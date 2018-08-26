More Evidence The Economy Is Deteriorating

Authored by Dave Kranzler via Investment Research Dynamics,
“Financial-market and economic prospects remain far shy of the hype and headlines, amidst tanking consumer optimism and negative revisions to recent reporting.” – John Williams, Shadowstats.com
The economy may seem like it’s doing well if you are part of the upper 10% demographic. Though, in reality, for most of the upper 10%, doing “well” has been a function of having easy access to credit. NASA Federal Credit Union is offering 0% down, 0% mortgage insurance for mortgages up to $2.5 million.
Someone I know suggested the tax cut stimulus had run its course. But the narrative that the tax cuts would stimulate economic activity was pure propaganda. The tax cuts stimulated $1 trillion in expected share buybacks and put more money in the pockets of corporate insiders and billionaires. The average middle class household spent its tax cut money on more expensive gasoline and food. Since the tax cut took effect, auto sales and home sales have declined. Retail sales have been mixed. However, it’s difficult to distinguish between statistical manipulation and inflation. I would argue that, net of real inflation and Census Bureau statistical games, real retail sales have been declining.
As an example, last week Black Box Intelligence released July restaurant sales. While comparable store sales were up 0.54% over July 2017, comparable restaurant traffic was down 1.8%. On a rolling three months, comp sales are up 0.46% but comparable traffic is down nearly 2%. With traffic declining, especially a faster rate relative to the small increase in sales, it means the sales “growth” is entirely a function of price inflation. If Black Box Intelligence could control it’s data for price increases, it would show that there is no question that real sales are declining. I have been loathe to recommend shorting restaurant stocks because, for some reason, the hedge funds love them.
On Wednesday last week, the Government reported July retail sales, which were “up” 0.5% vs June. However, June’s 0.5% “gain” was revised sharply lower to 0.2%. Revising the previous month lower to make the headline number for the reported month appear higher is a mathematical gimmick that the Government uses frequently. As an example of the questionable quality of the retail sales report, the Government reports that sales at motor-vehicle and parts dealers rose 0.2% from June to July. But the auto industry itself reported a 4% decline in sales from June to July. I’ll leave it up to you to decide which report is more reliable…
Housing starts for July, reported last Thursday, showed an 8% decline from June’s number. June’s number was revised lower from the original number reported. No surprise there, at least for me. The report missed the Wall Street brain trust’s expectations by a wide margin for the second month in row. The downward revision to June makes the report even worse. Additionally, housing starts are now down year-over-year for the second month in a row.
This report followed last Wednesday’s mortgage applications report which showed a decline in purchase applications for the 5th week in a row. The housing starts number continues to throw cold water on the “low inventory” narrative. While there still may some areas of housing market strength in the $500,000 and below price bucket, the mortgage purchase applications data has been mostly negative since April, which reflects deteriorating home sales. This reality is “magnified” by the fact that home sales have declining during what should be the strongest seasonal period of the year for home sales.
Lending Tree, Zillow Group and Redfin are “derivatives” of housing market activity. They reflect web searches, foot traffic and sales associated with mortgages and home sales. Lending Tree stock is down nearly 42% late January. Zillow stock is down 26% since mid-June. Redfin is down 39.5% since the beginning of the year, including an 18.5% plunge two weeks ago. unequivocally, these three stocks reflect the popping of the housing bubble. The Short Seller Journalrecommended shorting all three of these stocks before their big declines.
Normally I’m hesitant to discuss the regional Fed economic surveys because they are skewed by their expectations/outlook (hope/sentiment) components. However, the Philly Fed survey for August was notable because it reinforced my view that the economy and the “hope” for a better economy is fading quickly. The overall index crashed to 11.9 from 25.7 in July. This is lower than just before the Trump election, when “hope” soared. Wall Street was expecting a 22.5 reading on the index. The new orders, work week and employment components plunged. Shipments dropped, inventories rose and prices paid fell. This report reflects the view that economy is much weaker than is conveyed by the political propaganda coming form DC.
I don’t know what it will take to cause a plunge in the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq but, as we’ve seen with homebuilder stocks, there’s a lot of opportunity to make money on economic reality in the lesser-followed sectors of the stock market.
The business cycle is over.
Since June 2009, the economy has been in the expansion phase. That's nine years. Historically, expansion phases last five years or so. As a result, many people are warning that a recession is just around the corner.
But there hasn't been any inflation. That’s a typical warning sign that expansion is reaching its peak. Instead of inflation, there are asset bubbles. In 2015, it was in the U.S. dollar. The weak demand for the euro contributed to a strong dollar. There was an asset bubble in housing prices right before the 2008 recession. Sometimes the irrational exuberance of a peak takes place in asset prices without generating overall inflation.
A Trumpian Disaster
all hopeful signs of the middle class have been lost
.....
.....
.....
And that ^ folks, is what a brain fart for a bot looks like
The economy is not gonna get better
no matter what anyone says.
Americans need to wake up and realize
the country is under a DARK cloud.
Stack, and stack some more.
In reply to The economy is not gonna… by loop
Funny cause package sizes get smaller and yet in the new economy that is not inflationary. Also if something like housing a pretty essential thing undergoes a bubble and folks pay more than twice for a home than its worth that does not have the same effect as inflation on their wallets?
It's terribly slow and grinding us eternally
"The economy may seem like it’s doing well if you are part of the upper 10% demographic"
Does anyone really think they give a flying shit about the other 90%? They're IRRELEVANT, financially speaking.
“I don’t know what it will take to cause a plunge in the DOW”...
nothing.
nothing will cause a drop, all the lemmings will be too busy taking selfis as ICBMs streak across the sky.
OMG, that would be such an epic background! So many likes!
So outdated. Still fighting the last war. The new war is in space with active Hunter-killer satellites. Why ruin the planet when you can ruin a country, like the US, by taking out a few critical satellites. Buh-bye to the Internet, GPS, cell service, and MSM. Poof! It's one and all the dirty work was done in space.
Canine excrement
Still bleating for attention
Refusing to learn
We can make socialism work this time!!!
You're retarded but amazingly there are a bunch of people on this thread parroting this post. Shills out in full force goys
I think the bankers caused it. Thank fucking GOD John mcshitstain died
Paul Krugman..is that you?
there hasn't been any inflation? Are you mental or just trolling? I guess you haven't bought any food in US supermarket or paid any medical bills and ANY ills for that matter.
Inflation has been under reported for decades pal.
In reply to The business cycle is over. by Justin Case
Yea but the S&P is going to rally this week
The Fed is already revving up their printers to bail out some rich people and watch the plebs eat dirt.
plebs are not a force against the corporatocracy like they were 25 yrs. ago. They have been neutered and stuck in low wage brackets while the CEO labor's pay ratio's hit all time highs of 647:1. It's never been better for them in all of murica's history, while plebs are stuck at 1999 wage levels. They sustained their living standards by going into debt. The low interest rates made available by the FED has prevented protests.
Holy Crap. You nailed it. No sarc. " plebs are not a force against the corporatocracy like they were 25 yrs. ago. "
- destruction of Blue Collar Work Force and others in White Collar work... there are fewer bad asses in the work force, less ethics, less motivation, less logic or cognitive analysis
The plebs may be at 1999 income levels, but adjusted for inflation and disposable income, the middle class in America is at 1967 levels. That's 50+ years of backsliding.
This connection between unions and inequality is not just aspirational, as new research published as a working paper for the National Bureau of Economic Research shows. Economists Henry Farber, Daniel Herbst, Ilyana Kuziemko, and Suresh Naidu have compiled survey data from a variety of historical sources to expand on what we knew previously about rising and declining union density over the 20th century.
The inverted U of union density (from its slow rise from 1937 to its peak to its drop is matched by its inverse in economic inequality as measured by the top 10 percent and top 1 percent shares of family income over time from 1920–2016. The correlation between unions and economic inequality is undeniable.
The recent teachers’ strikes are emblematic of the modern labor movement. Teachers are by and large an educated workforce. However, even these highly educated workers are now also facing the pressure of wage stagnation and economic insecurity. Likewise, teachers are predominately women, and women face an even greater wage gap at higher levels of education. Unions have helped women close the gender wage gap, but their declining power limits their ability to do so. (The same is true for black Americans, who face greater wage gaps at higher levels of education, and for whom unions have been crucial in closing racial wage gaps.)
Greater education and the need for more workers to receive it are not adequate explanations of inequality. The decline in union density is. Providing opportunity to American families will require a robust labor movement that balances corporate power and pushes back against the wage stagnation affecting most workers.
Teachers are brainwashed, commie, low IQ fucks. Especially female teachers. Most of them are hot for teenage dick
Outside government employment (teachers) unions are finished. Are you teaching "Antique Economics" some place? Unions will no longer order force wage levels higher in real terms without 30% staff cuts maybe more. Most of the teachers are worthless custodians teaching nothing of value and most should be replaced by Teacherless Education (TE) through such as the Khan Academy and similar.
A raise might be arranged for the remaining 50% of teachers providing they can PROVE competency by harsh qualifying examinations.
Automation puts human employees into oversupply especially with an expanding population. US population increase 2.5 maybe 3.0m per year depending on black market migration.
Not possible to increase wages in real terms without slashing staffing levels and sharply boosting quality productivity, high value added products.
One obvious sign that the economy is not doing well is that when granted a huge tax break, corporations spend it to buy back their own stock, reducing the supply to artificially boost valuations and chisel earnings-per-share compensation clauses for Executives.
If the economy were doing well, more of those companies would be spending the money on capital investments to meet more demand, or investing in their employees to keep good ones in place to meet demand.
But demand is flat and slowly declining.
If the major stock indices were not manipulated, and hadn't been for the past 10 years (actually more like 20, but who's counting), we would see declines. But now, we might actually see moar all-time-highs while the economy collapses.
Life has never been fatter for the top 10%. The second 10% has done OK (I'm in that bracket), as long as we've taken care to position ourselves so increases for the 10% play in our favor as well.
The bottom 80%? You're all on your own, and your outlook gets worse every day. The Elites don't even know you exist, and when you do intrude on their consciousness, they don't like it one bit.
Yes they're doing buybacks but many, many companies spent it on capex. Demand is flat? Has ZH gone full retard or something? Did you see Target and Walmart's earnings? They CRUSHED it - that is a huge sign the economy is soaring. Who ever thought retail would be up? All time highs while the economy collapsed? You should be banned from posting here you have no idea what you're talking about.
Shifting spending to walmart is not a sign of a soaring economy. It means people no longer spending on anything but the basics, and even then they are shifting that spending to bare bones cheap shit. Put on your thinking cap for even 1 millisecond you would realize this.
What? People are going to only walmart for basic things? Retail and consumer confidence are up, how is that not a sign of a soaring economy. Remember, retail is physical locations which are supposed to be obsolete at this point. Maybe put your thinking cap on? Shill
My large CONglemerate gave NO ONE a bonus or a raise this year. Also, my OPCO has gotten rid of 20+ people in engineering product dev etc. we can’t sell anything to anybody. Our stock price is UP. Don’t be stupid.
The company I worked for did one better. They advertised about the huge bonuses given out but the reality was, the bonuses decreased.
That's one company, not every company reflects your shitty one apparently. Don't be a shill
I have a hard time believing WMT and TGT's BS - both of whom are getting chunks taken out of them by AMZN and Aldi. 1/2 of WMT's grocery revenues come from welfare(i.e. US taxpayers) FFS
I will tell you, we make about 175K between us, we rarely use Amazon now because WALMART will ship all there in store good for free here. Big time and cost savings. We also use Cosco's for some things. We dont go way out of our way to save money, but Walmart is the real deal for coffee, papertowels, windex, Dish, Laundry, women products, soaps, etc...
Just my info...
If the economy is soaring, why is personal debt increasing? Why are people not using cash instead of going further into debt? Why are foreclosures soaring? Why are credit card and car loans at such a high level of delinquencies?
Because any increases in the economy are going straight to the top 5%, not to the Joe Average. This is a formula for social unrest and makes people more likely to vote for a socialist candidate.
All USD in circulation are created through debt. You might think of government borrowing, business borrowing, and personal borrowing. For the economy to expand by 3% in real terms with 2% monetary inflation the total amount of debt across the system must increase every year.
If individuals borrow less the USG will borrow more or business will borrow more for new technology or other investments.
The decision to increase your own debt in the USA is yours. People *may* cut their living standards and invest more or borrow more and risk bankruptcy.
There is no 'cash' so when personal debt is paid down more money will be borrowed elsewhere.
If they amount of debt declines interest rates would soar as less money is available with every passing moment. This would cause a deflationary depression.
In China where you live I recall Government directed enterprises borrow floods of new Yuan into existence. Personal savings if deposited in China are loans to the depositary institution re-loaned in effect to the giant Chinese corporations.
Uh source? Foreclosures soaring? Source? Credit card and car loan delinquencies at a high level, source? What are you talking about the top 5% only benefiting from this economy. Are they the only ones spending money? How could every metric be up if only the top 5% are spending money. "any increases in the economy go straight to the 5%" what are you a Dem shill?
Did you mean KPAX ? I have been there you know... Great Planet !
And XEP is correct, when walmart increases earnings, others decrease, it means people are value shopping vs Publix, pathmark, etc... They need that 20$ a week for something else. Seen it on a video too, shows when they go up, others have gone down. Walmart is diff. than Target, Target has spent money on tech in the dist. centers. Paying off using German Fulfillment Machinery, it is the best, use it, cranes, programming, etc.
Walmart isn't cheaper than everyone...why would they go to Walmart instead of Amazon? Amazon is more convenient. Why is consumer and small business confidence at all time highs? Becacuse the economy is in the shitter? By the way, what does Target spending on tech have anything to do with it? Jet.com had some of the best returns Walmart has ever seen, you don't know what you're talking about
Interesting... I am not interested in retail but WMT looks okay- dividend is a bit weak. have to check for buy backs there though YOY appreciation seems solid...
Whenever someone moans about buybacks discount that- reads like an agent of influence. If the Board of Directors feel their company is undervalued they SHOULD buy the stock back to reward shareholders. Why leave it in the floor for a takeover.
There are many low priced value stocks people can buy OR they can throw their money over tables in restaurants and casinos. "The People" whoever they are prefer booze, dope, restaurants, travel, and trivial consumption so they own no equities but this is a personal choice. If you throw your money away what other outcome can be expected.
SAVE and INVEST - curtail empty consumption- create a surplus by cutting living standards.
Yeah there's a fuckton of shills on this thread for some reason crying about "only the rich benefited" literally a Dem talking point that is completely false.
corporations spend it to buy back their own stock
This also helps raise PE ratios to bolster their bonus packages in declining sales. The money has not been used to increase productivity and murican corporations have fallen behind other nations that reinvested profits into the business to be moar comparative in world markets. Tariffs are protectionism for lazy corporations that are just milking the profits. Now everything is China's fault, even the yuge profits and salaries of those corporations CEOs.
IBM has repurchased billions of dollars worth of shares with borrowed money. Watch when they run into financial problems, the FED will bail them out and the debt will be the tax payers burden.
GO BUY SOME STOCKS THEN. If you are *sure* IBM is underwritten by the Fed go buy the stock.
This site may have to change the name to Commie Hedge, Welfare Hedge, or SJW Hedge.
So may are sure they have it figured out correctly- that is your signal to buy in. Just checked IBM paying a 4.30% dividend and a possible $30. appreciation on the price-maybe more.
You are very clearly a Democrat cuck if you think only the top 10% of Americans are benefiting from a strong economy. Tax reform doubled the standard deduction, bringing down the taxes of 90% of America. What in the blue fuck are you talking about? Did you have Pepe Escobar advise you on this article? Btw, Atlanta Fed is predicting 4.6% GDP growth, that's bad? You are another shill loser.