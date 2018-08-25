Unipolarism Vs Multipolarism - The Real Russian Interference In US Politics

Authored by Diana Johnstone via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
The Cold War between the United States and the Soviet Union was ostensibly a conflict between two ideologies, two socio-economic systems.
All that seems to be over. The day of a new socialism may dawn unexpectedly, but today capitalism rules the world. Now the United States and Russia are engaged in a no-holds-barred fight between capitalists. At first glance, it may seem to be a classic clash between rival capitalists. And yet, once again an ideological conflict is emerging, one which divides capitalists themselves, even in Russia and in the United States itself. It is the conflict between globalists and sovereignists, between a unipolar and a multipolar world. The conflict will not be confined to the two main nuclear powers.
The defeat of communism was brutally announced in a certain “capitalist manifesto” dating from the early 1990s that proclaimed: “Our guiding light is Profit, acquired in a strictly legal way. Our Lord is His Majesty, Money, for it is only He who can lead us to wealth as the norm in life.”
The authors of this bold tract were Mikhail Khodorkovsky, who went on to become the richest man in Russia, before spending ten years in a Russian jail, and his business partner at the time, Leonid Nevzlin, who has since retired comfortably to Israel.
Loans For Shares
Those were the good old days in the 1990s when the Clinton administration was propping up Yeltsin as he let Russia be ripped off by the joint efforts of such ambitious well-placed Russians and their Western sponsors, notably using the “loans for shares” trick.
In a 2012 Vanity Fair article on her hero, Khodorkovsky, the vehemently anti-Putin journalist Masha Gessen frankly summed up how this worked:
The new oligarchs—a dozen men who had begun to exercise the power that money brought—concocted a scheme. They would lend the government money, which it badly needed, and in return the government would put up as collateral blocks of stock amounting to a controlling interest in the major state-owned companies. When the government defaulted, as both the oligarchs and the government knew it would, the oligarchs would take them over. By this maneuver the Yeltsin administration privatized oil, gas, minerals, and other enterprises without parliamentary approval.
This worked so well that from his position in the Communist youth organization, Khodorkovsky used his connections to get control of Russia’s petroleum company Yukos and become the richest oligarch in Russia, worth some $15 billion, of which he still controls a chunk despite his years in jail (2003-2013). His arrest made him a hero of democracy in the United States, where he had many friends, especially those business partners who were helping him sell pieces of Yukos to Chevron and Exxon. Khodorkovsky, a charming and generous young man, easily convinced his American partners that he was Russia’s number one champion of democracy and the rule of law, especially of those laws which allow domestic capital to flee to foreign banks and foreign capital to take control of Russian resources.
Vladimir Putin didn’t see it that way. Without restoring socialism, he dispossessed Khodorkovsky of Yukos and essentially transformed the oil and gas industry from the “open society” model tolerated by Yeltsin to a national capitalist industry. Khodorkovsky and his partner Platon Lebedev were accused of having stolen all the oil that Yukos had produced in the years 1998 to 2003, tried, convicted and sentenced to 14 years of prison each. This shift ruined US plans, already underway, to “balkanize” Russia between its many provinces, thereby allowing Western capital to pursue its capture of the Russian economy.
The dispossession of Khodorkovsky was certainly a major milestone in the conflict between President Putin and Washington. On November 18, 2005, the Senate unanimously adopted resolution 322 introduced by Joe Biden denouncing the treatment of the Khodorkovsky and Lebedev as politically motivated.
Who Influences Whom?
Now let’s take a look at the history of Russian influence in the United States. It is obvious that a Russian who can get the Senate to adopt a resolution in his favor has a certain influence. But when the “deep state” growls about Russian influence, it isn’t talking about Khodorkovsky. It’s talking about a joking response Trump made to a reporter’s snide question during the presidential campaign. In a variation of the classic “when did you stop beating your wife?” the reporter asked if he would call on Russian President Vladimir Putin to “stay out” of the election.
Since a stupid question does not deserve a serious answer, Trump said he had “nothing to do with Putin” before adding, “Russia, if you're listening, I hope you're able to find the 30,000 e-mails that are missing. I think you will probably be rewarded mightily by our press.”
Aha! Went the Trump haters. This proves it! Irony is almost as unwelcome in American politics as honesty.
When President Trump revoked his security clearance earlier this month, former CIA chef John Brennan got his chance to spew out his hatred in the complacent pages of the New York Times.
Someone supposed to be smart enough to head an intelligence agency actually took Trump’s joking invitation as a genuine request. “By issuing such a statement,” Brennan wrote, “Mr. Trump was not only encouraging a foreign nation to collect intelligence against a United States citizen, but also openly authorizing his followers to work with our primary global adversary against his political opponent.”
The Russians, Brennan declared, “troll political, business, and cultural waters in search of gullible or unprincipled individuals who become pliant in the hands of their Russian puppet masters.”
Which Russians do that? And who are those “individuals”?
'The Fixer in Chief'
To understand the way Washington works, nothing is more instructive than to examine the career of lawyer Jonathan M. Winer, who proudly repeats that in early 2017, the head of the Carnegie Endowment Bill Burns introduced him as “the Fixer in Chief”. Winer has long been unknown to the general public, but this may soon change.
Let’s see what the fixer has fixed.
Under the presidency of fellow Yalie Bill Clinton, Winer served as the State Department's first Deputy Assistant Secretary for International Law Enforcement, from 1994-1999. One may question the selectivity of Bill Clinton’s concern for international law enforcement, which certainly did not cover violating international law by bombing defenseless countries. In any case, in 1999, Winer was awarded for “virtually unprecedented achievements”. Later we shall examine one of those important achievements.
At the end of the Clinton administration, from 2008 to 2013, the Fixer in Chief worked as high up consultant at one of the world’s most powerful PR and lobbying firms, APCO Worldwide. This is how the Washington revolving door functions: after a few years in government finding out how things work, one then goes into highly paid “consultancy” to sell this insider information and influential contacts to private clients.
APCO got off to a big start some thirty years ago lobbying for Philip Morris and the tobacco industry in general.
In 2002, APCO launched something called the “Friends of Science” to promote skepticism concerning the harmful effects of smoking. In 1993, the campaign described its goals and objectives “encouraging the public to question – from the grassroots up – the validity of scientific studies.”
While Winer was at APCO, one of its major activities was hyping the Clinton Global Initiative, an international networking platform promoting the Clinton Foundation. APCO president and CEO Margery Kraus explained that the consultancy was there to “help other CGI members garner interest for the causes they are addressing, demonstrate their success and highlight the wide-ranging achievements of CGI as a whole.” Considering that only five percent of Clinton Foundation turnover went to donations, they needed all the PR they could get.
Significantly, donations to the Clinton Global Initiative have dried up since Hillary lost the presidential election. According to the Observer: “Foreign governments began pulling out of annual donations, signaling the organization’s clout was predicated on donor access to the Clintons, rather than its philanthropic work.”
This helps explain Hillary Clinton’s panic when she lost in 2016. How in the world can she ever reward her multi-million-dollar donors with the favors they expected?
As well as the tobacco industry and the Clinton Foundation, APCO also works for Khodorkovsky. To be precise, according to public listings, the fourth biggest of APCO’s many clients is the Corbiere Trust, owned by Khodorkovsky and registered in Guernsey. The trust tends and distributes some of the billions that the oligarch got out of Russia before he was jailed. Corbiere money was spent to lobby both for Resolution 322 (supporting Khodorkovky after his arrest in Russia) and for the Magnitsky Act (more later). Margery Kraus, APCO’s president and CEO, is a member of Mikhail Khodorkovsky’s son Pavel’s Institute of Modern Russia, devoted to “promoting democratic values” – in other words, to building political opposition to Vladimir Putin.
In 2009 Jonathan Winer went back to the State Department where he was given a distinguished service award for having somehow rescued thousands of stranded members of the Muhahedin-e Khalq from their bases in Iraq they were trying to overthrow the Iranian government. The MeK, once officially recognized as a terrorist organization by the State Department, has become a pet instrument in US and Israeli regime change operations directed at Iran.
However, it was Winer’s extracurricular activities at State that finally brought him into the public spotlight early this year – or rather, the spotlight of the House Intelligence Committee, whose chairman Devin Nunes (R-Cal) named him as one of a network promoting the notorious “Steele Dossier” which accused Trump of illicit financial dealing and compromising sexual activities in Russia. By Winer’s own account, he had been friends with former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele since his days at APCO. Back at State, he regularly channeled Steele reports, ostensibly drawn from contacts with friendly Russian intelligence agents, to Victoria Nuland, in charge of Russian affairs, and top Russian experts. These included the infamous “Steele dossier”. In September 2016, Winer’s old friend Sidney Blumenthal – a particularly close advisor to Hillary Clinton – gave him notes written by a more mysterious Clinton insider named Cody Shearer, repeating the salacious attacks.
All this dirt was spread through government agencies and mainstream media before being revealed publicly just before Trump’s inauguration, used to stimulate the “Russiagate” investigation by Robert Mueller. The dossier has been discredited but the investigation goes on and on.
So, it is all right to take seriously information allegedly obtained from “Russian agents” and spread it around, so long as it can damage Trump. As with so much else in Washington, double standards are the rule.
Jonathan Winer and the Magnitsky Act
Jonathan Winer played a major role in Congressional adoption of the “Sergei Magnitsky Rule of Law Accountability Act of 2012” (the Magnitsky Act), a measure that effectively ended post-Cold War hopes for normal relations between Washington and Moscow. This act was based on a highly contentious version of the November 16, 2009 death in prison of accountant Sergei Leonidovich Magnitsky, as told to Congress by hedge fund manager Bill Browder (grandson of Earl Browder, head of the Communist Party USA 1934-1945). According to Browder, Magnitsky was a lawyer beaten to death in prison as a result of his crusade for human rights.
However, as convincingly established by dissident Russian film-maker Andrei Nekrasov’s (banned) investigative documentary, the unfortunate Magnitsky was neither a human rights crusader, nor a lawyer, nor beaten to death. He was an accountant jailed for his role in Browder’s business dealings, who died of natural causes as a result of inadequate medical treatment. The case was hyped up as a major human rights drama by Browder in order to discredit Russian charges against himself.
In any case, by adopting a law punishing Magnitsky’s alleged persecutors, the US Congress acted as a supreme court judging internal Russian legal issues.
The Magnitsky Act also condemns legal prosecution of Mikhail Khodorkovsky. Browder, on a much smaller scale, also made a fortune ripping off Russians during the Yeltsin years, and later got into trouble with Russian tax collectors. Since Browder had given up his US citizenship in order to avoid paying US taxes, he had reason to fear Russian efforts to extradite him for tax evasion and other financial misdeeds.
It was Jonathan Winer who found a solution to Browder’s predicament.
As Winer tells it:
When Browder consulted me, […] I suggested creating a new law to impose economic and travel sanctions on human-rights violators involved in grand corruption. Browder decided this could secure a measure of justice for Magnitsky. He initiated a campaign that led to the enactment of the Magnitsky Act. Soon other countries enacted their own Magnitsky Acts, including Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and most recently, the United Kingdom.
Russian authorities are still trying to pursue their case against Browder. In his press conference following the Helsinki meeting with Trump, Vladimir Putin suggested allowing US authorities to question the Russians named in the Mueller indictment in exchange for allowing Russian officials to question individuals involved in the Browder case, including Winer and former US ambassador to Moscow Michael McFaul. Putin observed that such an exchange was possible under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty signed between the two countries in 1999, back in the Yeltsin days when America was posing as Russia’s best friend.
But the naïve Russians did not measure the craftiness of American lawyers.
As Winer wrote:
“Under that treaty, Russia’s procurator general can ask the US attorney general … to arrange for Americans to be ordered to testify to assist in a criminal case. But there is a fundamental exception: The attorney general can provide no such assistance in a politically motivated case.” (My emphasis.)
“I know this”, he wrote, “because I was among those who helped put it there. Back in 1999, when we were negotiating the agreement with Russia, I was the senior State Department official managing US-Russia law-enforcement relations.”
So, the Fixer in Chief could have said to the worried Browder, “No problem. All that we need to do is make your case a politically motivated case. Then they can’t touch you.”
Winer’s clever treaty is a perfect Catch-22. The treaty doesn’t apply to a case if it is politically motivated, and if it is Russian, it must be politically motivated.
In a July 15, 2016, complaint to the Justice Department, Browder’s Heritage Capital Management accused both American and Russian opponents of the Magnitsky Act of violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA; adopted in 19938 with Nazis in mind). Among the “lobbyists” cited was the late Ron Dellums (falsely identified in the complaint as a “former Republican congressman”).
The Heritage Capital Management brief declared that: “While lawyers representing foreign principals are exempt from filing under FARA, this is only true if the attorney does not try to influence policy at the behest of his client.” However, by disseminating anti-Magnitsky material to Congress, any Russian lawyer was “clearly trying to influence policy” was therefore in violation of FARA filing requirements.”
Catch-22 all over again.
Needless to say, Khodorkovsky’s Corbiere Trust lobbied heavily to get Congress to pass the Magnitsky Act, which also repeated its defense of Khodorkovsky himself. This type of “Russian interference intended to influence policy” is not even noticed, while US authorities scour cyberspace for evidence of trolls.
Conclusion
The basic ideological conflict here is between Unipolar America and Multipolar Russia. Russia’s position, as Vladimir Putin made clear in his historic speech at the 2007 Munich security conference, is to allow countries to enjoy national sovereignty and develop in their own way. The current Russian government is against interference in other countries’ politics on principle. It would naturally prefer an American government willing to allow this.
The United States, in contrast, is in favor of interference in other countries on principle: because it seeks a Unipolar world, with a single “democratic” system, and considers itself the final authority as to which regime a country should have and how it should run its affairs.
So, if Russians were trying to interfere in US domestic politics, they would not be trying to change the US system but to prevent it from trying to change their own. Russian leaders clearly are sufficiently cultivated to realize that historic processes do not depend on some childish trick played on somebody’s computer.
US policy-makers practice interference every day. And they are perfectly willing to allow Russians to interfere in American politics – so long as those Russians are “unipolar” like themselves, like Khodorkovsky, who aspire to precisely the same unipolar world sought by the State Department and George Soros. Indeed, the American empire depends on such interference from Iraqis, Libyans, Iranians, Russians, Cubans – all those who come to Washington to try to get US power to settle old scores or overthrow the government in the country they came from. All those are perfectly welcome to lobby for a world ruled by America.
Russian interference in American politics is totally welcome so long as it helps turn public opinion against “multipolar” Putin, glorifies American democracy, serves US interests including the military-industrial complex, helps break down national borders (except those of the United States and Israel) and puts money in appropriate pockets in the halls of Congress.
The Russia Hoax – Are We Living In The Twilight Zone Of Impeachment – Are WE THE PEOPLE Powerless?
“There’s lies, damn lies and then you have the Russians”
Lj 20:18
Sermon concluded. See ya’ll next Sunday
Edit:
Memo to downvoters: See comments below for clarity.
In reply to The Russia Hoax – Are We… by davatankool
In reply to “There’s lies, damn lies and… by Lumberjack
I got good news and bad news...
First, there is no good news and now for the bad...You’re going to Hell.
Proverbs 14:5
A trustworthy witness will not lie, But a false witness utters lies.
...Now to pass the hat as I have to feed thousands of starving ZH’ers.
REPENT NOW!
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by liliroy49
Well if I'm going to hell, then I'm going playing my piano.
~Jerry Lee Lewis~
In reply to I got good news and bad news… by Lumberjack
Look over THERE: Russian Interference
DON'T look over HERE: Israeli interference
In reply to Well if I'm going to hell,… by shovelhead
And that points to the real game going on.... those on the 'right'/positive/light/truth.... vs those on the 'left'/negative/dark/lie... the 'good guys' from the 'bad guys'... from a cosmic p.o.v. it's about waking up and making the choice between the two sides.... it's what makes the universe go round and round... around the center/middle... axis of the Tree of Life.
The "jews" are the Satanists... they made their choice long, long ago... which is why they keep showing up in this role in nearly every civilization... not in the East due to racial concerns, which is why control of global currencies/markets is key to control of the East from their perspective.... especially as the final years approaching the NWO rollout begin....
Russia, since it's "Dark Night of the Soul" in those infamous 90s, has 'been to hell and back'.... the classic analogy is that of the shaman.... having its bones picked and put in the pot to get rid of impurities, outdated beliefs and customs... .think India.. they are so full of leftover garbage from previous civilizations that they continue to drown in it.... and why so many religions have been born out of its rich fertile and totally corrupted 'soil', from Buddhism to Taoism etc.... this situation of Russia in the 90s affected nearly the entire country that wasn't on the Western dole.. and out from its ashes, they sprung anew.... the classic rebirth analogy of the shamans in that pot... being reborn.
Now, here in the West, it's been a very, very, very long time collectively... we've mostly played the part of the 'bad guy'... the global imperialists raping and pillaging the world.... so our 'Dark Night' is yet to come.... and it will this time along with the rest of the planet's... .as Mother Nature arrives to clean house.... and take the game/schoolhouse to the next level for the few percent that 'graduate'.... that's what that Mayan 2012 Long Count calender was tracking.... lunar based.... how many leap years are in such a long count? We'll see within the next decade... the signs are everywhere... as with RUssia... as prophecies from Cayce and others attest to.
In reply to Look over THERE: Russian… by loop
Sorry, no checked baggage or carry ons allowed...
In reply to Well if I'm going to hell,… by shovelhead
Matthew 26:59-61
Now the chief priests and the whole Council kept trying to obtain false testimony against Jesus, so that they might put Him to death. They did not find any, even though many false witnesses came forward. But later on two came forward, and said, "This man stated, 'I am able to destroy the temple of God and to rebuild it in three days.'"
In reply to “There’s lies, damn lies and… by Lumberjack
communism/fascism; unipolar/multipolar; whatever ... always two sides of the same coin played for goyim by the usual synagogue suspects
In reply to “There’s lies, damn lies and… by Lumberjack
St. Pete just gave you a free pass!
Bless you my son.
In reply to communism/fascism; unipolar… by sarcrilege
"There’s lies, damn lies and then you have the Russians”
I would prefer Putin over the Obamas or the Bushes. While Obama was lighting the White House up in Rainbows, Putin was celebrating Easter and Christmas.
In reply to “There’s lies, damn lies and… by Lumberjack
Putin was partying with his buddy Kissinger.
In reply to "There’s lies, damn lies and… by NAV
To be succintly clear, I was critical of those using the Russia excuse for their own hemorrhoids. If they hadn’t stuck their heads up their ass repeatedly in the first place, Their “ailment” would have never happened.
With apologies to Samuel Clemens...
In reply to "There’s lies, damn lies and… by NAV
Exactly.
In reply to To be succintly clear, I was… by Lumberjack
"there's assholes, damn assholes, and then there's lumberjack"
MiL: r.f.n.
In reply to “There’s lies, damn lies and… by Lumberjack
American politicians prefer griping about foreign made purgatories to hide their own self made purgatories.....
And like a woman, if they had nothing to complain about, they would complain about that....
How many politicians run for office saying everything is great, and nothing needs changing?.....
Creating boogy men is the mothers milk of politics......
Putin interferes.
Presidents (Macri (Argentina) & Putin signed a 30-point collaboration agreement in different areas, including the need to resume the negotiations with the United Kingdom for the Malvinas Islands. (La Voz, 23 Jan 2018).
How would the World look if it went back to its 19th Century borders? What would Russia look like?
Falklands – Acquisitive Prescription(1 pg): https://www.academia.edu/35552595/Falklands_-Acquisitive_Prescription
Got bad news for you too. St. Pete will have a TSA checkpoint for you and then...gravity takes over..
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=bmtbg5b7_Aw
In reply to Putin interferes. Presidents… by BritBob
unipolarism (fiat fractional reserve "one world reserve" petro$ fraud... darkness... = WAR) vs. multipolarism (harmony... ... sound money... light = PEACE)!...
And it won't be the Anglo-American establishment that will change ANY of it!!!
There's a reason man's best friend can't talk. It's because a man can't stand to listen to anyone but himself.
most excellent article... thank you!
The cold war is what happens when one party sez, "We will bury you."
In the end they buried themselves. A Vodka diet will do that.
Now the ruskies are computer trolls.
"...today capitalism rules the world. "
What a crock of shit. Stopped reading there.
McAdams needs to hire better people. Or, maybe Dr. Paul needs to dump the Dan.
He should have said "Monopoly Capitalism rules the world..." with the Fed trying to maintain it's global monopoly on the production of U$D global fiat at the top of the pyramid.
The game to replace that exclusive right is just getting started. The rest is just background noise.
Russia is also fighting on behalf of its near monopoly on gas supplies to Europe.
In reply to "...today capitalism rules… by HoPewGassed
The sanctions on Russia based on fraud.
By criminal oligarchs and puppets in Congress willing to take us to nuclear war to balkanize and break up Russia into mini states for US to plunder.
The only one who has kept us from nuke war is PUTIN. HE is a genuine statesman and peacemaker. Not a psychopath.
Trump lied to him. PUTIN and Russia now get what a huge threat the US really is. And will act accordingly. Russia building up huge presence in Syria just off its coast..And inside Syria. Russia will not allow US & Bolton to attack Syria again.
Big question now: will S-400 roll into Syria?
There are S400's protecting the Russian airbase.
I think you meant to ask if the Russians will use the S400 against a US/NATO attack on Syria.
We are probably going to see a repeat of the last US attack: the Russians will threaten to attack US launchers that attack Russian forces which vastly limits the US attack.
God help us if the demented US attacks Russian forces in Syria.
In reply to The sanctions on Russia… by CatInTheHat
Nazism died in 1945. Nazism was resurrected from the dead in 1990 after the fall of the U.S.S.R. Bolshevism. If the U.S.S.R. still existed, the banker propaganda machine could not use “NAZI” as its boogeyman to scare the American people. Why? Because to use dead Nazism to whip up fear in the American people while the real fear of U.S.S.R. communism still existed would be ludicrous.
Nazism is a fake label used to tar anyone opposed to globalism, i.e., diversity, multiculturalism and relaxation of border restrictions for all countries except those with communist leanings – such as Israel, South Africa, and China.
WWII lasted six years; USSR Bolshevism lasted from 1917 to 1990 when it was transferred to America. Why, then, to oppose this real and expanding world tyranny to scare the American, doesn’t the media run weekly pictures of Stalin and the hammer and sickle instead of Hitler and the swastika?
“Bolshevism was the greatest human slaughter of all time. The fact that most of the world is ignorant of this reality is proof that the global media itself is in the hands of the perpetrators.”
--Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn (1918-2008), Nobel-Prize-winning novelist, historian and critic of Communist totalitarianism
Diana Johnstone as usual writes with much insight.
The left/right political dialectic is an illusion used by US elites to control the American people.
That US elites are demented psychopaths should speak to where they are marching us.
The author buys right into the false east/west paradigm though. Putin is long time buddies with Kissinger and the banksters run all finance in Russia:
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-08-23/new-multipolar-world-globalis…
In reply to Diana Johnstone as usual… by AriusArmenian
They may be "buddies" but they sure are working for opposite ends, KIssinger for a one-world dictatorship, Putin for nationalism:
“I don’t care what becomes of Russia. To hell with it. All this is only the road to a World Revolution.” – V.I. Lenin
“The press should be not only a collective propagandist and a collective agitator, but also a collective organizer of the masses.” – V.I. Lenin
“I consider it to be the meaning of my whole life and my obligation to serve my fatherland and our people.” -- Vladimir Putin
“It's better to be hanged for loyalty than be rewarded for betrayal.” – Vladimir Putin
“We are all different, but when we ask for the Lord's blessings, we must not forget that God created us equal.” -- Vladimir Putin
“There used to be the Soviet Union and the Warsaw Pact. There used to be Soviet troops in the GDR. And we must honestly admit that they were occupation troops, which remained in Germany after WWII under the guise of allied troops. Now these occupation troops are gone, the Soviet Union has collapsed, and the Warsaw Pact is no more. There is no Soviet threat, but NATO and U.S. troops are still in Europe. What for?” -- Vladimir Putin
In reply to The author buys right into… by runningman18
"Hostility to Putin's Russia is largely a Jewish phenomenon"
Why is there never a single Orthodox name mentioned in the social aggression against the Russian people? Its always Jewish oligarchs, just like in the US, and we're supposed to just all get along? Such is the function of political correctness.
From a huge article published in January: It's Time to Drop the Jew Taboo
https://russia-insider.com/en/politics/its-time-drop-jew-taboo/ri22186
The West needs to develop an economics that will help them run their economies effectively.
Using an economics that didn’t consider debt led to 2008 and the Euro-zone crisis, and trying to solve the debt overhang problem with an economics that doesn’t consider debt is just a joke.
Janet “inflation mystery” Yellen can’t work it out (due to the economics).
The West needs to ditch its fake economics.
Fake economics was a solution for a 19th century problem.
Economics was always far too dangerous to be allowed to reveal the truth about the economy.
The Classical economist, Adam Smith, observed the world of small state, unregulated capitalism around him.
“The labour and time of the poor is in civilised countries sacrificed to the maintaining of the rich in ease and luxury. The Landlord is maintained in idleness and luxury by the labour of his tenants. The moneyed man is supported by his extractions from the industrious merchant and the needy who are obliged to support him in ease by a return for the use of his money. But every savage has the full fruits of his own labours; there are no landlords, no usurers and no tax gatherers.”
How does this tie in with the trickledown view we have today?
Somehow everything has been turned upside down.
The workers that did the work to produce the surplus lived a bare subsistence existence.
Those with land and money used it to live a life of luxury and leisure.
The bankers (usurers) created money out of nothing and charged interest on it. The bankers got rich, and everyone else got into debt and over time lost what they had through defaults on loans, and repossession of assets.
Capitalism had two sides, the productive side where people earned their income and the parasitic side where the rentiers lived off unearned income. The Classical Economists had shown that most at the top of society were just parasites feeding off the productive activity of everyone else.
Economics was always far too dangerous to be allowed to reveal the truth about the economy.
How can we protect those powerful vested interests at the top of society?
The early neoclassical economists hid the problems of rentier activity in the economy by removing the difference between “earned” and “unearned” income and they conflated “land” with “capital”. They took the focus off the cost of living that had been so important to the Classical Economists to hide the effects of rentier activity in the economy.
The landowners, landlords and usurers were now just productive members of society again.
It they left banks and debt out of economics no one would know the bankers created the money supply out of nothing. Otherwise, everyone would see how dangerous it was to let bankers do what they wanted if they knew the bankers created the money supply through their loans.
https://www.bankofengland.co.uk/-/media/boe/files/quarterly-bulletin/2014/money-creation-in-the-modern-economy.pdf
The powerful vested interests held sway and economics was corrupted.
At least they knew what had been rigged.
A new generation picked it up and came up with the neoliberal ideology not knowing how the economics had been modified.
In reply to The West needs to develop an… by Batman11
If you want to understand what's going on watch this video, the entire thing.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RS8LA-5fmrs&t=0s&index=38&list=WL