Is The Social Media Crackdown On Conservatives About To Get Even Worse?

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 09:49

Authored by Michael Snyder via The American Dream blog,

Is the social media crackdown on conservatives about to get even worse? 

On Friday, representatives from Facebook, Google, Twitter, Microsoft, Snapchat and other major social media companies gathered to discuss “strategy” for the 2018 election.  Supposedly they were going to discuss how to combat the flow of “misinformation”, but we know what that means.  Every time the social media giants pledge to do more to crack down on “fake news”, more conservatives get censored.  In recent months we have witnessed the greatest purge of conservative voices in the history of the Internet, and as you will see below, even more prominent voices have been hit with bans in recent days.  Of course the social media companies are pledging that their censorship efforts are being implemented in an even-handed manner, but obviously all of their meddling has greatly enhanced the probability that Democrats will emerge victorious in November.

According to Breitbart, this gathering of social media executives was initiated by Facebook, and it was held at Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco…

Facebook is reportedly meeting with multiple other Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe Friday to discuss how to prevent the spread of “misinformation” across their platforms ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Business Insider reports that Silicon Valley tech giants including Facebook, Twitter, Google, Microsoft, and Snap will be holding a meeting at Twitter headquarters in San Francisco Friday to discuss the 2018 U.S. midterm elections. According to emails obtained by BuzzFeed News, Facebook’s head of cybersecurity policy Nathaniel Gleicher invited 12 representatives from the companies to the meeting.

But this isn’t the first time a gathering like this has taken place.

In fact, we now know that executives from many of the largest tech companies met with representatives from the deep state back in May

In May, representatives from Amazon, Apple, Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Oath, Snap and Twitter met with Christopher Krebs, an undersecretary at the US Department of Homeland Security, and Mike Burham from the FBI’s foreign influence taskforce.

Since that meeting, we have seen social media censorship get much, much worse.

Could it be possible that there is a connection?

And we have also just learned that Facebook will now be rating all users (that means you too) for “trustworthiness”

The social media giant plans to assign users a reputation score that ranks them on a scale of from zero to one, according to the Washington Post.

It marks Facebook’s latest effort to stave off fake news, bot accounts and other misleading content on its site.

But the idea of a reputation score has already generated skepticism about how Facebook’s system will work, as well as criticism that it resembles China’s social credit rating system.

Yes, this is almost exactly like China’s new “social credit rating system”.  In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Facebook actually got that idea from them.

We are seeing the rise of a tyrannical Big Brother technocracy, and it is getting worse with each passing month.  Just check out some of the big name conservatives that have been censored by social media in recent days…

-The Hagmann Report was just slapped with a 90 day ban by YouTube.

-Verity Baptist Church was just completely banned by YouTube.

-The David Horowitz Freedom Center just had the processing of their donations blocked by Visa and Mastercard.

-“Activist Mommy” Elizabeth Johnston was recently banned by Facebook.

In addition, Facebook’s censorship of PragerU has resulted in a drop of engagement of more than 99 percent

Conservative non-profit group PragerU also recently appeared to be the latest victims of Facebook censorship, as many recent posts from the group’s Facebook paged suffered a 99.9999 percent drop in engagement based on Facebook’s own dashboard. The social media giant also pulled down two PragerU videos, which it labeled “hate speech.”

The social media giants seem determined to try to kill off the conservative movement in this country, and in my latest book I discuss how political correctness has gotten completely and utterly out of control in America.  These elitists don’t believe in free speech, because on some level they understand that their ideas would not win in a free and open marketplace of ideas.

In order to win, they must censor us.  And the more tyrannical they become, the more Americans will start turning against them.

Fortunately, there are signs that the tide is starting to turn.  Facebook’s web traffic in the U.S. is way, way down, and conservatives are beginning to abandon other repressive social media platforms as well.

The Internet is supposed to be a free and open forum where all ideas are freely discussed.  If we do not stand up now, we could lose control of the Internet forever, and we must not allow that to happen.

Comments

inosent Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:08

Well, they are all run by faggoty assed vegan regressives. From their point of view, they figure why should they let their websites be used as propaganda platforms for anyone that promotes anything that runs counter to their new world order religion - and it is a religion. They are also, for now, hiding behind the veil that they are 'private' companies, and as such are not a state actor, where 1st Amendment rights do not attach.

And this is the crux of the issue. Are these websites considered so big and pervasive in the community to be considered state actors? There is case law that answers in the affirmative, where a developer built up what really became the town, all the shopping areas, housing, a local post office, etc. It was never formally ceded to the state, but when the issue of a 1st A right to protest on the grounds of the shopping area, the court ruled in favor of the protestors.

There are many other cases, and other facts about the origins of these sites (like where the money came from, and their entanglements with the government) that can support the argument these are in fact not purely private entities. At worst they are quasi-public entities, but that is enough to enjoin these azhlz from censoring speech.

Eventually, there will be a case brought to the SC over this, if Congress doesn't act first. But don't expect a ruling anytime before November.

The good news is these leftards think it was because of their website is why hellary lost. I would argue most who voted for Trump never saw a facebook page at all. They already knew how corrupt hellary was. Hellary lost on the merits, and so will the demoncraps on November 6.

That does not make the MIC zionist suckup R party a whole lot better, but at least they don't promote the root (homosexual dysfunction) and branches (trans this and that) which really degrades the society - despite the vociferous protests of the 'progressives' to the contrary. Adding censorship to the list is just icing on the cake.

More-Sun Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:50

Life of Illusion Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:51

 

WE ARE GOING TO ALL GET Pseudonymization .....SUCKS

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/General_Data_Protection_Regulation

The total cost for EU companies is estimated at around €200 billion while for US companies the estimate is for $41.7 billion.[41] It has been argued that smaller businesses and startup companies might not have the financial resources to adequately comply with the GDPR

The regulations, including whether an enterprise must have a data protection officer, have been criticized for potential administrative burden and unclear compliance requirements.[46] Although data minimisation is a requirement, with pseudonymisation being one of the possible means,

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pseudonymization

 

DjangoCat Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:51

"but at least they don't promote the root (homosexual dysfunction) and branches (trans this and that) which really degrades the society.."

If you read Cardinal Vigano's recent testimony about the Pope and the web of homosexual power and abuse running through the Vatican, you will see this same vein of evil.  I know many gay people, and have never had an issue with it other than a faint sense of revulsion.  What we are seeing now is that, like the influence of secret societies, the influence of the LGBT in the web of power is corrosive and self propagating, and encourages abuse of the young.  It is not serving the best interests of our well being and community. 

As the pendulum swings, tick tock.

Hammer of Light Mon, 08/27/2018 - 11:53

Either the people of this nation have representation that supports and defends the rights of all people and this censorship is ended by those sworn to protect and defend said Constitutional rights... or this ends literally a the end of the barrel of a gun.

OUR RIGHTS SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ANYONE -

WHEN the gov fails spectacularly to find any way to stop these people - it is fucking on. It's time to  literally start showing up on peoples doorsteps and apprehending or killing them if they resist arrest.

You want a civil war - you're going to get exactly what you profess to profane in this case. Unlike the 1860's, people can be gotten to anywhere in the world and there is no hole deep enough or far enough away to hunt, find and exterminate those who are doing this.

This time, it's not going to be some 600k dead, more like a few K dead... you start taking out execs, specific gov officials in specific counties and states and that list fortunately for all of us concerned isn't really that large.

Either this censorship gets eliminated by the supposed adults in charge or people start getting taken out I suspect and that's not hyperbole. My rights are NOT subject to theft nor relinquishing by fiat social control by technocrats with a political bent.

THIS PRESENT ACTIVITY IS CALLED TERRORISM 

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2331

by definition of using the politics with their platforms to de-person people and that is exactly what they are doing. All of these socials are now officially in the open COLLUDING as TERRORISTS to use their platforms to control our rights to free speech... and that is a killing operation to restore and protect our liberty.

I've watched to many good people die in the line of duty to allow a coup of our rights like this to be blithely and intentionally blind-eyed in the intended abrogation of duty by public servants and that those sworn by oath to uphold the law to put an immediate HALT to this criminal terrorism in my United States.

If you're in government and going along with this or aiding and abetting these criminals against your charge and oath of office, you should be straight up shot dead in front of a wall for your intentional dereliction of duty to stop this colluding of terrorist anti-American activities.

Dear Dot Gov... I thought the US was in the business of killing terrorists?  When do the hunting party's begin... that is up to you in dot fed.

READ IT - https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/18/2331

ZD1 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:24

A confidential memo for defeating Trump by working with the major social-media platforms to eliminate “right wing propaganda and fake news” was presented in January 2017 by Media Matters founder David Brock at a retreat in Florida with about 100 donors, the Washington Free Beacon reported at the time.

David Brock graduated from UC Berkeley and is a liberal DemocRAT who founded Media Matters for America (MMA) with Bill and Hillary Clinton's assistance. MMA operates from a posh Washington office space with a multi-million-dollar budget and is unparalleled at maintaining rich liberals' loyalty and support. Brock was integral to Hillary's run for the presidency in 2008 and 2016.

Brock who was formerly the domestic partner of William Grey until their relationship ended in a bitter, three-year-long legal battle in which "Brock and Grey traded angry accusations, ... replete with charges of blackmail, theft and financial malfeasance."

He's a bitter DemocRAT libturd fag.

Most of the tech companies are dominated by bitter libturd fags. 

 

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Brock

FBaggins Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:50

The election strategy for US truthers, real conservatives, and populists should be being all over the internet as well as in-your-face groups attending political rallies making FREEDOM OF SPEECH and things like UNJUST WARS (as for instance proposed against Iran by both the Democratic Party and many Republicans) ELECTION ISSUES.  

jin187 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 12:00

I'd have some hope if there weren't so many RINOs.  I just don't see how we can beat the libtards, and the pretend conservatives at the same time.  Not to mention that we've already seen countless times that the two-party system becomes a one-party system real quick, anytime something threatens to change the game, or clean up the swamp.  I don't think we escape this communist, fascist vortex that's sucking us down, until the mob sees just how bad it can get.  Best we can hope for is a rubberband effect that ends with a bunch of limousine liberals and RINOs getting sock puppeted down Pennsylvania Ave like Qaddafi.

Vote up!
 18
Vote down!
 2
Bill of Rights Mon, 08/27/2018 - 09:51

No loss to me I don't use ANY social media platform so i won't miss it either way.

 

Fuck them all...Suppressing the truth that is  already out there is pure idiocy. Once again the Left shows us their mental state live and in HD.

inosent Mon, 08/27/2018 - 10:33

That is a good question. The answer is yes, but there is basically no censorship that I can find in the comments section. Some posters do get banned because they are really annoying, off topic and insensible. But that is rare.

The big difference it ZH is a teeny tiny website, nowhere near the size and scope of the behemoths. ZH is just it's own little echo chamber, but that is not by design. Since ZH is probably not owned by billionaires, and because its reach is so small, there isn't any need to censor.

But in this world, the truth is a real liability to the dark powers, and they are the ones holding the billions and trillions and the power over the govt, and so on, and they have their own ideas about the way things are supposed to be, so, yeah, if ZH ever got THAT big, it'd be bought out by some satanic azhl, and they'd hire the homosexual behavior addicts and misc 'progs' to run it, and eventually it'd become another crappy website.

For now, you can actually post something, and find the post still there.

God is The Son Mon, 08/27/2018 - 09:55

According to Israeli Intelligence(Breitbart), this gathering of social media executives was initiated by Facebook, and it was held at Twitter’s headquarters from orders from Israeli Supreme Boss Lord Rothschild. He stated that the Left and Right need to be controlled and both lead into GLOBAL BOLSHEVISM.

JoeTurner Mon, 08/27/2018 - 09:55

"Counter revolutionary reactionaries will be crushed by our comrades in Twitter, Google and Faceborg, long live the peoples revolution!"

 

Sincerely,

The Deep State

Democrat Party

NAMBLA

 

DingleBarryObummer Mon, 08/27/2018 - 09:56

Can someone define what "conservative" means these days?

Supposedly we have a "conservative" congress and president yet debt and deficit keep going up, up, up; and the empire keeps getting bigger and bigger and bigger.

LawsofPhysics Mon, 08/27/2018 - 09:56

Idiots need to be ignored, censorship never works, although, I must admit China is playing "the game" pretty damn good.

 

Art of war and all that.

 

Fuck'em!

Jump you fuckers!

Hillarys Server Mon, 08/27/2018 - 09:57

They should all be totally crushed and the owners tried for treason.

If needed, and legal, I myself will drape a rope over a sturdy tree branch.

The bells are a ring'n, the banjos are a bang'n
Gather the boys t'gether, it's time for a hang'n!

Ho diddle dum diddle dum diddle dee~~,
Git me a rope an' find me a tree~~~!

Sorry, got carried away a little.

I wonder if I have any grits...

Ima anal sphincter Mon, 08/27/2018 - 09:58

Crack down all you want.

I don't use the shit. I "understand" the big picture.

Millions "understand" the big picture.

Media and social sites have sealed their own fates.

When the numbers are counted this fall, the hole will be dug. All they have to do is fall in it..... and we'll cover them up for good.