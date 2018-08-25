Ebola Deaths In DRC Spike 21% In Four Days, Bordering Countries On High Alert

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 20:45

The latest Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DNC) has claimed 67 lives, up from 55, according to Robert Redfield, director of the CDC. On Friday the WHO said that the virus has spread to an area of "high security risk," and that ongoing local conflicts have made finding and monitoring infected people extremely difficult.

"Really, in two weeks, we’ve gone from 24 cases to 105 cases," said Redfield, who just returned from the hot zone where an outbreak centered in North Kivu is responsible for 105 confirmed or suspected cases, according to the Washington Post. There are currently 77 confirmed cases, 28 probable cases in which biological samples are not available for laboratory testing, while 3,000 people have received an experimental Ebola vaccine. 

Source: World Health Organiztion (WHO)

Redfield said the rapid spread of the disease was primarily because many health workers at a hospital in the town of Mangina, where the outbreak started, contracted the virus after treating early patients without recognizing that they had Ebola. The disease spreads through contact with the bodily fluids of victims, putting health workers and patients’ family members at greatest risk, notes the Post.

"In the next couple of weeks, we’ll have greater clarity," about the scope of the outbreak, said Redfield. 

In response, neighboring Uganda has beefed up precautions at the border, making it more difficult for the roughly 19,000 people who travel from Congo's North Kivu province across the border into the Ugandan town of Mpondwe to shop at an open-air market. 

Source: World Health Organiztion (WHO)

Uganda is determined to keep the deadly hemorrhagic fever from spreading to its side of the border. Before travelers are allowed through, they must step in small tubs of chlorinated water to disinfect their shoes, and their temperatures are taken with no-touch thermometer guns aimed at their temples.

Uganda moved quickly, imposing the precautions a week after the latest outbreak was declared Aug. 1. It has found six suspected cases at this crossing, but laboratory tests cleared them all. -WaPo

“So far, we have not gotten any case of Ebola,” Ithungu Honorata, a nurse who oversees the screening effort, said Friday. “But we don’t want it to come to Uganda.”

One bit of good news; two of the first 10 patients to receive an experimental Ebola treatment have recovered and have been released from isolation

The two people received the mAb114 treatment isolated from a survivor of an Ebola outbreak in 1995. It was the first of five experimental treatments Congo approved for use in the outbreak that was declared on Aug. 1. The others are ZMapp, Remdesivir, Favipiravir and Regn3450 - 3471 - 3479. -WaPo

Tags
Health Medical Pharma
Diversified Trading & Distributing

Comments

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 0
D Nyle PeeTardy Sat, 08/25/2018 - 20:50 Permalink

Oh Looky, Libtards are on, lets remember who they are:

1. Doesn't know what Sex or Species it is.

2. 80% of Democrats with a College degree major in Liberal Arts (Dumber than a Golf Ball)

3. 70% of Felons that Vote were/are Democrats

4. Liberals win the Serial Killer Prize

5. Liberals most likely to try and commit suicide once during their adolescence, Murder Suicides with/without Children is where Democrats/Liberals rule

6. Vast Majority of Low IQ Immigrants are Liberal

7. Democrats hate History, so they don't know that they were/are the KKK, Jim Crow and the Slave Owners

So Pity the Liberal/ Democrat. They will have a hard life of Misery, Debt and Conservative Suffering after the Supreme Court goes 6/3 or 7/2.

Remember that their Future is BJ's on the Corner with their Parents after they Drain the family wealth away 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
datbedank Sat, 08/25/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

The virus is spread because these shitholes have people who believe in shit hole theories about why viruses spread.

 

Couldn't have happened to a more useless part of the world. Good riddance!

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sat, 08/25/2018 - 20:55 Permalink

So it's an open air drug experimentation arena! "It was the first of five experimental treatments Congo approved for use in the outbreak that was declared on Aug. 1. The others are ZMapp, Remdesivir, Favipiravir and Regn3450 - 3471 - 3479. -WaPo"

So are they working? Not working? Is it a race to see who dies fastest?

2 of 10 have been released from isolation. Good news for the drug company that produced that drug. Which company? Which drug worked?

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
JoeTurner Sat, 08/25/2018 - 20:55 Permalink

we must transport all the ebola infected immediately to the U.S., at tax payer expense, if you disagree you are clearly nazi, racist, kkk, right wing troglodyte

 

Sincerely,

The New York Times

ADL

DNC

WHO

UN

NAMBLA

 

 

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
SybilDefense Sat, 08/25/2018 - 20:57 Permalink

Just in time for the midterms.  Wondering when the DNC would bring out option #4 from the Bensenson Salvage report prepared for podesta by the Bensenson group when Hillary was loosing ground pre election.  #1 Red Dawn (Russian invasion) #2 BLM race war #3 civil unrest, #4 health scare is now on deck.  Bensenson ran the stats and campaigns for both Obama and Clinton.  #7 is to project sky holograms of aliens and Jesus to create mass hysteria and mandatory medication to say that only the Dems can fix it.

Don't laugh...we're almost there.  If the blue wave fails, expect meeting your maker come Nov 2020.  Don't be surprised if he talks to you and says only liberals go to heaven.

Those sneaky pesky Democrats.  Subpeana Podesta... Him gots all the info

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
cpnscarlet Sat, 08/25/2018 - 21:04 Permalink

Exsqueeze me?

Looks like the number of cases has been going DOWN the last three weeks? Seem to me that's classic quarantine procedures being done right.

Wake me later.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Kelley Sat, 08/25/2018 - 21:46 Permalink

Always keep this in mind whenever a flu outbreak occurs: each person breathes in over 25,000 viruses a day without any apparent harm. This means that the virus is not the trigger. The trigger is a breakdown in the body's defense system. There must be a lowering of biological cell voltage for the virus to get its start. 

Note that this outbreak occurred in a town. I suspect the town has cell towers and cell phone service. Those two things are initiators of lower biological voltage.

BTW, dehydration is another initiator. If the medical people cover themselves in hot suits, they increase their risk of getting sick tremendously.