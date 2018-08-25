Rich Couple Sets Up GoFundMe For Homeless Man, Won't Give Him $200K After Kicking Off Property

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:45

A wealthy New Jersey couple who famously "rescued" homeless man Johnny Bobbitt last October has refused to give him roughly $200,000 of a $402,000 GoFundMe account they established after their story went viral. After breaking several promises and sparingly doling out contributions from over 14,000 people, Bobbitt says the couple likely squandered the rest of the money on lavish trips and a BMW. 

Kate McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico set up the GoFundMe after Bobbitt, a 35-year-old North Carolina native, used his last $20 to buy gas for McClure when her car stalled on the freeway where he had been panhandling, writes the Philadelphia Inquirer. Their "Pay It Forward" GoFundMe page, meanwhile, made international news. 

GoFundMe

In return, McClure and D'Amico, 39, gave Bobbitt money, food, and clothing. Their GoFundMe campaign to find Bobbitt a home inspired 14,347 donors to give generously as the three appeared on Good Morning America, the BBC, and in newspapers across the country. -Inquirer

McClure made several promises to Bobbitt in the description of the GoFundMe campaign, most of which - if not all of were broken: 

The first thing on the list is a NEW Home which Johnny will own!! He will never have to worry about a roof over his head again!!

They let him live in a camper on their family property, and have since kicked him out. 

Second will be the dream truck he's always wanted... a 1999 ford ranger (yes I'm serious).

Bobbitt never received a 1999 Ranger. Instead, he was given a used SUV that broke down and has since been sold. 

There will also be 2 trusts set up in his name, one essentially giving him the ability to collect a small "salary" each year and another retirement trust which will be wisely invested by a financial planner which he will have access to in a time frame he feels comfortable with

...

This is a well thought out plan that Johnny his lawyer and financial advisor came up with in order to give Johnny the means to acclimate back into a "normal" life and also to protect him and ensure he has a bright future. -GoFundMe

The trusts were never created, and Bobbitt says he never met with the lawyer - while only having one brief meeting with the financial adviser, where no paperwork was signed. 

Bobbitt wonders how McClure, a receptionist for the New Jersey Department of Transportation, paid for the new BMW she drives and for vacations to California, Florida, and Las Vegas, as well as a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon. He also questions how much D'Amico, a carpenter, spent gambling. -Philly.com

D'Amico admits to using $500 of the GoFundMe money to gamble after he forgot his SugarHouse Casino card one night, but claims he quickly repaid it with his winnings. 

Meanwhile, D'Amico is holding the remaining $200,000 "in a savings account that he will start dispensing when Bobbitt gets a job and is drug-free," reports Philly.com, however D'Amico "said he had reconsidered that decision and had given Bobbitt $400 in caseh and some gift cards." 

McClure and D'Amico insist they've done nothing wrong, and that they should retain control over the money due to Bobbitt's drug use. The couple claims he once burned through $25,000 they gave him in less than two weeks. 

Bobbitt acknowledged that they once gave him $25,000, which he said he spent by sending money to relatives and sharing with friends. He also spent some of it on drugs. Typically, Bobbitt said, he uses $15 a day to buy opiates or Suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat addiction. -Philly.com

"Write what you want ... Giving him all that money, it's never going to happen. I'll burn it in front of him," said a defensive D'Amico, who is facing his own legal problems related to traffic offenses, a suspended driver's license and an arrest for failure to appear in municipal court. 

Giving Bobbitt his money, said D'Amico, would be like "giving him a loaded gun." 

Bobbitt says the couple's charitable intent was probably genuine at first, only to turn to greed. 

"I think it might have been good intentions in the beginning, but with that amount of money, I think it became greed," says Bobbitt - who has been living under a Philadelphia bridge with his 34-year-old brother Josh, also a drug addict. Homeless advocates, meanwhile, have helped Bobbitt and his brother into a detox program, while putting Bobbitt in touch with pro-bono lawyers who are now investigating his legal options.  

GoFundMe "is looking into the claims of misuse regarding this campaign. When there is a dispute, we work with all parties involved to ensure funds go to the right place. We will work to ensure that Johnny receives the help he deserves and that the donors' intentions are honored," according to spokesman Bartlett Jackson. 

As he sat under the bridge at Callowhill and Second, Bobbitt said panhandling for food and drugs is better than trying to squeeze money from McClure and D'Amico. Bobbitt kept an eye on his younger brother as he stood nearby on the median with a sign that read, "Homeless Hungry Anything Helps Thank You! God Bless!" -Philly.com

Happier times

 

Tags
Legal Services
Newspaper & Magazine Printing Services
General Education Services
Casinos

Comments

Vote up!
 30
Vote down!
 2
toady Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:48 Permalink

I really need to get into this "gofundme" thing.... this sounds like a good plan.... "oh, there's a poor homeless guy we want to help....", then take off with the money.

Vote up!
 16
Vote down!
 0
COSMOS css1971 Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:33 Permalink

Hey Chumbawanda, want to be my homeless guy?  You naturally look a little disheveled and we can take some pics out by the dumpster or under the high school bleachers of you surrounded by old useless computers.  I promise I'll split the money with you.  I am starting the Gofundme site now and using some of your high school pics as before and then the pic of you fapping in the Japanese cubicle hotel as the after pic until we do the photo shoot of you and the old Apple 2s and TRS80s.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
bruno_the css1971 Sat, 08/25/2018 - 15:13 Permalink

Accel Partners

Accel has funded technology companies including Facebook,[5] Slack,[6] Dropbox,[7]Atlassian,[8] Flipkart,[9] Supercell,[10] Spotify,[11] Etsy,[12] Braintree/Venmo,[13] Vox Media,[14]Lynda.com,[15] Qualtrics,[16] DJI,[17] Cloudera,[18] Jet.com[19]GoFundMe,[20] Vectra Networks Inc.[21] and BrowserStack[22].

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accel_Partners

 

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
Blue Vervain TAfool Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:34 Permalink

To me the entire set-up from the beginning seems to be a scam. The homeless hero angle makes a fantastic feel-good story with potential for movie rights, till they fucked it up.

They won't give him the money because that was never the plan, he was just a homeless guy enticed into playing a role and was due a bit-part's salary, but he got greedy and it fell apart.

 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 1
jin187 Blue Boat Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:57 Permalink

Yeah, I don't get the outrage over this.  Not because it isn't disgusting, but because this is literally every liberal charity or cause to ever collect a dime.  These "legit" charities spend over half of the money they collect paying off their executives.  Why should these people be any different?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Yog Soggoth jin187 Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:44 Permalink

"Why should these people be any different?" They were horning in on someone else's scam in their own turf, and exposing how the scam works? Remember when Keith Raneir got ran out of Arkansas by the Clintons? Later they were buddies in NY. He payed the fines with Bronfman money, and apologized.

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 0
mkkby toady Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:57 Permalink

Love it.  More stupid sheep red pilled every day.

The best way to destroy these asshole libtard *charity* sites is to rip off the do-gooders and let it go viral.  Take away their funding and you starve antifa and other groups bringing in invaders.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DjangoCat toady Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:27 Permalink

I understand these GoFundMe campaigns, like the one for Andy McCabe, are a great way for [[them]] to pay off their faithful collaborators without putting [[their]] heads above the parapet.

How many of the yous and Is put up money for McCabe?

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 0
Bemused Observer toady Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:41 Permalink

What happened here is fraud. I have a feeling it will be dealt with rather quickly now that it has become 'news'.

McClure and D'amico are going to need lawyers. Unless they have some legal right to manage this guy's affairs, they are stealing HIS money. If they have co-mingled HIS funds with their own, and are drawing from the 'pool' for THEIR expenses, they are in a spot of trouble.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
HRClinton toady Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:42 Permalink

Dear imaginary sky guy: bless all the millions of useful saps. How would the country operate, were it not for them?

Are you not entertained? I am.

There truly is a sucker born every day. Priceless.