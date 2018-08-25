US Accused Russia Of Weaponizing Space Due To "Abnormal Behavior" Of "Mysterious" Satellite

by Tyler Durden
Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:45

Among the stranger stories from this week is this Fox Business report with the headline: Russian satellite showing ‘very abnormal behavior’ in space: State Department.

The story details State Department officials recently noting in public statements that a mysterious Russian satellite appears to currently be orbiting space in a "very abnormal" manner.

The State Department has raised concerns that it could be a weaponized Russian satellite that aims to take out U.S. systems like GPS, internet and cell phones from space even while admitting that officials have no clue as to the Russian satellite's true purpose and mission

File photo: not the Russian satellite in question

These days, not knowing Russian intentions is apparently tantamount to "the Russians must be weaponizing everything!".

Speaking at conference in Switzerland in mid-August, Assistant Secretary of State for Arms Control Verification and Compliance Yleem Poblete said, "We don't know for certain what it is and there is no way to verify it."

"But Russian intentions with respect to this satellite are unclear and are obviously a very troubling development," she continued. "Unclear" yet "obviously" troubling?...

Poblete addressed the issue of the mysterious satellite at the UN Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, Switzerland, which was held a mere days after the US reaffirmed its intentions to create a military "Space Force" by 2020, in order to "meet emerging threats on this new battlefield" after Trump initially gave the order in June. 

"But its behaviour on-orbit was inconsistent with anything seen before from on-orbit inspection or space situational awareness capabilities, including other Russian inspection satellite activities," Poblete claimed.

"We are concerned with what appears to be very abnormal behaviour by a declared 'space apparatus inspector'." She was referencing Russia's assertion that the satellite is actually engaged in a routine space inspection mission and is engaged in nothing of a military nature. 

There's been speculation that it could be small satellite called Kosmos 2521 (Sputnik Inspektor), which was deployed from its parent satellite, Kosmos 2519, which took place in August 2017. However, Poblete said the Russians couldn't be taken at their word while hyping allegations that Russia is seeking to weaponize space. 

Citing space expert and author Christian Davenport, Fox's report continues:

The government official also indicated the satellite could be used a weapon to take out U.S. systems (like GPS, internet and telephones) in space.

Davenport said a spacecraft capable of interfering with what he calls “the eyes and ears of the U.S. military and the intelligence community” should be a of grave concern.

“If there is a spacecraft out there in orbit, it could go up to U.S. satellites  national security satellites that we are so dependent on for warfare,” Davenport told Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs Tonight on Thursday.

“Just as computers have gone from huge mainframes down to your iPhone in your pocket, satellite technology has made these massive satellites the size of a refrigerator now the size of a shoe box,” Davenport explained further.

With such media hyperventilation over what the State Department admits are in reality "unclear" and unverified claims of Russia weaponizing space, we will leave off with an appropriately absurd image from a very real Daily Beast story...

Comments

Heros Sat, 08/25/2018 - 14:47

When ZOG accuses you of it, then you know that they are doing it themselves. Next comes the space-o-caust where Russia gets genocided because something will allegedly happen to an alleged ZOG satellite.

Cognitive Dissonance Lumberjack Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:24

They really want to litter space to the point that it entraps us here...

At least Musk is not a litter bug...

 

Um, actually he is. Musk is salvaging the first stage of his multistage rocket for reuse. Previously (and still with other rockets) the first stage would fall back to earth and crash into the ocean or land. But Musk's second (and possibly third) stage still achieves some type of orbit no matter how unstable....just like all the other rockets.

So he is littering space like everyone else. Including his payloads...just like everyone else.

JuliaS Heros Sat, 08/25/2018 - 16:37

We criticize them, yet Lockheed Martin keeps a fucking secret spy plane in orbit for nearly 3 years and only tells about it after it has landed. A spy plane in orbit!!! And what else do we have up there? I'm sure the Russians know. So while we go: "We have no idea what they are talking about!" Both, us and them know what the real game is. And that is stepping on eachother's toes, moving in face to face, while nobody notices. Escalating out of sight until one day: "Boom!" And you'll be wondering where the millions of tanks suddenly came from. While the atomic clock keeps us distracted, out of sight the pre WW3 buildup continues around borders. Chess pieces are moving into position. Meanwhile public is encouraged to buy stuff and watch drama. Nothing to see here! No war... that is until your face begins to melt away and eyeballs pop.

I hate this. Because we mess with everybody, yet do it out of sight, so when the enemy retaliates, we portray it off as an act of self-initiated aggression. It's call cowardliness. We're like a hyena.

But the narrative is always: "They did if first, and we just happened to be in the area to address the issue. Those tanks and predator drones and aircraft carriers and submarines? Oh, they just happened to be passing by! Look at those Russians just go mad all by themselves all of the sudden! Feel that aggression! Ouch!"

A Lunatic Sat, 08/25/2018 - 15:02

This info, or propoganda, rather, is meant to build up the narrative of 'Russia did it' when the deep state shuts down the grid so we can murder each other.......

shortonoil Sat, 08/25/2018 - 15:03

The State Department is off its meds again. Apparently the Russians have a highly mobile system in orbit. That is impressive for a county that only 20 years ago was an economic wreck. What a bunch of crazies in the US government. Someone should check the water supply around DC. Too much residual fertilizer in the run off is making their brains ground out through their ears. Earth to space ship DC, do you read me, do you read me? Apparently they have gotten way, way out there.