Russia Sends Largest Naval Armada Of Syrian War Amidst New Chemical Attack Warnings

We observed previously after John Bolton's threat late this week of "greater military force" should chemical weapons allegations emerge against Damascus, that a familiar pattern has long been in play on Syria: just when it appears the jihadists are on the brink of final defeat, and as stability is returning after seven years of grinding war, something happens to bring things right back to the brink of global crisis and escalation.
Authored and submitted by Leith Aboufadel via Al Masdar News,
Russia has built up its forces around the Mediterranean Sea in response to reports that the U.S., France, and Great Britain could be preparing to attack Syria after US National Security Advisor John Bolton informed Russia that America is prepared to respond with greater military force than it has used against Assad’s regime in the past, according to Bloomberg.
According to Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorus Observer, the Russian Navy has sent another armada of ships towards Syria’s territorial waters in order to increase the strength of their forces around the country.
Isik said that the powerful Russian warships, Admiral Grigorovich and Admiral Essen class frigate, were spotted transiting the Bosphorus Strait en route to the Port of Tartous.
This latest move by the Russian Navy comes just 24 hours after they sent three ships en route to the Port of Tartous in western Syria.
New & powerful: Armed with Kalibr SS-N-27 missiles, #ВМФ #ЧФ second Admiral Grigorovich class frigate AdmIral Essen redeployed to Mediterranean after 58 days & transits Bosphorus en route to #Tartus #Syria pic.twitter.com/lnflQbZJzx— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) August 25, 2018
The Turkish coast guard monitored the frigates as they passed through the Bosporus toward the Mediterranean, reportedly en route to Russia's only major deep-water port in the region along the Syrian coast.
Redeployed to Mediterranean after 86 days & armed with Kalibr SS-N-27 missiles, Admiral Grigorovich class frigate #ВМФ #ЧФ Admiral Grigorovich departed BlackSea 03:00Z and transited Bosphorus towards Mediterranean. Turkish CoastGuard TCSG15 monitored the frigates. pic.twitter.com/oCd8rYsuPn— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) August 25, 2018
With the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) preparing to launch a large-scale offensive in northwest Syria, Russia fears that the jihadist rebels may fake a chemical weapons attack in order to get the U.S. and its allies to attack the government.
Ships are also being deployed as Syrian and Russian forces prepare for what's expected to be the final push to liberate all of Idlib province, which Russian forces are expected to play a central role in executing.
Heavy: Supply & reinforcement for Russia’s final push in the #Syria campaign: #ВМФ Project 1171 #ЧФ BlackSea Fleet Tapir (NATO:Alligator) class LST Orsk 148 transits Bosphorus towards Mediterranean en route to #Tartus for its 7th #Syria campaign deployment in 2018. pic.twitter.com/2Z25rs0rfG— Yörük Işık (@YorukIsik) August 24, 2018
Currently, the following Russian military vessels are stationed in the Mediterranean near the Syrian coast according to Naval military observers:
- CG Marshal Ustinov
- DDG Severomorsk
- DDG Yaroslav Mudryy
- FFG Admiral Grigorovich
- FFG Admiral Essen
- FFL Pytlivyy
- FSG Vyshniy Volochek
- FSG Grad Sviyazhsk
- FSG Velikiy Ustyug
- LST Orsk
- LST Nikolay Fil'chenkov
- MS Turbinist
- MS Valentin Pikul
- SS Kolpino
- SS Velikiy Novgorod
Those listed are featured in the following:
Meanwhile, in reference to reports that Washington could be preparing another round of attacks, the Russian MoD pointed out on Saturday that "the US Navy’s destroyer Sullivans with 56 cruise missiles on its board arrived in the Persian Gulf several days ago while a B-1B strategic bomber of the US Air Force armed with AGM-158 JASSM air-to-surface missiles was redeployed to the Al Udeid air base in Qatar," according to TASS.
Comments
There is a US Navy vessel named after some drunken Micks?
Many Have Said Thump Needs a WOAR...
False Flag Coming Up ???
In reply to There is a US Navy ship… by Juggernaut x2
Say What?
So, a rag tag crew of sand dwellers can pull off a fake chemical weapons attack so convincing that it completely fools "the U.S. and it's Allies"?
I hope it's better than the last one; that giant empty propane tank that busted a fat ass hole through the roof, bounced off the floor and landed on that bed...without any damage to the floor or the bed...wasn't very convincing.
Not fake news flash...the "Jihadists, U.S. and it's Allies" are all on the same team.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
And the Caspian is presumably equally well populated with Russian naval vessels with, amongst others, serious anti-missile capability..
Part of the problem here, of course, is that whilst the MSM breathlessly reports everything coming out of Bolton's foul moth, the Russian warnings of an iminent false flag get....crickets.
Still, fool me once......etc?
In reply to Jjj by FireBrander
UK Special Forces makes sense for a false flag, they seem to be becoming experts in false flags. Unfortunately, as with Skripal 1 and 2, their execution is less than perfect?!
In reply to And the Caspian is… by philipat
World, choose wisely.
Scenario # 1
Israhell will NOT stay put until Syria and Iran
are bombed and destroyed to oblivion,
which will lead to world chaos.
Scenario #2
Israhell is erased from the map,
and PEACE reigns in the Middle East
and throughout the world.
In reply to UK Special Forces makes… by philipat
Lol. This is the dumbest piece of clear propaganda I’ve read yet on ZH. Haha. Lookout, there’s gonna be a chemical attack!! And it’s gonna really look like it was us!! But it wasn’t! Whooohoho!
In reply to Israhell will NOT stay put… by loop
(((Russia)))
In reply to Lol. This is the dumbest… by Mtnrunnr
Praise Allah for creating Russia, the only force on Earth that can defeat the evil and demonic United Satans.
In reply to (((Russia))) by TBT or not TBT
Wait, the faithful aren't up to it? The Koran isn't...well, adequate, is it? Maybe even a little bit of a handicap, eh bismillah?
In reply to Praise Allah for creating… by bismillah
Yeah...and the Black Sea Fleet bunching up to await single file passage through the Bosphorus Strait has always been a strategic hoot ;-)
In reply to Lol. This is the dumbest… by Mtnrunnr
Lets use some elementary logic here. Let’s say that Russia did use chemical weapons. And let’s say they, gasp, planned it. They know we will respond because Trump doesn’t take and shit. What do you do if you’re Russia? You put your fleet where they can defend your strategic interests. Here’s a tip: you don’t deploy your navy unless you KNOW something is going to happen. How do you KNOW something is going to happen? You fucking plan it. You’re being a knob.
In reply to Yeah...and the Black Sea… by nmewn
No, you're full of shit. You know full well that Bolton and the other scumbags that lied us into Iraq want more war--Syria and Iran--so, the likeliest culprits are those that want broader war. The American people are waking up to this, too.
In reply to Legend use some elementary… by Mtnrunnr
Every fake gas attack is just an excuse for Great Satan America to kill innocent Syrians.
In reply to No, you're full of shit. You… by eatapeach
Works both ways DICKHEAD !!
Anything coming from the South can be easily picked off !
And there is no way Russian airspace will be violated !
In reply to Yeah...and the Black Sea… by nmewn
Jews/ Israhell /jews, are virus must be eradicated ones for all!!!!
In reply to Israhell will NOT stay put… by loop
McCain could have made his only contribution to the world by sending a piece of his brain cancer to Bolton to have it implanted.
In reply to And the Caspian is… by philipat
What sick fucks downvote this?
In reply to McCain could have made his… by Stormtrooper
Probably the same bots that are mourning shitstains passing on yahoo.
seriously go there and look
In reply to What sick fucks downvote… by dirty fingernails
Cancer saved alot of lives today.
In reply to What sick fucks downvote… by dirty fingernails
Yes Russia sends an entire armada because of... one American ship and one plane!?
False flag attacks.n LMFAO
The Russian bullshit is piled so high, Donald Trump couldn’t pile up lies that high in a lifetime.
Russia is taking Syria and will just have to cut a deal with whoever is left when and if Iran’s putrid theocracy fails once again. Vlad will have his pipeline no matter how many ragheads have to die.
Even Trump isn’t gonna start WWIII over Vlad’s brutal “geopolitics” for tinpot Assad and Syria. Keep on the sanctions, and Europe will wake up and buy their LNG from a supplier that does not threaten their borders and build invasion forces, mass their missiles and claim some Christian White purity claim over all of Eastern Europe. Vlad will have to come up with a new plan, which is why he is a little confused about who he wants in the Oval Office - or in control of congress. Because, his worst nightmare is just that — Americans acting like actual Americans, and shoving their foot up little Vlad’s ass. Maybe the divide and conquer with Facebook ads will work out, but in the end, booth parties are gonna stop taking the payola and keep the squeeze on the tinpot Russian messiah until he leaves the world alone for a change.
Ultimately, it might occur the morons in the EU that buying your energy supply from a madman tyrant who threatens all of Europe, handing him the keys to do to them what they did to Ukraine - shut off the spigot and offer them the chance to freeze to death—isnt the greatest idea. This American Administration is trying to get the message through that confronting and dealing with Russian and Chinese trade abuse and militarism now is a lot better than waiting another 10-15 years for China to continue to rape the American markets with their trade practices, funding their growth and investing the profits in more weapons just as it is better to deal with Vlad before he spends another 10 years spending all the money he doesnt steal in more military equipment and research.
Hypersonic nuclear supersonic tsar bomba torpedoes
These are instruments of peace and humanitarianism.
Break glass and blow up the world in case of emergency. Thanks Uncle Vladmirovich, for bringing nuclear war to the table in regional conflicts. You’re a swell guy, and your trolls can now get off their knees to downvote me.
In reply to And the Caspian is… by philipat
That is literally true...
Huge US Weapons Cache Found in al-Qaeda Base in “Rebel”-Held Syria July 7, 2018
Is the U.S. Ramping up its Military Presence in Syria and Preparing to Attack Iran for Israel?
Col. Lawrence Wilkerson 2018 May
Yet another White guy MURDERED by the COWARDS:
Jews Murder Syrian Scientist in New Middle East Terror Wave August 6, 2018
Jews from the Israeli secret service Mossad have murdered yet another Syrian scientist in their ongoing campaign of terror and violence in the Middle East with the car-bombing death of Dr. Aziz Isber, head of the Center for Scientific Research.
Something is Not Adding Up In Idlib Chemical Weapons Attack April 04, 2017
For one, seen in the above picture, the White Helmets are handling the corpses of people without sufficient safety gear, most particularly with the masks mostly used , as well as no gloves. Although this may seem insignificant, understanding the nature of sarin gas that the opposition claim was used, only opens questions.
Within seconds of exposure to sarin, the affects of the gas begins to target the muscle and nervous system. There is an almost immediate release of the bowels and the bladder, and vomiting is induced. When sarin is used in a concentrated area, it has the likelihood of killing thousands of people. Yet, such a dangerous gas, and the White Helmets are treating bodies with little concern to their exposed skin. This has to raise questions.
It also raises the question why a doctor in a hospital full of victims of sarin gas has the time to tweet and make video calls. This will probably be dismissed and forgotten however.
Why would Israel be devoting massive amounts of resources to assisting ISIS terrorists?
Israeli commandos save Islamic-militants Syrian warzone risking their lives for sworn enemies London Daily Mail
In reply to Jjj by FireBrander
Sure looks like... = (
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Trump neither needs nor wants it. The C_A needs to be poleaxed.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Which ones on that list are tugboats ? Their fleets always travel with them.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
BabaBoon is going thermo nuclear war on her keyboard...
Tubbster, are you out of Rocky Road ???
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
Ggg
In reply to There is a US Navy ship… by Juggernaut x2
I don't know whether the Sullivan boys liked a taste of the creature now and then, but I do know they were American sailors killed in WWII. Regular boys. Better they get a ship named after them than the McCains, father or son.
In reply to There is a US Navy ship… by Juggernaut x2
I have an old dented bedpan named after McCain that I float in a creek by my house.
In reply to I don't know whether the… by GreatCaesar'sGhost
Sullivans ?? They were 5 brothers who all died together when their USN Ship sank in WWII. There was a movie about them, U.S. Postage Stamp, etc
In reply to There is a US Navy ship… by Juggernaut x2
That comment is a bit ironic coming from a black livered vodka swilling drunken fucking Russian
Fuck you
In reply to There is a US Navy ship… by Juggernaut x2
Thank you!!! That's why we love Americans, such cultured people. You must be in the military because violence and lack of manners are the hallmarks of Full Spectrum Dominance.
In reply to That comment is a bit ironic… by SHADEWELL
Bullshit! No one loves Americans (except big pharma).
In reply to Thank you!!! That's why we… by uhland62
fuck you and your pathetic excuse for a cuntry.
In reply to Bullshit! No one loves… by ItsAllBollocks
Apparently you think it was "cultured" for that douche bag to mock the Irish...bit of a double standard thee gash boy
btw, what makes you think im from US
fooking idiot
In reply to Thank you!!! That's why we… by uhland62
Should change your name to ‘SHITSWELL’
In reply to That comment is a bit ironic… by SHADEWELL
cunt
In reply to There is a US Navy ship… by Juggernaut x2
Dup
In reply to There is a US Navy ship… by Juggernaut x2
Oh no!
Now that Trump is going down (I know, I know all the Trump Zombies think otherwise), Russia knows that it wont take much for another military action to "bring the people together". This is a dangerous time. One of the main reasons Trump has surrounded himself with pro-war neocons (other than being a Rothschild puppet) is to make it super easy to use the military to take the heat off his very shady past (sleep with dogs...).
In reply to Oh no! by pocomotion
When ace fuckup the Bomb Them to Pieces Prize winner did something nasty or abhorrent his true believers spouted the same crap the Trump true blues do, he is being used and forced to do things for fear of getting "kennidied". What we saw was the real Obama who got his jollies killing people and dividing the US. He would have killed more but was worried about his nice guy reputation. What we are seeing is the real Trump who is killing the NWO that was to be led by intellectuals and 1%ers from around the world and in it's place a NWO with the USA in the drivers seat. We thought MAGA meant rebuilding the country and bringing the troops home. Trumps words were cheap theater as he courted North Korea, and that Nobel some claimed he should get, said the US was leaving Syria, called NATO obsolete, and would make efforts to strengthen relations with Russia. Actions peak louder than Trump's cheap words. Other than stopping the military provocations by the US in the South Trump is squeezing North Korea, he hasn't lifted one sanction, and may add more sanctions even though the Norks have done a lot to make nice. Last year the humanitarian UN put sanctions on NK that also included humanitarian aid including medicines but humanitarian organizations kept sending in the meds. In the last few months they must have gotten the word as those orgs suddenly with no explanation stopped sending in meds including those for infectious diseases to the horror of doctors world wide. $200 million more for Ukie Nazi's to make war on eastern Ukraine. Added more troops and bases to Syria. NATO is going nowhere and his bluster about the Euro's not spending enough on defense was ablout selling arms. Just like his threats to sanction the crap out of anyone dealing with Nordstream 2 it's about sinking the project and forcing Europe to buy US gas. Trump is going wild on Russian sanctions and isn't about to stop until just short of a nuke war. Syria and Ukraine are about to heat up with US backing to destroy whatever relations the US still has with Russia.
In reply to Now that Trump is going down… by zedwood
So we are one whacko with drano away from WW 3. Nice
Go Russia, the light of the World.
This just in.
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/08/major-putin-smashes-netanyahus-dreams…
I'm sure this is part of the impetus for Bolton to make his threats. The real president of the US is pissed and his lackeys in the White House are taking orders
In reply to Go Russia. This just in. … by Conscious Reviver
Go Russia, GO!
If i had the money and brain-power to learn the language, I would probably attempt to defect there. The downside is there's just as many loony-Christians as there are in the USA, plus I'd need a whole new wardrobe.
If I had the money I would pay your way to leave.
In reply to Go Russia, GO! If i had… by Straddling-the-fence
I wish you did. The USA is on its last legs, and has done little worthy of being proud in this nation. Unless of course you're a wife-beater wearing, piss-beer drinking, firework-loving, took-muh-job 'murrican.
In reply to If I had the money I would… by Fiscal Smegma
And.... they're off! After months of deep depression ... their imbecilic storyline about "winning" in Syria... "going home" in victory... or, my fave dope trope - China rushes in to reconstruct! - ...
unconscious reviler gets the 'green' light to light up the board with a last ditch "Send General Steiners' 9th Army across the Oder to 'counter attack and pinch off the advancing forces" of TRUTH IN MEDIA which have trundled over the crumbling RUSSO-TALMUDIC TROLLS lines in implacable advance!
and the "DEATH TO AMERICA" gang tumbles out of their crevices to rush madly into battle! Will it work? We are hangin on our seats... waiting to see how many days/err...hours...,ooops-minutes... it takes for the 'new, improved' "Putin doublecrosses his talmudic controllers"...in "hyper-reality chess match"...
, yadda yadda.... 'smash, pow' comic book bubble text lines
to lay down n die like all the previous pathetic attempts here to put the lipstick back on the porcine poutine-huggin production we've all come to luv - as the lights dim... for the 'light o da world' over there in Lubavitch-land East.
Hurrah!
[boss boss! - Wadda we do? He's back!
Shaddup and hit those buttons!
Butt butt... boss! Nobody gives a rats' ass bout our vote buttons anymore!
Shaddup i said! I gotta think! {begins speaking in rapid, unintelligible Yiddish, rest of conversation undeciperable}]
In reply to I wish you did. The USA is… by Straddling-the-fence
Seriously? I'd love to go! Maybe you and I could pool our resources so I can make the move.
In reply to If I had the money I would… by Fiscal Smegma
Rest in peace my good friend, mentor and Senate colleague, John McCain.
It is only right that we, as Americans, honor his memory by launching a nuclear first strike against Moscow, Tehran and Damascus.
My good friend and mentor may not have lived to see it happen, but I know he will be smiling up at us as we launch hydrogen bombs from missile silos hidden in the heartland of the Republic.