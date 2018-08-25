Russia Warns Staged "Chemical Provocation" Coming In Syria After Bolton Cites New Intel

Russia is again warning of a new potential chemical provocation in Syria at the end of a week in which US National Security Advisor John Bolton threatened Damascus with a "very strong" military response should allegations emerge amidst the Syrian Army campaign to liberate Idlib.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Saturday per state-run TASS:
A provocation with an alleged chemical weapons use in Syria, which terrorists are plotting to stage with the assistance of UK special services, will serve as a pretext for missile strikes by the West and the United States against the Arab country, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Saturday.
According to the Russian general, the provocation will be staged by terrorists of the Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra outlawed in Russia) and for this purpose eight containers with chlorine have been brought to the Idlib province.
The mention of UK special forces and "eight containers" of chlorine suggest that Russia is claiming to possess some level of specified intelligence.
The Russian MoD spokesman added, "Therefore, the actions by Western countries contrary to public statements are aimed at another dramatic escalation of the situation in the Middle East and at disrupting the peace process on the territory of Syria."
The statements were in response to Bolton's prior press conference on Wednesday from Jerusalem, where he was meeting with Israeli officials. "We now see plans for the Syrian regime to resume offensive military activities in Idlib province," Bolton said. "We are obviously concerned about the possibility that Assad may use chemical weapons again."
Bolton warned, "Just so there's no confusion here, if the Syrian regime uses chemical weapons we will respond very strongly and they really ought to think about this a long time."
Meanwhile Bloomberg confirmed late Friday that Bolton had personally delivered this message to his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev:
U.S. officials say they have information Assad may be planning a chemical attack in the northwestern province of Idlib. At a Thursday meeting in Geneva, National Security Adviser John Bolton told his Russian counterpart, Nikolai Patrushev, that America is prepared to respond with greater military force than it has used against Assad’s regime in the past, according to the people, who asked not to be identified because the content of talks hasn’t been publicly disclosed.
Bolton's reported message of "greater military force" is particularly alarming given that over the past two Aprils the US has launched tomahawk missile and air attacks on Syrian government locations after chemical allegations by al-Qaeda groups battling Assad. The last involved over a hundred missiles that destroyed government locations in and around Damascus.
Sensing that Washington could be preparing another round of attacks, the Russian MoD pointed out that "the US Navy’s destroyer Sullivans with 56 cruise missiles on its board arrived in the Persian Gulf several days ago while a B-1B strategic bomber of the US Air Force armed with AGM-158 JASSM air-to-surface missiles was redeployed to the Al Udeid air base in Qatar," according to TASS.
No wonder the west continues to fund the #WhiteHelmets. They need them for the false flag chemical attacks that they will use as a pretext to bomb #Syria. Here's US Nat'l Security Advisor John Bolton today in Jerusalem threatening to do just that. pic.twitter.com/kWsVCgiMBh— Walid (@walid970721) August 22, 2018
This month Syrian and Russian air attacks and shelling began targeting al-Qaeda held Idlib in what is likely a prelude to a full-scale ground offensive.
The "rebel" coalition in control of this major "final holdout" is but the latest incarnation of al-Qaeda, calling itself Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and has held the province, the capital city of which is Idlib city, since a successful Western and Gulf ally sponsored attack on the area in 2015.
The Russian MoD spokesman specifically identified HTS as the group planning to stage a chemical attack to blame in on Assad's forces.
During Bolton's prior comments before reporters in Jerusalem, he appeared to boast about prior US airstrikes on Syrian government forces, referencing the Tomahawk missile strikes over the past two Aprils — the first of which was in response to sarin gas attack claims made by HTS and the White Helmets in Khan Sheikhoun, which is in Idlib.
To this day the international chemical investigative body and watchdog, the OPCW, has yet to visit the site due to its being controlled by al-Qaeda forces, citing that such an on-site investigation is too dangerous.
LOL call them on it. This is great I bet some folks in the loop on this have some morals and gave the Russians a heads up. The beast that is 'spreading democracy' will rot from the inside. NATO losing one false flag at a time.
Love how RT has castrated the western propaganda machines. I do believe that soon if not now RT will become the most watched and read news source in the world. Talk about getting a bang for your buck.
Putin is really a statesman genius, his hosting of the Olympics and World cup have drawn a lot of tourists to Russia and gotten the word out how beautiful of a place it is. Great for the economy there. Here are two lovely parks in Moscow.
1. VDNKh: a fantastic Moscow park only locals know, a great vlog by a lovely Brazilian lady who frequents Moscow a lot | Russia 2018 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9kOi5d_HZw
2. https://www.rt.com/news/436796-zaryadye-park-time-greatest-places/?utm_…
If you have some time to check out another youtube video here is a lovely Australian couple Tim and April and their small travel vlog on Russia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o3Efh0CsRUI&t=62s
I am seeing a ton of vlogs on Russia since the Olympics and World Cup their tourism is booming since Western Europe has become a rapefugee ghetto
Its so immoral to use illegal chemical weapons says the US state dept. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RfA0_w2vkuY
In reply to LOL call them on it. by COSMOS
Syria needs some anti-ship missiles.
In reply to Its so inmoral to use… by The central planners
False flag time again. At least we get a little warning lately.
Doomsday clock, 2 minutes to midnight.
In reply to Syria needs some anti-ship… by eforce
As of yesterday, it was 1 minute to midnight.
In reply to False by GoFuqYourself
Let me get this straight.
Bolton just licked Satanyahoo's ass in APARTHEID Israhell,
now there's chatter about chemical weapons attack in Syria.
It's OBVIOUS who's behind this: Israhell.
It's ALL for Apartheid Israhell.
In reply to As of yesterday, it was 1… by Truther
I think he went farther than just licking. He went in deep and scooped up morsels and stashed them in a container for Trump to enjoy himself upon Bolton's return.
In reply to yep by loop
I remeber in April I was ready to head for the hills. Russia was very clearly telling everyone what their red lines were. The US largely complied and stayed well away from Russian targets. Thank God.
In reply to As of yesterday, it was 1… by Truther
No fool that was just the suggestion of a globalist UPI writer.
In reply to As of yesterday, it was 1… by Truther
Somebody please take Mr Bolton in the backroom and slap the sh*t out of him...
In reply to False by GoFuqYourself
I might just break him with a single spit.
In reply to Somebody please take Mr… by Yellow_Snow
If there's a fake gas attack the Syrian government will have to warn its citizens to stay away from hospitals, schools, school buses, wedding parties and mosques.
In reply to False by GoFuqYourself
Somewhere in Virginia a handful of Syrian passports are waiting for the (chemical resistant) ink to dry.
In reply to Syria needs some anti-ship… by eforce
Half the world knows that the past chemical attacks were staged, good luck trying to convince anyone that the newest false flags are real.
What motive would Assad have to use chemical weapons when he has already won the war and the only thing that would enrage world opinion against him is a chemical attack by his forces?
This is another White Helmet set up and pretty much everyone but the retards getting their news from CNN know it.
In reply to LOL call them on it. by COSMOS
-
In reply to Half the world knows that… by chubbar
In reply to Syria needs some anti-ship… by eforce
It looks like the US is beyond even caring whether or not its staged theatrics are convincing. US citizens live in a world of propaganda. They can not detach from it, even when it amounts to nothing more than a watered-down whitewashing of US war crimes.
In reply to Half the world knows that… by chubbar
It was all over Twitter instantly when Bolton said that. If you have more than 3 brain cells you don't need someone to tell you. It's a pattern of behavior that is recognizable.
In reply to LOL call them on it. by COSMOS
Everyone tweets, twats, chats, gets angry but nothing happens. Why people or sheeple don't fucking rise up already and demand answers. Because it's all about SatanYahoo and Israhell.
The Deep State's club has an agenda to complete. But you and I ain't in it.
In reply to It was all over Twitter… by charwoman
The winner of every propaganda war is the side that relies on the fewest lies.
When Bolton issued this rather odd "warning", it immediately smelt of a setup.
Russia has simply pointed out the transparently obvious.
In reply to LOL call them on it. by COSMOS
I'm afraid Russia won't do shit this time around either. Putin has his own agenda to fulfill. Another excuse to De-Dollarize at a faster pace is guaranteed.
In reply to The winner of every… by bh2
RT is already the biggest news channel in Middle East.
In reply to LOL call them on it. by COSMOS
RT is pro Russian propaganda, they NYT, Washington Com-Post and other failing MSM "news" programs/ "News" rag sheets are just anti-American Propaganda.
In reply to Rt is already the biggest… by Thordoom
How did the evil Bolton end up in the Trump administration? He is making Trump look bad. With a mustache like that isnt bolton a demoncrap? And Trumps time to unseal indictments and arrest the pedos is up. I am tired of Q and waiting. Lets get this fucking party started so we know whether trump is up for the fight or if he needs to be replaced. Time is up.
In reply to LOL call them on it. by COSMOS
CBS NBC ABC, CNN MSN NYT FOX: “legacy media.”
RT: the real deal.
In reply to LOL call them on it. by COSMOS
And the founder of RT, Mikhail Lesin, paid with his life.
He was 'suicided' by beating himself to death in a Washington DC hotel.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/rt-founder-mikhail-lesins-fishy-blunt-for…
In reply to CBS NBC ABC, CNN MSN NYT FOX… by Archive_file
LOL, you commies are so funny. It should be call PT Putin Today.
In reply to CBS NBC ABC, CNN MSN NYT FOX… by Archive_file
Whatever happened to Sokolniki Park which is closer to center of Moscow. Many international exhibitions were held there in 60's and 70's although it was pretty rundown under Communist regime.
In reply to LOL call them on it. by COSMOS
Dancing Russians:
http://bit.ly/2BbNqK4
In reply to LOL call them on it. by COSMOS
Bolton looks like a Tom Selleck hunk with that mustache, yum. break me off a piece of that kit katzenberg bar
One episode of Magnum PI, Selleck went into a deli and ordered a Bagel and Lox - Jew food - Selleck eats whatever Jews tell him to eat
In reply to Bolton looks like a Tom… by BigFatUglyBubble
Fuck off Troll. Go suck a BB.
In reply to In the News: Man Arrested… by kelzowar
A pregnant goat you say? No kidding?
In reply to In the News: Man Arrested… by kelzowar
That’s tomorrow’s news. Let’s not rush things.
In reply to KIM Needs to fire off a… by kurwamac
False Flag alert, just like Br’er Rabbit “Don’t throw me in the briar patch”
Maybe it’s time to try a new scam, we’re not falling for this one again.
saddam tried to call them out. kaddafi tried to call the zionazis out. murabek tried to call them out. putin is calling them out.
the zionazis are nutz but they always oversell. putin is not buying it, nor is xi.
I hope that Russia this time says that any attack "unprovoked, based on a false flag or without any evidence will be retailiated against" and just blow up some US assets.
Sorry for the lost lives but otherwise the US never, ever learns.
Russia doesn't need to blow up US assets; US does that itself?
In reply to I hope that Russia this time… by SpanishGoop
So Bolton proves he is a fucken liar. I am shocked. not.
So does The Orange liar none of this would be possible without his approval.
In reply to So Bolton proves he is a… by Truth Eater
BB's approval you mean.
In reply to So does The Orange liar none… by dogfish
S-400 > B-1B
"why can't Assad just lay down, die and turn his country over to Israel"
sincerely,
The Left
...and the Right.
two heads of the same snake
In reply to "why can't Assad just lay… by JoeTurner
Fuck Bolton. Fuck them all. I'm not even sure about Trump. I just hope and pray. Freakin' lunatics are runnin' the asylum, and I want to make a break for it! But, how??................................
The US occupation forces in Afghanistan are moving ISIS,that they shipped in,in helicopters to battle
the Taliban.
In reply to Fuck Bolton. Fuck them all… by Sinophile
Donald Chimp ain't running shit...the Zionist Entity is...
Same as it's always been here in Ameridumb...
In reply to Fuck Bolton. Fuck them all… by Sinophile
