Rich Couple Sets Up GoFundMe For Homeless Man, Won't Give Him $200K After Kicking Off Property

A wealthy New Jersey couple who famously "rescued" homeless man Johnny Bobbitt last October has refused to give him roughly $200,000 of a $402,000 GoFundMe account they established after their story went viral. After breaking several promises and sparingly doling out contributions from over 14,000 people, Bobbitt says the couple likely squandered the rest of the money on lavish trips and a BMW.
Kate McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico set up the GoFundMe after Bobbitt, a 35-year-old North Carolina native, used his last $20 to buy gas for McClure when her car stalled on the freeway where he had been panhandling, writes the Philadelphia Inquirer. Their "Pay It Forward" GoFundMe page, meanwhile, made international news.
In return, McClure and D'Amico, 39, gave Bobbitt money, food, and clothing. Their GoFundMe campaign to find Bobbitt a home inspired 14,347 donors to give generously as the three appeared on Good Morning America, the BBC, and in newspapers across the country. -Inquirer
McClure made several promises to Bobbitt in the description of the GoFundMe campaign, most of which - if not all of were broken:
The first thing on the list is a NEW Home which Johnny will own!! He will never have to worry about a roof over his head again!!
They let him live in a camper on their family property, and have since kicked him out.
Second will be the dream truck he's always wanted... a 1999 ford ranger (yes I'm serious).
Bobbitt never received a 1999 Ranger. Instead, he was given a used SUV that broke down and has since been sold.
There will also be 2 trusts set up in his name, one essentially giving him the ability to collect a small "salary" each year and another retirement trust which will be wisely invested by a financial planner which he will have access to in a time frame he feels comfortable with
...
This is a well thought out plan that Johnny his lawyer and financial advisor came up with in order to give Johnny the means to acclimate back into a "normal" life and also to protect him and ensure he has a bright future. -GoFundMe
The trusts were never created, and Bobbitt says he never met with the lawyer - while only having one brief meeting with the financial adviser, where no paperwork was signed.
Bobbitt wonders how McClure, a receptionist for the New Jersey Department of Transportation, paid for the new BMW she drives and for vacations to California, Florida, and Las Vegas, as well as a helicopter ride over the Grand Canyon. He also questions how much D'Amico, a carpenter, spent gambling. -Philly.com
D'Amico admits to using $500 of the GoFundMe money to gamble after he forgot his SugarHouse Casino card one night, but claims he quickly repaid it with his winnings.
Meanwhile, D'Amico is holding the remaining $200,000 "in a savings account that he will start dispensing when Bobbitt gets a job and is drug-free," reports Philly.com, however D'Amico "said he had reconsidered that decision and had given Bobbitt $400 in caseh and some gift cards."
McClure and D'Amico insist they've done nothing wrong, and that they should retain control over the money due to Bobbitt's drug use. The couple claims he once burned through $25,000 they gave him in less than two weeks.
Bobbitt acknowledged that they once gave him $25,000, which he said he spent by sending money to relatives and sharing with friends. He also spent some of it on drugs. Typically, Bobbitt said, he uses $15 a day to buy opiates or Suboxone, a prescription drug used to treat addiction. -Philly.com
"Write what you want ... Giving him all that money, it's never going to happen. I'll burn it in front of him," said a defensive D'Amico, who is facing his own legal problems related to traffic offenses, a suspended driver's license and an arrest for failure to appear in municipal court.
Giving Bobbitt his money, said D'Amico, would be like "giving him a loaded gun."
Bobbitt says the couple's charitable intent was probably genuine at first, only to turn to greed.
"I think it might have been good intentions in the beginning, but with that amount of money, I think it became greed," says Bobbitt - who has been living under a Philadelphia bridge with his 34-year-old brother Josh, also a drug addict. Homeless advocates, meanwhile, have helped Bobbitt and his brother into a detox program, while putting Bobbitt in touch with pro-bono lawyers who are now investigating his legal options.
GoFundMe "is looking into the claims of misuse regarding this campaign. When there is a dispute, we work with all parties involved to ensure funds go to the right place. We will work to ensure that Johnny receives the help he deserves and that the donors' intentions are honored," according to spokesman Bartlett Jackson.
As he sat under the bridge at Callowhill and Second, Bobbitt said panhandling for food and drugs is better than trying to squeeze money from McClure and D'Amico. Bobbitt kept an eye on his younger brother as he stood nearby on the median with a sign that read, "Homeless Hungry Anything Helps Thank You! God Bless!" -Philly.com
Comments
I really need to get into this "gofundme" thing.... this sounds like a good plan.... "oh, there's a poor homeless guy we want to help....", then take off with the money.
What?!? The rich getting richer off the poor.....
Unheard of in America!!!!
In reply to I by toady
The compassionate left, everybody! Let's give 'em a big round of applause for - CARING!
Meanwhile, the shitlib directly above me is racking his pea brain trying to figure out how to blame DRUMPF TWO SCOOPS for the actions of this self-serving pair of assholes.
In reply to what? rich getting richer… by helltothenah
is everything a binary choice?
rack your pea brain on that.
you simpleton
In reply to . by HopefulCynical
McClure & D'Amico look like good prospects for work at the Clinton Foundation.
In reply to is everything a binary… by helltothenah
What a fuck-faced shit-show.
Murca.
-chumblez.
In reply to McClure & D'Amico look like… by Dabooda
What's funny about this, is it's Government, in miniature.
Life is fractal.
In reply to What a fuck-faced shit-show… by chumbawamba
Hey Chumbawanda, want to be my homeless guy? You naturally look a little disheveled and we can take some pics out by the dumpster or under the high school bleachers of you surrounded by old useless computers. I promise I'll split the money with you. I am starting the Gofundme site now and using some of your high school pics as before and then the pic of you fapping in the Japanese cubicle hotel as the after pic until we do the photo shoot of you and the old Apple 2s and TRS80s.
In reply to What's funny about this, is… by css1971
LMAO!!!
In reply to Hey Chumbawanda, want to be… by COSMOS
Guess he now has a go fuck me fund setup
In reply to LMAO!!! by ProstoDoZiemi
What's funny about this is this same media showed people fake planes on 9/11 and they still cue up to feed at the trough.
In reply to What's funny about this, is… by css1971
No shit. Taking half is about right for the government and its heros.
In reply to What's funny about this, is… by css1971
Half?!? Try 90%!
In reply to No shit. Taking half is… by Offthebeach
This guy is a flake, for sure, but, as a technicality, without any other written agreement to the contrary, the indigent loser should have been given all the money. If he blows it all in 1 day, that is his money to blow.
In reply to Half?!? Try 90%! by stampman
Accel Partners
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Accel_Partners
In reply to What's funny about this, is… by css1971
I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see InQTel in there somewhere or perhaps the venture arm of the IRS if there is one!
In reply to Accel Partners Accel has… by bruno_the
.
In reply to What a fuck-faced shit-show… by chumbawamba
Um, yeah well hey. THAT'S WHY HE'S POOR AND THEY'RE RICH. (Duh.)
In reply to Hey Chumbawanda, want to be… by COSMOS
Or Trump University.
Once a scumbag always a scumbag, no matter what political affiliation they are.
In reply to McClure & D'Amico look like… by Dabooda
I am betting someone is working out their background about now. Blatant Satanists are only well received in the circle. Outside, they get whomped on by every other group of people on Earth.
In reply to McClure & D'Amico look like… by Dabooda
Seriously, let's pull your head out of your ass. This type of crap happens everywhere, not just the U.S. People are people and it matters not where they reside. There will always be a class that wants to use anyone and everyone for their own benefit.
TA
In reply to what? rich getting richer… by helltothenah
To me the entire set-up from the beginning seems to be a scam. The homeless hero angle makes a fantastic feel-good story with potential for movie rights, till they fucked it up.
They won't give him the money because that was never the plan, he was just a homeless guy enticed into playing a role and was due a bit-part's salary, but he got greedy and it fell apart.
In reply to Seriously, let's pull your… by TAfool
Yep.
Though they are correct, giving a drug addict that much money would be fatal. Let's see how how his new "friends" go with managing his rehab and legal case... ah the smell of blood in the water draws them in yet again.
In reply to To me the entire set-up from… by Blue Vervain
.. I need to stay silent.
In reply to Seriously, let's pull your… by TAfool
Should say rich bastards stealing money..Surprise, Surprise.. Most rich people are greedy self serving assholes.
In reply to what? rich getting richer… by helltothenah
You sound like someone who needs to get a job.
-chumblez.
In reply to Should say rich bastards… by bigd2000
I don't think so. They're trying to be responsible and not give him the money all at once. He'll kill himself with heroin. The couple is finding out what happens to people who try to help their fellow man without paying a commission to some thieving "charity."
In reply to what? rich getting richer… by helltothenah
That's probably why they gave him the $25k.... but he didn't use it all for H.
Maybe they can try again, but give him $25k worth of fentanyl.... shit, a couple $k of fentanyl outta do it!
In reply to What?!? The rich getting… by Pernicious Gol…
It's difficult and saddening to deal with mentally ill drug addicts in the natural or adoptive family. I think this couple had and has good intentions, and are trying to do the right things. They jumped without looking and didn't do enough thinking nor research to find out what they were getting into.
In reply to That's probably why they… by toady
By now they could easily have set everything up properly with a lawyer and a finance professional.
But they didn't bother to do that, did they?
They are greedy losers.
In reply to It's difficult and saddening… by Pernicious Gol…
Wow, you really are a naive idiot. So where does a receptionist get the $ for a BMW, Cali/Fla/Vegas vacations, helicopter rides?
And the boyfriend pays back $500 from his gambling winnings? Right. Because everybody makes money gambling. That's why the casinos always lose money.
In reply to What?!? The rich getting… by Pernicious Gol…
There are a lot of rich grifters out there. They are virtue signaling while justifying their skimming from charity.
In reply to I by toady
Sounds like the majority of the coastal leftists out here in the "Golden State".
Out here they live off the fruit of 3rd world labor, a la illegal immigration; yet they give it lip service, and have looked the other way for decades.
Greed is one hell of a drug, and actions always speak louder than words, period.
In reply to There are a lot of rich… by localsavage
By golly, the poster children of what you suggest are Billy & Hilly Clinton of the:
Clinton Foundation for International Grifting, Money Laundering and "Good Deeds".
Subtitled: Our Haiti initiatives have helped thousands! (of our friends)
In reply to There are a lot of rich… by localsavage
Yeah, I don't get the outrage over this. Not because it isn't disgusting, but because this is literally every liberal charity or cause to ever collect a dime. These "legit" charities spend over half of the money they collect paying off their executives. Why should these people be any different?
In reply to By golly, the poster… by Blue Boat
Just half? Try 90 percent. The Clinton Foundation? Literally 97 percent. Only 3 to 5 percent of the charitable contributions go to the work of the charity.
In reply to Yeah, I don't get the… by jin187
"Why should these people be any different?" They were horning in on someone else's scam in their own turf, and exposing how the scam works? Remember when Keith Raneir got ran out of Arkansas by the Clintons? Later they were buddies in NY. He payed the fines with Bronfman money, and apologized.
In reply to Yeah, I don't get the… by jin187
HahA. Yeah, theres a sucker born every day. You could clean up and retire. Some people are very giving while others are gimmiedats.
In reply to I by toady
is it kosher?
In reply to I by toady
Protocols in action
In reply to is it kosher? by mliu_01
Fraud and deceit is a way of life.
NJ may easily be the scum bag capital of the USA as these "typical Jerseyites" aptly prove.
In reply to I by toady
I'm convinced a lot of adults in America have the maturity of a 10 year old.
What do you expect when you give $400,000 to a 10 year old?
In reply to Fraud and deceit is a way of… by JRobby
Love it. More stupid sheep red pilled every day.
The best way to destroy these asshole libtard *charity* sites is to rip off the do-gooders and let it go viral. Take away their funding and you starve antifa and other groups bringing in invaders.
In reply to I by toady
I understand these GoFundMe campaigns, like the one for Andy McCabe, are a great way for [[them]] to pay off their faithful collaborators without putting [[their]] heads above the parapet.
How many of the yous and Is put up money for McCabe?
In reply to I by toady
What happened here is fraud. I have a feeling it will be dealt with rather quickly now that it has become 'news'.
McClure and D'amico are going to need lawyers. Unless they have some legal right to manage this guy's affairs, they are stealing HIS money. If they have co-mingled HIS funds with their own, and are drawing from the 'pool' for THEIR expenses, they are in a spot of trouble.
In reply to I by toady
Dear imaginary sky guy: bless all the millions of useful saps. How would the country operate, were it not for them?
Are you not entertained? I am.
There truly is a sucker born every day. Priceless.
In reply to I by toady
Just when you thought the limit of douchiness of the human being reached its zenith we have the Kate&Mark show... where is a home invasion when you need one... is there an app for that???
In reply to I by toady
It's better to be broke than nigger rich.
Fear and Greed.
Anybody know some pipe swinging niggers near NJ?