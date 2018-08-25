Turkey's Crisis And The Dollar's Future

Authored by Alasdair Macleod via The Mises Institute,
Last week’s collapse of the Turkish lira has dominated the headlines, and it is widely reported that this and other emerging market currencies are in trouble because of the withdrawal of dollar liquidity. There are huge quantities of footloose dollars betting against these weak currencies, as well as commodities and gold, on the basis the long-expected squeeze on dollar liquidity is finally upon us.
Doubtless Triffin’s dilemma is dominating these speculators’ thoughts, telling them demand for the dollar as the reserve currency is infinite. This article points out that foreign financial entities as a whole already possess most of the excess liquidity created by monetary expansion of the dollar since the Lehman crisis. Admittedly, ownership of dollars is unlikely to be evenly distributed across correspondent banks representing all foreign nations. But this is no reason to say dollars are not under-owned by foreign users, and we must not forget dollars are also available in the foreign exchanges, as always, for credible buyers. Nor must we forget that the reason for the enormous quantity of currency derivatives ($75 trillion in US dollars alone) is that future demand for dollars is already significantly hedged.
No, the reason certain EM currencies are losing purchasing power is the fault of individual governments and their central banks, who do not seem to realize that their unbacked fiat currencies are valued purely on trust, both that of their own people and on the foreign exchanges. And as we should know, trust is not something to be toyed with.
Furthermore, comments that China is in trouble from trade tariffs and being undermined by a strong dollar are wide of the mark. Geopolitics dominates here. America’s occasional successes in attacking the rouble and yuan are no more that transient pyrrhic victories. She is not winning the currency war against China and Russia. China is not being deflected from her strategic goals to become, in partnership with Russia, the Eurasian super-power, beyond the reach of American hegemony.
This article looks beyond the short-term rush into the dollar, which is driven predominantly by hot money, to gain a more balanced perspective on the dollar’s future.
Collapsing Currencies Are Nothing New
Collapsing currencies are becoming widely discussed. Until recently, it was Venezuela, once supported by luminaries such as Professor Stiglitz, that hogged the headlines on collapsing currencies. That has now changed because President Trump has started to throw his weight around. The Iranian rial, the Turkish lira and the Russian rouble have all suffered, mainly due to American currency and trade sanctions, triggering a loss of international confidence in their currencies. Even the Chinese yuan, surely that most managed of currencies, is down 9% from its peak in April.
With some 180 currencies backed by nothing other than the faith and credit of their issuers, there will always be winners and losers, with more losers than winners when measured against a strengthening dollar. Doubtless, monetary policy has much to do with it, with the Fed leading the way on tightening, and many other central banks not even reluctantly following.
To illustrate how much the monetary environment has changed in recent months, it is worth looking at the fiat money quantity, which is essentially the sum of true money in circulation (mainly cash, checking accounts and deposits) plus bank reserves (commercial bank deposits) on the Fed’s balance sheet.
The chart above shows that by last June, FMQ had stated to contract, as the fall in reserves on deposit at the Fed began to bite and the growth in bank deposits has stalled. The chart also shows that FMQ is still $5.8 trillion above its pre-crisis growth path. Despite this, the small rise in the Fed Funds Rate, coupled with the contraction of bank reserves is driving commentators to worry about a developing global liquidity crisis.
The contraction of bank reserves on the Fed’s balance sheet involves money not in public circulation, though, so the question arises as to whether their contraction restricts bank lending. The answer must be an emphatic no, because when reserves totaled less than $10bn through most of 2007-08, there was no problem expanding bank credit. True, there have been rule changes aimed at reducing the maximum level of bank balance sheet gearing, but at just short of two trillion dollars of bank reserves, we are nowhere near bumping into that headroom.
Existing Foreign Ownership of Dollars Cannot be Ignored
The commentary that is evolving is of global dollar shortages, as noted above. Before attributing the collapse of emerging market currencies to the Fed’s monetary policy, we should take the trouble to establish who actually owns the dollar liquidity, at least at the margin. There can be no doubt there is ample liquidity, as shown by the relationship of actual FMQ to where it would be if we hadn’t had the Lehman crisis, illustrated in the chart above. But is it true that foreigners are being starved of dollars?
There are two components which should make an analyst sit up and take notice. First, of that $5.8 trillion gap between current FMQ and its long-run growth path, $1.95 trillion is bank reserves on the Fed’s balance sheet. That is the figure the Fed is trying to “normalize”; in other words, reduce it towards the pre-banking crisis level, which was in the low tens of billions.
The last date we have for foreign ownership of dollar liquidity was 1 July 2017, when bank reserves at the Fed were $2.33 trillion. At that time, foreign-owned cash and near-cash in the US banking system was $4.217 trillion.4 Therefore, the sum of bank reserves and foreign-owned dollar bank deposits totaled $6.55 trillion, and FMQ was $6.33 trillion above its long-run trendline. In other words, besides money not in public circulation by virtue of it being parked at the Fed, the difference between the super-inflated level of FMQ and where it would otherwise be without the 2007/08 crisis is entirely due to dollar liquidity in foreign hands.
Since then, the US balance of payments has deteriorated a further $570bn adding a potential half-trillion dollars to foreign ownership. Therefore, we can still assume that the excess post-Lehman liquidity in the commercial banks is entirely due to foreign ownership. Official figures put in a new light the general assumption that the rash of currency troubles in emerging market currencies is solely due to the Fed’s tightening.
The level of foreign ownership of dollars, is of course, only one factor in prospective currency valuations. US residents’ and corporations’ ownership of foreign assets is another, but their liquid investments in foreign currencies total no more than a few hundred billion dollars equivalent and appears to be mainly hedged through derivatives.5 Additionally, it should be noted that trade imbalances are the most important factor behind the creation of cross-border currency imbalances, strongly disfavoring the US dollar.
The Dollar Problem Is Government, not Business
From our analysis of dollar ownership, it is clear there is no shortage of dollars in foreign hands. These will be held through correspondent banks in the normal way. Furthermore, when it comes to trade settlement, there is no problem accessing them in the foreign exchanges for credible commercial borrowers. The lending decision is in the hands of correspondent banks, not the Wall Street behemoths. The problems facing countries like Turkey are entirely of their governments’ making, their irresponsible borrowing, and have little to do with dollar shortages.
The fact is that modern economic practices, which have jettisoned sound money, have given governments everywhere a carte blanche to indulge in inflationary financing. Pity the ordinary Turk. After decades of near-100% annual inflation, the Central Bank of Turkey knocked six zeros off the lira on 1 January 2005, making one new lira worth $0.74. Today it is only $0.15, having lost nearly half its purchasing power this year alone. It is immaterial to the ordinary Turk that America is playing hardball with Turkey over tariffs. Calls by Erdogan to sell dollars and gold to buy lira cuts no ice with him. He knows his liras are potentially worthless, to be disposed of as quickly as possible.
Indeed, loss of confidence in unbacked currencies is the greatest threat to their credibility, a fact which almost all governments and their central banks are reluctant to accept. Central bankers are all trained in mathematical economics, which allows no room for subjectivity in currency valuation, so when their currency is rejected, they are always surprised.
The failure of all fiat currencies is probably inevitable, eventually. However, the emergence of these problems today prompt memories of the Asian crisis in the late nineties. Commercial operators in these countries had built industrial capacity on borrowed dollars and Japanese yen, at a time when derivative insurance against currency exposure was less developed. Today’s equivalent borrowers around the world are not collectively exposed to currency risks to the same extent. This cannot be said of governments themselves, which almost without exception have increased their borrowing since the last credit crisis, and that is where the problem lies.
Beware the Chinese and the Russians
Two currencies that have suffered on the foreign exchanges are the Chinese yuan and the Russian rouble. In the latter case, Russia is disentangling herself from the dollar and the Western banking system, which for a country that is the largest supplier of global energy seems bound to end up challenging the dollar’s global trading status.
Meanwhile, China’s yuan has fallen nearly 9% against the dollar since mid-April, despite having foreign exchange reserves of over $3 trillion equivalent, mostly held in dollars. China is America’s biggest creditor by far. She could have easily defended her currency, but if she had done so, she would have probably destabilized the dollar.
Imagine, for a moment, if China deliberately sells $200bn from her reserves. She doesn’t have to buy only yuan, she could buy euros or yen. Redistributing her foreign exchange portfolio makes sense anyway. However, the geopolitical message from any such action would be potentially catastrophic for US Government finances at a time when its budget deficit is increasing. So why has China chosen instead to let her currency decline?
China is probably mulling over a number of considerations. Major-General Qiao Liang, the People Liberation Army’s strategist, informed the Chinese leadership of how the Americans use the dollar as a weapon back in 2015.6 ;He recounted how the Americans used a policy of strengthening the dollar to undermine the currencies of its opponents, which is what appears to be happening today. So far, they have failed to undermine China, despite having tried to do so on a number of occasions which he specifically identifies.
According to Qiao Liang, China has so far avoided confrontation with the US (he refers to it as a policy of “Tai chi”). Undoubtedly, this continues to be China’s strategy, which explains China’s refusal to be provoked into aggressive action over trade policies. There is a realistic hope that the problem will resolve itself with a compromise, because President Trump may be tempted to secure a trade agreement ahead of the US’s mid-term elections in November. Meanwhile, China’s Tai chi is to allow the yuan to weaken against the dollar, in the knowledge that President Trump is on record desiring a weaker dollar to help make American exporters more competitive and a weaker yuan compensates Chinese businesses for US tariffs.
While there are significant problems with Qiao Liang’s analysis, it is valuable as an insight into the Chinese leadership’s thinking. America has already scuppered a potential North-east Asia free trade zone with Japan and South Korea, which would have represented a rival in size to America and the EU. If it had gone ahead, there would have been three global currencies emerging for trade purposes: the dollar, euro and yuan. Therefore, the Chinese leadership sees America’s actions as targeting not just China, but also her future partners in free trade agreements.
It is for this reason that China decided some time ago to expand into Eurasia, where the Americans have little political influence. China’s Tai chi is to not stand and fight in the Pacific but to move west.
Therefore, while there may be an easing of the Sino-American trade dispute ahead of America’s mid-term elections, the Chinese are prepared in case it fails to transpire. In any event China is likely to step up her plans for expansion westwards, continuing to lend support to her Asian partners, and perhaps to some of her other global interests as well. That support is increasingly likely to involve the deployment of her dollar war-chest. China is probably the largest foreign creditor through her banks of the US banking system, in addition to her ownership of US Treasuries. In deploying these assets, it has always been her style to do so without disrupting markets, but those resources are now needed elsewhere.
China has already provided Iran with a lifeline, allowing her to sell oil for yuan, which can be hedged for gold through the futures markets. Turkey is also an important partner in China’s silk road project, giving access to the Mediterranean. Both Turkey and Iran have been driven by America to become client states of China. America by its actions today has already lost them.
We now turn to Russia. Russia is the second largest exporter of oil at over 11% of the world total and the largest exporter of natural gas by far. She has deliberately cut herself off from the dollar by selling down her dollar reserves in favor of physical gold. She has established her own bank settlement system alternative to SWIFT, linking into China. Be in no doubt, these are significant measures.
The desire to free herself from a weaponized dollar is understandable, but to turn her back on the common currency for pricing energy is likely to have major implications for the dollar’s future status. It probably explains why, underneath the rhetoric, America is using every excuse to destabilize Russia’s finances.
Energy sales to Europe can be paid for in euros, and sales within Asia can be paid in yuan and roubles. But the secondary message appears to be this: Russia must believe it can win the financial war against America, perhaps with China’s tacit support. If this is the case, the dollar will quickly lose its hegemonic strength and will destroy itself. To protect herself from this inevitable outcome, she must learn to do without the dollar, and protect her own currency with gold.
Conclusion
For now, and probably for only a few months ahead of the US mid-term elections in November, President Trump is forcing currency difficulties on his enemies by aggressive trade policies, including sanctions, and by weaponizing the dollar. It is a trick that has been used by successive American administrations for a considerable time. The Chinese are particularly wary of a currency war being waged against her yuan and are unlikely to escalate tensions unnecessarily. They are playing for and winning a longer game.
President Trump’s actions over trade, which appear to have some short-term successes, are driving countries away from her sphere of influence. Ultimately this will prove counterproductive. Speculators buying into Trump’s short-termism and the Fed’s normalization policies are for the moment driving the dollar higher, without realizing that foreigners, far from suffering from a shortage of dollars, already own all the excess dollar liquidity created since the Lehman crisis. This seems certain to lead to the dollar’s downfall.
Therefore, the dollar is rising only on short-term considerations, driven by nothing more substantial than speculative flows. Once these abate, the longer-term prospects for the dollar will reassert themselves, including the escalating budget and trade deficits, record levels of foreign ownership of the dollar, and rising prices fueled by a combination of earlier monetary expansion and the extra taxes of trade tariffs.
And if that’s not enough, the erosion of its hegemony coupled with China’s future demands for infrastructure capital seem bound to lead to a fundamental reallocation of capital to the detriment of the dollar. No wonder China and Russia decided to corner the market for physical gold.
Comments
Turkey is defecting. The US sure fucked up this one very badly.
So has the EU. If they hadn't toyed with Turkey regarding it's membership, Turkey would have been firmly in the Western camp.
In reply to Turkey is defecting. The US… by 107cicero
Losing trust in fake fiat is a lot like bankruptcy. Trust is lost slowly at first, then very very quickly.
In reply to So has the EU. If they hadn… by Laughing.Man
Turkey knows how much gold it has. But doe the US and its populace know?
Full faith and credit is disintegrating very quickly.
In reply to No, the reason certain EM… by Cognitive Dissonance
"......are valued purely on trust, both that of their own people and on the foreign exchanges. "
Let's break that down a bit. I agree with the statement, but it is a bit more complex. First the people/sheeple don't just up and determine they don't trust their currency. They just work and live their lives from day to day. Their confidence is shaken by an outside force. No one goes to bed at night thinking, "You know, I just don't feel like my money is worth a much.....", unless some outside force has caused that "feeling" or actually devalued the currency dramatically so as to be "noticed". Otherwise the sheeple and the devaluation of their fiat is like the proverbial frog being slowly boiled. Sheeple only take notice and lose confidence when prices rise quickly enough to cause pain.
Which brings us to foreign exchanges. This is the key outside force that can cause an awakening of the sheeple. Does the writer imagine that foreign exchanges are not under the control of NY banksters and their lackeys around the world? "We" have the power to devalue a currency at will, thereby shaking the "trust" of the sheeple, which leads to a whole plethora of effects.
This goes back to the Bible, John chapter 2. Money changers have been with us for some time. When people traveled long distances to make their yearly sacrifice, it was more convenient to buy a sacrificial animal in Jerusalem than to drag it all the way there. When you went to the temple to buy, you had to "exchange" your money for "temple" money because only "temple" money could be used in purchasing a sacrifice. Well, the "moneychangers" got to decide how much your money was worth in "exchange" for temple money.....so they actually controlled the "value" of your money and could rob you at will.
Jesus hated the thievery of the money changers and made a whip and ran them out while turning over their money tables. This is the very concept that is running the world today.....and we know what (((group))) dominates the money changer positions in the world.
I agree that "trust" is all that us backing fiat money, but it needs to be qualified as to whom is controlling that "trust" today, and it ain't the sheeple. The money changers have destroyed the value of the currencies of Venezuela, Turkey, and Iran. They would like to destroy the value of China and Russia's currency, but they have realized they no longer have to go to the temple and pay with temple money. Question is, have you?
In reply to No, the reason certain EM… by Cognitive Dissonance
Meh! mostly agree but Venezuela and Turkey have themselves to blame for the mess they are in.
In reply to "......are valued purely on… by bshirley1968
bshir... u said:
First the people/sheeple don't just up and determine they don't trust their currency. They just work and live their lives from day to day. Their confidence is shaken by an outside force. No one goes to bed at night thinking, "You know, I just don't feel like my money is worth a much.....", unless some outside force has caused that "feeling" or actually devalued the currency dramatically so as to be "noticed". Otherwise the sheeple and the devaluation of their fiat is like the proverbial frog being slowly boiled. Sheeple only take notice and lose confidence when prices rise quickly enough to cause pain.
true, but did you miss the part about their governments going into too much debt creating a situation of dollar funding shortages as their currencies buy less dollars to fund the crises by their own making. and, the debt, probably to buy favor and give free shit away AND/OR to buy armaments that they can't afford, because maybe, this fuked up bully is doing econ hit man stuff behind the scenes????always gets back to bankers profiting from moar war.
many facets to the WHOLE story conveniently hidden...
In reply to "......are valued purely on… by bshirley1968
No I didn't miss it. Question: Why do their currencies buy less dollars? Because the dollar isn't originated by a debt ridden country? Because there are so many examples of countries today that aren't debt ridden like Spain, Italy, Portugal, Germany, Japan, etc.? So you think we couldn't destroy Japan overnight is we decided to destroy their currency? Or Spain....or Italy.......or England?
What you are stating sounds like that sanctimonious, self righteous bullshit from someone who imagines their own country isn't in debt up to its eyeballs and using a currency backed by nothing. When the world wakes up and realizes this is a monopoly game controlled by NY banksters and the banksters in Basil, it will be easy for them to start looking for another board game.
Do you imagine Great Britain has more natural resources or real economy than Venezuela? Why is GB's pound ranked so high? Because they have no debt? Or is it because the people have so much trust and confidence in their government? Probably......it is because the London banksters are first cousins with the NY banksters.....and determine how much the pound is worth.
In reply to First the people/sheeple don… by new game
i believe the author is suggesting foreign govts control the majority of excess liquidity pumped into the economy since 2008 and as such, control the narrative of trust.
but i could be mistaken...
In reply to "......are valued purely on… by bshirley1968
the author has to be a shill for the pttb its mostly unreadable bs
In reply to "......are valued purely on… by bshirley1968
i luved her dearly and even trusted her without a thought otherwise,
UNTIL,
i saw her in bed with my enemy.
LOL.
queen dolla has been sleeping around, fuking lira, and the sleeper, faker, dude yuan...
nice article-thanks to the contributor. well laid out, easy to understand analysis!
In reply to No, the reason certain EM… by Cognitive Dissonance
Cog, Good quote! The Lira's demise will destroy the Euro, as Turkey is very interconnected with Europe. The wealthy of Europe will pile money into the US and Asia. Asia has many more issues than the US, so more to the US. This is about trust and not politics! The people that trust in politicians to save them, are insane! The politicians are usually only concerned with their own asses!
Trump has kept more campaign promises then any other president in recent history. Interesting, as I don't vote as they are generally all liars! Caught this on the interweb about promises kept (was referred to me):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=scboQTCYP2E
Am not endorsing or promoting any media or political figure!!!!!!
Moz
In reply to No, the reason certain EM… by Cognitive Dissonance
Lying Trumpstealthtard go away.
1) Where's the wall?
2) 1 Million dreamer amnesty
3) Double the number of Sanctuary cities under Trump over Obama
4) More border crossing under Trump than Obama and Obama was inviting them.
5) Not one gang member deported
6) 35 million Mex squatters poping 1600 anchors a day
7) Where are that cheap terrific fantasitic across state lines healthcare plans of Trump? They are OBAMACARE!
9) Trump signed a bill to allow telcos and Internet advertisers to track your internet history without your approval.
10) Where are those fantastic Terrific Trade deals? There are none. And NAFTA is a joke. Trump can't negotiate NAFTA. All legislatures of all three countries have to agree on any changes. Trump's a loser.
11) Swamp? Trump is now a felon conspirator and there are more Trump Administration felons than any Administration in US History.
12) Trump promised to end the Policeman of the world routine. Brings on Bolton and Pompeo LOL. 180 degree flip flop and is now the Bush Third Term on steroids.
13) Trump said he would fix the VA. He fixed it... worse than ever.
14) Trump said he would fix US energy... Gas prices double under Trump over Obama.
15) Trade wars destroying US Farmers. Trump's solution WELFARE paid for by Taxpayers. Prior to this Farmers had Tariff-free trade with China. Trump was going to fix that too. Welfare is the fix.
16) Over 2000 Economist told Trump not to start a trade war. Trump knew better 60% of S&P companies say this will damage earning. Look at John Deere earnings completely derailed by Trump.
17) Sanctions sanctions sanctions... are an act of war. Trump has weaponized the dollar and pushing the US closer to a recession as the world prepares to de-dollarize.
Trump's a scumbag.
In reply to Cog, Good quote! The Lira's… by MozartIII
But at what cost? To Brussels, Turkey would just be another Club Med member that would be difficult to control.
In reply to So has the EU. If they hadn… by Laughing.Man
Erdogan wanted to recreate the Outoman Empire, fail!
This is a little bigger than Club Med, they won't be able to control this one. They will try....
In reply to But at what cost? To… by anarchitect
80 million Muslim Turks moving freely in Europe! Talking about Islamization of Europe...
In reply to Erdogan wanted to recreate… by MozartIII
Very true.
In reply to So has the EU. If they hadn… by Laughing.Man
"Firmly in the western camp."
Very truly... hilarious. The punchline to the lead off comment:
holds a splendor of doble entendres .... a 'defective' defector is one which has - to those among whom it seeks refuge, more negatives than positives. For Russia(and to the same degree China for what its worth)the jihadist regime which has bankrolled successive generations of islamic militants both within its very borders and the hinterlands as well ... can be a military ally or client to the same degree that say... South Africa might be.
You can't 'ally' with collapsing, corrupt, extremist genocidal regimes - at the very best, you can agree to take on the burdens of their mismanaged and defective economic and political paths... in the hopes of gaining a stroke or two on your enemies/competitors. The very real risk is that you'll end up sinking your own ship in the course of doing so.
Neo-liberal islamic strongman dictatorships are assets much safer and better enjoyed from a distance. Where there contagious madness is allowed to infect ones' own body politic.... and the madness of neo-Ottoman dreaming can not fail to deliver such infection... the potential profit from association is rapidly turned to loss. Dagestani and Uighur jihadis don't return from their foreign missions to 'settle down' and become upstanding citizens of that country which their passports are issued from... they look for more jihad to make! No state more than Turkey has supported those aspirations over the years.
Result? Whoever is managing the 'defection' of Turkey from the western camp is for certain an avid fan of Greek mythology - and most particularly, someone with a fondness of Troy and its Trojan horses. Oh... and less some naif starts up with the "crossroads of continents" ... strategic location... choke hold of the Bosphorus bs... we've just spent the past several years sorting out the fallacies involved in each of those myths... in Syria and other surrounding locales. The "indispensability" of that part of the edge of Asia which the jihadist regime hangs on to has been shown.. be it pipelines... shipping lanes, or land lines... to be as free of fundamental reality as it is of fundamentally 'indispensable' petro resources. Which will inevitably need be 'gifted' by the new 'handlers' of the defective/defecting butterball... who as well, will be obliged to extend their largess to a very large raft o refugees whom the EU will no longer feel obliged to shell out for! Perhaps they can all be fitted into "fort Russ!"
If one be a Rusky sympathizer... one can only hope that those whose business it is to suss out and act on the implications of such truths have already figured out that the acquisition of a bird what can't fly to their raptor aviary will simply result in a "gobbling" up of precious resources... and will try to pass the pullet on to some more unsuspecting Asian wannabe 'superpower.'
In reply to Very true. by 107cicero
greeting fellow "high thoughts traveler"
butterball, lol.
an influx ramp down of peoples in the backyard.
when trust evaporates...
friends of all intellect matter.
stay safe!
NG'er
In reply to "Firmly in the western camp… by BobEore
Nobody toyed anyone. They had certain standards that they needed to meet which they chose not to ever meet. Radical Islamic mentality cannot ever coincide with western culture; in fact it cannot coincide with moderate Islamic mentality or any other mentality. Turks openly embrace radical Islamic mentality. The only exceptions are found in and around the European part of Turkey and along the Aegean coast who have been in touch with tourists. Once you start travelling in the heart of Turkey, it is no different than travelling in rural Iran, Afghanistan, and Pakistan. These Turkic people (not Arabs) are living on occupied lands for nearly 600 years, committing genocide throughout their very very dark history. They are people from central Asia and not Asia minor. That is a fact.
In reply to So has the EU. If they hadn… by Laughing.Man
there are very important 2 states that for the last 400-500 years are doing the same thing "living on occupied lands for nearly 600 years, committing genocide throughout their very very dark history".
guess who they are...
In reply to Nobody toyed anyone. They… by OliverAnd
We don't want them in the Western camp. Cuckoo in the nest.
In reply to So has the EU. If they hadn… by Laughing.Man
Turkey is being Turkey. After using its western allies to improve their appalling standard of living they decided to reintroduce the Ottoman Empire. The US and all other western allies were being used by the conniving Turks who assumed that they were smarter than everyone else because of their supposedly Arian Turkic race.
In reply to Turkey is defecting. The US… by 107cicero
Turkey’s mainly pissed about US support for the Kurds in Syria. Until then Turkey and US interests were the same. Turkey as an ally was a holdover from when the Soviet Union was a threat. Without Syria Turkey would have likely stayed a US ally for historical reasons.
One thing about this article. It mentions EM currencies being about faith but fails to identify the USD and gold’s value to be the same thing. All currencies are built on faith, actually more so for the USD and gold. Most of the time they appreciate when people are uncertain and fearful.
There isn’t a financial instrument that can override them being based on faith. The financial crisis should have taught that lesson, there’s always someone left holding the bag and there are implications, derivatives can’t offload risk for an entire system.
In reply to Turkey is being Turkey… by OliverAnd
Lol
In reply to Turkey’s mainly pissed about… by Iskiab
Turkey played it all wrong. They wanted Syria turned to rubble in order to become the regional power. Syria was turned into rubble with the help of Turkey but the regional power became Saudi Arabia as the Arabs could not have Turkic people commanding Arabic people. Iran or the Persians have historically been enemies of Arabs and so they helped Turkey while also avoiding the embargo by ising Turkish banks. Then Turkey failed to recognize the will of the Kurdish people and is facing to losing over 40% of its territory. Then Erdogan turned to Russia which is also in financial crisis. Qatar is under embargo also. Iran is under embargo also. This is cut and paste politics by Turkish leaders that at this point will destroy Turkey soon. Turkey is fully cooked and will be falling apart soon. Lira this week will reach new records against the dollar and euro. RIP Turkey... but first of course you will cause trouble in the region.
In reply to Turkey’s mainly pissed about… by Iskiab
Chess? Tai Chi? That's for old men.
If they had man balls to endure a bumpy ride, they'd weaponize gold by using it to back their currencies (at some fraction higher than the US ever can).
What the West must truly beware, is China buying into tech companies with key IP and arable land in US, Canada, Europe. At the rate of purchase, they will soon be the biggest land owners in the West. To a lesser extent, the Japanese, Koreans and Saudis are doing the same.
Distraction and action. Keep watching the Trump Circus Maximus, while Rome and the West burn.
In reply to Turkey is defecting. The US… by 107cicero
EU SAYS AWARE OF POTENTIAL IMPACT ON EU BANKS FROM TURKEY. 87 billion Spain exposure, 38 billion french banks and 20 billion Italians:
http://www.invtots.com/at-the-edge/top-investment-tweets-on-turkey-and-emerging-market-debt-financial-crisis/
EMs are of course, in a lot of debt to the IMF - but hey - there is only FAKE demand for the $US globally !!
When these EM,s can’t repay the debt - the Zio/US has a big problem !
You can’t get blood out of a stone !
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
O════►►►http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to EMs are course, in a lot of… by Jack Oliver
This is what I want to read about. The real numbers, the crisis abound...When, and maybe how. I guess none of us really know how it plays out.
Does the 2021 LIBOR and or IBOR changes mean anything ?
How long can the U.S. balance this walk between 0% and 3% before having to move on in a direction, either of which cause the problems..
Been buying PM's, but think I will back off now for CASH, hold it until PM's fall real hard, before the fast rise. I do not think that what powell said the other day was much of a trigger until he decides to NOT cut the rate next month do we see real change.
In reply to EMs are course, in a lot of… by Jack Oliver
Why the John McCain bombed the USS Liberty, I’ll never understand.
ZH’ers, please explain. Thank you.
WTF? McCain never bombed the USS Liberty.
In reply to Why the John McCain bombed… by christiangustafson
McCain's dad helped cover it up.
In reply to WTF? McCain never bombed the… by Laughing.Man
McCain's Aunt also use to make a great meatloaf.
In reply to McCain's dad helped cover it… by H-O-W
And great sweaters for LBJ too.
In reply to McCain's Aunt also use to… by W270
No - Lyndon "I want that ship on the bottom of the sea" Johnson and his Israhell buddies did it.
Second worse U.S. false flag ever. And the whole world (mostly) knows about it.
9-11 was the worst.
In reply to WTF? McCain never bombed the… by Laughing.Man
lol...wut?
In reply to Why the John McCain bombed… by christiangustafson
please remove that sickly nasty waif from your avatar.
In reply to Why the John McCain bombed… by christiangustafson
EM - these markets have been "emerging" for centuries - millenia
In some locations throughout the world "emerging" bears a striking resemblance to regressing ;-)
In reply to EM - these markets have been… by bigkahuna
The whole EM thing is another lie - Zio/US don’t want ANY economy ‘emerging’ !
You ‘emerge’ and you get ‘whack a moled’
In reply to EM - these markets have been… by bigkahuna
So, like Estonia and Latvia then! ;-)
In reply to The whole EM thing is… by Jack Oliver
Originally from Estonia, I have to agree. Most people, however, do not have any idea...yet.
In reply to So, like Estonia then! ;-) by nmewn
A corner! A corner in physical gold! By no bit players either. I love it.
When you compare your curve to a hypothetical extrapolation of another curve which you use as the benchmark, that too when the extrapolation takes up most of the curve to the right of the origin, you are way off of the deep end.
Corner the market for gold...?
Both Russia and China are still very low on the global gold table...
But the Petroyuan/One belt construct fed on Caspian political tie-in to the one belt express coupled to Russia's Iran-Syria gambit which aligns itself to China's global ambition is more a potential threat, especially as Saud and Sunni surrogates also now sell more "black gold" to Asia.
In 10 years time its game over for USA.
Putin and Jinping, along with a reluctant Mutti and Erdogan-- now driven by events initiated by the US populist and protectionist pivot-- play along. As Nato dies and a political vacuum in Europe is never an acceptable option!
If Modi joins in it'll make a huge alternative multilateral combine to #Maga and a re-election of the Duck will solidify it even more!
Nero is now seeing the potential fall-out of playing his Twitter-lyre as DC's past globalist mantra burns; the day McCain the architect of Syrian shenanigans dies.... A man who incarnated the NWO neocon age !
And Bannon, the loose cannon, is right spot on on that issue, as #Maga's Svengali to the Duck's meanderings.
Its not the 10 days of the Bolshevik revolution that really shook the world by becoming a Communist worker's paradise -- "Disneyland on the Moscva" dream-- As the Cold War stalemate followed by the Berlin Wall collapse have proven.
But, in the aftermath of Putin's fossil boosted rise and China's Deng Xiao Ping engineered miracle conversion to a "communist social capitalism" model that works, it may be the next 10 years of the Asian Pivot that stops dead the 1492 discovery of New World resulting from Cristopher Columbus's failed search for the Indies.
Some serendipity there!
Back to 1453 we go as Asia rules over a divided West, and Putin, like Alexander Nevski of old-- he that freed Russia from the Teutonic hold at the battle of the Ice-- then bowed to the Mongols of the Great Khan !
It did not work out for the Russians then and I'm sure Putin knows that and has ONE EYE on Mutti's Europe and the other on the Asian Pivot thanks to his huge domains and fossil reserves.
Some new GREAT game on the Eurasian chessboard now looks like beginning.
It will be a global game changer in the anthropocene and AI led age.
Let the games begin at Moscow where they had the World Cup of 2018 of the sport that is now gone universal.
Moscow, where all western dreams of Empires always end in blood and snow.
you know w/ no certainty what will happen tomorrow, yet you speak w/ absolute knowledge what is to happen in 10 years.
you are a fucking moron
In reply to Corner the market for gold… by falak pema
There is no certainty there; just a probability which is function of debt buildup in $, alienation of ME people now under the gun since 50 years, resurgence of ancient nations like China and Iran and the role of Putin.
The probability of petrodollar decline is getting higher; but it ain't 100%... 10 years seems a good cut off point.
In reply to you know w/ no certainty… by backwaterdogs
The way they control inflation is by sanctioning other countries, so that Americans don't have inflation in the U.S. So you should understand, some country is going to be the boogeyman no matter what. But the American population doesn't really care how it works. Hey, the devil says "Those born in sin, come on in!" The devil is just looking forward to the company of Americans.