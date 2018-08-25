Trump: "I May Have To Get Involved" To Get To "Bottom Of Crooked Hillary Corruption"

With his back against the well after longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was granted immunity by US prosecutors one day after the National Enquirer's David Packer received a similar deal, on Saturday morning Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accusing the former senator of not understanding "what is happening" at his Justice Department.
In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, the president wrote that Sessions was allowing Mueller "and his gang of 17 Angry Dems" to have a "field day" at the Justice Department with his decision last year to recuse himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign.
"Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion!" the president wrote.
Trump then quoted Sen. Lindsay Graham speaking about the possibility of a new attorney general, suggesting that the president may be considering Sessions' firing.
“Every President deserves an Attorney General they have confidence in. I believe every President has a right to their Cabinet, these are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the President," Trump added, quoting Graham.
Trump's criticism of Sessions had escalated in recent days after the guilty verdicts handed down in the trial of Paul Manafort and the guilty plea from Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen. In a rare statement on Thursday, Sessions appeared to rebuke Trump and pledged to remain untainted by political bias in his work at the agency. “While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action,” Sessions said.
It is unclear if Trump will fire his Attorney General; some media reports are suggesting that Trump may certainly try to do so, although probably not before the midterm elections.
Trump then continued the attack on Twitter, and referenced a recent report by investigative journalist Paul Sperry according to which FBI Director James Comey was incorrect when he told Congress that the bureau had “reviewed all of the communications” from top Clinton aide Huma Abedin on her disgraced husband, and in fact "a technical glitch prevented FBI technicians from accurately comparing the new emails with the old emails. Only 3,077 of the 694,000 emails were directly reviewed for classified or incriminating information."
Citing Fox News, Trump tweeted that “The FBI only looked at 3000 of 675,000 Crooked Hillary Clinton Emails.” They purposely didn’t look at the disasters. This news is just out."
He then predicted that "we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption" involving "tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD" and warned that "At some point I may have to get involved!"
"The FBI looked at less than 1%” of Crooked’s Emails!" Trump concluded.
With the Mueller probe getting a second wind, if not into Russian collusion then certainly into Trump's allegedly illicit financial dealings, we expect that Trump will escalate his attempts at distraction; and with attacks on Syria no longer serving as a key distraction to the US population while Russian sanctions remain largely ignored, Trump may have no choice but to make good on his threat to "get involved" in cracking down on "crooked Hillary" and "getting to the bottom of all of the corruption" under his attorney Sessions.
In either case, fireworks are assured.
It’s August of 2018 ... AND HE’s STILL tweeting about emails lmfao
Remember when Obama banged his cleaning lady, got her pregnant, and had to pay her off to just raise it without him, and his body guard got paid 15k a month to not speak on it ... me neither .. good news is Jr’s another sibling
When he fires Rosenstein to oust Mueller we riot
50 DD Chess
Go to the brink of getting everyone thinking he is going down and then throw the evil demon bitch off the cliff instead
In reply to He’s tweeting about emails… by Freeze These
Hey Trump. Stop talking and fucking DO something. Nail that wicked witch.
In reply to 50 DD Chess Go to the… by dark pools of soros
From his lips to God’s ears!
I’d download in my shorts from karmic joy if he actually got the Clintons.
Banging hotties a decade ago makes for good cable TV but the litany crimes by the Clinton canal is epic. Most with critical thinking skills understand this. They are truly evil people. Vince Foster stirs....and another 60-7800 people they’ve done in.
In reply to Hey Trump. Stop talking and… by Truther
Swamp Hunt ???
In reply to From his lips to Gods ears by IridiumRebel
"At some point I may have to get involved!"
Really? Why not before and why not now??
In reply to Swamp Hunt ... by BaBaBouy
Seriously, what else has he been doing that's more important? Time to give Pappy Van Winkle his walking papers and get someone who is at least awake most of the day.
In reply to "At some point I may have to… by beemasters
It's way past time for this. There is a laundry list of a hundred or so felonies the Clintons have committed, Mueller and the deep state have passed on to say nothing of the imbecilic "Russia collusion" story that still gets MSM press.
Trump is a fighter and understands that at some point you just have to fight back and ultimately all fights are dirty.
Truly, if he doesn't start now, then 6 years or so he has remaining (hopefully) won't be enough time to drain the swamp.
In reply to Seriously, what else has he… by Mr. Universe
"When he fires Rosenstein to oust Mueller we riot "
Antifa (=you) already rioted. The Proud Boys showed up and punched you in the face when you attacked them. Then your dumbäss riots stopped.
Personally, I'm too old to get in to fist fights. So I use bullets instead.
Go ahead and riot.
In reply to It's way past time for this… by Last of the Mi…
“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action,” Sessions said.
Mr.Sessions, I would just like to point out that, your recusal WAS A POLITICAL CONSIDERATION in you being appointed AG and as we all know by now, there was no Trump-Russia collusion and the only REAL collusion was between the FBI/DoJ and the DNC-Hillary campaign.
Bruce Ohr was not meeting with Christopher Steele to discuss the weather Mr.Sessions and Bruce Ohr's wife "Nellie" working for Fusion GPS (and occasionally the CIA) was not some weird coincidence ;-)
In reply to "When he fires Rosenstein to… by JungleCat
Nor Bill’s meeting on that tarmac talking about golf and grandkids...
In reply to “While I am Attorney General… by nmewn
Hope Trump burns the shithole called Washington to the ground...
Burn them all.
In reply to Nor Bill’s meeting on that… by Lumberjack
Veiled threat to release the info on the Pedo perpetrators?
In reply to Hope Trump burns the… by ZENDOG
But if he gets rid of Sessions, who will direct all the DOJ sources towards the pot smokers?
In reply to Veiled threat to release the… by Timmay
In reply to But if he gets rid of… by carni
A Corrupt jewish-mafia-funded President
calling a jewish-mafia-funded and failed candidate Corrupt.
Priceless.
In reply to Google is paying 97$ per… by ashumano92
Correct, more like "Don't worry Bill. My firewall will hold. By the way, here is my Swiss bank account number. You'll need that."
But at least we have finally discovered the names of those acrobatic peeing Russian prostitutes! One was a Playboy bunny and the other a porn star...or so Mueller obviously thinks ;-)
In reply to Nor Bill’s meeting on that… by Lumberjack
After jeff "the insurance policy" sessions uttered those words, he attained bozo obozo shill status in my book.
Basically, whatever they say - the opposite or approximately the opposite is true
In reply to “While I am Attorney General… by nmewn
yep follow the truth.. and the $
get Involved!
Get Involved!!!
GET INVOLVED!!!!
Chants the crowd!!!
In reply to “While I am Attorney General… by nmewn
Investigate Clinton Foundation bribery, money laundering, using government authority for personal gain. Huge international network of power and corruption.
https://www.nybooks.com/daily/2016/01/30/clinton-system-donor-machine-2016-election/
https://www.ibtimes.com/clinton-foundation-donors-got-weapons-deals-hillary-clintons-state-department-1934187
In reply to yep follow the truth.. and… by Dilluminati
3,077 / 694,000 = 0.44% < 1% .
They gotta raise those standards...sooner than later ?
In reply to “While I am Attorney General… by nmewn
The silent majority won’t be so cordial if this shit keeps up...
In reply to "When he fires Rosenstein to… by JungleCat
The mood is really ugly, to watch the news is toxic and I see even Lyft has joined big tech in free rides to the polls. The globalists are going freaking nuts and the two left and right wings of the "useful idiot Unitarian party" or establishment are playing their parts. I'd like to see crooked Hillary get locked the fuck up for what she did, the obvious two-tier approach to law enforcement and the manner in which the investigations were performed, and finally I want to see what Bruce Ohr has that Judicial Watch can find?
JUDICIAL WATCH: Judicial Watch Sues Justice Dept. for Communications between Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Christopher Steele, and Fusion GPS
https://artvoice.com/2018/08/14/judicial-watch-judicial-watch-sues-just…
But there isn't any ridiculous criminal cunt, leftist agitator, socialist cocksucker, communist sympathizer, hate America first cock-sucker worth fist-fighting in the streets or shooting! Where this fight is actually happening is at the media level and I suggest that people cut the fucking cord and starve the main stream media (fake news) and that a blackout by Republicans take place as the globalists, the corporate sellouts, that hate America first crowd continues their censorship and totalitarian actions.
Pay them NOTHING! Cut the fucking cord! Get your news from Dana Loesh at NRATV which is free!
https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/dana-loesch-nra-donald-trump-al-ca…
Get real news, get the NRA news, and stop the ridiculous cunt statements about violence and instead take gun ownership responsibly. Just because they are communist scum and low-life lying sacks of shit doesn't mean that you can shoot the cocksuckers!!!
In reply to "When he fires Rosenstein to… by JungleCat
I'd recommend taking it several steps further (cutting out / blackout of the MSM) by, whenever we are in public, either changing the Channel, asking that it be changed, or putting thick plastic Trash Bags over the TVs/Displays. Really, get "Physically Involved" in producing a "Real World" Blackout!
In reply to The mood is really ugly, to… by Dilluminati
Right to anger, wrong to sin. I suggest a CCTV at your home and only shoot communist cocksuckers in true justified shooting scenarios. The hate America first cocksuckers are also the criminal element. Know the law, use the firearms responsibly, practice a head-shot and then two quick to the torso. Cut the cord, leave Comcast and the rest of big media preaching to the choir and let somebody else foot the inner city subsidized rates. Stop paying the hand that keeps slapping you.
In reply to I'd recommend taking it… by Verlorenes Geld
Libs rioting in their own cities is a fucking dream come true, please.
In reply to "When he fires Rosenstein to… by JungleCat
Poor Trump, if only he was, I dunno, President or something, then maybe he could actually get shit done. Perhaps he hasn't had enough time. Maybe if we wait another six years then he'll finally get all his ducks lined up in a row.
Or perhaps he's like a street performer. First he needs the audience to cheer and make a spectacular noise before he displays his grand finale.
Grand finale?
"Just wait till after mid-terms! Then we'll get 'em! Don't forget to tune into next week's tediou- I mean exciting episode of 'We Almost Nearly Got 'Em This Time!'"
In reply to It's way past time for this… by Last of the Mi…
He's rapidly running out of time to prove you wrong. Every day he whinges and whines he makes your case stronger
In reply to Poor Trump, if only he was,… by PT
Just you wait! I’ll get you my pretties, and your little dog too!
Annnd we all know how that turned out ...
In reply to He's rapidly running out of… by dirty fingernails
"liquidation"!!! You are urging liquidation as a solution??? Egad GM, are you out of your mind???
In reply to Just you wait! I’ll get you… by Giant Meteor
Quite, quite. At this point any liquidation would do. Bucket of water, piss, bankruptcy, margin calls, anything. Hell, according to new reports Bill Clinton is even calling for liquidation.
The way I see it, the mighty Zeus is angry for all this jawboning and someone, anyone needs to pay. Maybe we can talk that sweet virgin out of selling her virginity, and agree instead to be thrown off the cliff into the ring of fire. Take one for the team so to speak.
Shiver me timbers, a wicked wind this way blows ...
In reply to "liquidation"!!! You are… by MrSteve
Just fire that racist redneck!!!!
In reply to Seriously, what else has he… by Mr. Universe
I could go for some Pappy. Haven't had it in years as I'm not paying the ridiculous premium for it. Anyone have any connections to get some at msrp?
In reply to Seriously, what else has he… by Mr. Universe
This isn’t the fault of Sessions—one of the few doing anything about the key issue that put Trump in office: illegal immigration. Sessions has to respect the legal limitations of his office, and it is not in the interest of the POTUS for him to disgard those limitations. It is not Sessions’s fault, but as this article points out, nothing is EVER Hillary’s fault.
http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2018-08-22.html#read_more
Until 2016, I was a lifelong yellow-dog Democrat, even though I did not vote for either Clinton in primaries and held my nose while voting for Bill Clinton, the America Last neoliberal, in general elections, I always reflexively accepted the Democratic Party line that the TravelGate and WhiteWater scandals were witch hunts.
Geez, until reading that article, I did not know the details of that TravelGate thing, including the cutthroat maneuvering against the veteran employee of the White House Travel Office, ugh. That is terrible.
At the end of the Clinton Administration, I was absorbed in learning the details of my small business. Politics is meaner than the corporate world, which is deceptive & cutthroat enough. Politics is nothing but a bunch of mud-soaked sparring between ruling cronies.
In reply to Seriously, what else has he… by Mr. Universe
He can't accept his walking papers if he's asleep.
In reply to Seriously, what else has he… by Mr. Universe
"When he fires Rosenstein to oust Mueller we riot "
Who is "we"? You and your sister?
In reply to "At some point I may have to… by beemasters
Typo. R-O-T, not r-i-o-t.
In reply to "When he fires Rosenstein to… by mikka
Glad you mentioned that,I hope they do riot,notice how since Rufio knocked 4-5 of those Antifa faggots out they have settled way down?Almost non existent at any rallies since?If 1 man can do all that what would happen to them if the rest of the 3% got involved?Let them hit the streets saves us from having to drag them outa their nests,what really needs to happen is some of these assholes get followed back to the rock they crawled out from under and get a life changing ass whoop'in when they don't have their hoards swinging bike locks and whatever else they use would only have to happen in a few different locations that would most likely end the Antifa movement.
Hospitalize a couple hundred of them it would be game over imo,we just may get to find out time will tell.
In reply to "When he fires Rosenstein to… by mikka
I would rather funeralize them than tie up all those hospital resources.
In reply to Glad you mentioned that,I… by AAPL Slayer
I'm with ya but that wouldn't go over well since they are the new protected class but as long as many as possible got their asses handed to them pretty sure they'd go away for a long while just my opinion from outside looking in,like Jungle Cat posted I'm also too old for that shit and would prefer bullets also but in my older years have finally learned to choose my battles wisely and be careful what I wish for.
In reply to I would rather funeralize… by Harry Lightning
If they are protesting, we are apparently already guilty of separating them from them parent's [basement].
In reply to I'm with ya but that wouldn… by AAPL Slayer
Rufio! Rufio! Rufio!
I could watch that video of him bowling over Antifa block after after block, over and over.
In reply to Glad you mentioned that,I… by AAPL Slayer
Bill Clinton threatens Trump on Marthas Vineyard...
http://www.mvtimes.com/2018/08/22/bill-clinton-governor-president-now-author/
…When asked what he (Bill) wanted, He replied “I want the President to go missing”….
—-
This little tidbit is has folks talking...
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/doj-sends-boeing-757-to-little-rock-federal-agents-load-boxes-of-documents/
In reply to "At some point I may have to… by beemasters
Scary; perhaps Trump should get involved ?
Has he found that Kenyan bc yet ?
In reply to Bill Clinton threatens Trump… by Lumberjack
The bastard child you speak of, had a daddy named Frank M Davis, His mom an amature porn star wannabe and later, CIA operator.
He fraudulently claimed that he was born in another country to procure foreign student aid.
But, fraud only has a short statute of limitation. 5 years.
He got away with it. Then ruined this country.
In reply to Disgusting; perhaps Trump… by Rusticus2.0
This is how the swamp hunt is going-- Elmer Fudd and Daffy Duck Hunting Season:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YYkwY3TkG_M
Sessions reminds me a lot more of Elmer Fudd than Mr. Magoo.
In reply to Swamp Hunt ... by BaBaBouy
Way to stoke the fires, Trumplemeister.
Dude is a shit stirrer extraordinaire. Never going to do anything. Can't even fire his own dunuthin' AG.....or the corrupt assistant AG.
Just more kabuki.
In reply to Swamp Hunt ... by BaBaBouy
what the maverick is doing to you is the equivalent of a woman stringing along a man to use him for things. she has no intention of sleeping with him, but she gives him a wink and flirt once in a while so he thinks he might have a chance. he gives her rides, buys her things, protects her, but in the end, his balls remain dry and he gets NOTHING
In reply to From his lips to Gods ears by IridiumRebel
I hope you are wrong, but so far it's looking like a shoot out on The A-Team
In reply to what's doing to you is the… by BigFatUglyBubble
Getting the conviction is not an easy chore, lining up the underlings, and setting up the bigger players isn't automatic. Trump has to remove Sessions and the gang now in order to get the convictions in place before his re-election bid. Otherwise the only thing Trump will be known for is babysitting an economic disaster 20 years in the making that blew up on his watch.
In reply to I hope you are wrong, but so… by dirty fingernails