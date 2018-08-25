NoKo Nobel A No-Go... For Now

At least, not yet.
I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time, because I feel we are not making sufficient progress with respect to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula...— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 24, 2018
President Trump did the right thing by canceling the SecState’s visit. He signals that the U.S. can’t be played, and he won’t be duped into diminishing the U.S. role in the region while the Chinese grow stronger. Don’t get us wrong, we would love to see a good dealwith Korea.
Our Base Case Playing Out
We took much grief for our skepticism on a quick de-nuke deal with North Korea.
In fact, it looks like our base case scenario is playing out. From our post, Trump Says Unified Korea Could Happen,
Do you think President Trump has consulted with President Xi about a unified Korea?
It is highly doubtful China will allow a unified Korea, one under Western influence.
Different Scenarios
Our best case scenario is the South and North move closer together, but also closer to China. China’s influence and power in the region is on the rise while the U.S. is in decline.
Our base case is no “complete denuclearization”, lots of happy talk, some arms control and integration, including cross-border labor and travel between the North and South, and a slow positive trend moving away from the status quo.
Our low case (which has a much higher probability than the best case, in our opinion) see here and scroll down to Segue To Korea. The upshot is the Trump-Kim summit ends in a complete debacle.
Why is Kim at the table? Because he now has the nukes and delivery system.
Time to curb your enthusiasm for a Trump Nobel Peace Prize. – GMM, April 28th
Some of our other comments on North Korea,
Trump Plays Checkers, Xi And Kim Play 3-D Chess
President Trump may have finally had an epiphany that China’s President Xi and Kim Jong Un are engaged in three-dimensional diplomacy and may be playing him. After today’s press conference it sure sounds like it.
We have been pounding the table about this in several posts over the past few months. See here, here, here, and here.
President Trump is learning by doing, Lord Palmerston’s dictum, “in international relations, there are no permanent friends or permanent enemies, only permanent interests.” – GMM, May 22nd
“Déjà vu All Over Again” In Korea
Curb Your Enthusiasm
George W. doesn’t have a Nobel Peace Prize that we know of.
We also hope it is not an all or nothing negotiation with Trump and Kim. The environment seems ripe to make the world safer and the lives better for the Koreans even if it just incremental and without achieving total victory as the administration sees it. – GMM, April 29th
QOTD: North Korea Deal Or China Deal?
Kim Jong-un was in Beijing Tuesday talking strategy with Xi; there frankly won’t be a deal between North Korea and the U.S. without the Chinese leader’s blessing. So what does Trump want more: a “deal” with Kim Jong-un, or a fight with China? – GMM, June 19th
China In Charge
Let’ face it, folks. China is pulling the strings behind the curtain.
No coincidence, at least in our minds, that Pompeo’s visit is canceled the day after the lower level trade talks with China ended with no progress and Xi’s retaliation tariffs kicked in.
Most Nobel prizes are just morally bankrupt incestuous circle-jerks for evil hypocrite globalists.
Very few are actually worth the paper they are printed on.
You get the no bull prize.
In reply to Anykne by TheSilentMajority
The credibility of the Nobel Prize should seriously be questioned, based on some of its more recent recipients. (See Leveraged Algo's post below).
In my opinion, a stick-on tattoo out of a box of Crackerjacks has more value.
In reply to You get the no bull prize. by Billy the Poet
"I fundamentally changed the reason Nobel Prizes are awarded."
In reply to The by Croesus
So it’s Robert Mueller this year...
In reply to "I fundamentally changed the… by Never One Roach
When you confuse a dance with a race, you are going to have problems.
Not every step has to be forward. There is give and there is take.
And sometimes China tries to cut in. We may dance with them for a while, then turn back to NoKo.
In the end, things will all turn out well for us.
In reply to So it’s Robert Mueller this… by TBT or not TBT
They Shoot Horses, Don't They?
https://youtu.be/B3c4o-7PH44?t=23
In reply to When you confuse a dance… by tmosley
Thump Pissed Off the Chinese with the tariffs debacle, Noko Deal Ain't Gonna Happen without the Chinese approval... Bla Bla Bla
In reply to They Shoot Horses, Don't… by Billy the Poet
Kim should say he’ll denuclearize when Israel signs the NPT and allows inspections.
You know, for global peace. For the children.
In reply to The by Croesus
The author is a libtard. He says the best thing that can happen is if the deal turns into a debacle. This Tyler is an enemy of the state.
In reply to Kim should say he’ll… by I Am Jack's Ma…
The article is unattributed and uses the plural personal pronoun but then links to this article which is not on ZH as another one of the author's opinions. If a Tyler wrote this he's been making the rounds.
https://macromon.wordpress.com/2018/04/28/trump-says-unified-korea-coul…
In reply to The author is a libtard. He… by apocalypticbrother
No joke . That is exactly what Kim should counteroffer with .The reactions would be comical .
In reply to Kim should say he’ll… by I Am Jack's Ma…
In reply to The by Croesus
Trump doesn't care about North Korea. Only about China.
In reply to Anykne by TheSilentMajority
Totally meaningless after Obama got one for nothing.... “and the Nobel prize goes to the black man from American for doing nothing but just being black!” ...
In reply to Anykne by TheSilentMajority
Barry took the money for nothing but he passed on the chicks for free.
That's just a joke, folks. In reality Barry donated the money to The Clinton-Bush Haiti Fund and maybe a few other pizza outlets.
In reply to Totally meaningless after… by Leveraged Algorithm
There's never been a black President who dropped fewer bombs on civilians than Obama did :/
In reply to Barry took the money for… by Billy the Poet
Not trying to make trouble but Obama always struck me as a white guy who pretended to be black.
Obama's Selective Phony Accents
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qT-FLwwWZZQ
In reply to Besides, there's never been… by vegan
Pretending to be the smartest person in the room requires some wierd theatrics.
In reply to Not trying to make trouble… by Billy the Poet
Pretty sure old coco plays it both ways.
In reply to Totally meaningless after… by Leveraged Algorithm
Yeah but... At least he... Um... At least he's black!
In reply to Totally meaningless after… by Leveraged Algorithm
Weekend Tyler:
I might be a cranky old man hopped up on the Devil’s lettuce, but that headline really strains my patience.
Drumpf is going to get the Noble Piss Prize!
Drumpf? Do you also refer to John Kerry as John Kohn?
When Kerry Was Kohn: The Jewish Roots of John Kerry
https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/.premium-when-kerry-was-kohn-1.5279459
In reply to Drumpf is going to get the… by PeeTardy
But Obama got one for doing nothing.
Being There is 80% of it, they say.
In reply to But Obama got one for doing… by homiegot
Maybe he should just go drone some random fucks like Obama did. Perhaps then he could get a Nobel Peace Prize.
"Just landed - a long trip, but everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea."
The president is a grade A, clueless moron.
No, you are just hysterical.
In reply to "Just landed - a long trip,… by contrarycontrarian
The Nobel prizes are gangster awards. The Emmies and Oscars and since Henry even the Pulitzer are masturbation. The only prize is winning. Last winner was Andrew Jackson.
Ever since the prize was handed to bathhouse Barry for accomplishing absolutely nothing it has become worthless
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fuduWqwATc0
Screw the Nobel Committee - these old farts are a complete JOKE
they gave Obama a prize based on his potential
and what did he do
1) he destablised Libya and killed a leader that was making solid changes and he stopped his terrorism
That was murder. Was that good for a prize ? This lead to Arab Spring. Was that good for a prize?
2) then he gave 150 billion to the world's largest Islamic terrorist state..Iran.
Was that good for a prize?
Nobel Prize Committee and its stupid political award to well STUPID
They should have done the right thing and YANK it from Obama - he never deserved it.
Obama did the opposite in fact.
North Korea worked hard to earn these nukes, also half of the population got wiped out by the yanks in the 50's, the us can never be trusted.
KIM must keep his nukes as protection.
He should go drone some random innocent people. Maybe then he can get a Nobel Peace Prize like Obama.