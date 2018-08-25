US 2nd Fleet Reactivated, Preparing For Arctic Warfare With "Bad Actors" 

Following a sharp increase in Russian naval activity in the arctic and North Atlantic, the Trump administration has reactivated Navy's 2nd Fleet to deal with "bad actors on the world's stage," according to Vice Adm. Andrew "Woody" Lewis, who took command of the reestablished forces.
In a Friday ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, Lewis warned of foreign adversaries who intend to undermine American dominance, referring to (but not naming) Russia - which has vast military assets in the Arctic Circle, a region estimated to contain 15% of the world's remaining oil and up to 30% of natural gas deposits.
“There are some bad actors on the world’s stage,” Lewis told the crowd. “We call them competitors in our strategic documents. They intend to undermine and rewrite the order that America established at the end of world war II and threaten the very birthright freedoms that we hold sacred.” -Navy Times
“Second Fleet has a storied history and we’ll honor that legacy,” Lewis told those in attendance. “However, we will not simply pick up where we left off. We are going to aggressively and quickly rebuild this command into an operational warfighting organization. We will challenge assumptions, recognize, our own vices and learn and adapt from our own failures in order to innovate and build a fleet that’s ready to fight.”
The 2nd Fleet's boundaries will extend "well past the old submarine stomping grounds of the Cold War into waters north of Scandinavia and the Arctic Circle," near the submarine headquarters of Russia's Northern Fleet, according to John Richardson, Chief of Naval Operations.
"A new 2nd Fleet increases our strategic flexibility to respond — from the Eastern Seaboard to the Barents Sea," said Richardson. "Second Fleet will approach the North Atlantic as one continuous operational space, and conduct expeditionary fleet operations where and when needed."
"The days of competition at sea and challenges to our maritime security have returned," said US Fleet Forces Commander Adm. Chris Grady. "We, as a nation, have not had to confront such a competition since the Cold War ended nearly three decades ago," he added.
Russia's arctic forces
The Kremlin, meanwhile, has been increasing their presence in the Arctic region over the last several years - deploying submarines and other assets on a permanent basis. "In the future, we plan to further increase our presence in the Arctic region [as] a matter of national state security," Russian Rear Admiral Viktor Kochemazov told Russian newspaper Krasnaya Zvezda in 2017. Kochemazov is the head of the combat training department of the Russian Navy.
"Along with the modernization and construction of the new submarines, work is underway to create sophisticated submarine-based weapon systems," Kochemazov said, referring to the Kalibr and Oniks missile systems capable of destroying both sea and ground targets.
"Additionally, new samples of underwater naval weapons are being developed," he said, adding that new diesel-electric submarines and nuclear powered submarine cruisers have been equipped with torpedoes with improved tactical and technical characteristics since 2016. -Sputnik
In 2015, Business Insider reported on Russia's increasing northern presence, warning that the Kremlin is "positioning itself to become the dominant player in a resource-rich and strategically positioned region."
In order to capitalize on the oil and gas under the Arctic seabed and exploit new shipping routes as ice cover recedes, Moscow is undertaking a major military upgrade of its northern coast and outlying archipelagos. Its new bases — which include search-and-rescue stations, ports and airstrips, and military headquarters — are meant to project Russian hard power into an emerging strategic frontier.
...
To support the new military bases, many of which are old Soviet bases that are being reopened or modernized, the Kremlin is upgrading its Northern Fleet.
The fleet will undergo a substantial upgrade starting in 2015 that will last through the end of the decade. -Business Insider
Moscow has plans to open ten Arctic search-and-rescue stations, 16 deep-water ports, 13 airfields and 10 air defense radar stations across the Arctic. Once construction is completed, it will "permit the use of larger and more modern bombers," according to NYU Russia expert Mark Galeotti.
"By 2025, the Arctic waters are to be patrolled by a squadron of next-generation stealthy PAK DA bombers."
In other words, the Trump administration is simply keeping up with the Joneskis after Obama balked in the face of rapid Russian expansion.
Comments
Secret space program.
The US has an awful lot of catching up to do as to arctic warfare.
So, we’re gonna need to ask Uncle Fedster to print us some new fiat.
Bigly.
In reply to Secret space program. by natxlaw
I dunno if I'm going to be able to find thong underwear any bigger than XXXXXXXL, which barely fit me as is ;)
In reply to The US has an awful lot of… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Shouldn't that have been dominance?
In reply to I dunno if I'm going to be… by BigFatUglyBubble
Probably bcoz of the global warmings like Al Gore said, right?
In reply to ...challenges to our… by CuttingEdge
Woar, rah rah rah ...
In reply to Probably bcoz of the global… by WTFRLY
It's 1958 All Over Again
The American Empire always seems to have enemies everywhere.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
It's 1984 all over again. Don't you remember? The competing 'civilizations' war with each other in the Arctics.
In reply to It's 1958 All Over Again by Prehuman Insight
To hide such contradictions, history is rewritten to explain that the (new) alliance always was so; the populaces are accustomed to doublethink and accept it.
>https://www.washingtonpost.com/wp-srv/inatl/longterm/flight801/stories/…
A U.S. warship fighting gunboats in the Persian Gulf yesterday mistook an Iranian civilian jetliner for an attacking Iranian F14 fighter plane and blew it out of the hazy sky with a heat-seeking missile, the Pentagon announced. Iran said 290 persons were aboard the European-made A300 Airbus and that all had perished.
Standard Disclaimer: I work with a guy who was on fire control that day. That's not what he says they shot down. They shot down an Iranian F14. There's a big difference in the radar signatures of the two planes. Yeah, ex cold-warriors have all sorts of stories that aren't part of the official narrative.
In reply to It's 1984 all over again… by Skateboarder
Sounds like everyone is lying as per usual.
That’s as bad as fat ugly bitches complaining about dick size. We know why.
In reply to To hide such contradictions,… by cheech_wizard
I get paid over $90 per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I'd be able to do it but my best friend earns over 10k a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I've been doing,
O════►►►http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to Sounds like everyone is… by NidStyles
"n a Friday ceremony aboard the aircraft carrier George H.W. Bush, Lewis warned of foreign adversaries who intend to undermine American dominance"
Dominance through violence and/or oppression of weaker nations.
In reply to Sounds like everyone is… by NidStyles
That's pretty much how dominance works. You can't have dominance without someone being oppressed somewhere.
The minute you forgo the dominance in the name of humanity someone else with an attitude of dominance steps in and takes over.
IDK about you but I would prefer to not let that happen, as much as I think the US has done some awfully sketchy things over the years.
In reply to "n a Friday ceremony aboard… by beemasters
"Dominance" could be earned through respect instead of fear. Of course, the easier is the latter to which is most readily subscribed today.
In reply to That's pretty much how… by glenlloyd
"Bad actors" huh?
So all of this firepower is going to be directed at George Clooney, Adam Sandler, and Liam Neeson?
More "theater of war" in the arctic theater of war?
This pathetic reboot of the movie "Cold Woar 2.0" won't work this time. Too many people realize ((who)) and ((what)) are pulling the strings to get the marionettes to dance. Oh, and that "Global Thermonuclear War" was only ever just a game?
Me? I'm going to go play a nice game of chess.
https://www.amazon.com/Death-Object-Exploding-Nuclear-Weapons/dp/154551…
In reply to That's pretty much how… by glenlloyd
Damn, that's a doozy. Thanks for the tale.
In reply to To hide such contradictions,… by cheech_wizard
Just wondering how many Russian and American sailors are willing to die for oil resources.
FWIW, drilling for oil in the arctic = desperation.
Long past time to switch to the next generation of energy sources.
In reply to It's 1958 All Over Again by Prehuman Insight
and new smartphones and cheez doodles
got to have doodles. what is life with doodles?
In reply to Just wondering how many… by css1971
Ice Station Zebra redux.
In reply to and new smartphones and… by BigFatUglyBubble
Sadly probably the majority of them. I was one of them at one time as well. When you are in you assume that the intel passed on to you is legit. Years later and several hundred FOIA requests later you start to get the true picture.
In reply to Just wondering how many… by css1971
And MSM said shale was going to save our motoring way of life... Hahaha!
In reply to Just wondering how many… by css1971
Looks like a good reason to build a couple more super carriers or a good place to dump the extra ones we have now. Lots of jobs for east coast shipyards where all our money ends up. First sign of real trouble and they're all sunk in 15 minutes. At least they got to wear cool looking uniforms. Last gasp of the MIC. After 2020 the military budget gets cut big due to crowding out by SS-Medicare.
In reply to It's 1958 All Over Again by Prehuman Insight
Fuck fixing the US infrastructure https://www.businessinsider.com/asce-gives-us-infrastructure-a-d-2017-3
Obviously more important to spend more money on the military
In reply to It's 1958 All Over Again by Prehuman Insight
Dam..., didn't know it's that bad!
In reply to Fuck fixing the US… by Perimetr
Dude that's worse than my grades in the very very last quarter of college.
In reply to Fuck fixing the US… by Perimetr
Pfft... you think government gives a shit about the people? Wake up.
In reply to Fuck fixing the US… by Perimetr
ASCE is American Society of Civil Engineers, or the guys who get the contracts to build said infrastructure. Be skeptical and use your own eyes and experience to judge the state of American "infrastructure."
In reply to Fuck fixing the US… by Perimetr
"The American Empire always seems to have enemies everywhere."
And if they don't, they create them. There is no war declared on the US, but the neocons are responding like it's the middle of WWII.
In reply to It's 1958 All Over Again by Prehuman Insight
Google is paying 97$ per hour,with weekly payouts.You can also avail this.On tuesday I got a brand new Land Rover Range Rover from having earned $11752 this last four weeks..with-out any doubt it's the most-comfortable job I have ever done .. It Sounds unbelievable but you wont forgive yourself if you don’t check it
O════►►►http://www.todaysfox.com
In reply to ...challenges to our… by CuttingEdge
Printers gonna print. 1... 2... 3... 4... print us print us moar moar MOAR! Go MIC!
In reply to The US has an awful lot of… by I Am Jack's Ma…
Saber rattling progresses to a war footing.
Can only hope the war-mongers suffer McCain's fate
In reply to Secret space program. by natxlaw
Vice Admiral Lewis looks like a fugitive from the Addams Family. He has the ravaged face complexion of a meth head.
https://foxtrotalpha.jalopnik.com/russias-icebreakers-make-it-king-of-the-arctic-and-amer-1791664539
Right now, Russia stands as the foremost military and exploration leader in the region. It has 40 icebreakers—huge ships designed to push through ice-covered waters to safe passage ways for other vessels—in service with 11 currently in production. By comparison, America only has one, the Polar Star, that is operational. The other one it does have is broken. Russia also has six military bases, 16 deepwater ports and 13 airbases. Protecting these bases areS-400 long-range surface to air missiles. By comparison, the U.S. has no major military bases north of the Arctic Circle.
And in June, Russia launched its new nuclear-powered Arktika, the world’s biggest and most powerful icebreaker. At 567 feet long and 33,500 tones, the Arktika can smash through ice three meters thick. The ship will escort oil and gas boats from Yamal Peninsula and Gdansk oil fields to markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Also, they aren’t cheap. The Arktika reportedly cost $1.74 billion dollars.
In reply to Secret space program. by natxlaw
USN = Pork that floats
Try to visit a US Navy ship when they hold an open house event, if you can.
Pay attention to the composition of the crew, and chat with them as time permits.
I suspect you’ll discover that the new 2nd Fleet won’t get remotely close to its past, Cold War level of readiness.
In reply to USN = Pork that floats by RagaMuffin
About 3% of the crew make decisions and fire the weapons, the rest are there to paint and wash underwear.
And I know, it’s a bunch of shines now.
In reply to Try to visit a US Navy ship… by Lost in translation
washing my underwear is no easy task ;)
In reply to About 3% of the crew make… by divingengineer
Probably why they stopped trying to teach seamanship for watch officers,too hard for LGBT dindus, latinos, and spics.
In reply to Try to visit a US Navy ship… by Lost in translation
Still holds true:
This business will get out of control. It will get out of control and we'll be lucky to live through it.
In reply to Try to visit a US Navy ship… by Lost in translation
Jew jacked USSA are the "bad actors".
The Rise Of Putin And The Fall Of The Jewish-Russian Oligarchs (Part I & II)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q2Cl8lSv9Is
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x2nNtynZAiI
Putin: The First Soviet Government Was 85% Jewish
“I thought about something just now: The decision to nationalize this library was made by the first Soviet government, whose composition was 80-85 percent Jewish,”
https://www.timesofisrael.com/putin-first-soviet-government-was-mostly-…
https://www.haaretz.com/jewish/1st-soviet-gov-t-was-80-jewish-says-puti…
Sever Plocker(Jewish): Stalin's Jews
"We mustn't forget that some of greatest murderers of modern times were Jewish"
https://www.ynetnews.com/articles/0,7340,L-3342999,00.html
Holodomor
The Jewish Ethnic Cleansing Of Europeans
https://holodomorinfo.com/
Forward: 85-90% Of The Foreigners Assisting The Chinese Communist Takeover Were Jewish
https://forward.com/schmooze/159051/a-jew-in-maos-china/
http://jewishjournal.com/news/world/179731/
https://lorddreadnought.livejournal.com/37272.html
Quick. Too the Bat Cave. Fucking Monkey's we became. Both sides. What a lost Nation. Well deserving of it's demise.
A fight with a invisible enemy
Oh ya... sure... this makes lots of sense.
I don't think everyone knows what kind of sound ice makes as it melts or is pressured against other ice.
It is loud, sounds like a cartoon bomb is being dropped (missing the explosion at the end)
Send some subs up there navigating by sonar, should work out fine.
Você abordou algo muito correto! +1
In reply to Oh ya... sure... this makes… by MadHatt
Oh my God, look at how Canada is militarizing the Arctic!
Ice Station Zebra
Bad actors? So CIA, then?
Translation: We no longer have the means or the money to control "it"... (energy) that is!... So we will do like we've done everywhere else for the last 25 years... FUCK IT UP for the ones that DO HAVE IT which means more "collateral damage" and vandalism "everywhere else"!...
The job that increasingly nobody wants, that has known the truth about this (https://www.ae911truth.org/) since before 2001...
Admiral "Woody" be illin!!!
Sure hope those boats have enough insurance on them to "plug" the very big holes they've had since 2008?!!!
Steven Seagal?
Há "maus atores" residindo acima de recursos que nos interessam...
Isso trará muitos sacos plásticos pretos com sorvete de carne dentro em breve...
Yes, there are bad actors on the world's stage.
It's called the USA.