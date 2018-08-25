"Land Reform" In Ramaphosa's South Africa

Authored by Ilana Mercer via Unz.com,
He who believes he has a right to another man’s property ought to produce proof that he is its rightful owner.
“As the old legal adage goes, ‘Possession is nine-tenths of the law,’ as it is the best evidence in our uncertain world of legitimate title. The burden of proof rests squarely with the person attempting to alter and abolish present property titles.” (From “Into the Cannibal’s Pot: Lessons For America From Post-Apartheid South-Africa”.)
It is to this potent principle that democratic rule in South Africa has taken an axe - or, rather, an assegai.
Here is how taking land legally currently works, in South Africa, a place the US State Department has only just lauded as “a strong democracy with resilient institutions…,” a country merely “grappling with the difficult issue of land reform.” “Land reform,” of course, is a euphemism for land distribution in the Robert Mugabe mold.
The process currently in place typically begins with a “tribe” or group of individuals who band together to claim vast tracts of private property.
If these loosely and conveniently conjoined groups know anything, it’s this: South Africa’s adapted, indigenized law allows coveted land, owned and occupied by another, to be obtained with relative ease.
See, the country no longer enjoys the impressive Western system of Roman-Dutch law it once enjoyed. Lax law and poorly protected property rights signal a free-for-all on the lives of white owners and their livestock
No sooner does this newly constituted “tribe” (or band of bandits, really) launch a claim with the South African Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, than related squatters—sometimes in the thousands—move to colonize the land.
They defile its grounds and groundwater by using these as one vast toilet, and terrorize, sometimes kill, its occupants and their animals in the hope of “nudging” them off the land.
Dr. Philip du Toit, a farmer (with a doctorate in labor law) and author of “The Great South African Land Scandal,” speaks of recurrent attacks on farm animals that “hark back to the Mau Mau terror campaign which drove whites off Kenyan farms.”
Farmer’s Weekly used to be packed with pitiful accounts of cows poisoned with exotic substances, battered with heavy metal bars, writhing in agony for hours before being found by a distraught farmer.
“Encroachment is the right word,” a farmer told du Toit. “They put their cattle in, then they cut the fences, then they start stealing your crops, forcing you to leave your land. And then they say: ‘Oh well, there’s vacant land, let’s move on to it.’
It’s a very subtle way of stealing land.” “When there is a farm claim I say ‘Look out!’ because attacks may follow to scare the farmers,” confirmed the regional director of the Transvaal Agricultural Union (TAU).”
Agri SA, an organization representing small and large-scale commercial farmers, reports the annual theft of hundreds of thousands of priceless livestock.
The ANC’s old Soviet-inspired Freedom Charter promised this: “All shall have the right to occupy land wherever they choose.” And so they do today.
Because of legal claims they are powerless to fight, squatters whom they cannot fend off, and cattle, crops and families which they can no longer protect, farmers have already been pushed to abandon hundreds of thousands of hectares of prime commercial farmland.
“Since the end of apartheid in 1994, when multi-racial elections were held,” wrote Dan McDougal of the London Times, millions of “acres of productive farmland have been transferred to black ownership. Much of it is now lying fallow, creating no economic benefit for the nation or its new owners.”
South Africa has become a net importer of food for the first time in its history.
“My visit to Mpumalanga came immediately after crossing the frontier from Zimbabwe,” attests Aidan Hartley, also of the Times, “and what struck me was how similar the landscapes were after redistribution had taken place. Once productive maize fields now grow only weeds. Citrus orchards are dying, their valuable fruit rotting on the branches. Machinery lies about rusting. Irrigation pipes have been looted and farm sheds are derelict and stripped of roofing. Windbreak trees have been hacked down and roads are potholed.”
Dr. du Toit has traversed the “beloved country” from the Limpopo to the Cape, from Natal to the North West to document the transfer and consequent trashing of the country’s commercial farms.
Without exception, splendid enterprises that fed the country many times over have been reduced to “subsistence operations with a few mangy cattle and the odd mealiepatch.” (Mealie is Afrikaans for “maize,” deriving, apparently, from the Portuguese word milho.)
In even the best-case scenario, farms belonging to the whites who feed the country and produce surpluses are being handed over to subsistence farmers who can barely feed themselves.
Now, it’s about to get worse—unless a super hero comes to the rescue. President Cyril Ramaphosa’s government is denying it, but the South African press reports that “the first two farms have been targeted for unilateral seizure.”
If anyone can make the thuggish African National Congress and its leader, Ramaphosa, reconsider their plot to simply steal privately owned land from whites and gift it to the clamoring black citizens of South Africa—it’s President Donald Trump.
Another super hero, Fox News broadcaster Tucker Carlson, has served as the catalyst. Tucker got the American government, in the person of Donald Trump, to respond to indisputable crimes against humanity underway for decades against rural, white South Africans.
I have asked Secretary of State @SecPompeo to closely study the South Africa land and farm seizures and expropriations and the large scale killing of farmers. “South African Government is now seizing land from white farmers.” @TuckerCarlson @FoxNews— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018
President Trump’s resolve to sic Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on the case is possibly the first impassioned, official, American reaction to what a genocide expert has been warning about.
South African “whites and Boers” Dr. Gregory H. Stanton has placed in these stages of genocide: classification (number 1), symbolization (2), polarization (number 6 in 10).
Classification of whites as The Other has occurred. And attendant symbols of this hatred have been developed and are ingrained in the culture. To wit, in the new, highly polarized South Africa, there’s a renewed appreciation for the old slogan, “Kill the Boer, kill the farmer,” chanted at political rallies and funerals.
Comments
Get armed and get out.
The greatest and most infuriating tragedy of the South African affair is not the land seizures, but the fact that most of the Boer brother and sister nations of the West refuse to take their beleaguered cousins in as immigrants. You see... they're white and therefore, unworthy of attention - let alone saving. God bless Russia and Australia for their truly humanitarian efforts in opening their doors to these highly productive people. Here in our infected Jewnited States of America (and Europe), we only allow in those "tired, poor, huddled Third World masses yearning to leech, the wretched refuse of your teeming sewer".
In reply to Get armed and get out. by css1971
This will end badly!
https://youtu.be/a_bDc7FfItk
Farmlands documentary free on youtube. Excellent
In reply to The great and most… by J S Bach
That may be how it "works." Let me tell you how it will end. The competent farmers will be run off or killed and then the country will starve. Cue Zimbabwe 2.0
In reply to This will end badly! by sheikurbootie
The African Commies are ahead in the Progressive dumbass race. How will the American lefties respond? I mean it’s reform, who isn’t for reform?
In reply to k by So Close
Racialized Communism.
No archeological sites showing a black civilization ever controlled that land. Basically, I am black therefore it is mine.
No different than a form of royalty.
In reply to The African Commies are… by PrintCash
what does africa and urban ghettos have in common? anybody...? Bueller?
In reply to Racialized Communism. No… by Bondosaurus Rex
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
O════►►►http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to what does africa and urban… by sarcrilege
I expect a Utopian society to grow now that Whites are no longer in control, like Baltimore or Chicago. Once white interferences are removed the creative and entrepreneurship of the Sub-sahara people will shine, it will be like Atlantis. Yeah that's what we are supposed to believe in Fantasy land.
Below a 75 average IQ, basically retarded, what could go wrong?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by liliroy49
If it were Israhell, they'd produce the Bible that I guess "told them" to evict Palestinians, bulldoze their houses and murder them if they protested?
In reply to I expect a Utopian society… by JimmyJones
Ramaphosa? Didn't she just make rayciss allegations against the prez?
In reply to "He who believes he has a… by beemasters
Shoot the politicians and international bankers in their heads! Kill the rest as needed, especially the professors that teach this stupid shit non stop!! Marxism will kill millions again, unless you take out the root!!!
In reply to Ramaphosa? Didn't she just… by SoilMyselfRotten
Maybe SA is seen as a potential export opportunity for US farmers and will be allowed to be Zimbabwed.
In reply to Shoot them the politicians… by MozartIII
(((Ilana Mercer))) is of the Syn Rand school. But it's always worth fact-checking easily verified "facts" in an article to get a sense of the veracity of the not so easily verified ones.
As to the Freedom Charter (full test), "All shall have the right to occupy land wherever they choose" is part of its text, but let's recall, at the time it was written, black Africans had restrictions on where they could live, travel, work, etc. That language had nothing whatsoever to do with land theft.
Having read some other of her hysterics, credibility meter: 1/10.
In reply to Ramaphosa? Didn't she just… by SoilMyselfRotten
In reply to what does africa and urban… by sarcrilege
"No archaeological sites showing a black civilization ever controlled that land. Basically, I am black therefore it is mine."
Similar to affirmative action and black privilege in the US?
In reply to Racialized Communism. No… by Bondosaurus Rex
And similar disasters as this WILL be coming to the US! It may take 30 to 50 years, or it may be in a few years, but it's coming! All productive hard working people in the US will soon be a target for the socialists, communists, and violent thieves!
In reply to "Basically, I am black… by ZD1
Will soon... Its happening now. Add up your taxes, your health insurance, your other insurances, you are lucky to keep 50% of your monies. Its now more lucrative to stay single, pump out kids, and collect government welfare than to be married, work, raise a family and be responsible for your own needs.
In reply to And similar disasters as… by Gatto
In the UK, a country where Caucasians are indigenous, there are now many jobs that can only be filled by a BAME (British. Black, Asian, and minority ethnic). The BBC and the London Metropolitan Police Department routinely limit positions to BAME applicants.
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-3580768/KATIE-HOPKINS-jobs-co…
In reply to Will soon... Its happening… by Aubiekong
Communists have always been racist. Towards whites.
In reply to Racialized Communism. No… by Bondosaurus Rex
In reply to The African Commies are… by PrintCash
It cannot be repeated often enough, although the ANC tries to deny it, the current government is COMMUNIST. I am not saying this to scare people, but because it is the truth. And the pesky issue of 'land reform' is classic Communist land reform. And the result will be the same it was in China and in the Soviet Union.
Millions will starve. There will be millions of new migrants looking to get into Europe. For years, those Africans fleeing their land ended up in South Africa or Libya. Well, we know what happened to Libya. Hillary Clinton happened. And now we see the same thing, although a slight variation, will happen to South Africa.
People that are looking only at numbers say the Boers should flee. Well... It is not really common in a fight for every participant to fight to the death, is it? Some people are only brave while they are GREATLY superior in numbers.
In reply to The African Commies are… by PrintCash
Wouldn´t it be fair to give them back the glass pearls they gave for the land?
In reply to It cannot be repeated often… by Herd Redirecti…
Let them have the land. They would not have a clue what to do with it. There are no farming, management, labour, financial or market skills. It will end all in a big disappoinment, but hey, free government shit is worth the while waiting for.
P.s: the SA gov tried already the redistribution of land to black farmers early 2000. Guess what: 90% failure rate.
It is all very very sad.
http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/africa/8547621.stm
In reply to The African Commies are… by PrintCash
borrow as much as possible and refuse to pay bills(send it to govt)
and then head to nearest airport and emigrate to australia or russia
In reply to k by So Close
Why? They have legal guidelines to follow.
In reply to borrow as much as possible… by sabaj49
It’s funny how people want to redistribute the land that was made farmable land via complex irrigation and technology in a relatively dry climate.
More starvation, corruption and destruction are ahead -- the fruits of communism, greed and ignorance. The South African "government" is in the process of legalizing stealing...and murder.
In reply to This will end badly! by sheikurbootie
Now here is a real journalist.
msm needs to aspire to her level. frontline,nova......aspire to her level you coward liars.
22 y.o,smart,lovely.....Savage had her on last week.
Extremely well spoken young journalist.
In reply to This will end badly! by sheikurbootie
Because "less than Great" Britain hates the Boer. They'd like to see them all dead and gone after upending their SA colony.
In reply to The great and most… by J S Bach
Was never a British colony. Boers are Germans.
In reply to Because "less than Great"… by Gen. Ripper
Dutch, no?
In reply to Was never a British colony… by NidStyles
Yes, I am
In reply to Dutch, no? by gmak
"Was never a British colony. Boers are Germans."
South Africa was under Dutch rule for two more centuries when it was seized by Great Britain around 1806.
The term Boer, derived from the Afrikaans word for farmer, was used to describe the people in southern Africa who traced their ancestry to Dutch, German and French Huguenot settlers who arrived in the 1600's.
In reply to Was never a British colony… by NidStyles
German colony
all German tribes. German people. Quit being a bigot and separating Europeans apart for your own ends.
In reply to The term Boer, derived from… by ZD1
I lived in the caribbean for two decades and worked for a british multi-millionaire who employed hundreds of locals on islands throughout the region.
he took me aside once and stated "the blacks, they just don't have it".
he was kind of racist, but his racism stemmed from real world experience.
once upon a time, a local taxi association called a strike against his businesses for higher rates to be paid by his (very profitable) company. they wanted one more dollar per passenger, which the businessman could have easily passed on to his clients.
instead, he simply paid off the head of the taxi association (a local black guy and former taxi driver) - the strike ended the very next day. the drivers got nothing.
read The Power Broker if you want to know why the world is the way it is.
In reply to Because "less than Great"… by Gen. Ripper
What little league. The Chicago outfit would of extorted a partnership with him, for his own protection, and taken over the union.
Your bud was leaving money on the table. The purpose of unions is to seperate union members from their labor money. Without a union you would have to steal from each worker separately. Very time consuming, costly, always so dumb fk that wants to go toe to toe. A union unites the workers for easy pickings.
In reply to I lived in the caribbean for… by vaporland
the head of the taxi association was a black guy. he could have done what you said but he did not have the cultural cunning required to execute such a plan.
what's happening in SA is an entirely different level of evil. they must have learned from the Boers.
they'll be just smart enough to steal the land, but not smart enough to actually farm it efficiently.
In reply to What little league. The… by Offthebeach
Exactly. White South Africans are one group that the US *should* be admitting quickly as refugees. Not the North African black muslims.
In reply to The great and most… by J S Bach
Vlad is taking them in, they will transform Siberia into a sea of wheat.
In reply to The great and most… by J S Bach
Even the Zionists dont want to be flooded with Africans...of course they advocate for open borders for white countries as white Christians are their greatest enemy...
Israel's New Racism - The Persecution of African Migrants in the Holy Land
https://youtu.be/dPxv4Aff3IA
In reply to The great and most… by J S Bach
There are many white South Africans to be found in all western english speaking countries ... these are clearly the smart ones that took advantage of Mandela's rainbow nation decade; a period where real estate prices soared 500% and the currency rallied from R18 to the US$ to below R6; and got the fuck out because they could see the writing on the wall.
The Fed's decade of QE will probably be another period where smart folk prep for the inevitable.
In reply to Get armed and get out. by css1971
Yes, I know several Afrikaners who left and made the US their home. They're very smart and quite tall. The women are stunning.
https://www.google.com/amp/www.lajollalight.com/sdljl-hair-free-carefre…
In reply to There are many white South… by Rusticus2.0
London, Perth, Ft Lauderdale .. there are pockets of South Africans scattered across the globe.
Normalcy bias is a dangerous thing and keeps you in an illusionary safe harbor long after you should have cut the lines and headed out into the building storm ... and in the case of many of these farmers sadly, arrogance has contributed to that bias ... obviously not all; but if you've ever visited the country and met these folk, they can be hard headed.
In reply to Yes, I know several… by Gen. Ripper
Looks like those two apples bounced away a little bit after falling from the tree.
In reply to Yes, I know several… by Gen. Ripper
Couple years ago I met a South African gal (flat out babe) who was getting her training to be a yoga instructor back home in Johannesburg. Some of 'em are staying. Wonder if she did...
In reply to There are many white South… by Rusticus2.0
She was raped and killed via burning necklace tire.
In reply to Couple years ago I met a… by Skateboarder
I hope the ones that stayed took out huge loans from the SA banks using the land as collateral. Then they moved the loan money out of the country and will have their land seized without compensation only to have the banks take the hits as the non-performing loans.
In reply to There are many white South… by Rusticus2.0
Indeed. Whitey has no business being in the black man's abode. The smart ones left. The dummies never learned their Rhodes and stay put hoping the black man would evolve into a trustworthy neighbour. Instead they get baboons in suits looking to take their shit.
In reply to There are many white South… by Rusticus2.0
Hey ...there is a Limpopo!
In reply to Get armed and get out. by css1971
