Russia Warns Staged "Chemical Provocation" Coming In Syria After Bolton Cites New Intel

Sat, 08/25/2018

Russia is again warning of a new potential chemical provocation in Syria at the end of a week in which US National Security Advisor John Bolton threatened Damascus with a "very strong" military response should allegations emerge amidst the Syrian Army campaign to liberate Idlib.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday per state-run TASS:

A provocation with an alleged chemical weapons use in Syria, which terrorists are plotting to stage with the assistance of UK special services, will serve as a pretext for missile strikes by the West and the United States against the Arab country, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.

According to the Russian general, the provocation will be staged by terrorists of the Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra outlawed in Russia) and for this purpose eight containers with chlorine have been brought to the Idlib province.

The mention of UK special forces and "eight containers" of chlorine suggest that Russia is claiming to possess some level of specified intelligence. 

The Russian MoD spokesman added, "Therefore, the actions by Western countries contrary to public statements are aimed at another dramatic escalation of the situation in the Middle East and at disrupting the peace process on the territory of Syria."

The statements were in response to Bolton's prior press conference on Wednesday from Jerusalem, where he was meeting with Israeli officials. "We now see plans for the Syrian regime to resume offensive military activities in Idlib province," Bolton said"We are obviously concerned about the possibility that Assad may use chemical weapons again."

Bolton warned, "Just so there's no confusion here, if the Syrian regime uses chemical weapons we will respond very strongly and they really ought to think about this a long time." 

Meanwhile Bloomberg confirmed late Friday that Bolton had personally delivered this message to his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev:

U.S. officials say they have information Assad may be planning a chemical attack in the northwestern province of Idlib. At a Thursday meeting in Geneva, National Security Adviser John Bolton told his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, that America is prepared to respond with greater military force than it has used against Assad’s regime in the past, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the content of talks hasn’t been publicly disclosed.

Bolton's reported message of "greater military force" is particularly alarming given that over the past two Aprils the US has launched tomahawk missile and air attacks on Syrian government locations after chemical allegations by al-Qaeda groups battling Assad. The last involved over a hundred missiles that destroyed government locations in and around Damascus. 

Sensing that Washington could be preparing another round of attacks, the Russian MoD pointed out that "the US Navy’s destroyer Sullivans with 56 cruise missiles on its board arrived in the Persian Gulf several days ago while a B-1B strategic bomber of the US Air Force armed with AGM-158 JASSM air-to-surface missiles was redeployed to the Al Udeid air base in Qatar," according to TASS

This month Syrian and Russian air attacks and shelling began targeting al-Qaeda held Idlib in what is likely a prelude to a full-scale ground offensive

The "rebel" coalition in control of this major "final holdout" is but the latest incarnation of al-Qaeda, calling itself Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and has held the province, the capital city of which is Idlib city, since a successful Western and Gulf ally sponsored attack on the area in 2015. 

The Russian MoD spokesman specifically identified HTS as the group planning to stage a chemical attack to blame in on Assad's forces. 

During Bolton's prior comments before reporters in Jerusalem, he appeared to boast about prior US airstrikes on Syrian government forces, referencing the Tomahawk missile strikes over the past two Aprils — the first of which was in response to sarin gas attack claims made by HTS and the White Helmets in Khan Sheikhoun, which is in Idlib

To this day the international chemical investigative body and watchdog, the OPCW, has yet to visit the site due to its being controlled by al-Qaeda forces, citing that such an on-site investigation is too dangerous. 

COSMOS Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:37 Permalink

LOL call them on it.  This is great I bet some folks in the loop on this have some morals and gave the Russians a heads up.  The beast that is 'spreading democracy' will rot from the inside.  NATO losing one false flag at a time. 

Love how RT has castrated the western propaganda machines.  I do believe that soon if not now RT will become the most watched and read news source in the world.  Talk about getting a bang for your buck.

Putin is really a statesman genius, his hosting of the Olympics and World cup have drawn a lot of tourists to Russia and gotten the word out how beautiful of a place it is.  Great for the economy there.  Here are two lovely parks in Moscow.

1.  VDNKh: a fantastic Moscow park only locals know, a great vlog by a lovely Brazilian lady who frequents Moscow a lot  | Russia 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9kOi5d_HZw

2.  https://www.rt.com/news/436796-zaryadye-park-time-greatest-places/?utm_…

If you have some time to check out another youtube video here is a lovely Australian couple Tim and April and their small travel vlog on Russia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3Efh0CsRUI&t=62s

I am seeing a ton of vlogs on Russia since the Olympics and World Cup their tourism is booming since Western Europe has become a rapefugee ghetto

 

chubbar COSMOS Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

Half the world knows that the past chemical attacks were staged, good luck trying to convince anyone that the newest false flags are real.

What motive would Assad have to use chemical weapons when he has already won the war and the only thing that would enrage world opinion against him is a chemical attack by his forces?

This is another White Helmet set up and pretty much everyone but the retards getting their news from CNN know it.

Shemp 4 Victory chubbar Sat, 08/25/2018 - 12:17 Permalink

 

Half the world knows that the past chemical attacks were staged, good luck trying to convince anyone that the newest false flags are real.

It looks like the US is beyond even caring whether or not its staged theatrics are convincing. US citizens live in a world of propaganda. They can not detach from it, even when it amounts to nothing more than a watered-down whitewashing of US war crimes.

apocalypticbrother COSMOS Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:54 Permalink

How did the evil Bolton end up in the Trump administration? He is making Trump look bad. With a mustache like that isnt bolton a demoncrap? And Trumps time to unseal indictments and arrest the pedos is up. I am tired of Q and waiting. Lets get this fucking party started so we know whether trump is up for the fight or if he needs to be replaced. Time is up.

BuboTB48 Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

False Flag alert, just like Br’er Rabbit “Don’t throw me in the briar patch”

Maybe it’s time to try a new scam, we’re not falling for this one again.

besnook Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:43 Permalink

saddam tried to call them out. kaddafi tried to call the zionazis out. murabek tried to call them out. putin is calling them out.

 

the zionazis are nutz but they always oversell. putin is not buying it, nor is xi.

SpanishGoop Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:44 Permalink

I hope that Russia this time says that any attack "unprovoked, based on a false flag or without any evidence will be retailiated against" and just blow up some US assets.

Sorry for the lost lives but otherwise the US never, ever learns.

Sinophile Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:46 Permalink

Fuck Bolton.  Fuck them all.  I'm not even sure about Trump.  I just hope and pray.  Freakin' lunatics are runnin' the asylum, and I want to make a break for it!  But, how??................................

dickcheney Sat, 08/25/2018 - 11:48 Permalink

LLETS GET READY TO RUMMMBLLLLLE!!!!

In this corner the Anglo American empire 

In this corner the tough young Christian upstart

 

 

 

Place yer bets