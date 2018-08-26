Italy Lets Vatican Take Stranded Migrants, Salvini Under Investigation For 'Kidnapping And Illegal Arrest' 

Italy on Sunday allowed all 150 migrants from a NGO rescue ship to disembark after docking for five days at a Sicilian port - ending a standoff between Rome's populist coalition government and European Union partners, reports Reuters.
The migrants, mainly from Eritrea, had been stranded in the port of Catania since Monday because the government refused to let them off the boat until other EU states agreed to take some of them in.
Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Albania had offered to accept 20 of the migrants and Ireland 20-25, while the rest would be housed by Italy’s Catholic Church “at zero cost” to the Italian taxpayer. -Reuters
"The church has opened its heart and opened its wallet," said Salvini at a Saturday evening rally in the Northern Italian town of Pinzolo.
Salivini - who has spearheaded Italy's crackdown on illegal immigration beginning in June, also announced that he is currently under investigation by a Sicilian prosecutor for "abuse of office, kidnapping and illegal arrest."
“Being investigated for defending the rights of Italians is a disgrace,” he said.
The United Nations called for "reason from all sides" on Saturday following a meeting of envoys from 10 European Union member states, after the Friday meeting failed to break the deadlock.
“Frightened people who may be in need of international protection should not be caught in the maelstrom of politics,” the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement.
The agency appealed to EU member states to “urgently” offer relocation places to the rescued people, in line with an agreement at an EU summit in June, and in the meantime, urged Italy to allow “the immediate disembarkation of those on board.”
Rome had refused to back down, despite criticism from rights groups and the opposition, with Salvini saying he considered the attacks he received to be a “badge of honor.” -Reuters
At the end of the day, Albania, Ireland and the Catholic Church agreed to take the migrants, while Italy's Foreign Ministry called Albania's offer "a signal of great solidarity and friendship that Italy greatly appreciates."
On Friday - before Saturday's breakthrough, Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte attacked the EU over Facebook for its lack of support in taking the migrants, stating that Italy may refuse to back the bloc's long-term budget currently under discussion. He called Friday's meeting in Brussels a "defeat for Europe," and "a clear violation of the spirit of solidarity."
Before the breakthrough late on Saturday, thirteen migrants - seven women and six men - were ordered off the boat by doctors after a check-up carried out at around midday.
They finally left the boat one-by-one some six hours later, stepping down a flight of steps to touch dry land for the first time since leaving Libya at least 10 days ago. The 13 were taken by ambulance to Catania’s Garibaldi hospital.
Italian media reported that among them there were three cases of suspected tuberculosis and two of suspected pneumonia. Medical officials on the spot did not confirm this. -Reuters
The remaining 137 migrants were allowed to disembark early Sunday, after which they were to be taken to a reception center in the Sicilian city of Messina. From there, they will be "distributed to the Church dioceses as well as Ireland and Albania," according to Reuters.
27 unaccompanied minors and 13 people who needed medical treatment were allowed to leave the boat earlier this week. While docked for five days at Catania, the group of mostly young men on the NGO ship sheltered under a large green tarp that covered about half the deck.
About 200 left-wing protesters showed up at the port waving flags on Saturday, calling for the release of the migrants. The group later skirmished with police. In Rome, meanwhile, prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio interviewed several officials within the Interior Ministry as part of his criminal investigation over the treatment of migrants held against their will.
At that time, the investigation was said to be against “unknown persons”, but Salvini said he was responsible for his ministry’s actions, challenging the prosecutor to arrest him.
The 5-Star Movement, the League’s coalition partner, has so far backed Salvini’s hard line, and its Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli, who is responsible for the country’s ports, on Saturday renewed the government’s attacks on the EU. -Reuters
“Nobody can give lessons to Italy on its humanitarian efforts”, he said. “The government is only asking the EU give some sense to its own existence.”
Comments
The butchering of the English language in this article tells me it was written by a goon.
Why are border guards dressed in full Hazmat Suites ???
In reply to The butchering of the… by NidStyles
Ebola, feces, chronic public masturbation and ass-rapey diseases is my guess.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
The vatican wants to help young boys, lol
In reply to Ebola, feces, chronic public… by Ms No
This is seriously questionable activity.
The interior EU countries are all fine with forcing coastal states to take migrants, it's very unbalanced and stronger EU members like to impose their will on the others.
I would think that Mr. Soros ought to take a few hundred thousand of these people and pay for their well being, and let them live in his palatial homes.
In reply to We want to help young boys,… by Richard Chesler
In reply to This is seriously… by glenlloyd
How many dicks do you have to suck off to make that kind of money ?
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by liliroy49
The Italian military should be sinking those boats.
In reply to How many dicks do you have… by SumTingWongJr
Release them on the Vatican grounds in the morning and the alt left, soros funded Pope then releases them later that night into the surrounding neighborhoods to rape and pillage.
wtf?!
Turn these soros-funded NGO ships back home, to Africa.
In reply to The Italian military should… by JimmyJones
US taxpayers also fund these NGO's with organizations like USAID.
https://www.usaid.gov/partnership-opportunities/ngo
In reply to Release them on the Vatican… by Handful of Dust
Looks like they will be sent to dioceses all around Europe and will then be set loose. So the Catholic Church will become a giant trafficking network under the guise of humanitarianism.
If any of them do end up in the Vatican, you can be sure that they are a carefully selected bunch who will be given the job of destroying the Vatican while allowing the Illuminati to loot the archives.
You can also be sure all of this will happen with the Pope's blessing.
In reply to Release them on the Vatican… by Handful of Dust
The Vatican like much of the world is being run by Islam. DUH......
In reply to Release them on the Vatican… by Handful of Dust
All they need to do is declare them Pirate Vessels and let them have it!
In reply to The Italian military should… by JimmyJones
when are you tyler going to start blocking this shit
In reply to I get paid over $90 per… by liliroy49
How many UN members have near-zero non-slave immigrants, yet they chime in, asserting the need to remain calm? How many countries are so much less diverse than Europe and, in fact, almost totally homogeneous? What about them doing their share? Why don’t they? Racism?
In reply to This is seriously… by glenlloyd
And their brothers in Saudi Arabia took in ZERO refugees.
Qatar = zero
Dubai = zero
In reply to How many UN members have… by Endgame Napoleon
muslim filth don't even want more of their kind.
In reply to And their brothers in Saudi… by Handful of Dust
How many has Israel taken in?
In reply to And their brothers in Saudi… by Handful of Dust
Hasn’t this been the plan the whole time. With the holidays just around the corner, who doesn’t love a slice of dark meat
In reply to We want to help young boys,… by Richard Chesler
.
In reply to Ebola, feces, chronic public… by Ms No
☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣
☣☣☣May cause inheritable genetic damage☣☣☣
☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
ebola?
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
When dealing with muslim filth, hazmat suits a requisite.
In reply to f by BaBaBouy
lol. The first sentence reads like a hungover Yoda.
But the Vatican... shit man. Give em all sainthood and make the dindus the patron saints of all our cities.
In reply to The butchering of the… by NidStyles
g
A buck says the Vatican releases them back into the Italian population in due course. This is just a scam by the Vatican.
And they try to bring shame to Salvini for being a patriot. One voice of reason in the sea of madness, and it's shat on. Fvcking insanity.
In reply to A buck says the Vatican… by chubbar
I will bet you Salvini's popularity will go up after this. The Vatican not so much.
In reply to And they try to bring shame… by Skateboarder
Even countries like Italy and Spain are devaticanized in an incredible speed.
Last fools to cheer the pope are the cultural marxists. Unfortunately they usually don't even believe in God. Or pay the tithe.
In reply to I will bet you Salvini's… by dark fiber
When they just take in a few, it does not compare to what countries, like the US, are faced with: taking in umpteen million and letting them undercut non-welfare-eligible citizens in the labor market.
In reply to A buck says the Vatican… by chubbar
"Italian media reported that among them there were three cases of suspected tuberculosis and two of suspected pneumonia."
And this is how the Ebola virus travels to Europe.
And Chagas to the US.
"A dangerous parasitic illness spread by bugs that bite people's faces at night is spreading in the US, doctors warn"
https://www.businessinsider.com/chagas-disease-spreading-and-causing-he…
In reply to "Italian media reported that… by serotonindumptruck
but but but MSM says its parents fault for not forcing immunization shots on their children. Saying invaders bring disease is raycist...look a squirrel.
In reply to "Italian media reported that… by serotonindumptruck
20 to the thousands that will come after this. They are only promoting illegals to come in. Sending them a message.
What do they mean by "take"?
Young black men are always in demand in Vatican city.
boom!
In reply to What do they mean by "take"?… by SmittyinLA
Fuck the Church.
"Macho" men in latin states are macho with single women in name only.
The men in these Latino states need to develop some "macho" and blow up those NGO ships, and the politicians letting them in, what a bunch of cuck-pussies.
+1.
Your big swinging dick don't mean shit if you can't protect your countrywomen from being raped by invaders.
In reply to "Macho" men in latin states… by SmittyinLA
Boys in mens bodies
In reply to +1. Your big swinging dick… by Skateboarder
Italy needs a Vatican property tax to pay for Vatican refugee policy, grab 'em in the pussy.
"Italy Lets Vatican Take Stranded Migrants"
Fresh meat.
it's more like the vatican telling the italtian government what to do
In reply to "Italy Lets Vatican Take… by HoPewGassed
I'm sure all the Italians who normally use that hospital will really appreciate having likely antibiotic resistant tuberculosis introduced into the environment. The entire ship should have been forced to return to Libya. These mud people, mostly young men have no value to Europe. When the first case of Ebola appears it will be interesting to see the reaction of the government.
How many future crimes and heartache for Italian citizens just got off that boat? Most will be on public assistance their entire lives and they will breed and create more of the same. The last thing bankrupt Italy needs.
Vatican has new boys to fuck up the ass.
In reply to How many future crimes and… by Teeter
The UNHCR should butt out of things that are not its business. Migrants are not the same as refugees.
All refugees are not real, either. Merkel sent some home on a paid vacation. If they were scared to go home due to political persecution, they would not have taken advantage of the free trip.
In reply to The UNHCR should butt out of… by The Terrible Sweal
"About 200 left-wing protesters showed up at the port waving flags on Saturday, calling for the release of the migrants."
Great! How about telling the protesters take them in!! Same with the stupid fuckers in the US protesting immigrants being detained. Fucking take them in, let them sleep in your house with your family! See? Wasn't that easy?
And the filthy fucking kikes continue with their multiculturalization of Europe.