.

Here is a snapshot of Amazon’s army of Twitter trolls

TechCrunch said FC Ambassadors mostly replied to Twitter users who criticized Amazon working conditions. The tweets all seem scripted to some extent and are presented in a manner that does not fit the profile of a low skill/wage worker.

TechCrunch points out that ambassadors do not receive compensation for social media postings; it is a “totally optional role.” But they also raise the question of how ambassadors find the time to research social media for negative posts, then counter the arguments, all at the same time of working long hours at the warehouse.

One Twitter user was successful at triggering an Amazon troll.

Then two Amazon trolls showed up in the conversation.

One of the most embarrassing conversation topics that ambassadors magically pop up in are the reports about Amazon workers peeing in bottles and trash cans.

What are people saying on Twitter?

Amazon told TechCrunch that these “FC ambassadors are employees who have experience working in our fulfillment centers. It’s important that we do a good job of educating people about the actual environment inside our fulfillment centers, and the FC ambassador program is a big part of that along with the fulfilment center tours we provide.”

Judging by the posting history, it seems as the program to repair Amazon’s image on social media via Twitter trolls started earlier this month.

A former ambassador and three-year warehouse Amazon veteran Chris Grantham spilled the beans to Yahoo Finance’s Krystal Hu, who shared the information with TechCrunch:

“When I was there they just got an extra paid day off and a gift card after Peak [pre-holiday season]. This is what I got. A paid day off (that expired in 3 weeks lol) and a $50 Amazon gift card. Plus, they gave us lunch. Coldcuts and sandwich bread. I absolutely did not get paid more to train people.

Ambassador isn’t a ‘job’ you do every day, its just something you are trained to do. You go to a 4 hour class and they teach you how to teach others to tie a knot using a set of instructions. This is how new hires a supposed to be taught. You are supposed to teach them right from a script using a set protocol. Becoming an ambassador was a way to get out of loading trucks, or packing boxes for 10 to 12 hrs. You may ambassador 1 day then unload trucks for the next 3.

I stopped doing it after the first year I was there because it didn’t pay more. It’s voluntary. Your manager picks them. Generally speaking ambassadors are the “kiss asses” of the department.”

As for the weird Twitter army of Amazon trolls cheerfully defending warehouse tasks, it appears to be an Orwellian maneuver by the company to regain control of the narrative after the world recently found out about the deplorable working conditions in its facilities. In doing so, it seems Amazon could be offering gift cards and Coldcut sandwiches to its employees for the ambassador role. Personally, it is more or less a media PR firm running the show.

Tags
Internet & Mail Order Department Stores
Search Engines

Comments

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
jmack Sat, 08/25/2018 - 18:51 Permalink

hahah,   a ZH fight clubber  that worked for amazon would put a dollop of shit in every box packed, or maybe a note  asking for help and slavation from bezos' corporate slavery, if they are not hardcore subversives.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 2
Never One Roach toady Sat, 08/25/2018 - 19:04 Permalink

8 years of Obamanomics and several of Obamacare.....Retail is going to get destroyed this year:

Marketwatch

"These Sears and Kmart stores will start liquidation sales as early as next week "

Sears Holdings Corp. has provided a list of 46 unprofitable stores, across 28 states, that it will close in November.

The number includes 33 Sears stores and 13 Kmart stores. The struggling department store chain said liquidation sales at the closing stores will begin as early as Aug. 30.

Shares SHLD, -0.90% bounced 0.9% in morning trade Friday, after slumping 5.9% on Thursday to close at a record low of $1.11. They have tumbled 39% this month and 89% this year. In comparison, the SPDR S&P Retail exchange-traded fund XRT, -1.10% has run up 15% year to date and the S&P 500 index SPX, +0.62% has gained 7.4%.

Earlier this summer, Sears provided an updated list of 78 Sears and Kmart stores that it said would close in September.

The company had originally said in May that it had identified 100 non-profitable stores, and that it would begin closing 72 of those stores in the coming months. At that time, Sears initially provided a list of 63 stores it would begin closing in early September, then updated that list in early June to 68 stores, then added 10 more stores to the list in late June that it said would begin closing in late September.

““We continue to evaluate our network of stores, which is a critical component to our integrated retail transformation, and will make further adjustments as needed,”’ the company said in a statement. '“We thank associates affected by these store closures for their many contributions to our company. Eligible associates will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.””

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sat, 08/25/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

Creepy. I agree, those warehouses are sweat shops. The floor workers get stocks? Hahahaha! Sure they do. One tweet says this "full medical from day 1/401k/access to free financial / life coaching." WTF? Maybe for a salaried manager but for part-time floor workers? I find that hard to believe.

Apparently Bezos is at Burning Man this week. Read a way-too long article on Salon (linked on Drudge) about how Burning Man treats their seasonal employees. I have known for a number of years that Burning Man has turned into a huge cash cow for the original group, which of course is incorporated and has their HQ in San Shitsco. I didn't read the employee handbook for contract workers but it sounded like a way to get brainwashed drones to work for pennies all under the label of inclusiveness. Apparently the people at the bottom are not included as much as they thought and if they dare to speak out, well, they are ghosted / fired / dumped / never to be rehired again.

Supposedly Elon goes to burning man, too. Apparently cell service in the area isn't good. Wonder if his tweets will slow down? Will he helicopter in for a night? Stay tuned for As the World Burns. maybe Elon will go up in flames. Last year one person did commit suicide by running into the fire.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
monad Sat, 08/25/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

The brainwashing machine doesn't work if you don't operate it. You can get more than enough bullshit filtered through your damaged coworkers, and if you keep your mouth shut you'll get all the pussy, too.

Trump 2020

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
xrxs Sat, 08/25/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

I don't need some Twitter bot to tell me peeing in a bottle to meet efficiency goals is awesome, I can just read about it in the Washington Post.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
just the tip Sat, 08/25/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

the people who quit going into brick & mortar stores to stay away from the stupid and rude employees, don't realize those are the ones packing their amazon boxes now.

i've never understood why some of these newbie tech based companies have avoided being unionized.  the UAW hasn't even started with tesla.  wal-mart, not a tech company i know.  amazon.  the pay at some would not warrant union involvement, but dwindling numbers of union members in recent years, it's like they aren't even trying now.

that is unless the CIA knows where jimmy is buried.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Utopia Planitia Sat, 08/25/2018 - 20:17 Permalink

"AMZN hires twattering prostitutes..."

I guess we know where that prost went who is constantly blabbering about earning $97/day working from home!  We'll know when the AMZN prostitution ring is disbanded when the blabbering returns...