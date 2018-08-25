South Africa's Land Confiscation: Socialism By Another Name

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:14

Authored by Ryan McMaken via The Mises Institute,

The UK's Express reports this week the South African government has begun seizing farms in the country following a failure to negotiate sales with the owners.

On July 31, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had only been elected into office in February, confirmed his African National Congress (ANC) party would pass an amendment to the country’s constitution to allow the seizure of white-owned farmland without compensation.

Mr Ramaphosa claimed the new amendment was designed to “outline more clearly the conditions under which expropriation of land without compensation can be affected”.

Last week, ANC chairman Gwede Mantashe sparked panic among the farming community when he said that any farmers owning more than 25,000 acres of land would have it taken from them without compensation.

The South African government has now started seizing land from white farmers, initially targeting two game farmers in the northern province of Limpopo after talks with the owners Akkerland Boerdery broke down over a huge differences in its estimated value.

Technically, it appears the confiscation program targets farm owners based on the size of holdings, and not, strictly-speaking, based on their racial status.

In practice, however, the effect has been that the owners who face confiscations are overwhelmingly "white."

Thus, the policy has long had a racial component to it. Donald Trump tweeted this week that he has directed the State Department to look into the matter of confiscations of "white farmers." Trump was condemned by the South African ruling party for invoking the racial issue, but the racial component of the controversy is evident.

After all, the French state-owned media company France24 states matter-of-factly that the policy "seeks to correct the legacy of decades of white minority rule that stripped blacks of their land."

Socialism Is Socialism

It's easy to make far too much of the racial component, however. While racial animosity and the desire for reparation for past crimes that "stripped blacks of their land" appears to be the motivating factor for the ruling regime, the fact remains the farm confiscations are also just good politics from the ruling party's perspective. That is, the confiscations could be motivated by nothing more than a cynical desire to reward the party's political base with "free" stuff. Farm owners, after all, are a tiny percentage of the South African voting population.

And this is why it's important to not fixate on the racial aspect of the farm policy and see the policy for what it is at its core. It's just yet another ordinary, mundane policy designed to expropriate private property from one group and give it to another.

In this, the land confiscations are not fundamentally different from any other time a state has confiscated lands, industries, or businesses in any other part of the world.

In the past century, Marxist-inspired regimes have most commonly confiscated lands and farms based on the idea that the owners were too "bourgeois" or enemies of the "revolution" in some other respect. This has been the case in recent years in Venezuela where businesses are seized from alleged "class traitors."

Even more importantly, neither the stated motivation or the actual motivation mean much of anything when it comes to the effects of land confiscations and property expropriation of any kind.

Regardless of the motivation, state confiscation of property leads to economic fallout that can have disastrous effects on the local economy.

Most importantly, expropriations of property lead to serious problems of "regime uncertainty" (a term developed by Robert Higgs) in which uncertainty about the legal and political status of property can lead to significant declines in investment and production. In other words, if property owners are unsure if their property will be confiscated, they won't invest in the property or maintain it.

Thus, regime uncertainty leads to a withholding of investment and the destruction of capital thanks to lack of investment and maintenance.

We see this already at work in South Africa. As, according to Express"A record number of white South African farmers have put their land up for sale amid fears the ruling party is considering confiscating properties bigger than 25,000 acres."

Owners are essentially plotting their escape from the South African economy, but it will be hard for them to find buyers. After all, what investor — one with actual means to buy and maintain the farms — will purchase these farms under the present circumstances? At least, no one will be buying at anything other than a drastically reduced price.

Given that it still remains quite uncertain as to how extensive or harsh the confiscations will be, most potential owners will wait and see how things go before investing anything more in the South African agricultural economy.

And this, as Higgs notes in his work on regime certainty, is one of the central aspects of regime uncertainty: it impels investors and owners to delay making investments until uncertainty abates. In the mean time, wages of workers will decline, owners will forgo needed repairs of machines and tools, and the economy overall will suffer. Higgs writes:

Private investment is the most important driver of economic progress. Entrepreneurs need new structures, equipment, and software to produce new products, to produce existing products at lower cost, and to make use of new technology that requires embodiment in machinery, plant layouts, and other aspects of the existing capital stock. When the rate of private investment declines, the rate of growth of real income per capita slackens, and if private investment drops quickly and substantially, a recession or depression occurs.

A larger effect in this case may also be that many of the most experienced, knowledgeable, and capital-rich residents of South Africa will flee the country, taking their know-how with them. The South African state will — as states often do — likely attempt to make it difficult for emigrants to take their capital with them. This will be relatively easy for owners whose capital is tied up in land. Foreign investors, however, will have no such trouble. It will be relatively easy for foreign investors to pull their capital out of South Africa as a result of the expropriations. That investment may never return.

So, while land confiscations make good political sense for the ruling party in South Africa, the fact remains the policy makes very bad economic sense. It's just the same sort of thing we've already been seeing in Venezuela in recent years, and the effects - proportional in size to the amount of expropriation effected - will be the same.

And perhaps this "proportionality" issue is what the regime is banking on. Even if the South African regime understands the economic implications of expropriation, the regime also recognizes that agriculture remains a relatively small part of the South African economy. Less than three percent of South Africa's GDP is currently driven by agriculture.

The regime may be hoping that it can get away with destroying investment in that sector if the resulting economic destruction remains fairly limited. After all, if the South African economy suffers — as it is already doing due to a variety of other factors — the regime can always blame some other group for the problem, such as foreign capitalists or domestic naysayers.

Economically speaking, though, we can be sure that - should expropriations continue - lands on the margins will fall out of use, farm workers on the margins will find themselves out of work, and regime uncertainty will lead to overall declines in both domestic and foreign investment.

The motivation for this latest move toward the destruction of property rights is immaterial to the economic outcome.

Comments

sarcrilege loop Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:01 Permalink

after all, by this same logic

Farm owners, after all, are a tiny percentage of the South African voting population.

The hofjuden and their (((brethren ))) are a tiny % of our population so I dont see a problem taking it all away from (((them))), do you?

Especially the privilege to print currency for us ex nihilo. (((They))) want communism, we'll give (((them))) our communism.

Heros cossack55 Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:55 Permalink

As soon as a jew lover (the author) working for a JP blind organization (Mises institute) sees a single stupid goyim that appears to be committing jew type corruption for the good of the jews, they will squeal and kvetch that "see, this is just inferior goyim acting inferiorly".

In this case, all the jews expect from the blacks that they are using as bullets against whites is that there is one single non-white-Christian farm that is seized, and suddenly all jews are innocent for eternity.

Get used to it goyim slave.

rmogabe HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:26 Permalink

The Boers arrived after 'Mfecane' which was the depopulation of South Africa by the Zulus.  

Mfecane (isiZulu, Zulu pronunciation: [m̩fɛˈkǀaːne][note 1]), also known by the Sesotho name Difaqane or Lifaqane (all meaning "crushing, scattering, forced dispersal, forced migration"[1]), was a period of widespread chaos and warfare among indigenous ethnic communities in southern Africa during the period between 1815 and about 1840.

As King Shaka created the militaristic Zulu Kingdom in the territory between the Tugela River and Pongola River, his forces caused a wave of warfare and disruption to sweep to other peoples. This was the prelude of the Mfecane, which spread from there. The movement of people caused many tribes to try to dominate those in new territories, leading to widespread warfare; consolidation of other groups, such as the Matebele, the Mfengu and the Makololo; and the creation of states such as the modern Lesotho.

Mfecane refers to the period when Mzilikazi, a king of the Matebele, dominated the Transvaal. During his reign, roughly from 1826 to 1836, he ordered widespread killings and devastation to remove all opposition. He reorganised the territory to establish the new Ndebele order. The death toll has never been satisfactorily determined, but the whole region became nearly depopulated. Normal estimates for the death toll range from 1 million to 2 million.

ZD1 rmogabe Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:34 Permalink

"White owners are essentially plotting their escape from the South African economy, but it will be hard for them to find buyers. After all, what investor — one with actual means to buy and maintain the farms — will purchase these farms under the present circumstances? At least, no one will be buying at anything other than a drastically reduced price."

Kopfs Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:16 Permalink

Not really socialism. Under socialism you'd expect those farms to be run efficiently by some kind of collective.

They're just taking valuable farming land from experienced farmers, and giving it to lazy people who happen to be black. Pure racism really.

Hubbs Kopfs Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:28 Permalink

You make no sense. Farms can't be run efficiently under a government collective. That has been proven time and time again. Farming, health care, education, postal service, weapons manufacturing,  you name it, the govt screws it up. The problem is when you are a part of a collective, you lose your individual sense of responsibility, just as in a mob, you lose your sense of individuality. You smash store windows, flip cars and set fire to them etc.- all things you would never do acting alone.

Farms are being taken by the government for votes to those who receive these freebies.

Race is employed as a justification for appeasement to disquise the real issue  of votes. The black leaders don't give a damn about the black majority. They care only about wealth and power for themselves.

 

PT Hubbs Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:41 Permalink

"Let me show you something on Google Maps.  Look at that - one of the largest fresh water lakes.  Look at the surroundings.  It is all green.  And yet they starve.  You could show them how to farm but they do not care.  They won't do it.  They would rather starve."

I can not remember the name of the area he showed me and the area may not have even been in South Africa.  It may have been a nearby country.  But the guy that told me the story was from South Africa.

Just repeating what I have been told.  I am totally ignorant of that entire region and, of course, one out of one is not a statistic.  Time will tell.  Or do we just have to refer back to Zimbabwe?

Skip Kopfs Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:49 Permalink

CONNEDservatives cannot NAME the true (((DESTROYER))) of South Africa, and Rhodesia and South West Africa, they say "socialists" or "liberals"

Julius Malema: “There’s a Group of White Right-Wingers Who are Being Trained by Jews in Pretoria to be Snipers

He thinks Jews are planning to help whites resist their dispossession.

“There’s a group of white right-wingers who are being trained by Jews in Pretoria to be snipers.” – one of his comments. Some narrative confusion, methinks.

“There’s no white genocide here. There is black genocide in the USA.”

Here are some extracts about Malema from the book “Kill the Boer” by Ernst Roets...

South Africa: First White Farms Ordered Seized this Week by ANC August 19, 2018

Jews are Freaking Out Over the South Africa Thing August 23, 2018

dufferin Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:18 Permalink

And what is colonisation for this Ryan (and poster here as well) retards???

 

Seriously let say I take your house, 

I beat the shit out of you

And let say one day you rise back to power and get your house back...

You cunt call it socialist??? Seriously!!!!

Retarded AFuckingF

 

 

2banana dufferin Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

Too bad your narrative does not have any facts.

The SA whites stole no land from the blacks.

The blacks came to SA after the whites built the nation and only as economic migrants.

Great argument for building that wall.

+++

Seriously let say I build a house, 

You move into it illegally

And let's say one day you rise back to power and you take the whole house

You cunt call it socialist??? Seriously!!!!  It is race based genocide.

Retarded AFuckingF

dufferin 2banana Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:29 Permalink

In canada it's the same lie...

White didn't stole land, they have treaties... And in history book it is said that natives moved away to help settler to find a place to live...

The genocide is of course not part of the history for none...

No colonisation according to the white man...

I'm sure blond hair blue eyes Dutchman are native of sputh africa 

So stuck your bullshit where it belongs

2banana Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:18 Permalink

Arm, organize, fight...

The SA whites stole no land from the blacks.

The blacks came to SA well after the whites built the nation and only as economic migrants.

Great argument for building that wall.

kelzowar Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:19 Permalink

JBL Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:33 Permalink

ben franklin once said democracy is nothin but 2 wolves & a sheep voting on what to have for dinner

 

keep that in mind when MSM keeps tellin everyone & their children how wonderful democracy is...

SoDamnMad Sat, 08/25/2018 - 13:35 Permalink

I am hoping that when the white SA farmers saw what was happening in Zimbabwe, they ran to the banks and took out large loans with which they intended to "invest in their farms" but instead got the money out of the country. The farm was pledged as the collateral on these loans so when the farm is targeted for confiscation the farmers will pack their bags and FLEE. The SA banks can then hold a batch of non-performing loans and quickly go insolvent.  Now block the IMF from giving them any liquidity with which they will use to by food from the rest of the world.