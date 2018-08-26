Illinois Budget Out Of Balance Again. Solution - More Junk Bonds

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
An Illinois "Road Show" touts more junk bonds as a solution to a perpetual budget crisis. What a bunch of garbage.
The State of Illinois Confirms, New Budget Out of Balance by $1.2 Billion.
In the preliminary official statement to potential bond buyers dated Aug. 16, the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget, or GOMB, notes the fiscal year 2019 budget is out of balance by $1.2 billion. Furthermore, the report states, “The State provides no assurances as to how, when or in what form this structural deficit might be addressed.” The statement was released as part of the state’s plan to sell over $920 million in new general obligation bonds.
The Illinois Policy Institute projected the General Assembly’s spending plan was out of balance by as much as $1.5 billion shortly after the bill was made public.
Lawmakers also took no action to address the two primary factors leading to the state’s near-junk credit rating: a massive backlog of unpaid bills, which stands at nearly $8 billion as of Aug. 20, and roughly $130 billion in unfunded pension liabilities.
To make the budget appear balanced on paper, lawmakers relied on a number of common but deceptive budget gimmicks, including:
-
Ignoring a potential $412 million in automatic raises for government union workers resulting from a contract dispute between Gov. Bruce Rauner and the state’s largest employee union, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees
-
Counting on $300 million in revenue from divesting the James R. Thompson Center – planned for the third year in a row – despite no concrete signs of progress in selling the building
-
Sweeping and borrowing $800 million from other state funds, in violation of good budgeting practices
-
Using accounting methods that mask the true size of deficits
-
Counting on around $422 million in pension savings that are entirely speculative
Solution: Still More Junk
An "Illinois Municipal Bond Road Show" offers still more Junk masquerading as bonds just above junk.
Bond Grades
-
Baa3 is Moody's lowest investment grade bond, one step above junk.
-
BBB- is S&P's lowest investment grade bond, one step above junk.
-
Fitch is a bigger rating whore than the other two, placing the offering at BBB.
To win placement deals with the state, Fitch rates deals one notch higher than the other rating agencies.
Update on Accounts Payable
Here's an interesting chart on money the state owes vendors.
To pay down what the state owes vendors, Illinois issued bonds and it also transferred money from one bucket to another.
The state brags that "As of June 30, the backlog was $6.8 billion, $900 million less than the projected backlog of $7.7 billion."
Curiously, roadshow page 6 states "As of August 1, the bill backlog was approximately $7.4 billion."
GO Debt Service
How Illinois Spent the Money
Note that over half of existing bonds have nothing to do with capital investment improvements.
Of the $29.7 billion in existing bonds, $9.9 billion was used to shore up pensions, and $6.0 billion to pay vendors money owed.
The state still owed vendors $7.4 billion as of August 1.
Hmm. Let's do a quick check on that amount via the Illinois Backlog Voucher Report by state comptroller Susana Mendoza.
Backlog Recap
-
Illinois owed vendors $6.8 billion on June 30.
-
Illinois owed vendors $7.4 billion on August 1.
-
Illinois owed vendors $7.9 billion on August 25.
-
In less than two months, debt owed to 99,577 vendors increased by $1.1 billion!
Pension Funding
And what about that $9.9 billion in pension bonds? Did it shore up the pension plan?
I am glad you asked. The road show explains.
Funding Synopsis
- 39.8% Funded FY 2017
- Fair Value Under-Funding: $129 billion!
Where precisely is Illinois supposed to get $129 billion?
Orwellian Comment
Meanwhile, Rauner’s Director of Capital Markets says “Illinois has a conservative debt structure”.
Comments
"$9.9 billion was used to shore up pensions" So borrowing more money to fund day to day outflows that were supposed to be funded with previous contributions and good stewardship? This is going to end in tears and no small amount of "social unrest."
They need to raise money for the predatory funerals
In reply to k by So Close
It's nothing short of malfeasance. I hope every official whose finger prints are on this debacle gets hung by their genitalia.
In reply to They need to raise money for… by 1982xls
maybe they can do what Europe does to solve it's debt problems... invite another million muslims into the country dreaming that they'll all go look for a job and pay of the debt... hasn't worked for shit but we keep trying...
In reply to It's nothing short of… by chubbar
Pay the Illinois pensioners and politicians in Illinois government bonds. Problem solved.
In reply to maybe they can do what… by Sudden Debt
The problem is systemic.
Americans need to wake up and realize
the country is under a DARK cloud.
In reply to Pay the Illinois pensioners… by Stuck on Zero
Lord, I wish you'd give up with your BS.
From where I sit, Illinois, California, Michigan, and any other states that have BEEN bankrupt for years, will NEVER have to declare it until the collapse. The fed will continue to give them our wealth, because they can't let that first domino fall. We continue to get robbed, until we get collapsed.
In reply to The problem is systemic… by loop
Illinois is in the catbird seat, really. Sort of analogous to the oft repeated ZH advice that "he who panics first, panics best." IL public pension funds will be bailed out at the federal level and all will be declared restored to normalcy. Then it will be a rush for second among states which have long been controlled by democrats and find themselves running out of other people's money.
That's the problem faced by socialist states in the U.S., unable to limit free movement or enact capital controls, they're systematically driving their higher-earning citizens out.
In reply to They need to raise money for… by 1982xls
Obama's grooming state.
Madigan's lemmings in Springfield have been discussing the elimination of the retirement income exemption.
The state is beyond hope.
Anyone in the state should escape before all their income is consumed by property taxes, income taxes, tolls and fees,
The outrageous public pensions with their 3% per year COLA increases will consume any tax increases.
Who will want to buy a 2,000 sq ft house with a $20,000/yr property tax bill? Yes, it will get that bad.
In reply to Illinois is in the catbird… by Okienomics
As property tax goes up - property values fall. I lived in Northern Illinois - Winnebago County and was paying 15k per year on a 400k house 10 years ago. Same house now sold for 330k and still has 15k prop taxes. Ridiculous.
In reply to Madigan's lemmings in… by yogibear
True. I was looking at the estimate for the house my grandfather lived in when he retired to Presque Isle, Maine. Small, old house last sold for $60K. I was shocked because the taxes on the place were nearly the same as on my house, which is now worth about $275K and annual property taxes of around $2500. The tax rate in Arroostoock County is .24 mil. Insane. Taxes of $1500 on a crappy $60k house? Ridiculous. It's been that way in Maine for a long time. I didn't understand, when I was in my 20s and would visit Maine to go hiking and camping, why so many homes in rural areas were unfinished outside, or unpainted, or had no landscaping. I do now.
In reply to As property tax goes up -… by WileyCoyote
On the plus side revenue from admissions to Obama Presidential Library are expected to double.
In reply to Madigan's lemmings in… by yogibear
I'm not so sure. When this bond bubble bursts, probably only a few months away, it is going to burst fast, quickly affecting many states/cities. I'm not sure Illinois will be able to carve out their own bailout before it becomes clear that many states will need to be bailed out.
In reply to Illinois is in the catbird… by Okienomics
You're dreaming. This idea has been floated for at least the four years I have worked in the state. Is not going to happen....because every fucking state that is underwater would have their hand out (CT, NJ, KY to name a few) to get a bail out.
I llinoink is screwed seven ways from Sunday. Their Constitution mandates paying the pensions first and this is what they are doing.
See what happened in Harvey when they tried to cut strings.
No, this state is going down. The next fatassed Dem governor is running on raising taxes "on the rich" and employers are running away from this state.
There is no way out.
In reply to Illinois is in the catbird… by Okienomics
What do you mean? People will leave and that will mean only two types of people will remain in the state: the poor and the rich government apparatchiks that benefit.
In reply to You're dreaming. This idea… by BandGap
Just a series of diminishing returns.
Illinoink isn't a catbird in any seat, it's the canary in the coal mine.
In reply to What do you mean? People… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yeah, I know. But killing the middle class and small businesses isn't smart, in the long run.
In reply to Just a series of diminishing… by BandGap
They 'may' be the canary, but California has been bankrupt for what?... two decades or more?
They have quietly been getting free truckloads of wealth from the rest of us to stave of a public bankruptcy; remember Gov. Arnold having to hand out IOU's to state employees?
Can't let that first domino fall...
In reply to Yeah, I know. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Just following the lead of the government.
Instead of addressing what he would do financially if he is elected governor of IL, JB the Hutt would rather focus on getting the picaninnies free breakfasts at school.
In reply to Just following the lead of… by Joebloinvestor
You had me at "picaninnies". Only heard that term from Rhodesians and mointain men.
In reply to Instead of addressing what… by Juggernaut x2
why anyone in their right mind buy these bonds. You'd think asset managers know better, unless they get marching orders from right minded bosses.
Who cares? Bond flunkies got to eat too. Say you are working placing paper. You use Illinois to fluff up your return. Heck I bet Calpers and other .gov pensions funds are buying this swill. ( pension funds buying high yield muni funds to pay unfunded pensions)
In reply to why anyone in their right… by Cluster_Frak
lol Calpers. I had a job interview with them once, lol. What a bunch of tossers.
In reply to Who cares? Bond flunkies got… by Offthebeach
Sure as long as they are paying at least 2% why not, there cant be any risk back by full faith and credit.
Anyone here old enough to remember the WHOOPS (WPPSS) bonds?
In reply to Sure as long as they are… by gatorengineer
That made me laugh. Thanks.
In reply to Anyone here old enough to… by Snout the First
STORY OF THE USA!!!!!
Story of almost every country in the world.
In reply to STORY OF THE USA!!!!! by kurwamac
Is what we do for SS and Medicare as well...there is NO other solution.
How about making the pensioners pay something monthly, like Medicare recipients who paid into Medicare all of their working lives paying hundreds per month in premiums after they turn 65? It helps sustain a system, which, in terms of pensions, is very unique to .gov employees. Most people have nothing but SS after a lifetime of work. Given the nature of the crony-parent job network, most .gov employees have two SS checks per household, plus multiple streams of retirement income from their family-friendly jobs for a dual-earner household. During their working lives, most also enjoyed womb-based privileges, like months of preggie leave, and .gov hoisted up their paychecks further when they had kids under 18 via non-refundable child tax credits in the thousands, while others struggled to pay rent that absorbed more than half of their monthly income with none of that extra stuff from .gov.
In reply to Is what we do for SS and… by NEOSERF
On average, government pensioners set aside about 8% of what they will actually collect over the duration of their retirement.
In reply to How about making the… by Endgame Napoleon
I was in the IMRF, the only solvent (so far) public pension system in the state of Illinois. I also taught at a state university for 10 years, and took the self-managed plan from the State University Retirement System. The IMRF is the only pension fund that has successfully (so far) kept the state government from raiding them. My gamble with the self-managed plan from SURS was that if I managed to stick around long enough to get vested, the state, by federal law, was required to pay their matching funds into my account. The scam has long been for the peons to put in their 8% and then the state doesn't pay the matching funds. Along with the state borrowing money from the funds to fuel current expenditures. So, I don't get a pension from the state, I get one from the IMRF, and the other one from TIAA-CREF. So far, so good. Most of my friends are depending on their state pensions, and they will have a rude awakening when they run out of money.
In reply to On average, government… by Juggernaut x2
Duplicate
World has attempted to pump up credit/economic activity & has failed. Global liquidity is rapidly shrinking — and that is a major problem — usually brings a crisis of some sort
Liquidity in fractional reserve lending cant by definition be an issue, I can loan you liquidity and create money. At some point solvency becomes one...... I have a feeling we are still likely a few years out from that point. Not to say there wont be a few bumps in the road.....
Anyone want to be a new ATH tomorrow versus a 0.5% correction?
In reply to World has attempted to pump… by davatankool
Simple solution to the money issue. Take out a Million dollar life insurance policy on every black male 15-23 in the 10 highest risk Chicongo neighborhoods.... Life insurance cant discriminate based on color or residence so, this should be good for a few hundred mill of profit a year.
Your idea is dumb. You can't take out a life insurance policy on someone you are not closely related to.
In reply to Simple solution to the money… by gatorengineer
what do you mean, the state of Illinois pays for their food and puts a roof over their head. They should be close enough to take out a life insurance policy...LOLZ...
In reply to Your idea is dumb. You can't… by Pollygotacracker
Oh well, most of the people in Illinois have fuckedup delusional thinking, it is no surprise Illinois does screwy things and has out of control budgets. They're probably holding out for the Super-Friends to save them. "Wonder Twin powers activate, form of an actual state budget."
FUCK Illinois. You get the government you vote for.
The Exodus from Illinois: Causes and Concerns
https://youtu.be/mmS4zu0ctBE
As usual the white conservative on the panel is only one with a clue. The two Democrat dindus drone on about "we need more dem solutions and dem programs"
I left this sh** hole 6 years ago and retired to the tropics. Every time I read stories like this I smile because I no longer have to pay taxes to these clowns in Illinois.
End public sector collective bargaining!
Career politicians and bureaucrats are threat to democracy.
-Recall legislation for politicians to remove the worst of the worst.
-Term limits of 2 for politicians at any one level of government and contract limits of 8 years for bureaucrats at any one level of government. If the legislators know they will spend the majority of their working lives in the private sector they will not be passing legislation that strictly benefits the public sector.
-Balanced budget laws that require referendums to repeal. The people should decide if we go into debt.
Grassroot party members need to demand change.
+1000
In reply to End public sector collective… by abgary1
why don't they set up a #gofundmeouttadebtillinois account and see how many people give a flying fuck about their liberal shit? i'm sure the clintonites, obamies, soroso's, pelosis, and emmanuels will chip in some of OTHER PEOPLES MONEY to keep the scheme going a little longer. fuck 'em all! wall the fucker off..................
After the UAW and incompetent management collaborated to bankrupt GM, instead of a liquidation according to law, the obomination regime confiscated the capital of bond investors and used it to buy the votes of the UAW - and the courts rubber-stamped it.
That was a good template for how the debt bomb will be defused in Illinois:
The state will reach a budget & debt crisis point, then the legislature will increase all kinds of taxes, AND most important, they will start the confiscation of assets, eg bank & brokerage accounts above a specified value, 2nd homes, 2nd cars, and everything else that the coercive collectivists decide is "too much for one person or family to own in our time of collective need" - and the courts will rubber-stamp it.
It's only fair.
In reply to After the UAW and… by InnVestuhrr
Selling bonds to pay off existing bondholder's interest payments. I think this has been tried somewhere before.