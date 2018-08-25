US Accused Russia Of Weaponizing Space Due To "Abnormal Behavior" Of "Mysterious" Satellite

Among the stranger stories from this week is this Fox Business report with the headline: Russian satellite showing ‘very abnormal behavior’ in space: State Department.
The story details State Department officials recently noting in public statements that a mysterious Russian satellite appears to currently be orbiting space in a "very abnormal" manner.
The State Department has raised concerns that it could be a weaponized Russian satellite that aims to take out U.S. systems like GPS, internet and cell phones from space — even while admitting that officials have no clue as to the Russian satellite's true purpose and mission.
These days, not knowing Russian intentions is apparently tantamount to "the Russians must be weaponizing everything!".
Speaking at conference in Switzerland in mid-August, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Verification and Compliance Yleem Poblete said, "We don't know for certain what it is and there is no way to verify it."
"But Russian intentions with respect to this satellite are unclear and are obviously a very troubling development," she continued. "Unclear" yet "obviously" troubling?...
Poblete addressed the issue of the mysterious satellite at the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland, which was held a mere days after the US reaffirmed its intentions to create a military "Space Force" by 2020, in order to "meet emerging threats on this new battlefield" after Trump initially gave the order in June.
"But its behaviour on-orbit was inconsistent with anything seen before from on-orbit inspection or space situational awareness capabilities, including other Russian inspection satellite activities," Poblete claimed.
"We are concerned with what appears to be very abnormal behaviour by a declared 'space apparatus inspector'." She was referencing Russia's assertion that the satellite is actually engaged in a routine space inspection mission and is engaged in nothing of a military nature.
There's been speculation that it could be small satellite called Kosmos 2521 (Sputnik Inspektor), which was deployed from its parent satellite, Kosmos 2519, which took place in August 2017. However, Poblete said the Russians couldn't be taken at their word while hyping allegations that Russia is seeking to weaponize space.
Citing space expert and author Christian Davenport, Fox's report continues:
The government official also indicated the satellite could be used a weapon to take out U.S. systems (like GPS, internet and telephones) in space.
Davenport said a spacecraft capable of interfering with what he calls “the eyes and ears of the U.S. military and the intelligence community” should be a of grave concern.
“If there is a spacecraft out there in orbit, it could go up to U.S. satellites — national security satellites that we are so dependent on for warfare,” Davenport told Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs Tonight on Thursday.
“Just as computers have gone from huge mainframes down to your iPhone in your pocket, satellite technology has made these massive satellites the size of a refrigerator now the size of a shoe box,” Davenport explained further.
With such media hyperventilation over what the State Department admits are in reality "unclear" and unverified claims of Russia weaponizing space, we will leave off with an appropriately absurd image from a very real Daily Beast story...
Comments
When ZOG accuses you of it, then you know that they are doing it themselves. Next comes the space-o-caust where Russia gets genocided because something will allegedly happen to an alleged ZOG satellite.
They need more money to waste.
In reply to When ZOG accuses you of it,… by Heros
"We're not sure what this is, so we're going to say it could be the worst things imaginable."
In reply to They need more money to… by silverer
It's all good as long as the Rooskies don’t Novichok any of their satellites.
In reply to "We're not sure what this is… by carni
"satellite technology has made these massive satellites the size of a refrigerator now the size of a shoe box"
So you have a weapon, control systems (electronics + power source), engine and fuel all packed in a show box orbiting the Earth abnormally?
In reply to It's all good as long as the… by Manthong
moar fake fuking news, mffn.
russia again? when will this shit end?
a war?
duh, i guess...
fuken-eh...
In reply to "satellite technology has… by mikka
The can smell pennies in your pocket
In reply to They need more money to… by silverer
But I have a hole in my pocket.
What are they smelling then?
Did you spell that right?
In reply to The can smell pennies in… by commiebastid
Don's Space Force to the rescue!
In reply to When ZOG accuses you of it,… by Heros
Duh, the satellite is obviously a relay allowing Putin to control every US election from his moonbase.
In reply to Don's Space Force to the… by Juggernaut x2
The moon base is a wharf for building the Smersh Star, to be placed over Kansas.
In reply to Duh, the satellite is… by 813kml
So the Earth is not flat then?????
In reply to The moon base is a wharf for… by researchfix
elliptical, i saw so from a uuuge mirror in da sky.
In reply to So the Earth is not flat… by mikka
Space Farce.
fify
In reply to Don's Space Force to the… by Juggernaut x2
Bring all our troops home now . This is beyond ridiculous
In reply to Space Farce. fify by Winston Churchill
Bring home the Space Troops from their secret Lunar Bases!
In reply to Bring all our troops home… by max2205
They saw the US X37-A or B.
https://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2017/05/why-so-secretive/525969/
it can change it’s orbit and there are others that can maneuver erratically too.
They really want to litter space to the point that it entraps us here...
At least Musk is not a litter bug...
In reply to Don's Space Force to the… by Juggernaut x2
The Kessler Syndrome, no one will be the winner.
In reply to They saw the US X37-A or B… by Lumberjack
I am no one
In reply to The Kessler Syndrome, no… by Dapper Dan
Um, actually he is. Musk is salvaging the first stage of his multistage rocket for reuse. Previously (and still with other rockets) the first stage would fall back to earth and crash into the ocean or land. But Musk's second (and possibly third) stage still achieves some type of orbit no matter how unstable....just like all the other rockets.
So he is littering space like everyone else. Including his payloads...just like everyone else.
In reply to They saw the US X37-A or B… by Lumberjack
http://stuffin.space/
In reply to They really want to litter… by Cognitive Dissonance
That´s the privilege of the second winner. Whining.
In reply to When ZOG accuses you of it,… by Heros
I suspect there is much truth to your statement. The sociopathy and psychopathy of our betters knows no limits.
In reply to When ZOG accuses you of it,… by Heros
We criticize them, yet Lockheed Martin keeps a fucking secret spy plane in orbit for nearly 3 years and only tells about it after it has landed. A spy plane in orbit!!! And what else do we have up there? I'm sure the Russians know. So while we go: "We have no idea what they are talking about!" Both, us and them know what the real game is. And that is stepping on eachother's toes, moving in face to face, while nobody notices. Escalating out of sight until one day: "Boom!" And you'll be wondering where the millions of tanks suddenly came from. While the atomic clock keeps us distracted, out of sight the pre WW3 buildup continues around borders. Chess pieces are moving into position. Meanwhile public is encouraged to buy stuff and watch drama. Nothing to see here! No war... that is until your face begins to melt away and eyeballs pop.
I hate this. Because we mess with everybody, yet do it out of sight, so when the enemy retaliates, we portray it off as an act of self-initiated aggression. It's call cowardliness. We're like a hyena.
But the narrative is always: "They did if first, and we just happened to be in the area to address the issue. Those tanks and predator drones and aircraft carriers and submarines? Oh, they just happened to be passing by! Look at those Russians just go mad all by themselves all of the sudden! Feel that aggression! Ouch!"
In reply to When ZOG accuses you of it,… by Heros
So Trump calls for a Space Force and the US "accuses" Russia of weaponizing space.
Convenient timing, isn't it?
These people have absolutely no shame of what they say or do. Keeping the cattle in the pen for milking to keep the universal plantation operating to their liking and benefit is all that matters. Clear, cogent and coherent moral and ethical framework not required.
In reply to So Trump calls for a Space… by reepotomac
Following the suggestion of our minders, I can say that I'm totally terrified.
What's for lunch?
Pfff...Our State Department 'officials' wrote the book on abnormal behavior.
How about the USA start worrying about what's going on in South Africa instead of making up bullshit conflicts !!!!
What's to worry about in SA ?? Get the white farmers out, let the rest starve to death.
In reply to How about the USA start… by kurwamac
White genocide wouldn't even make page 24 of the NYT
In reply to What's to worry about in SA … by DeathMerchant
Why should I be worried about S. Africa?
In reply to How about the USA start… by kurwamac
If the US has satellites which are weaponized... you can bet than Russia probably has that too.
Even North Korea is up there with some punch.
In reply to If the US has satellites… by DontBdecieved
Should be easy to verify like the poison gas attacks orchestrated by Assad were.
That didn´t work with MH17 too.
In reply to Should be easy to verify… by zinjanthropus
The tell:
the attractive Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is now seen as sporting a military uniform and has chopped her hair off. She used to be elegantly female:
https://www.fort-russ.com/2018/08/major-putin-smashes-netanyahus-dreams…
We are after the football games. Business to attend to.
In reply to The tell: the attractive… by Hapa
Still quite attractive, though.
In reply to The tell: the attractive… by Hapa
She looks good no matter what she wears or how how her hair is done up.
In reply to The tell: the attractive… by Hapa
It's an old photograph from before 2016.
In reply to The tell: the attractive… by Hapa
This info, or propoganda, rather, is meant to build up the narrative of 'Russia did it' when the deep state shuts down the grid so we can murder each other.......
The State Department is off its meds again. Apparently the Russians have a highly mobile system in orbit. That is impressive for a county that only 20 years ago was an economic wreck. What a bunch of crazies in the US government. Someone should check the water supply around DC. Too much residual fertilizer in the run off is making their brains ground out through their ears. Earth to space ship DC, do you read me, do you read me? Apparently they have gotten way, way out there.
You can bet a lot of the Pentagon's missing $21 trillion is in orbit or deeper in space.
Abby Normal? I know her, great gal.
Help, the Paranoids are after Me!
How does something orbit space?
It's a really really big orbit -- takes 15 billion years to complete one pass.
In reply to How does something orbit… by swissthinker
I KNEW Blofeld didn't die.
#FalseFlagAlert