"Big Trade Agreement Could Be Happening Soon": US, Mexico On Verge Of Resolving Key Nafta Negotiation Hurdles

On Saturday morning, in addition to his latest attack on Jeff Sessions, Hillary Clinton and the DOJ, Donald Trump had some unexpectedly kind words for the southern US neighbor on whose border the president has been eager to build a big wall: "Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour," tweeted President Trump as negotiators continued their work. "A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!"
"Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together," Trump added.
Our relationship with Mexico is getting closer by the hour. Some really good people within both the new and old government, and all working closely together....A big Trade Agreement with Mexico could be happening soon!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018
He may have been right because according to the WSJ, the U.S. and Mexico are getting close to reaching a bilateral agreement on key issues holding back the NAFTA renegotiation, removing a hurdle to completing a deal that would eventually include Canada.
Trump administration officials and their Mexican counterparts are debating a proposal to exempt some industries from dispute-settlement provisions, which would remove one of the most difficult issues, the people said.
The negotiations have also included discussions over how much local content a car should have, and the cost of labor to produce a car, to qualify for tariff-free treatment under Nafta. The auto-related discussions are at an “advanced” stage, said one official familiar with the matter.
As the WSJ reports, a key sticking point of recent Nafta negotiations between the U.S., Mexico and Canada has been Trump's desire to remove a provision known as investor-state dispute settlement, or ISDS, in which companies can bring claims to an international tribunal when they believe their overseas investments were unfairly treated by an action from another Nafta government. While the U.S. has argued that the tribunals erode national sovereignty, many U.S. companies have pressured the administration to preserve the dispute-settlement provisions, arguing that otherwise their international investments would be exposed and unprotected.
The Chamber of Commerce, Business Roundtable, National Association of Manufacturers, and American Petroleum Institute are among major industry groups that have fought to preserve the dispute-settlement provisions
Meanwhile, Mexico and Canada have also favored keeping the provisions, believing they bolster the confidence of investors.
Still, there are potential complications, and as the WSJ notes, "while a compromise on dispute settlement may bring some industry groups along, it could spark further opposition from the exempted industries that believe they are losing meaningful protection of their international investments."
The strategy could split the united front that many business groups have advanced, with some major industries potentially welcoming a resolution, leaving behind a smaller group with objections.
Separately, Bloomberg reports that Mexico's Nafta representative signaled that the "thorny issue of rules for the energy industry seems to be resolved." The envoy from incoming Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Jesus Seade, arrived at a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer saying the nations have resolved concerns that the deal had too many restrictions on how the next government can treat foreign oil companies investing in Mexico.
“It was a rich, fun, important negotiation, from which everything emerged in a very satisfactory way for all involved,” Seade told reporters after returning to Washington following meetings with the incoming administration in Mexico City on Thursday.
“We’ve adjusted very well the focus, but without changing the content, the substance, and we’ve arrived at a solution that should be satisfactory for everyone,” Seade said. “We still need to check technical texts, and I want to be respectful of everyone, but it’s now substantially agreed, with the correct focus.”
Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo and Foreign Minister Luis Videgaray also attended the meeting with Lighthizer, and Guajardo said he expects Saturday to be a big day for negotiations.
Mexico and the U.S. have signaled in recent days that they are making significant progress resolving their remaining disagreements. But they have stressed nothing is final. Talks are set to continue over the weekend and spill into next week, pushing up against the goal for a deal by the end of the month, as the countries work out their issues before Canada is expected to rejoin the talks to update the three-nation agreement.
Comments
US no tengo dinero.
Is paying for the fucking wall part of this deal?
In reply to US no tengo dinero. by researchfix
Clownz cucked again.
In reply to Is paying for the fucking… by yrad
Are you finally seeing the light about OrangJoosUs?
In reply to Clownz cucked again. by tmosley
So - are US auto factory workers going to work for $7/hr or are Mexican auto factory workers going to start making $33/hr?
In reply to Are you finally seeing the… by gatorengineer
Case in point.
In reply to Are you finally seeing the… by gatorengineer
"NAFTA renegotiation, removing a hurdle to completing a deal that would eventually include Canada"
That's the key: there will be no Canada in this bi-lateral agreement.
In reply to Case in point. by tmosley
Los Estados Unidos de Mexico...la tierra del los gringos vacas se pagan todos
Well Surprise surprise.
monday morning tweet :no deal done . stupidity at the top
nahh lets get to S&P 3000, I said by Election day, but may be a little late if we get a NAFTA part 2 (PS we got nuttin).
In reply to monday morning tweet :no… by lumberjack505
Keep stringing your supporters out. When Trump says something is happening soon it's almost as bad as if he says "believe me" all the time.
He’s drug the GOP down the right paths, kicking and screaming. I will take that as a win any day of the week.
In reply to Keep stringing your… by Jayda1850
There should be no agreement that doesn't include a wall and hunting down every illegal in the country.
Kate Steinle and Mollie Tibbetts didn't deserve to die.
Kate No that was tragic.....
Mollie would have bread a bunch of zebras whom she taught how to hate the white race....
In reply to There should be no agreement… by Chad Thunderfist
Mollie was only 20 and brainwashed by the jews. We could have saved her.
In reply to Kate No Mollie would have… by gatorengineer
Obviously the bitch was already ingrained with a sense of irreparable self-loathing or she never would have said that - the only life path she was on was that of becoming a mudshark and having mongrel babies
In reply to Mollie was only 20 and… by Chad Thunderfist
You can only save someone who wants to be saved....
In reply to Mollie was only 20 and… by Chad Thunderfist
I disagree. Those who have been voting for wide open borders deserve the repurcusions of their votes.
In reply to There should be no agreement… by Chad Thunderfist
I wonder why he is so enamoured with big and bigly.
Because he is.
In reply to I wonder why he is so… by Captain Nemo d…
That would be narcissistic ...being in love with yourself.
In reply to Because he is. by Fishthatlived
And?
In reply to That would be narcissistic … by Captain Nemo d…
Melana must be a starfish in the sack..... Pornstars are paid to agressively fuck anything....
In reply to I wonder why he is so… by Captain Nemo d…
While Trudeau is brushing his hair, Friedland is talking about human rights, Canada is out of the room and out of the deal.
Fucking hate both of those cunts.
Any Canadian familiar with the Softwood Lumber pact knows the USA won't honour a signed agreement. There is no point to signing any further trade agreements. Yes, and I dislike Trudeau and that troublemaker Friedland as well.
In reply to While Trudeau is brushing… by 107cicero
This will be a good deal for the 1% of the US and Mexico. It will not be a good deal for everyone else.
Any agreement has to pass 6 assemblies of government (2 in each country). No chance this is going to be quick.
Any deal with Mexico is a bad fucking deal! These people are worse then cockroaches. Their government(which is made up of people who survived the election process, and by survive I literally mean survive) is a massively corrupt criminal organization.
Mexico is a country that has no labor laws, no pollution laws, and its people are a commodity. You cannot compete against a country that pays its employees pennies and has no regulations. I have no fucking idea WTF! Trump is talking about because the only deal with Mexico is to build the fucking wall and close all trade with them. At least Canada has laws, regulations, but they still shaft the U.S. because their currency is worthless.