Italy Lets Vatican Take Stranded Migrants, Salvini Under Investigation For 'Kidnapping And Illegal Arrest' 

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/26/2018 - 13:30

Italy on Sunday allowed all 150 migrants from a NGO rescue ship to disembark after docking for five days at a Sicilian port - ending a standoff between Rome's populist coalition government and European Union partners, reports Reuters

The migrants, mainly from Eritrea, had been stranded in the port of Catania since Monday because the government refused to let them off the boat until other EU states agreed to take some of them in.

Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Albania had offered to accept 20 of the migrants and Ireland 20-25, while the rest would be housed by Italy’s Catholic Church “at zero cost” to the Italian taxpayer. -Reuters

"The church has opened its heart and opened its wallet," said Salvini at a Saturday evening rally in the Northern Italian town of Pinzolo. 

Salivini - who has spearheaded Italy's crackdown on illegal immigration beginning in June, also announced that he is currently under investigation by a Sicilian prosecutor for "abuse of office, kidnapping and illegal arrest." 

“Being investigated for defending the rights of Italians is a disgrace,” he said.

The United Nations called for "reason from all sides" on Saturday following a meeting of envoys from 10 European Union member states, after the Friday meeting failed to break the deadlock. 

“Frightened people who may be in need of international protection should not be caught in the maelstrom of politics,” the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said in a statement. 

The agency appealed to EU member states to “urgently” offer relocation places to the rescued people, in line with an agreement at an EU summit in June, and in the meantime, urged Italy to allow “the immediate disembarkation of those on board.”

Rome had refused to back down, despite criticism from rights groups and the opposition, with Salvini saying he considered the attacks he received to be a “badge of honor.” -Reuters

At the end of the day, Albania, Ireland and the Catholic Church agreed to take the migrants, while Italy's Foreign Ministry called Albania's offer "a signal of great solidarity and friendship that Italy greatly appreciates." 

On Friday - before Saturday's breakthrough, Italian Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte attacked the EU over Facebook for its lack of support in taking the migrants, stating that Italy may refuse to back the bloc's long-term budget currently under discussion. He called Friday's meeting in Brussels a "defeat for Europe," and "a clear violation of the spirit of solidarity." 

Before the breakthrough late on Saturday, thirteen migrants - seven women and six men - were ordered off the boat by doctors after a check-up carried out at around midday.

They finally left the boat one-by-one some six hours later, stepping down a flight of steps to touch dry land for the first time since leaving Libya at least 10 days ago. The 13 were taken by ambulance to Catania’s Garibaldi hospital.

Italian media reported that among them there were three cases of suspected tuberculosis and two of suspected pneumonia. Medical officials on the spot did not confirm this. -Reuters

The remaining 137 migrants were allowed to disembark early Sunday, after which they were to be taken to a reception center in the Sicilian city of Messina. From there, they will be "distributed to the Church dioceses as well as Ireland and Albania," according to Reuters

27 unaccompanied minors and 13 people who needed medical treatment were allowed to leave the boat earlier this week. While docked for five days at Catania, the group of mostly young men on the NGO ship sheltered under a large green tarp that covered about half the deck. 

About 200 left-wing protesters showed up at the port waving flags on Saturday, calling for the release of the migrants. The group later skirmished with police. In Rome, meanwhile, prosecutor Luigi Patronaggio interviewed several officials within the Interior Ministry as part of his criminal investigation over the treatment of migrants held against their will. 

At that time, the investigation was said to be against “unknown persons”, but Salvini said he was responsible for his ministry’s actions, challenging the prosecutor to arrest him.

The 5-Star Movement, the League’s coalition partner, has so far backed Salvini’s hard line, and its Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli, who is responsible for the country’s ports, on Saturday renewed the government’s attacks on the EU. -Reuters

“Nobody can give lessons to Italy on its humanitarian efforts”, he said. “The government is only asking the EU give some sense to its own existence.”

Tags
Social Issues
Politics
Social Media & Networking
General Education Services

Comments

Vote up!
 17
Vote down!
 1
glenlloyd Richard Chesler Sun, 08/26/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

This is seriously questionable activity.

The interior EU countries are all fine with forcing coastal states to take migrants, it's very unbalanced and stronger EU members like to impose their will on the others.

I would think that Mr. Soros ought to take a few hundred thousand of these people and pay for their well being, and let them live in his palatial homes.

 

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
New World Chaos Handful of Dust Sun, 08/26/2018 - 14:21 Permalink

Looks like they will be sent to dioceses all around Europe and will then be set loose.  So the Catholic Church will become a giant trafficking network under the guise of humanitarianism. 

If any of them do end up in the Vatican, you can be sure that they are a carefully selected bunch who will be given the job of destroying the Vatican while allowing the Illuminati to loot the archives.

You can also be sure all of this will happen with the Pope's blessing.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
css1971 BaBaBouy Sun, 08/26/2018 - 14:00 Permalink

☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣

☣☣☣May cause inheritable genetic damage☣☣☣

☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣☣

Vote up!
 10
Vote down!
 0
SmittyinLA Sun, 08/26/2018 - 13:44 Permalink

"Macho" men in latin states are macho with single women in name only.

The men in these Latino states need to develop some "macho" and blow up those NGO ships, and the politicians letting them in, what a bunch of cuck-pussies.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
John_Coltrane Sun, 08/26/2018 - 13:51 Permalink

I'm sure all the Italians who normally use that hospital will really appreciate having likely antibiotic resistant tuberculosis introduced into the environment.  The entire ship should have been forced to return to Libya.  These mud people, mostly young men have no value to Europe.  When the first case of Ebola appears it will be interesting to see the reaction of the government.

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
Teeter Sun, 08/26/2018 - 13:54 Permalink

How many future crimes and heartache for Italian citizens just got off that boat? Most will be on public assistance their entire lives and they will breed and create more of the same. The last thing bankrupt Italy needs. 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
CosmoJoe Sun, 08/26/2018 - 13:55 Permalink

"About 200 left-wing protesters showed up at the port waving flags on Saturday, calling for the release of the migrants."

Great!  How about telling the protesters take them in!!  Same with the stupid fuckers in the US protesting immigrants being detained.  Fucking take them in, let them sleep in your house with your family!  See?  Wasn't that easy?