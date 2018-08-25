Homeland Security Unearths KFC Drug Tunnel In Arizona

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 12:45

Homeland Security and Border Patrol held a press conference last week disclosing new details of a secret drug tunnel stretching from a former KFC restaurant in the state of Arizona to Mexico.

According to NBC-affiliated television station KYMA, Homeland Security said the tunnel was discovered on August 13, after the building’s owner Ivan Lopez, was pulled over by the San Luis Police Department in a routine traffic stop. A canine unit found hard drugs stashed inside toolboxes in Lopez’ utility truck.

Inside the metal boxes, officials said they found 118 kilograms of methamphetamine, six grams of cocaine, three kilograms of fentanyl, 13 kilograms of white heroin, and six kilograms of brown heroin.

In a press conference on August 23 (below), Homeland Security Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown said the fentanyl alone was equivalent to three million dosage units.

Shortly later, government agents executed a search warrant at both the former KFC and Lopez’s home. Agents were shocked when they discovered a trap door leading to the entrance of the tunnel in the kitchen area of the restaurant. Officials specified the opening is only eight inches in diameter.

The tunnel is 22 feet below the surface and extends about 600 feet, officials explained. It ends at a home in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico.

At the Mexican side, officials found the tunnel exited through a trap door underneath a bed. With the evidence left behind, officials believe the large amounts of narcotics were being smuggled through the tunnel via a rope.

However, this is not the first time international drug smugglers used a tunnel across Mexico–United States border — two years ago a 2,600ft tunnel was found by Homeland Security in San Diego, California. It was one of the longest drug-smuggling tunnels in American history, used to transport an “unprecedented cache” of narcotics.

While Americans demand a low-cost solution for their expanding drug habits, Mexico has stepped up in recent years to be that cheap supplier. In July alone, US Border Patrol seized 15kg of heroin, 24lbs of cocaine, 327kg of methamphetamine and 1,900kg of marijuana at border checkpoints nationwide.

As the US heartland continues to fracture and the opioid crisis rages on, it seems that a border wall will likely be rendered useless through the increasing use of tunnels. And with Trump’s border wall estimated to cost tens of billions of dollars, perhaps, government officials should consider reallocating taxpayers resources to also curb the addiction problem first, as US society continues to die from within.

Lost in translation Sat, 08/25/2018 - 12:46 Permalink

Every last thing crossing the border illegally is due to demand from north of the border.

End the “war on drugs,” kill the welfare/entitlement regime, tar and feather the employers hiring illegal (slave) labor, and above all else hang the banksters with piano wire and this shit dries up and blows away.

Oldrepublic Umh Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:39 Permalink

In the late 19th and early 20th century many businesses use what is known as the pneumatic tube transport, carried small objects by use of compressed air, it was used in Paris post offices until a few years ago. same general principle in the Mexican case. US hospitals still use this system today

mr bear chumbawamba Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:54 Permalink

KFC? “Reputation?”

I quit KFC many years ago when I found three scrawny pieces of half-cooked chicken cost $10, the skin slid off into a pool of grease, my table was stained and filthy, the bathroom faucets didn’t work and the cashier couldn’t make correct change. Only time I ever ate at a place that actually scared me.

Come to think of it, that was pretty much when I stopped haunting fast-food joints altogether. On the road, I might stop at a Five Guys or a Popeye’s, but otherwise I just pack a homemade lunch.

Megaton Jim helltothenah Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

I worked in a Methadone clinic, at least 60-70% of the clients got started on Oxycontin, either for pain or just fucking around. Of course, the Sackler family who are behind Oxy are JEWS! What do you expect from KIKES?!? i would not be surprised that a lot of the people behind the smuggling are Jews!

Opioid lawsuit targets rich family behind drug that fueled US crisis

https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jun/12/massachusetts-opioid-la…

Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, accused of fueling addiction while boosting profits

cheech_wizard Megaton Jim Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:10 Permalink

Purdue Pharma has certainly greased enough palms over the years to hang onto the patent rights. Generic oxy should have been on the market years ago.

Purdue Pharma is the company behind one of the most popular prescription opioids. OxyContin first came on the market in 1996 and has since brought in billions of dollars of revenue. Purdue’s patent for OxyContin was originally supposed to expire in 2013. But by making minor tweaks to the drug’s chemical structure to create a slow-release pill the company markets as “abuse-proof,” Purdue has been able to file new patents for OxyContin 13 times with the US Patent and Trademark Office over the past decade, thereby extending its exclusive selling rights on the drug through 2030.

Standard Disclaimer: The purge starts when?

 