Homeland Security Unearths KFC Drug Tunnel In Arizona

Homeland Security and Border Patrol held a press conference last week disclosing new details of a secret drug tunnel stretching from a former KFC restaurant in the state of Arizona to Mexico.
According to NBC-affiliated television station KYMA, Homeland Security said the tunnel was discovered on August 13, after the building’s owner Ivan Lopez, was pulled over by the San Luis Police Department in a routine traffic stop. A canine unit found hard drugs stashed inside toolboxes in Lopez’ utility truck.
Inside the metal boxes, officials said they found 118 kilograms of methamphetamine, six grams of cocaine, three kilograms of fentanyl, 13 kilograms of white heroin, and six kilograms of brown heroin.
In a press conference on August 23 (below), Homeland Security Special Agent in Charge Scott Brown said the fentanyl alone was equivalent to three million dosage units.
Shortly later, government agents executed a search warrant at both the former KFC and Lopez’s home. Agents were shocked when they discovered a trap door leading to the entrance of the tunnel in the kitchen area of the restaurant. Officials specified the opening is only eight inches in diameter.
The tunnel is 22 feet below the surface and extends about 600 feet, officials explained. It ends at a home in San Luis Rio Colorado, Sonora, Mexico.
At the Mexican side, officials found the tunnel exited through a trap door underneath a bed. With the evidence left behind, officials believe the large amounts of narcotics were being smuggled through the tunnel via a rope.
A drug smuggling tunnel between the U.S. and Mexico was found in an abandoned KFC pic.twitter.com/QPQJGPotWV— NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 24, 2018
However, this is not the first time international drug smugglers used a tunnel across Mexico–United States border — two years ago a 2,600ft tunnel was found by Homeland Security in San Diego, California. It was one of the longest drug-smuggling tunnels in American history, used to transport an “unprecedented cache” of narcotics.
While Americans demand a low-cost solution for their expanding drug habits, Mexico has stepped up in recent years to be that cheap supplier. In July alone, US Border Patrol seized 15kg of heroin, 24lbs of cocaine, 327kg of methamphetamine and 1,900kg of marijuana at border checkpoints nationwide.
As the US heartland continues to fracture and the opioid crisis rages on, it seems that a border wall will likely be rendered useless through the increasing use of tunnels. And with Trump’s border wall estimated to cost tens of billions of dollars, perhaps, government officials should consider reallocating taxpayers resources to also curb the addiction problem first, as US society continues to die from within.
Every last thing crossing the border illegally is due to demand from north of the border.
End the “war on drugs,” kill the welfare/entitlement regime, tar and feather the employers hiring illegal (slave) labor, and above all else hang the banksters with piano wire and this shit dries up and blows away.
Legalize drugs and watch a lot of this disappear.
how much comes through legally thanks to Big Pharma?
and thanks to legal drug dealers.... er..... doctors?
and not a peep about CIA poppy fields in Afghanistan......
Look at Portugal.
I knew it! Colonel Sanders was a CIA black operations shill all along.
Now we can only guess what those 11 secret herbs & spices are in his original recipe.
I'm paying your mom $10 an hour to suck me off between posting these internet ads promising $97 an hour.
-chumblez.
Wait a second...
Emma, is that you?
Thanks chumbawamba, that made me laugh!
DavidC
There are hundreds of these, drugs, murderers, rapists, immigrants looking for the free $hit stream in 24/7.
extra crispy
Safe to say those map routes are the Pure Evil War Criminal Treasonous Seditious Psychopath CIA Drug Weapos Running & Human Trafficking routes.
Strange there is no mention of the weapons being smuggled...
The so-called "opioid crisis" is 90% due to illegal drugs flooding in from Mexico, not from doctors prescribing pain meds for disabled people.
The docs are targeted because they are easy scapegoats when the REAL problems are wide open borders that were thrown open even wider by Obama.
Build the wall, and you'll solve this so-called "opioid crisis."
The opiates are manufactured in China. It's deliberate aggression.
Texas needs a Statue of Gateway at the boarder. Rats move in the path of least resistance... what a sieve
"The opiates are manufactured in China. It's deliberate aggression."
"We" did flood their country with opium and ended up with their silver and gold.
Now, they flood our country with opiates and meth and they have most the silver and gold.
Hmmm. Payback's a bitch.
End the free shit and it will end the free loaders.
The See-Eye-Eh does not like competition on their coke importation scheme.
Hmmmm, ... I wonder who owns an underground tunneling machine ...
What? Oh, nothing. Haven't got a clue. Just a coincidence. I'm quite sure many other people also have underground tunneling machines. Hey! I watched The Great Escape. Probably shouldn't show them movies to children, who knows what ideas they may get ...
You mean a shovel?
A very small shovel and someone with a 7 inch wide body to use it?
In the late 19th and early 20th century many businesses use what is known as the pneumatic tube transport, carried small objects by use of compressed air, it was used in Paris post offices until a few years ago. same general principle in the Mexican case. US hospitals still use this system today
of course the Mexican system did not use compressed air
Great idea Old republic. I recall seeing these for note delivery through a multi-story building. You could drive a 4 inch plastic pipe under the wall to a nearby building and with an air compressor happily shoot supplies over at will.
Used by Post offices in NYC until 1953. drive in banks still use the system
Costco's and Home Depot''s use them to send the money to the vault.
Apparently, and at no surprise, some people didn't actually [read the article|watch the video].
-chumblez.
"97$"... and only a 3rd grade edumacation needed.
The Boring Company?
Musk's private investment income?
LOL
I tried to be oh-so subtle and then you had to - oh, nothing. Forget I even mentioned it.
I guess we're going to need a bigger wall!
/sarc
The fact that Tylers do nothing about this fool, indicates new Tylers are George Soros.
I’ll give you my thoughts just as soon as I figure out how put rolling paper around this drumstick.
And...The Vermont independent senator promises an endless chicken in every bucket. Wait a second, we can't be talking about that other Sanders, in the Whidhau$ answering (or lately, ignoring) those reporters.
Ignoring corporate pressitutes is healthy.
Thats because he puts an addictive chemical in it that makes you crave it fortnightly smartarse. Ohhh how I hated the Colonel with his smug look and wee beaty eyes!
Addictive chemicals in the chicken that makes you crave it nightly........
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TPMS6tGOACo
Breaking Bad: predictive programming or instruction manual?
Los Pollos Hermanos, bitches.
Beat me to it...
Better call Saul.
Sure. Broad brush all doctors and the industry that keeps people from dying from minor injuries that used to kill through infection. Turn society against the most educated.
That'll fix it.
To say nothing of the damage to its reputation KFC now has to manage!
-chumblez.
KFC? “Reputation?”
I quit KFC many years ago when I found three scrawny pieces of half-cooked chicken cost $10, the skin slid off into a pool of grease, my table was stained and filthy, the bathroom faucets didn’t work and the cashier couldn’t make correct change. Only time I ever ate at a place that actually scared me.
Come to think of it, that was pretty much when I stopped haunting fast-food joints altogether. On the road, I might stop at a Five Guys or a Popeye’s, but otherwise I just pack a homemade lunch.
BigPharma, the industry that keeps people addicted to expensive chemicals.
On Newser a commenter bemoaned the lack of "safe pharmaceuticals". It's by design, not a defect.
Kept alive to consume. Living a life not worth living. CAFO for Humanity.
Rats in a cage. Opiates are an exit.
Again, it's all by design.
I worked in a Methadone clinic, at least 60-70% of the clients got started on Oxycontin, either for pain or just fucking around. Of course, the Sackler family who are behind Oxy are JEWS! What do you expect from KIKES?!? i would not be surprised that a lot of the people behind the smuggling are Jews!
Opioid lawsuit targets rich family behind drug that fueled US crisis
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2018/jun/12/massachusetts-opioid-la…
Sackler family, which owns Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, accused of fueling addiction while boosting profits
Purdue Pharma has certainly greased enough palms over the years to hang onto the patent rights. Generic oxy should have been on the market years ago.
Purdue Pharma is the company behind one of the most popular prescription opioids. OxyContin first came on the market in 1996 and has since brought in billions of dollars of revenue. Purdue’s patent for OxyContin was originally supposed to expire in 2013. But by making minor tweaks to the drug’s chemical structure to create a slow-release pill the company markets as “abuse-proof,” Purdue has been able to file new patents for OxyContin 13 times with the US Patent and Trademark Office over the past decade, thereby extending its exclusive selling rights on the drug through 2030.
Standard Disclaimer: The purge starts when?
No wonder I was high as a fucking kite the last time I had a 10 piece bucket.
What now there smuggling Mexican free range chickens... where is this going to end up...
well said
Demand that can only grow because of the supply.
