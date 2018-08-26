How Will The Rest Of The Globe Remember John McCain's Legacy?

As the late Senator John McCain is mourned and eulogized since his weekend passing, and with many pundits on the cable shows quick to canonize him a great "warrior politician" worthy of emulation as a secular civic saint of sorts, his legacy will chiefly remain as the foremost pro-intervention hawk in recent American history.
Even CNN seems to recognize this with the opening line of its obituary memorializing McCain: "Whenever America was in a fight during his long lifetime, John McCain was in the thick of it."
Sen. McCain's “secret” Syria visit in May 2013 wherein he famously posed with known al-Qaeda operatives who had previously kidnapped Lebanese Shia pilgrims. The men were part of an al-Qaeda linked group, "Northern Storm Brigade" which had at various times cooperated directly with ISIS, such as during the Battle of Menagh Airbase near Aleppo throughout the summer following McCain's visit. John Stewart's The Daily Show subsequently featured and confirmed the incident during a segment.
Though now being widely hailed as a "truth-teller" and promoter of democratic principles around the world, one might reasonably ask if his broadly recognized history of knee-jerk jingoism advocating for war and greater US military involvement from Kosovo to Iraq to Libya to Ukraine to North Korea to Syria has actually made the world a better, more peaceful, and stable place for much of the globe's inhabitants.
And closer to home, US citizens might question whether the "last lion of the Senate" has actually made American less safe, based on the well-known principle of "blowback" — the tendency for destabilizing foreign policy adventurism abroad to actually create more terrorism or other security threats to US citizenry.
This term, long an acknowledged part of the lexicon of US intelligence agencies, was best illustrated in a 2015 essay by David Stockman, titled Blowback — The Washington War Party’s Folly Comes Home To Roost:
The gates of hell have been opened by Washington’s senseless destruction of regimes in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen, Somalia, Afghanistan and elsewhere that refused to do its bidding. Yet not one of these backwaters of tyranny and economic and military insignificance posed any threat whatsoever to the safety and security of American citizens in Lincoln NE or Manchester NH.
Given that the American public is about to be subject to a week's worth of discussion of McCain's legacy, it is worth revisiting a previously viral map published in 2013 by the far-left magazine Mother Jones.
The map is appropriately called Battlefield: Earth — Countries where McCain has called for U.S. military intervention, and is again making the rounds on social media after news of McCain's death.
The countries are:
- Syria
- Iraq
- Afghanistan
- Libya
- Kosovo
- Nigeria
- Bosnia
- North Korea
- Iran
- Russia
- Sudan
- Mali
- China
Of course, we could also add Ukraine, where McCain personally went to Kiev in support of Western-backed pro-coup forces, and Yemen, where he voted against an effort 6 months ago to end the Saudi slaughter there, which has resulted in tens of thousands of civilian deaths.
In the wake of 9/11, John McCain was among the first to propose starting wars throughout the Middle East. For McCain, Iraq was just the beginning. #RIP pic.twitter.com/7KpCQHYwk5— U.S. Dept. of Fear (@FearDept) August 26, 2018
And now a quote trip down memory lane... Here's a brief, very partial list of statements from the late senator calling for some form of military intervention and in some instances full-on invasion of these countries, per Mother Jones.
* * *
Syria
“Providing military assistance to the Free Syrian Army and other opposition groups is necessary, but at this late hour, that alone will not be sufficient to stop the slaughter and save innocent lives. The only realistic way to do so is with foreign air power.”
Iraq War 2
“Leaders always have choices, and history teaches that hard choices deferred—appeasing Hitler, choosing not to deter Saddam Hussein in 1990, failing to act sooner against Al Qaeda—often bring about the very circumstances we wished to avoid by deferring action, requiring us to react in freedom’s defense. America’s leaders today have a choice. It will determine whether our people live in fear behind walls that have already been breached, as our enemies plan our defeat in time we have given them to do it.”
Above: Religious and ethnic minorities throughout Iraq and Syria have widely faulted John McCain's US military interventionist policies for bringing their communities to brink of extinction.
* * *
Afghanistan
“We should make an immediate statement of our resolve that we no longer intend to tolerate sanction given to our enemies by any nation…Should the Taliban refuse our demand, then they must know that they will be treated as allies of our enemy, and, thus, are themselves our enemies, and will suffer much for their allegiance.”
Libya
“I would arm, train, equip, both from without and from within, forces that would eventually overthrow the governments and install free and democratically-elected governments” (2000). “[I]t does take time, as it did during the period of the Russian occupation of Afghanistan. But we were able to provide them with some weapons and wherewithal to cause the Russians to leave Afghanistan. So we can do it” (2012).
2014 photo op in Libya with a "rebel" who later emerged head of ISIS in Libya. Left to Right - CT Senator Richard Blumenthal, Al-Qaeda and ISIS-linked Libyan Islamic Fighting Group Commander Abdelhakim Belhadj, AZ Senator John McCain, SC Senator Lindsey Graham.
Kosovo
“The best course for us, NATO, Kosovo, Russia and even Serbia is to begin fighting this war as if it were a war, with huge stakes involved, instead of some strange interlude between peace initiatives…To that end, we should commence today to mobilize infantry and armored divisions for a possible ground war in Kosovo.”
Iraq War I
“It is clear to me that if we fail to act there will be inevitably a succession of dictators, of Saddam Husseins, of which around the globe there is an abundance.”
Nigeria
“If they knew where they were, I certainly would send in U.S. troops to rescue them, in a New York minute I would, without permission of the host country. I wouldn’t be waiting for some kind of permission from some guy named Goodluck Jonathan.”
Bosnia
“If [Bosnians] were equipped,especially with TOW missiles, some heavy armor, some tanks, then I think that we could foresee a stable situation.”
North Korea
“I would arm, train, equip, both from without and from within, forces that would eventually overthrow the governments and install free and democratically-elected governments.”
* * *
Iran
“It’s that old Beach Boys song, ‘Bomb Iran’? Bomb bomb bomb…”
Georgia
“Today, we are all Georgians.”
Russia
“Now is the time to fundamentally rethink our relationship with Putin’s Russia. We need to deal with the Russia that is, not the Russia we might wish for. We cannot allow today’s action by Putin to stand without serious repercussions…We should push for the completion of all phases of our missile defense programs in Europe, and move expeditiously on another round of NATO expansion.”
Sudan
“NATO should immediately establish and enforce a no-fly zone over Darfur to ensure that Khartoum ends its offensive military flights and bombing raids, as the Security Council has already demanded…[T]he United States should intensify efforts to persuade UN members to commit troops and funds for the UN force in Darfur, and it should develop plans for US logistical support.”
Mali
“We need to have DOD assistance as much as feasible and necessary to prevent Mali from deteriorating further into a chaotic situation.”
China
“The Arab Spring is coming to China.”
* * *
Meanwhile at Lockheed...
August 26, 2018
Comments
I'm back !
Do you think Obama will read this article at McCain's funeral?
Didn't think so.
In reply to I'm back ! by More-Sun
To be fair a lot of those places are Islamic shitholes predestined by that infection to know misery, and to only achieve stable misery under authoritarian regimes, which only change through violence, as a rule. Destabilize them only with great care and full commitment to stay the course.
In reply to x by macholatte
The SOB in the photo above with ISIS took out his revenge on the world, after getting out from Vietnam.
He hates people, kids, Christians and Muslims alike. He was a sworn AIPAC Cock Sucker.
In reply to Y by TBT or not TBT
"Whenever America was in a fight during his long lifetime, John McCain was in the thick of it - selling out his country."
[Fixed it...]
In reply to The SOB in the photo above… by Truther
RIFLEMAN?
In reply to . by MasterPo
Songbird has sung his last traitorous song...
May God righteously judge him by his life's work, and I pray he was found worthy...
He can thank God that I am not his judge...
In reply to Z by B-Bond
Hopefully, the rest of the world will realize that most Americans do not like war, any more than they do.
It is a minority of people in this country (who benefit financially), that "never met a war they didn't like".
McShithead was one of them.
I sincerely pray to God, that He sees fit to give Every person killed, wounded, or maimed by John McStain, a chance to pay him back.
That phony "War Hero" is evil, personified. We can tell a lot about what side of "Good Vs. Evil" people are on, based on their opinions of this traitor.
Good Riddance, to a vile, evil piece of shit!
In reply to Songbird has sung his last… by El Oregonian
Show us the body.
In reply to Wa by Croesus
If there was ever a shining example to never re-elect a Senator past two terms, John McCain was it.
In reply to Show us the body. by D503
John who?
In reply to If there was ever a shining… by DaiRR
As Christian-Armenian-Iranian-American, I know that most Americans don’t support war. But it is hard to convince the rest of the world. Because MSM is what they see. Trump also surrounded himself with war-hawks like Bolton!
In reply to Wa by Croesus
Could the media have sucked more McCain dick than they did today? I doubt it's possible. Both sides, all networks, wall-to-wall McCain slobbering.
Couldn't have asked for better proof of the "uniparty" system.
Fuck John McCain. Fuck his fucked up politics. You would think a guy who spent time in the Hanoi Hilton would be a bit more circumspect about putting American soldiers in harm's way. But no. Unleash them everywhere possible. Glad he's gone.
In reply to Songbird has sung his last… by El Oregonian
This was the first time in 2 years I didn't listen to any kind of news or read any kind of news. I only care if Johnny McShitstain got on the bus bound for Hell and got off at the correct stop.
In reply to Could the media have sucked… by NoDebt
I don't watch TV but I can just imagine, it's great the Trump wasn't invited.
In reply to Could the media have sucked… by NoDebt
How will the world remember him?
One sunny day I am going to take my kid out for ice cream
“whatever you want kiddo”
”what are we celebrating daddy?”
”brain cancer, kid, brain cancer”
In reply to I don't watch TV but I can… by chunga
People like John McCain is the reason Trump was elected!
In reply to I don't watch TV but I can… by chunga
On top of his exemplary warmongering this guy hand delivered the piss dossier to Comey.
I think he said something like he did what any ordinary citizen would do.
In reply to The SOB in the photo above… by Truther
The clown that lost to Soweeto the homo.
In reply to On top of his exemplary… by chunga
America Doesn't Need
"Wet Start" Johnny McCain
Blackstone Intelligence Network
(Interesting moniker, Wet Start. Jackass McCain played a prank on the deck of the USS Forestal that ended up launching a missle and killing 134 servicemen.)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=0e_aYyf_zeg
In reply to The clown that lost to… by Richard Chesler
Sad to say but this turd croaking is a shot in the arm for the moribund red team and their mid-term election period.
In reply to The clown that lost to… by Richard Chesler
you should know he hates old people, children, and dogs
In reply to The SOB in the photo above… by Truther
Bullshit, Libya was the wealthiest country in Africa prior to vermin like John "Captain ISIS" McStain and his shitib, Neo-Cohen cohorts destroying it. And the U.S wars in the mid-east wars have been an unmitigated catastrophe for the region, the world and our own people.
I have no love for Islam and detest those people being in Western nations.
However I also have nothing but contempt and derision for these Israeli/Petro dollar wars and proxy conflicts with Russia. It's none of our business how those people choose or resolve to organize themselves and as long as they stay in their own nations I couldn't care less.
The only possible justification is the realpolitik of oil prices, control of resrves and maintaining the petrodollar. But if that's the case they ought stop pretending their is any noble purpose in any of this. The truth is our people were maimed and killed for nothing, trillions were wasted, the U.S has never been more hated and the legacy of it is chaos, death and destruction. Nothing more.
In reply to Y by TBT or not TBT
Hoping there is no afterlife and no reincarnation for ya, Johnny-Boy!
In reply to x by macholatte
Of course not, he was either a Trojan or a wolf in sheeps clothing.
We cannot do much against the love by rulers for militarism and destroying other countries. The only thing we can do is not enlisting and discouraging the young from enlisting.
They say they serve the country, but they only serve overlordism. They cannot operate this kind of war machine with draftees.
Small families do the rest: For one son families no reason is good enough for war.
In reply to x by macholatte
He was a used Trojan full of used spooge alright.
In reply to Of course not, he was either… by uhland62
He should have been hung by the neck until dead for war-crimes long ago.
FUCK YOU to those that are pretending like he is some hero now. May he burn in hell...
In reply to x by macholatte
The guy was indoctrinated in the military establishment from his first breath. What else could he have ever become? He was a walking, breathing, indiscriminate military automaton, with no independence of reasoning with respect to conflict resolution.
In reply to I'm back ! by More-Sun
They should make a fucking horror movie about this piece of shit.
In reply to I'm back ! by More-Sun
MCCAIN KILLED AMERICANS!!!!
His whole Family has American Blood on their hands......
It's one thing fighting enemies, but it's another to kill innocent people, here and there. The fact two of the bloodiest war mongers in history --- Bush and Soweeto bin Bama -- were chosen to give his eulogy says alot.
In reply to MCCAIN KILLED AMERICANS!!!! by ZENDOG
He was a true POS. But he sure had a ton of help. And they're still with us.
Trumptards will remember him in the most convenient way for them. A story of bullshit and lies.
Final Score: Brain Tumor- 1 < > McShitstain- 0
In reply to Trumptards will remember him… by PeeTardy
They sell brain tumors in Isle 7 of Home Depot. The people from my tribe pronounce it "naaill-guuuun".
In reply to Final Score: Brain Tumor- 1 … by max_is_leering
Pee? Into golden showers, eh.... So leftist.....
In reply to Trumptards will remember him… by PeeTardy
Trumptards will remember him in the most convenient way for them. A story of bullshit and lies.
Been here a WHOLE month, eh? Go fuck yourself, asshole.
[Scumbag must have washed up out of the swamp...]
In reply to Trumptards will remember him… by PeeTardy
When did the left start letting the MIC go nut deep in their collective ass?
In reply to Trumptards will remember him… by PeeTardy
Trumptards will remember him in the most convenient way for them. A story of bullshit and lies.
Trumptards will remember him in the most convenient way for them. A story of bullshit and lies.
Not my fault. You were still playing Madden 2018 charts.
In reply to Trumptards will remember him… by PeeTardy
HEY Pee Tard knock it off you friggn spammer.
99% of us here can read....and now you've shown your ass just go away...
In reply to Trumptards will remember him… by PeeTardy
Trumptards will remember him in the most convenient way for them. A story of bullshit and lies.
Shabbos Goy. Just like his USS Liberty covering-up father.
That is all.
Scum of the earth. There would never be enough pain to atone for the damage he has done to this planet.
As a shape-shifting alien reptile, perhaps..
.. or is that an insult to shape-shifting alien reptiles?
Global stocks are opening higher...McCain relief rally ???
Ding Dong the Dick is Dead !!!
The Satanic Pedophile did not die of "Brain Cancer", although it would have be perfect for him. He either suicided himself of he's somewhere in hiding. The hammer is about to come down on him and ALL THE OTHER MOTHERFUCKING SCUMBAG SATANIC PEDOPHILES, from Bill and Hillary to Barry O and and Bush and Comey right down the line. McCain is a slut and jumped the gun on the rest.
McStain may be looking for his red shoes
In reply to The Satanic Pedophile did… by European American