Head Of Islamic State In Afghanistan Killed After Spate Of Terror Attacks

A surge in suicide bombings, brazen terror attacks on Kabul, and mass kidnappings in recent weeks in Afghanistan has indicated a significant and growing resurgence of both the Taliban and 'Islamic State' in the country after multiple failed attempts of the NATO-backed central government to strike ceasefire deals with the Taliban. 

Most recently, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani survived what appeared to be an assassination attempt on August 21st, when a hail of shoulder-fired missiles landed near the presidential palace and in Kabul's 'green zone', interrupting his televised speech.

But it appears Afghan government forces and their US and NATO advisory partners are in the process of clamping down on the insurgency while delivering pay-back, as Reuters reports the head of Islamic State in Afghanistan has been killed in an airstrike on Saturday

Islamic State 'Khorasan Province' media via BBC

According to Reuters:

The head of Islamic State in Afghanistan, Abu Saad Erhabi, was killed in a strike on the group’s hideouts in Nangarhar province on Saturday night, authorities said on Sunday.

Ten other members of the militant group were also killed in a joint ground and air operation by Afghan and foreign forces, the National Directorate of Security in Kabul said in a statement.

Afghan state officials further say this was the fourth Islamic State leader in Afghanistan to be killed since July 2017.

During separate raids on the terrorists' positions, large quantities of heavy and light weapons were recovered.

The Islamic State currently has a stronghold in Nangarhar, on Afghanistan's eastern border with Pakistan, which is a notoriously porous border region. 

The group has been active in Afghanistan since the start of 2015, after ISIS leaders in Iraq and Syria reportedly planned to fund the terror group's expansion into south and central Asia. 

According to LawFare Blog, the group started out as a tiny cell, but quickly co-opted other Islamist groups and gained visibility from there: In January 2015, the Islamic State formally announced the establishment of what it called “Wilayat Khorasan,” or Khorasan Province, in Afghanistan and Pakistan. Over the next several months, the Islamic State focused on co-opting local militants and expanding its networks in Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Though their total numbers remain difficult to assess, the Pentagon estimates that there are upwards of 2,000 Islamic State militants currently in Afghanistan. 

A year ago President Trump authorized sending 4,000 more American troops to Afghanistan in a train and assist capacity as the third president to attempt to stabilize what's been dubbed "the endless war" and over the past two weeks Trump's foreign policy cabinet members have been in discussion concerning a possible new direction for US policy regarding the seventeen-year long war. 

greenskeeper carl toady Sun, 08/26/2018 - 17:50 Permalink

Completely irrelevant. He has probably already been replaced. This is nothing but a stupid game of whack-a-mole. Does not matter how many we kill or how much money we waste trying, it will never end. Which, I suppose, is the point anyways. These wars were never meant to be won, but continue forever. Plus, we can't let a Taliban take over again, as that would disrupt the opium trade.

nmewn dirty fingernails Sun, 08/26/2018 - 18:09 Permalink

This fucking doofus brought up zionists, not me. Or are you going to dispute the written words in front of your face? ;-)

dufferin  eforce Sun, 08/26/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

Sad day for zionists today...

Lost of two ISIS head... McStain and this dude..

///

I never had anything to hide, you did. Project and divert...much?

You gonna just go ahead and admit your love & appreciation of Marxist philosophy now or am I going to have to drag it out of you like the exorcism of a demon? 

///

But anyways, as I was saying and thankfully the doofus above you jogged my recollection, did you know that the Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash is a really close ally of...St.Pooty? ;-)

Lumberjack Lumberjack Sun, 08/26/2018 - 17:46 Permalink

Here is another load of shit...

 

Why I Signed the Former CIA Officials’ Letter on Clearances: In Defense of Rule of Law

https://www.justsecurity.org/60371/signed-cia-officials-letter-clearances-defense-rule-law/

 

Amazon delivers a new Jack Ryan wrapped in an enduring myth of a righteous CIA under attack

http://www.baltimoresun.com/entertainment/tv/z-on-tv-blog/bs-fe-zontv-jack-ryan-cia-20180820-story.html

Jack Oliver 11th_Harmonic Sun, 08/26/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

I don’t have a TV. 

My brother came over yesterday - when McCains death came up he basically said that he had never seen a more gracious act than that of McCain defending Obama in the run up to the 2008 election ! 

A ‘selfless’ act he said ! 

My brother has a top position with a big ‘multinational’ - but basically - he’s a brain dead idiot ! 

My father used to say ‘You can’t educate idiots’ 

So I don’t try !! 

truthalwayswinsout Sun, 08/26/2018 - 17:32 Permalink

Just nuke mecca.

10 years ago I posted comments on how to end the Muslim insurgencies around the world.

#1 When you kill them put them inside a pig carcass and then inside a 50 gallon drum and dump them in the middle of the ocean.

#2 Then kill all their family including women and children and bury them the same way.

Yes it is cruel and yes is it inhuman for the family but is sure ends a Muslim Insurgency.

Now instead of a few thousand people dead with have millions and counting.

Yog Soggoth Sun, 08/26/2018 - 17:35 Permalink

"On the other hand, Iranian officials expressed their anger at the decision of the Central Bank of Iraq, abide by US sanctions, while Iranian demands for compensation from Iraq to the damage caused by the Iran-Iraq war in the eighties of the last century of environmental damage."   The average % of Americans that read translated foreign news is 1% or less. Thank God I'm a country boy.

Chad Thunderfist Sun, 08/26/2018 - 17:35 Permalink

"The Afghanistan War is a military conflict that began in 2001 and has cost $1.07 trillion. The Bush administration launched it in response to the 9/11 terrorist attacks by al-Qaida. The United States attacked the Taliban in Afghanistan for hiding al-Qaida's leader, Osama bin Laden. It was the kick-off to the War on Terror. "

17 years, 2400 US casualties and $1,070,000,000,000 dollars.

For what?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_military_casualties_in_the_…

https://www.thebalance.com/cost-of-afghanistan-war-timeline-economic-im…

 

Remington Steel Chad Thunderfist Sun, 08/26/2018 - 18:20 Permalink

While any US death is unfortunate, this prolonged war approaching 2 decades has witnessed minimal deaths comparatively speaking.

Wait. Minimal? Yes. When one considers WW2 combat, it definitely is.

Take for example the battle for Guadalcanal in the Solomon Islands. 

From 7 August 1942, until 9 February 1943 (6 months), 1,592 US troops perished.

As for Iwo Jima, the battle lasted 36 days, from 19 February 1945, until 26 March 1945. Over this brief time span, 6,812 US soldiers died, compared to 21,844 Japanese.