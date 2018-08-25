John McCain Dead At 81

Senator John McCain has died at the age of 81, according to the New York Times. The Republican congressman and two-time presidential candidate passed at 4:28 p.m. at his Arizona home on Saturday.
According to a statement from his office, Mr. McCain died at 4:28 p.m. local time. He had suffered from a malignant brain tumor, called a glioblastoma, for which he had been treated periodically with radiation and chemotherapy since its discovery in 2017. -NYT
McCain's family announced on Friday that the Senator had chosen to discontinue medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, a year after the Vietnam War hero announced his prognosis.
"John has surpassed expectations for his survival," the family said, adding that the disease's progression and McCain's age, 81, had led him to stop treatment for the "aggressive glioblastoma." "With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment," the family said.
Full statement below:
"Last summer, Senator John McCain shared with Americans the news our family already knew: he had been diagnosed with an aggressive glioblastoma, and the prognosis was serious. In the year since, John has surpassed expectations for his survival. But the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict. With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment. Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection from John's many friends and associates, and the many thousands of people who are keeping him in their prayers. God bless and thank you all."
His daughter, Meghan McCain tweeted:
My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on.
My family is deeply appreciative of all the love and generosity you have shown us during this past year. Thank you for all your continued support and prayers. We could not have made it this far without you - you've given us strength to carry on. pic.twitter.com/KuAQSASoa7— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 24, 2018
McCain, a harsh critic of President Trump who hand-delivered the controversial "Steele dossier" to FBI Director James Comey, returned to the Senate in July 2017 after emergency brain surgery to become the deciding vote that killed the GOP's repeal of the Affordable Care Act.
McCain specifically requested that President Trump not attend his funeral, instead insisting that Vice President Mike Pence attend the service in Washington's National Cathedral.
His intimates have informed the White House that their current plan for his funeral is for Vice President Mike Pence to attend the service to be held in Washington’s National Cathedral but not President Trump, with whom Mr. McCain has had a rocky relationship. -NYT
Meanwhile, McCain associates have been quietly spreading the word that they want a "McCain person" to eventually fill his Senate seat - "a roster that includes his wife, Cindy."
The matter of succession for the McCain seat — a topic of such intense discussion that Republicans officials here joke that Washington lawyers know Arizona election law better than any attorney in the state — is officially verboten among party officials and the senator’s friends. They are determined to reward him with the same good ending that his friend Senator Edward M. Kennedy enjoyed before he succumbed to brain cancer in 2009.
In May, Frank Bruni detailed in the NYT the Arizona Senator's battles with President Trump - who McCain has criticized for his "half-baked, spurious nationalism.
The son and grandson of four-star admirals, McCain was shot down over Hanoi during Vietnam, suffering broken limbs and enduring torture for approximately two years.
McCain lost the 2000 GOP nomination to George W. Bush and the 2008 US election to Barack Obama - admitting that he regretted picking Alaska Governor Sarah Palin over Joe Lieberman.
A lifelong war hawk, McCain strongly advocated for military action in several countries, including; Iraq, Syria, Kosovo, North Korea, Afghanistan and Iran. McCain supported the Al-Qaeda-aligned Free Syrian Army, calling for arming them with heavy weapons in order to overthrow Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
The New York Times has published a comprehensive eulogy / biography here.
Several statements have been issued in response to McCain's death:
My heart is broken. I am so lucky to have lived the adventure of loving this incredible man for 38 years. He passed the way he lived, on his own terms, surrounded by the people he loved, in the the place he loved best.— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 26, 2018
I love you forever - my beloved father @SenJohnMcCain pic.twitter.com/Y50tVQvlVe— Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) August 26, 2018
JUST IN: Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders flags lowered to half-staff in honor and remembrance of Sen. John McCain. https://t.co/Fe3eogZ2AD pic.twitter.com/FHHe85TSHV— ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2018
JUST IN: Barack and Michelle Obama on John McCain: "Few of us have been tested the way John once was, or required to show the kind of courage that he did. But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own." https://t.co/Fe3eogZ2AD pic.twitter.com/AAiNnKCo4h— ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2018
My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018
JUST IN: Former Pres. Jimmy Carter on Sen. McCain: "John McCain was a man of honor, a true patriot in the best sense of the word... for his heroic military service and for his steadfast integrity as a member of the United States Senate." https://t.co/3ZmZHQsHuw pic.twitter.com/ceqLepx4cD— ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2018
JUST IN: Bill and Hillary Clinton: "Senator John McCain believed that every citizen has a responsibility to make something of the freedoms given by our Constitution...He lived by his creed every day." https://t.co/3ZmZHQsHuw pic.twitter.com/tL7C1AUDgL— ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2018
George W. Bush on John McCain: "Some lives are so vivid, it is difficult to imagine them ended. Some voices are so vibrant, it is hard to think of them stilled. John McCain was a man of deep conviction and a patriot of the highest order." https://t.co/Spx9rmHGoy pic.twitter.com/7NPGdKYtAM— ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2018
Via Axios:
Former Vice President Joe Biden said, “McCain will cast a long shadow. His impact on America hasn’t ended. Not even close. It will go on for many years to come.”
Senator Lindsey Graham, one of McCain's closest friends in the Senate, tweeted: “America and Freedom have lost one of her greatest champions ….And I’ve lost one of my dearest friends and mentor.”
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer announced he wants to rename one of the Senate office buildings after McCain:
“Nothing will overcome the loss of Senator McCain, but so that generations remember him I will be introducing a resolution to rename the Russell building after him.”
HONORING AN AMERICAN HERO: The White House flag lowered to half-staff in honor of Senator John McCain, who passed away at 81. https://t.co/Spx9rmHGoy pic.twitter.com/6bent9Sb81— ABC News (@ABC) August 26, 2018
Comments
BULLSHIT!...Show me the treasonous neocons dead body...This is all too convenient and he is attempting an escape before Trump trips the traps.
POS> https://oathkeepers.org/2016/08/breaking-news-john-mccains-1969-tokyo-rose-propaganda-recording-released
GOOD! The only ones that will miss you is your base; ie the media. Arizona voter, do a better job next time. Please.
In reply to BULLSHIT!...Show me the… by LoneStarHog
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PHQLQ1Rc_Js
In reply to GOOD by PrintCash
How long did he have brain cancer? Wonder if it impacted any of his decisions? How many other idiots in there have brain cancer?
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by eforce
no one sucks the MIC's dick and swallows more Zionists loads than Trump
no one
Show me one way that the MIC/Zionists have taken a hit since 2016?
bigger budgets, more theaters of operation, new contracts, the police state takes more rights, and there is no end in fucking sight
by definition that is a neocon
aww, the cult members got triggered by calling an orange spade a spade
: (
ps - fuck obozo and mccain for their mic-fealty; but trump is right there with them
In reply to How long did he have brain… by NotTiredOfWinning
The cancer may have actually helped restrain his most extreme demonic tendencies.
In reply to n by helltothenah
HUZZAH!!!!
In reply to s by eforce
I get paid over $95 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,,
••••>>http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to HUZZAH!!!! by tmosley
The lives that will be saved now that this person is dead, will total in the millions.
Beam me up!
In reply to I get paid over $95 per… by liliroy49
If only he had died in the crib.
In reply to The lives that will be saved… by James TraffiCan't
THANK GOD THAT TRAITOROUS MOTHERFUCKING MANCHURIAN CANDIDATE SACK OF SHIT IS FINALLY DONE FUCKING UP THIS COUNTRY.
GOOD RIDDANCE.
IF ANYONE'S UP FOR A PARADE, PLEASE LET ME KNOW!
THREE CHEERS FOR THE CANCER THAT FINALLY SUCCEEDED IN DOING WHAT MILLIONS OF DECENT PEOPLE HAD HOPED FOR!
HOPEFULLY, MCSHITSTAIN WILL MEET THE SAILORS HE INCINERATED ON THE FORRESTAL, BEFORE HE GETS TO HELL.
Edit to add:
Is there any way we can nominate McStain's Tumor for the Nobel Peace Prize?
In reply to If only he had died in the… by tmosley
Satan we give you one of our finest. Enjoy.
In reply to T by Croesus
I'm going to fast for a week as only an empty stomach can prevent me from vomiting when I endlessly hear "What a Great Man, Soldier, Patriot and Public Servant John was throughout his life".
In reply to We by remain calm
Some will choose suicide.
In reply to Rrr by FireBrander
Songbird will find a way to sell out the living to Satan, to get better treatment.
In reply to Some will choose suicide. by D503
McCain dead....ISIS almost dead....death to neocons. The tides are slowly turning....
The only thing that was regrettable about his death is that it was not at the end of a rope around his neck and that his last moments of his miserable life were not made to ponder that fact!
In reply to Songbird will find a way to… by Zero Point
I hope he is down with the dead west Ukrainian Fascists he supported.
Maybe he can share furnace coal shoveling duty with Ol’ Ted Kennedy.
In reply to McCain dead....ISIS almost… by JSBach1
another warmonger bites the dust
In reply to I hope he is down with the… by Manthong
Sad.
/sarc
In reply to another warmonger bites the… by WakeUpPeeeeeople
i am enjoying an imperial ipa i set aside months ago for just this occasion. i cannot wait to get to vote against his hand-picked successor.
In reply to Sad. /sarc by MANvsMACHINE
*Ring Ring!*
"Hello?"
"Is John there?"
"I'm sorry, he passed away this morning."
*Click.*
*Ring Ring!*
"Hello?"
"Is John there?"
"Umm, no, I told you... he died."
*Click.*
*Ring Ring!*
"HELLO!?!?"
"Is John there?
"LOOK, I ALREADY TOLD YOU. HE'S DEAD, OK? DEAD!"
"I know! I just love hearing you say it!"
In reply to i am enjoying an imperial… by Archibald Buttle
John, be ready for
JUDGMENT DAY.
In reply to Ring Ring! by Ghost of Porky
Finally, bitch, you died!!! Soros -NEXT!!!
In reply to John, be ready for… by loop
What happened to John McCancerhead who posted here? The Tyler's alway ban our brightest and most promising commenters...
In reply to Finally, bitch, you died!!! by Luc X. Ifer
Will they play The Beach Boys at his funeral?
https://youtu.be/X95sAOB3um0
Good riddance, but unfortunately ‘genius’ Trump had to hire Johnnie Bolt-on-tits who will continue to do McShitstain’s ‘great’ work after his death...
Rot in hell John!
In reply to W by Cryptopithicus Homme
Good... that POS mutherfucker was one of the main sponsors of ISIS at least in the early days and also helped ISIS get a shitton of humvees from the iraqis, and not only that he sponsored a shitton of FSA guys and then when they lost he moved over to the kurds...
Untold numbers of people died as a result of this cocksucker... nevermind that he fucked us all over his never trump bullshit and the obamacare bullshit...
Rest in pieces, asshole...
In reply to Will they play The Beach… by Bokkenrijder
How many honorable American POW’s died in Vietnam?
Yet, McCain somehow survived.
On the bright side, maybe he’s being buggered by a pedophile priest right now...
In reply to Good... that POS… by Shillinlikeavillan
RIP McCain.
In reply to The North Vietnamese were… by Pool Shark
Music selection at McShitstain's funeral: Runnin' With The Devil circa 1978
In reply to Will they play The Beach… by Bokkenrijder
Let us all take a moment of silence and pray that Soros is next
In reply to Ring Ring! by Ghost of Porky
Even though I am an atheist I will pray to an entire pantheon of gods for that to happen.
In reply to Let us all take a moment of… by NoDecaf
War mongering prick !
Too bad you didn't die 20 years ago ...
It would have saved 1 million lives ... they died for nothing !!!!!!!!!
Iraq, Lybia, Syria ! Moderate Syrians !! You cock sucker ...
What a piece of shit !
In reply to Sad. /sarc by MANvsMACHINE
Oh no!
who will lift Lindsey’s skirt and take him from behind now?
In reply to another warmonger bites the… by WakeUpPeeeeeople
Move along. There REALLY is nothing to see here.
[It is not right to speak evil of the dead, unless the dead are the personification of evil. On second thought, HAVE AT IT!!!]
In reply to Oh no! who will lift Lindsey… by Big Creek Rising
Replacing that position has never, in the history of man, been a problem.
In reply to Oh no! who will lift Lindsey… by Big Creek Rising
Rest in pieces
In reply to another warmonger bites the… by WakeUpPeeeeeople
I truly thought he was too evil to die. If Lindsey Graham would just quickly follow, we might have a shot at some world peace.
In reply to I hope he is down with the… by Manthong
RIP. REST IN PURGATORY. I reckon that it would be worse than hell. No fellow psychopaths to get confirmation bias from. Not even a slap on the back from the devil he worshipped, stuck in limbo for eternity. If there's a state funeral, you'll find me in the throng hurling dog shit at the coffin.
In reply to I truly thought he was too… by spiff
Awshit… I just realized we will have to endure a week of eulogizing that POS and sending him off as a great person.
He is an icon of all that was wrong with the US since the moment he left Annapolis.
In reply to RIP. REST IN PURGATORY. I… by Al Gophilia
has elon got a spare roadster?
launch it to the sun alice! to the sun!
yeah, i know it was to the moon, but this is mccain.
In reply to Awshit… I just realized we… by Manthong
You watch TV news?
In reply to Awshit… I just realized we… by Manthong
This disgusting faggot will burn in hell for an eternity for his crimes hahaha hope it was worth it, gimp
In reply to I hope he is down with the… by Manthong
nope. McCain will be rewarded in hell for his service and promotion of evil here on Earth.
In reply to This disgusting faggot will… by char_aznable
Oh thank God!
Pelosi? Hillashreek? How about Feinstein? Bueller?
In reply to nope. McCain will be… by sarcrilege
3 Cheers for Glioblastoma !
Hip, hip Hooray !
Hip, hip Hooray !
Hip, hip Hooray !
In reply to McCain dead....ISIS almost… by JSBach1
Bullshit. Never wish it on anyone. Brutal.
In reply to 3 Cheers for Glioblastoma !… by I am Groot
Really? I bet there were entire cities across Asia that wished that happened to Genghis Khan.
In reply to Bullshit. Never wish it on… by BeanusCountus
Fuck off Lindsey ! Go suck Jeff Flake's cock.
In reply to Bullshit. Never wish it on… by BeanusCountus
The only remaining question is how did Cindy decorate Old McShitstain's luxury bunker. Don't believe for a minute this treasonous,seditious piece of dogshit is dead. $1000 bucks says Cindy or Meghan takes over the family business of being Satan's cock holster.
In reply to McCain dead....ISIS almost… by JSBach1
The psychopaths who want broader war will do everything in their power to get it.
False flags are a comin', warn people now, and call 'em what they are when they happen.
In reply to McCain dead....ISIS almost… by JSBach1