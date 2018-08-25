Escobar: Sun Tzu And The Art Of Fighting A Trade War

Authored by Pepe Escobar via The Asia Times,
It will be long, it will be nasty and Trump would be foolish to underestimate Xi and the resolve of China...
Imagine the Chinese leadership out of the public eye for nearly two weeks – virtually holed up, immersed in a secret debate. That is exactly what just happened at Beidaihe, the beach resort in eastern Hebei province.
While there might be James Bond-ish conspiracy theories out there for this annual ritual, there are no doubts about the key theme of discussions: The US-China trade war.
The second-largest world economy under President Xi Jinping is deep into the long march towards superpower status. The previous geopolitical and geoeconomic status quo is dead.
Xi has made it abundantly clear that for China to just become a “responsible stakeholder” in the post-Cold War US-controlled liberal international order is not enough.
It did not escape the notice of the senior leadership at Beidaihe of the change of direction by the US. President Donald Trump’s administration is taking a belligerent approach while the US National Security Strategy in December 2017 unmistakably labeled China a “revisionist power,” a strategic rival and for all practical purposes, from the Pentagon’s point of view, a top threat.
Instead, what the Beijing leadership identifies is what we could define, in Chinese culture terminology, as the “three threats.”
A threat to their foreign policy concept for the coming decades, such as the Belt and Road Initiative, and a threat to China’s own integration drive centered on the three strategic zones of the Greater Bay Area, the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei corridor and the Yangtze river delta. And, of course, a threat to the Chinese stock market.
State media is still grappling on how to deal with it. The People’s Daily has, politely, defined the Trump administration’s strategy as “engagement plus containment.”
China Global Television Network (CGTN) has played the soft power card by addressing a sarcastic letter to Trump. The network thanked him for uniting the rest of the world while forcing China to make its economic environment more seductive to foreign investment. The CGTN video subsequently “disappeared” from YouTube and Twitter.
So, even as the leadership consensus may be this is all about containing China’s irresistible rise, and even considering the fog surrounding major Beijing decisions, it’s still possible to detect some fascinating nuances.
No mercy
For Trump, on the record, “trade wars are good and easy to win.” That reflects his fascination with the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) ethos. Trump, in this case, is The Undertaker bent on taking Xi to the woodshed. Xi is no more Mr. Nice Guy, Trump’s former “good friend.”
So, Xi cannot possibly believe that galvanizing the crowd like superhero The Rock will save the day. The WWE is not about “win-win” – that is for losers. Now, it is no holds barred. Trump accuses China of US election interference: “Fools that are so focused on looking only at Russia should start also looking in another direction, China.”
China’s military “adventurism” allows the Pentagon to come up with a Space Force. China is also barred from investing in US industries related to national security.
The US response to the reach of the Belt and Roaf Initiative is to invest in the fuzzy “Indo-Pacific” – by committing a paltry $113 million in energy, infrastructure, and digital commerce. “Made in China 2025” is qualified as an absolute threat to “America First.”
And China is increasingly depicted as “malign” – the buzzword of choice that makes Trump, in this case, fully aligned with the industrial-military-security-think tank complex.
So, how to fight a cage match with no referee? Enter Sun Tzu, China’s legendary military strategist who wrote The Art of War. The first rule is simple: “All warfare is based on deception.” As in Beijing gearing up to negotiate both as a partner and a threat.
‘Outside barbarians’
It will be long, it will be nasty, it will be protracted, going way beyond the talks this week in the US, which importantly do not feature Vice-President Wang “Firefighter” Qishan, a key player and Xi’s trusted consigliere. He is more useful coordinating long-term strategy in Beijing.
Here, a quick flashback to the British Empire is in order. In 1793, during the first diplomatic mission to Beijing, led by Lord Macartney and received by Emperor Qianlong, the Brits quickly identified how the teeming markets of China posed a “threat” to Europe and the contemporary world trade system.
China was self-sufficient at the time and exported to Europe goods such as silk, tea, textiles, porcelain. In fact, all the trimmings of the luxury market in a web of silk routes or an earlier version of the Belt and Road.
But what did they import? Not much, apart from Siberian furs, some exotic food and ingredients for traditional Chinese medicine. Here is Emperor Qianlong comments: “The Celestial Empire possesses all things in prolific abundance and lacks no product within its borders. There is, therefore, no need to import the manufactures of outside barbarians in exchange for our own products.”
We all know how that ended – gunboat diplomacy, the Opium Wars, Beijing being sacked in 1860, “unequal treaties” and the Chinese “century of humiliation.”
All that still features deeply in the Chinese collective unconscious as much as the real roots of the current trade war. Deng Xiaoping’s brilliant strategy was to open China’s special economic zones or SEZs as unbeatable, low-cost production bases for Western and Asian multinationals.
Deng offered the prime platform for the expansion of global capitalism. The inevitable consequence was a stampede of foreign direct investment (FDI), off-shoring and outsourcing.
Now, compare it with key data supplied by China’s General Administration and Customs. In the first six months of this year, no less than 41.58% of China’s exports to the rest of the world came from American, European and Asian multinationals.
There is no evidence corporate US – represented by multinational companies – is willing to sacrifice low production costs to “bring those jobs back.” Multinational companies also prize a devalued yuan because that keeps those low production costs down.
Additionally, any Trump attack on “Made in China 2025” does not alter the fact that the world’s second-largest economy is relentlessly climbing up the manufacturing ladder. Eventually, it will overtake the US in technological innovation.
As Zhigang Tao, director of the Institute for China and Global Development at Hong Kong University, pointed out, Beijing handed American capital the proverbial offer you can’t refuse – access to the Chinese market in exchange of technological transfer.
“[In fact,] this technology-for-market-access strategy has worked extremely well, as evidenced by China’s rise in key industries including high-speed rail, aviation, automobiles and wind turbines,” Tao said.
So, the next step should be an extension of the Tesla-in-Shanghai model.
Class struggle?
Seducing American capital to invest in China under more lenient rules may be only one aspect of a Sun Tzu maneuver for Beijing to defuse the trade war. Beidaihe certainly evaluated what might happen if this all goes wrong and becomes a hot trade war.
A Hurricane Tariff would have the potential to devastate China’s employment and financial landscape and provoke high inflation and even a recession. Xi cannot possibly risk losing his de facto power base, which is not the Chinese proletariat, but the rising middle class on a frenetic consumption and global tourism binge.
Add to that, the relentless working-class anger, already in full effect, according to the University of Utah’s Minqi Li. After all “Socialism with Chinese Characteristics” is hardly Marx.
Proverbial Western myopia has been riffing about a China collapse for years. Yes, there is a possible debt bomb. Yes, China’s dependency on foreign sources of oil and gas is a recurrent nightmare. And yes, US-China relations are now unmistakably in Cold War territory, even without considering the South China Sea and Taiwan.
But underestimating a rising power capable of planning a concerted global strategy in detail up to 2049 is foolish. Xi and Trump will have the chance to have a serious face-off on Nov. 30 at the G20 summit in Argentina.
Trump may even bill it as a “win”, as in his summits with Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Sun Tzu, though, is waiting in the wings.
Meh, I liked Pablo better
The war is over. China won a long time ago with pussy US Presidents and whimpy ass Congress for the last 20+ years. The US manufacturers left and jobs were lost.
The US has a massive $375 BILLION LOSS with China every year.
JUST HOW THE FUCK CAN WE LOSE?
In reply to Meh, I liked Pablo better by Wild Bill Steamcock
Rescind Russian sanctions, sanction China! South China Sea is more IMPORTANT than Crimea! PLEASE GREAT WALL ST.
In reply to The war is over by sheikurbootie
note to China:
1. stop building apartment buildings to nowhere.
2. focus on making your products better, stronger, faster and not just cheaper
3. ignore the sanctions...they hurt us more than you. put your pride (or, face saving) aside for the moment
4. stop worshipping western culture and revitalize traditional Chinese cultural experiences
5. stop being so paranoid that every assembly represents a threat...this only applies if everyone hated the government. Be more likable.
6. no one in China trusts other Chinese people...so how can you expect other countries to trust China. Be more honorable. Make laws, and make sure people and companies follow them. Don't make a law that you have no clue how you would ever enforce it.
In reply to Sanction China! by B-Bond
that's pretty good advice.
does the cute lil' honey bear have any eyes on this forum?
In reply to note to China: 1. stop… by Antifaschistische
Butt Butt Butt ... He Promised it waz Easy To Win .....?
In reply to that's pretty good advice… by putaipan
Why don't we pull out of Afghanistan and tell China to take over. It's in their backyard. Afghanistan is the graveyard of empires.
In reply to r by BaBaBouy
Trade or otherwise, wars are always the same. There are promises of ‘this time it will be a quick war’ and they last a long time. I’d expect at least as long as Trump is president.
In reply to Why don't we pull out of… by Stuck on Zero
... unless the Financial Cataclysm hits the US before then.
In reply to Trade or otherwise, wars are… by Iskiab
Afghanistan --- the buffer state that the entire globe pretends doesn't exist, [but] for the exotic, 'dreamtyme in poppy fields` forever'...listing upon an intoxicating breeze [high] above the Hindu Kush as the blue skies pass unscathed by quixotic tranquility?
BTW, Great read Sir Pepe Escobar
Ps: Thanks ZH/TD
In reply to Why don't we pull out of… by Stuck on Zero
chinks not trusting other chinks is actually a good trait imo. imagine, chinks believing bullshit like Enron being the world's most innovative company 2 consecutive times year after year, to the point where their gullible employees trust their CEO and dump their life savings into the company stock.
as they say, there's a sucker born every second
im not sure being paranoid is bad thing either. hav u looked at all the countries the us has screwed over in the past 20 yrs? invasions, bribing foreign gov officials, organizing mass protests, sanctions, droning peeps, using humanitarian excuses to bomb people, drug ops, overthrowing governments, etc etc
as adam smith said, there is no greater misallocation of capital than war
i dont see peeps in the us makin noise to end the operation in afghanistan, iraq or syria
In reply to note to China: 1. stop… by Antifaschistische
adam smith was a con artist that believed the only way true imperialism could proliferate was by war!
the federalist and Hamilton loved war, and favored GB in 1812!!!
In reply to chinks not trusting other… by JBL
Be more honorable? As in not stealing and extorting IP?
All they have at stake is a $400B surplus, so yeah, china take this guy's advice.
In reply to note to China: 1. stop… by Antifaschistische
Shitty premise, shitty article
Sinophile hippy should smoke another joint.
In reply to HOW CAN WE LOSE!!! by sheikurbootie
They were riding bicycles 100 years after the invention of the combustion engine.
Then they used the bicycle steel to build ships and went and brought home some oil. It's called progress.
In reply to They were riding bicycles… by Jason T
Dead to the traitors and dual citizens who have taken over US Government.
Time free has come American patriots.
"We all know how that ended – gunboat diplomacy, the Opium Wars, Beijing being sacked in 1860, “unequal treaties” and the Chinese “century of humiliation.”"
David Sassoon & The Opium Wars
"Sassoon initially owned a counting house and a carpet warehouse, but soon began trading in everything he could, including, most profitably, opium. When China’s emperor tried to outlaw the drug, which cut a wide swathe of destruction through the population of the country’s coastal regions, the British responded with war. The result was the 1842 Treaty of Nanking, which earned the United Kingdom a free hand in selling opium in China.
Sassoon established a triangle of trade, bringing Indian opium and cotton to China, where he received silver, tea and silk in exchange. He then carried these products to England for sale. Finished products from Britain, as well as cash, were then brought back to India where they were used to buy more opium. By the 1870s, David Sassoon had come to dominate the trade of opium to China, having pushed the British firm Jardine Matheson and the “Parsi” traders of Bombay out of the business.
In Jewish history books, David Sassoon, an observant Jew, is remembered mostly for his philanthropy, which included the construction of “Baghdadi” synagogues in Bombay (Magen David) and Pune (Ohel David)..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BGDiYofpwvI
https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/1864-tycoon-david-sassoon-dies-1.5196948
opium products were a trade (national product) in the ottoman empire and in (Northern) Persia in the mid-late 19th century.
Tyme immemorial...
ask Delano Roosevelt how he made his millions in hong kong
In reply to "We all know how that ended … by RagnarRedux
Just one more clown that does not face the facts that the Globalists set up all this "free trade " bullshit to strengthen multi-national corporate power AT THE EXPENSE of the Shitizens of USA. These treaties were all extra-Constitutional. The past Presidents since Reagan all sold the US down the river, off shored manufacturing, eviscerated family farms.,...etc and now that someone finally comes along and clearly sees the importance of a country having a robust manufacturing base and a country that can actually fucking FEED ITSELF....now, assholes call it "Trumps Trade War".
Well fuck you.
This ^
In reply to Just one more clown that… by Duc888
I don't think P.E. likes USA too much. He usually speaks from a pro-Asian pov.
In reply to Just one more clown that… by Duc888
what is a Globalist?
what is a Multinational?
what is commerce within a NWO?... when cyclicality trumps all logic and reason!?!
In reply to Just one more clown that… by Duc888
Zero trade and the US wins. 90% of the crap they import to the US we can do without. The other 10% will be produced by companies that rise up to fill the hole created. When you look at the massive volume of crap the Chinese produce and ship to the US it's pretty obvious we can do without it!
Honoring.
Face-value.
I <3 cutting budget.
Well, from what I understand Stanley Tool just packed up all their shit in China, lock stock and fucking barrel and headed back to CT.
In reply to customer trade balance, what… by tac_for_tac
Without the Mueller probe the EU, Russia, and China would not be successful undermining the USA foreign and trade policy. Mueller is a deep state hatchet man but all deep states are coordinating against the US Trump movement.
It's not just Trump they're after, he's the figurehead, they're after the whole small government, anti-socialism, liberty movement.
Ya, but it's only one part of the whole. There is much more to this than just the deep state vs trump/trump-followers.
In reply to Without the Mueller probe… by gwar5
where’s Sanctuado? No one honored that spammer (ages ago :-))
Fuck the trade war. Nine hours ago the United States started establishing a no fly zone of Kurdish portions of Syria. The forward radar units were established near Hassakah and the Euphrates river.. About an hour after Mccain's death, Assad started an artillery bombardment from the south at Kafra. Syrian forces have massed on the southeastern front and are ready to roll into Turkish controlled territory of Syria. There are 16 Russian warships anchored off the coast behind the air base. Like I said about a week ago, Erdogan has been put on notice. There are about 28 million Kurds throughout Turkey, Syria, Iraq, and Iran.
So, in your opinion, are we gonna fuck over the Kurds for a third time in 20 years? Just curious.
In reply to Fuck the trade war. Nine… by matermaker
End all Trade with China,
why feed a lethal parasite ?
absolutely! tell that to american factory owners & your central planners on wall st
"greed is goot" - Gordon Gecko
xD
In reply to End all Trade with China,… by William Dorritt
The Score in the Trade War over the past 30 years.
Fucking amazing when you look at those numbers. Thanks FedGov!
Not.
In reply to The Score in the Trade War… by William Dorritt
Xi and Trump will have the chance to have a serious face-off on Nov. 30 at the G20 summit in Argentina.
Why does this make me so nervous all of a sudden...
...it would be foolish to think modern china is anywhere near the equal of it's ancient heritage - it's simply stupid to even discuss the two in the same breath...
Well lessee, China population total for 2018 estimated at 1,4015,000,000. Does China need the rest of the world or does the rest of the world need China? Yep, that's a real toughie.
Oh FFS, not you again. Alright let me read this article but I already have a feeling it's complete shit, like the rest of your articles.
Ok, I read the article, you are a fucking faggot shill
In reply to Oh FFS, not you again… by bluebird100
No Mercy, Tariff every single one of their products and cut some totally off. We need to crash their economy, it might hurt but needs to be done. They are our biggest enemy.