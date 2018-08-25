Murderous Mexico: July Most Violent Ever As Country Descends Into Chaos

Mexico continues to descend into chaos, as a record number of homicide cases were opened last month, the Ministry of Public Security said Tuesday.

The ministry states 2,599 homicide cases were opened in July - an average of 84 per day, for a total of 3,017 registered victims.

This is the highest monthly toll ever record since Mexico began keeping stats on homicide cases in the late 1990s. The previous record of 2,894 was set in May.

In 2018, there have been 16,399 homicide cases opened in the first seven months, which represent a 14 percent increase over the same period last year, said the Los Angeles Times.

Last year was the country’s most violent period on record, with more than 25,000 homicide investigations into 31,174 death.

If the parabolic death trend continues, 2018 could go in the record books as the most violent year ever.

Scott Stewart, a Mexico analyst at the Texas-based intelligence firm Stratfor, spoke with the Los Angeles Times about the problematic situation in Mexico. He said Mexican authorities did not have much choice but to splinter the cartels. “You can’t let them get to the point where they can actually challenge the state,” he said.

There is no doubt that Mexico’s kingpin strategy of killing or arresting cartel heads has had a destabilizing effect in the region, he explained.

“Years ago you had large cartels that were fairly dominant in many areas and it was fairly tranquil,” he said. “Now there’s so much friction, and it leads to violence across the board.”

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, recently acknowledged that the government’s strategy to fracture drug cartels has, by some means, failed.

“I am the first to recognize that, although we made progress, it was not enough to achieve the great goal of security,” Peña Nieto said at a news conference earlier this week alongside the president-elect, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who takes office in December.

Map of Homicides in Mexico From February 2018 to July 2018

The color of the circles corresponds to the homicide rate and the size to the number of homicide reports (which may refer to more than one victim). You can interactively filter the municipios shown on the map based on their homicide rates by using the histogram widget in the top right corner of the map. All rates shown on the map are annualized, but some municipios don’t provide data for the whole six months, if you hover over the circle a tooltip will show the number of crime/months the municipio reported. Some municipios report their homicide counts as zero when in fact it should be a missing value and not all municipios have started reporting. Also, some states publish crimes at the district level and report crimes that occurred in more than one municipio as if it occurred in a single one. Homicides include feminicides (source/ elcri.men) 

According to the LA Times, rising violence in the last five years played a significant role in an Obrador Presidential victory last month. Obrador recently laid out his plan to combat drug cartels, as it is likely, there is more violence to come.

“Lopez Obrador has said that he “will not rule out any option” to bring peace to Mexico. Among the radical approaches, he is considering are the legalization of marijuana and an amnesty for some drug war criminals.

Clemency for even low-level participants in the country’s multibillion-dollar drug industry would mark a dramatic shift from the militaristic approach that Mexico has long employed in its attempt to curb trafficking.

Lopez Obrador has not proposed returning Mexican soldiers to their barracks or letting cartel bosses walk free. But he has called for a more holistic approach to Mexico’s violence. That includes giving federal scholarships to students and creating employment programs to keep vulnerable young people off the streets.

Olga Sanchez Cordero, a former Supreme Court justice who is Lopez Obrador’s pick for interior secretary, has said an amnesty for low-level growers, users and transporters of narcotics would be a part of a larger effort to help reintegrate into society some of the estimated 600,000 Mexicans employed by drug cartels.

Lopez Obrador’s advisors are on a multi-city listening tour to get input from victims groups about an amnesty and other plans. Speaking at an event in Mexico City last month, Sanchez said she hopes to push for an amnesty. Her boss has given her “a blank check,” and has asked her to do “whatever is necessary to pacify this country,” she said.

For now, however, the current strategy remains in place. Last week, members of the Mexican government appeared alongside officials from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration at a news conference in Chicago to announce that they are focused on capturing Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, also known as El Mencho, who is the leader of the ascendant Jalisco New Generation cartel,” said LA Times.

To sum up, as long as America’s hunger for opioids and opioid analogs continues, Mexico will be the low-cost supplier, as drug cartels battle each other for control of the trade routes into the dying heartland of the US. Since Mexico’s attempt to fracture cartels did not work — lets try a new approach and it should start by curbing demand in America. How about that one?

Jim in MN

The Mexican drug war will soon be the world's largest remaining armed conflict.

It is interesting that the new Mexican president and Trump are both talking about legalization and radical new approaches to illegal drugs.

One has to wonder.....what might be possible, and who's oxen stand to be gored if things actually DID change.

Skip

Whoa Dammit

Suburbanites like hiring illegals to do yard work & home repairs better than hiring blacks or whites because they don't understand when they are being mouthed off to in Spanish. They just see the Mexican guy smiling and saying something so they think he's real nice.

Building construction managers fell for the same trick. Now they are paying out the ass for Mexican labor, because the Mexicans ran everyone else in the trades out of business. 

The worst thing about their drug running is that now they are selling fentanyl, and a small amount of it is lethal. Meanwhile a lot of their drugs are distributed though the restaurants and the produce farms they work in. Fentanyl and food is a bad combo.

DaiRR

Anyone who spends a penny in Mexico or for Mexican goods in the U.S. is indirectly funding these cartels and murders.  Even if your all-inclusive Mexican resort isolates you from the crime, by being there you are indirectly funding the corruption and crime.  Trump has gone after MS-13, but not so much the Mexican drug cartels shipping drugs and illegal immigrants into the U.S.  BUILD THE WALL and use other measures to get serious about the societal degeneration in Mexico than they're shipping here big time.

PrintCash

I spend my money in remote Baja, away from the crowds and crowded beaches. The people are friendly, hard working, and helpful to strangers. The artificial illegalization of substances has caused the problem, and someone is going to fill that void. Lift ridiculous laws and drug wars, and maybe half or more of the violent crimes here and there disappear over night. But Johnny Bureacrat needs a job. That’s the priority. Deep state wins again. 

gearjammers1

I wonder about the propaganda being fed to the Mexicans before they arrive here with their murderous attitude. Billionaire Israeli Haim Saban is the owner of UniVision, a major Spanish-speaking broadcasting network. Haim Saban was one of Hillary's top financial backers. I would guess that the hispanics are being fed anti-white marxist propaganda before they arrive here. And that they are told that the whites are weak and easy pickings. And that we are the cause of all their troubles. How else do you explain the murderous attitude of those from central America ? Because, as you said, it was not that long ago when the spics were peaceful Catholic god-fearing people.

gearjammers1

Elvis Presley - Fun In Acapulco - this is Mexico i remember in my youth - https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0057083/?ref_=fn_al_tt_1 - someone from the outside is stirring up all this hatred (it's the Jew Haim Saban) - ask yourself - why does a billionaire Israeli Jew have control of a big spanish-speaking network ? And why did the peaceful Catholic hispanics switch to violent Marxism ? You'd have to speak spanish to know what bullshit the Israeli Haim Saban is feeding the hispanics.

gearjammers1

Haim Saban Israeli owner of spanish-speaking broadcasting network Univision - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haim_Saban - I know the intellectuals on ZH get bored if there are more than 130 characters - but Israeli Haim Saban is one of Hillary's top financial donors

"Haim Saban (/səˈbɑːn/; Hebrew: חיים סבן‎; born October 15, 1944) is an Israeli-American media proprietor, investor, philanthropist, musician, record, film & television producer.[2] A businessman with interests in financial services, entertainment, and media, and an estimated net worth of $3 billion, he is ranked by Forbes as the 232nd richest person in America.[5] Saban is the founder of Saban Entertainment, producer and distributor of children's television programs in the US such as Power Rangers. He headed up consortiums which purchased the broadcasters ProSiebenSat.1 Media and Univision Communications. He is a major donor to the US Democratic Party and active in pro-Israel political efforts in the US. In March 2017, Saban was honored with the 2,605th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his achievements in television.[6]"
 

Malleus Maleficarum

I tend to agree with you. The money tourists spend in isolated resorts and enclaves provides an income stream that allows the local people some relative freedom from coercion and eliminates the financial incentive (or necessity) of involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Just like during alcohol Prohibition, the Drug War created these cartels that now provide drug warriors with a convenient excuse as to why we must continue futilely throwing good money after bad. It's clear to anyone with eyes and a functioning brain that "public health" doesn't factor in. If the Drug War worked, the streets wouldn't be awash in drugs cut with God-knows-what and the Drug War would have ended 4 or 5 decades ago. I'm always amazed at conservatives who vehemently distrust the government and its intentions, except where it concerns the failed Drug War and the Prison-Industrial Complex it's created.

The Drug War has become a booming business to governments, police agencies, and militaries - as well as cartels. It's also an effective social control mechanism and a great excuse to destroy liberty. Every tactic and strategy has been tried and all have failed - often miserably. Lifting ridiculous, counterproductive laws is the only solution that hasn't been tried, but then, when has a government ever relinquished power and control, voluntarily? Just as in so many other areas (e.g., our Middle East expeditions) they'd rather destroy our nation than admit defeat.

History shows that During alcohol Prohibition, the numbers of drinkers initially trended downwards. After a year or so, they actually rose to exceed pre-Prohibition levels. Once Americans wised up and ended Prohibition, the numbers leveled out again and gangsters like Capone faded away or returned to their traditional rackets. This would almost certainly be the case with presently illicit drugs. I mean, seriously  - if heroin and cocaine were available OTC tomorrow, would you rush down and buy them? I wouldn't, and no one I know would, either. But if one did, they'd at least be getting a known quantity in measured dosages, which in and of itself would seriously reduce overdoses and related costs.

The harsh truth is that, in every society known to man, some people got high. Even now, there are always people who are going to use drugs (alcohol is a drug, and a deadly one at that). Some of those folks are going to abuse those drugs, and some of those folks are going to become addicted and possibly pay with their lives. That's tragic, but no one can save another from willful self-destruction. We will never arrest, imprison, or kill our way out of this problem!

 

CARONTE-RAPTOR

The real drug cartel worldwide is the "pentagon" or the poppy (heroin) plantations in Afghanistan are mere chance? Fast and furious (delivery of weapons) training of the cell of the "Z" in the school of the americas. Money laundering by banks (SHBC). Use of dirty money to finance black operations. Destabilization of the countries of production and distribution of drugs.

JRobby

Mexico really has a handle on it's domestic situation.

The wealthy of Mexico have been sending their children to school in the states for years. Living in homes purchased from profits off the backs of the poor.