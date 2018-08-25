Trump: "I May Have To Get Involved" To Get To "Bottom Of Crooked Hillary Corruption"

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:10

With his back against the well after longtime Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was granted immunity by US prosecutors one day after the National Enquirer's David Packer received a similar deal, on Saturday morning Trump continued his attacks on Attorney General Jeff Sessions, accusing the former senator of not understanding "what is happening" at his Justice Department.

In a pair of tweets Saturday morning, the president wrote that Sessions was allowing Mueller "and his gang of 17 Angry Dems" to have a "field day" at the Justice Department with his decision last year to recuse himself from the investigation into the Trump campaign.

"Jeff Sessions said he wouldn’t allow politics to influence him only because he doesn’t understand what is happening underneath his command position. Highly conflicted Bob Mueller and his gang of 17 Angry Dems are having a field day as real corruption goes untouched. No Collusion!" the president wrote.

Trump then quoted Sen. Lindsay Graham speaking about the possibility of a new attorney general, suggesting that the president may be considering Sessions' firing.

“Every President deserves an Attorney General they have confidence in. I believe every President has a right to their Cabinet, these are not lifetime appointments. You serve at the pleasure of the President," Trump added, quoting Graham.

Trump's criticism of Sessions had escalated in recent days after the guilty verdicts handed down in the trial of Paul Manafort and the guilty plea from Trump's former attorney, Michael Cohen. In a rare statement on Thursday, Sessions appeared to rebuke Trump and pledged to remain untainted by political bias in his work at the agency. “While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action,” Sessions said.

It is unclear if Trump will fire his Attorney General; some media reports are suggesting that Trump may certainly try to do so, although probably not before the midterm elections.

Trump then continued the attack on Twitter, and referenced a recent report by investigative journalist Paul Sperry according to which FBI Director James Comey was incorrect when he told Congress that the bureau had “reviewed all of the communications” from top Clinton aide Huma Abedin on her disgraced husband, and in fact "a technical glitch prevented FBI technicians from accurately comparing the new emails with the old emails. Only 3,077 of the 694,000 emails were directly reviewed for classified or incriminating information."

Citing Fox News, Trump tweeted that “The FBI only looked at 3000 of 675,000 Crooked Hillary Clinton Emails.” They purposely didn’t look at the disasters. This news is just out."

He then predicted that "we will soon be getting to the bottom of all of this corruption" involving "tens of thousands of Crooked Hillary Emails, many of which are REALLY BAD" and warned that "At some point I may have to get involved!"

"The FBI looked at less than 1%” of Crooked’s Emails!" Trump concluded.

With the Mueller probe getting a second wind, if not into Russian collusion then certainly into Trump's allegedly illicit financial dealings, we expect that Trump will escalate his attempts at distraction; and with attacks on Syria no longer serving as a key distraction to the US population while Russian sanctions remain largely ignored, Trump may have no choice but to make good on his threat to "get involved" in cracking down on "crooked Hillary" and "getting to the bottom of all of the corruption" under his attorney Sessions.

In either case, fireworks are assured.

Politics

Freeze These Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:11

It’s August of 2018 ... AND HE’s STILL tweeting about emails lmfao

 

Remember when Obama banged his cleaning lady, got her pregnant, and had to pay her off to just raise it without him, and his body guard got paid 15k a month to not speak on it ... me neither .. good news is Jr’s another sibling 

 

 

When he fires Rosenstein to oust Mueller we riot 

IridiumRebel Truther Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:17

From his lips to God’s ears!

I’d download in my shorts from karmic joy if he actually got the Clintons. 

 

Banging hotties a decade ago makes for good cable TV but the litany crimes by the Clinton canal is epic. Most with critical thinking skills understand this. They are truly evil people. Vince Foster stirs....and another 60-7800 people they’ve done in.

Last of the Mi… Mr. Universe Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:38

It's way past time for this. There is a laundry list of a hundred or so felonies the Clintons have committed, Mueller and the deep state have passed on to say nothing of the imbecilic "Russia collusion" story that still gets MSM press. 

Trump is a fighter and understands that at some point you just have to fight back and ultimately all fights are dirty. 

Truly, if he doesn't start now, then 6 years or so he has remaining (hopefully) won't be enough time to drain the swamp. 

nmewn JungleCat Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:51

“While I am Attorney General, the actions of the Department of Justice will not be improperly influenced by political considerations. I demand the highest standards, and where they are not met, I take action,” Sessions said.

Mr.Sessions, I would just like to point out that, your recusal WAS A POLITICAL CONSIDERATION in you being appointed AG and as we all know by now, there was no Trump-Russia collusion and the only REAL collusion was between the FBI/DoJ and the DNC-Hillary campaign.

Bruce Ohr was not meeting with Christopher Steele to discuss the weather Mr.Sessions and Bruce Ohr's wife "Nellie" working for Fusion GPS (and occasionally the CIA) was not some weird coincidence ;-)

Dilluminati JungleCat Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:08

The mood is really ugly, to watch the news is toxic and I see even Lyft has joined big tech in free rides to the polls.   The globalists are going freaking nuts and the two left and right wings of the "useful idiot Unitarian party" or establishment are playing their parts.  I'd like to see crooked Hillary get locked the fuck up for what she did, the obvious two-tier approach to law enforcement and the manner in which the investigations were performed, and finally I want to see what Bruce Ohr has that Judicial Watch can find?

JUDICIAL WATCH: Judicial Watch Sues Justice Dept. for Communications between Bruce Ohr, Nellie Ohr, Christopher Steele, and Fusion GPS  

https://artvoice.com/2018/08/14/judicial-watch-judicial-watch-sues-just…

But there isn't any ridiculous criminal cunt, leftist agitator, socialist cocksucker, communist sympathizer, hate America first cock-sucker worth fist-fighting in the streets or shooting!   Where this fight is actually happening is at the media level and I suggest that people cut the fucking cord and starve the main stream media (fake news) and that a blackout by Republicans take place as the globalists, the corporate sellouts, that hate America first crowd continues their censorship and totalitarian actions.

Pay them NOTHING!   Cut the fucking cord!  Get your news from Dana Loesh at NRATV which is free!

https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/dana-loesch-nra-donald-trump-al-ca…

Get real news, get the NRA news, and stop the ridiculous cunt statements about violence and instead take gun ownership responsibly.  Just because they are communist scum and low-life lying sacks of shit doesn't mean that you can shoot the cocksuckers!!!

Dilluminati Verlorenes Geld Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:34

Right to anger, wrong to sin. I suggest a CCTV at your home and only shoot communist cocksuckers in true justified shooting scenarios.  The hate America first cocksuckers are also the criminal element.  Know the law, use the firearms responsibly, practice a head-shot and then two quick to the torso.  Cut the cord, leave Comcast and the rest of big media preaching to the choir and let somebody else foot the inner city subsidized rates.  Stop paying the hand that keeps slapping you.

Vote up!
 19
Vote down!
 3
PT Last of the Mi… Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:54

Poor Trump, if only he was, I dunno, President or something, then maybe he could actually get shit done.  Perhaps he hasn't had enough time.  Maybe if we wait another six years then he'll finally get all his ducks lined up in a row.

Or perhaps he's like a street performer.  First he needs the audience to cheer and make a spectacular noise before he displays his grand finale.

Grand finale?
"Just wait till after mid-terms!  Then we'll get 'em!  Don't forget to tune into next week's tediou- I mean exciting episode of 'We Almost Nearly Got 'Em This Time!'"

Giant Meteor MrSteve Sat, 08/25/2018 - 12:19

Quite, quite. At this point any liquidation would do. Bucket of water, piss, bankruptcy, margin calls,  anything. Hell, according to new reports Bill Clinton is even calling for liquidation.

The way I see it, the mighty Zeus is angry for all this jawboning and someone, anyone needs to pay. Maybe we can talk that sweet virgin out of selling her virginity, and agree instead  to be thrown off the cliff into the ring of fire. Take one for the team so to speak.

Shiver me timbers, a wicked wind this way blows ...

Endgame Napoleon Mr. Universe Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:36

This isn’t the fault of Sessions—one of the few doing anything about the key issue that put Trump in office: illegal immigration. Sessions has to respect the legal limitations of his office, and it is not in the interest of the POTUS for him to disgard those limitations. It is not Sessions’s fault, but as this article points out, nothing is EVER Hillary’s fault.

http://www.anncoulter.com/columns/2018-08-22.html#read_more

Until 2016, I was a lifelong yellow-dog Democrat, even though I did not vote for either Clinton in primaries and held my nose while voting for Bill Clinton, the America Last neoliberal, in general elections, I always reflexively accepted the Democratic Party line that the TravelGate and WhiteWater scandals were witch hunts.

Geez, until reading that article, I did not know the details of that TravelGate thing, including the cutthroat maneuvering against the veteran employee of the White House Travel Office, ugh. That is terrible.

At the end of the Clinton Administration, I was absorbed in learning the details of my small business. Politics is meaner than the corporate world, which is deceptive & cutthroat enough. Politics is nothing but a bunch of mud-soaked sparring between ruling cronies. 

AAPL Slayer mikka Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:42

Glad you mentioned that,I hope they do riot,notice how since Rufio knocked 4-5 of those Antifa faggots out they have settled way down?Almost non existent at any rallies since?If 1 man can do all that what would happen to them if the rest of the 3% got involved?Let them hit the streets saves us from having to drag them outa their nests,what really needs to happen is some of these assholes get followed back to the rock they crawled out from under and get a life changing ass whoop'in when they don't have their hoards swinging bike locks and whatever else they use would only have to happen in a few different locations that would most likely end the Antifa movement.

Hospitalize a couple hundred of them it would be game over imo,we just may get to find out time will tell.

AAPL Slayer Harry Lightning Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:00

I'm with ya but that wouldn't go over well since they are the new protected class but as long as many as possible got their asses handed to them pretty sure they'd go away for a long while just my opinion from outside looking in,like Jungle Cat posted I'm also too old for that shit and would prefer bullets also but in my older years have finally learned to choose my battles wisely and be careful what I wish for.

Lumberjack beemasters Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:46

Bill Clinton threatens Trump on Marthas Vineyard...

http://www.mvtimes.com/2018/08/22/bill-clinton-governor-president-now-author/

…When asked what he (Bill) wanted, He replied “I want the President to go missing”….

 

—-

This little tidbit is has folks talking...

https://bigleaguepolitics.com/doj-sends-boeing-757-to-little-rock-federal-agents-load-boxes-of-documents/

Boing_Snap dirty fingernails Sat, 08/25/2018 - 10:57

Getting the conviction is not an easy chore, lining up the underlings, and setting up the bigger players isn't automatic. Trump has to remove Sessions and the gang now in order to get the convictions in place before his re-election bid. Otherwise the only thing Trump will be known for is babysitting an economic disaster 20 years in the making that blew up on his watch.