Head Of Islamic State In Afghanistan Killed After Spate Of Terror Attacks

A surge in suicide bombings, brazen terror attacks on Kabul, and mass kidnappings in recent weeks in Afghanistan has indicated a significant and growing resurgence of both the Taliban and 'Islamic State' in the country after multiple failed attempts of the NATO-backed central government to strike ceasefire deals with the Taliban.
Most recently, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani survived what appeared to be an assassination attempt on August 21st, when a hail of shoulder-fired missiles landed near the presidential palace and in Kabul's 'green zone', interrupting his televised speech.
But it appears Afghan government forces and their US and NATO advisory partners are in the process of clamping down on the insurgency while delivering pay-back, as Reuters reports the head of Islamic State in Afghanistan has been killed in an airstrike on Saturday.
According to Reuters:
The head of Islamic State in Afghanistan, Abu Saad Erhabi, was killed in a strike on the group’s hideouts in Nangarhar province on Saturday night, authorities said on Sunday.
Ten other members of the militant group were also killed in a joint ground and air operation by Afghan and foreign forces, the National Directorate of Security in Kabul said in a statement.
Afghan state officials further say this was the fourth Islamic State leader in Afghanistan to be killed since July 2017.
During separate raids on the terrorists' positions, large quantities of heavy and light weapons were recovered.
The Islamic State currently has a stronghold in Nangarhar, on Afghanistan's eastern border with Pakistan, which is a notoriously porous border region.
The group has been active in Afghanistan since the start of 2015, after ISIS leaders in Iraq and Syria reportedly planned to fund the terror group's expansion into south and central Asia.
According to LawFare Blog, the group started out as a tiny cell, but quickly co-opted other Islamist groups and gained visibility from there: In January 2015, the Islamic State formally announced the establishment of what it called “Wilayat Khorasan,” or Khorasan Province, in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Over the next several months, the Islamic State focused on co-opting local militants and expanding its networks in Afghanistan and Pakistan.
Though their total numbers remain difficult to assess, the Pentagon estimates that there are upwards of 2,000 Islamic State militants currently in Afghanistan.
A year ago President Trump authorized sending 4,000 more American troops to Afghanistan in a train and assist capacity as the third president to attempt to stabilize what's been dubbed "the endless war" — and over the past two weeks Trump's foreign policy cabinet members have been in discussion concerning a possible new direction for US policy regarding the seventeen-year long war.
So the US created another instance of IS to take over another country?
Look at how much heroin use went up after Hillary started running the State Department. Deaths were flat for years before 2010. Remember that diplomatic immunity allows for the shipping of anything, and no one can look at what is being shipped because it's sealed. Coincidence or causation?
https://cbsnews1.cbsistatic.com/hub/i/r/2017/10/05/6de8aa30-8b5f-4505-a…
Completely irrelevant. He has probably already been replaced. This is nothing but a stupid game of whack-a-mole. Does not matter how many we kill or how much money we waste trying, it will never end. Which, I suppose, is the point anyways. These wars were never meant to be won, but continue forever. Plus, we can't let a Taliban take over again, as that would disrupt the opium trade.
Sounds to me like some Afghan pilot got bawled out and demoted after he targeted US troops in this incident.
Some excited no. 2 just got a promotion. meet the new boss, same as the old boss.
How I wish they would be captured and made to spill the beans: who in Israhell/US that have been helping them with funding and those US-made weapons. But Mossad and CIA always get to them first.
Wow! That's about the 218th IS leader killed (some repeatedly) by the mighty US so far. With that many leaders there must be billions of IS fighters.
No wonder the US wont leave Syria as they've been told to do and Assad must go...
Pakistan has almost 200M people who are ready to assist their Taliban brothers in Afghanistan fighting infidels.
Regardless of how many US$ Trillions America will waste in Afghanistan and how many US servicemen will come back in body bags, the final result is well known: another catastrophe for the USA. Vietnam did not teach Americans anything!
US Suspends Security Assistance To Pakistan Worth $900 Million
https://www.newsworldindia.in/world/us-congress-passes-bill-capping-def…
Money talks.
I was so hoping this article was about Al Bagdaddy being kilt for the hundredth time...
The American army must be really proud that they can't defeat such a well organised and well trained organisation as those idiots in that picture...
AAF... Add Another Frezilliontrillion..
There goes McCain's pool boy.....
There also was an uptick when Bill was Gov. Remember the Mena Airport and Iran Contra?
Sad day for zionists today...
Lost of two ISIS head... McStain and this dude...
Oh I dunno, Lanny Davis is still alive and well. And speaking of Lanny Davis (glad you brought it up...lol) did you know Lanny Davis is an ACTIVE FOREIGN AGENT for Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash?
Now isn't THAT interesting ;-)
Zionist deflectors, engage!
Lanny Davis is not a zionist?
Deflector fully engaged, sir. Attempting to redirect attention.
You aren't even trying to be covert anymore
This fucking doofus brought up zionists, not me. Or are you going to dispute the written words in front of your face? ;-)
Just relocated IS soldiers from Syria and Iraq.
"Head Of Islamic State In Afghanistan Killed"
A set back for the USSA...
Russia records unidentified helicopters delivering weapons to Taliban, IS in Afghanistan
http://tass.com/defense/1018368
This ain't gonna be over till Trump and Vlad make a deal and BOTH go in there. Screw the Pakis, close that border.
No one believes this SHIT anymore !
+1000 All credibility gone...
But we killed one of the same bad guys 3 times according to MSM a few years ago. He kept rising from the dead I guess.
The russians always do it in a single shot. No coming back either.
In reply to No one believes this SHIT… by Jack Oliver
I gotta say Tyler & co seems to have been cop-opted.... but by who!
As long as NO ONE Criticizes Israel, we'll never know... mmm
Here is another load of shit...
Why I Signed the Former CIA Officials’ Letter on Clearances: In Defense of Rule of Law
https://www.justsecurity.org/60371/signed-cia-officials-letter-clearances-defense-rule-law/
Amazon delivers a new Jack Ryan wrapped in an enduring myth of a righteous CIA under attack
http://www.baltimoresun.com/entertainment/tv/z-on-tv-blog/bs-fe-zontv-jack-ryan-cia-20180820-story.html
Democrat voters do that all the time,and cast their ballot.so why would that be unusual ?
That guy suspiciously looks like my cashier at the Piggy Wiggly.......
You apparently haven't had to excuse yourself from casual political discussion for quite some time; the few occasions I socialize (at the behest of the wife) tends to devolve into a discussion over the talking points they heard via their idiot box. Regardless, +1 for a positive outlook.
I pre-empt discussions of TV. When it's brought up I say TV is so stupid and so clearly written for idiots I can't bear to watch. We almost never discuss anything from TV after that.
I don’t have a TV.
My brother came over yesterday - when McCains death came up he basically said that he had never seen a more gracious act than that of McCain defending Obama in the run up to the 2008 election !
A ‘selfless’ act he said !
My brother has a top position with a big ‘multinational’ - but basically - he’s a brain dead idiot !
My father used to say ‘You can’t educate idiots’
So I don’t try !!
Just nuke mecca.
10 years ago I posted comments on how to end the Muslim insurgencies around the world.
#1 When you kill them put them inside a pig carcass and then inside a 50 gallon drum and dump them in the middle of the ocean.
#2 Then kill all their family including women and children and bury them the same way.
Yes it is cruel and yes is it inhuman for the family but is sure ends a Muslim Insurgency.
Now instead of a few thousand people dead with have millions and counting.
The British Raj tried something very similar back in the 19th century.Your idea is neither original ,or a solution.
It failed miserably,but did incite far greater troubles.
You sound like a Nazi.
"On the other hand, Iranian officials expressed their anger at the decision of the Central Bank of Iraq, abide by US sanctions, while Iranian demands for compensation from Iraq to the damage caused by the Iran-Iraq war in the eighties of the last century of environmental damage." The average % of Americans that read translated foreign news is 1% or less. Thank God I'm a country boy.
"The Afghanistan War is a military conflict that began in 2001 and has cost $1.07 trillion. The Bush administration launched it in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks by al-Qaida. The United States attacked the Taliban in Afghanistan for hiding al-Qaida's leader, Osama bin Laden. It was the kick-off to the War on Terror. "
17 years, 2400 US casualties and $1,070,000,000,000 dollars.
For what?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_military_casualties_in_the_…
https://www.thebalance.com/cost-of-afghanistan-war-timeline-economic-im…
And you really believe this shit?
While any US death is unfortunate, this prolonged war approaching 2 decades has witnessed minimal deaths comparatively speaking.
Wait. Minimal? Yes. When one considers WW2 combat, it definitely is.
Take for example the battle for Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands.
From 7 August 1942, until 9 February 1943 (6 months), 1,592 US troops perished.
As for Iwo Jima, the battle lasted 36 days, from 19 February 1945, until 26 March 1945. Over this brief time span, 6,812 US soldiers died, compared to 21,844 Japanese.
You probably need a few more zero's on that figure. But dead on otherwise.
Means nothing, nobody cares.
"That's why I say nice shot, what a good shot, man."
