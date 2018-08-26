North Korea Blasts "Double-Dealing" US After Pompeo's Canceled Trip

Sun, 08/26/2018 - 09:08

The war drums are starting to beat again.

The North Korean media lashed out at the "double-dealing" US for "hatching a criminal plot" against Pyongyang, days after Donald Trump told Secretary of State Mike Pompe to cancel his upcoming trip to North Korea. In an editorial, Rodong Sinmun, the official newspaper of the North’s ruling party, said that US units based in Okinawa, Japan were staging drills aimed at "infiltration into Pyongyang." The paper was citing an unnamed South Korean media outlet.

The US "is busy staging secret drills involving man-killing special units while having a dialogue with a smile on its face," the paper wrote, adding that Pyongyang cannot help but note “the double-dealing attitudes” of Washington.

Resorting to language last week during the peak of the tensions between the US and North Korea, the newspaper said that "such acts prove that the US is hatching a criminal plot to unleash a war against the DPRK [North Korea] and commit a crime which deserves merciless divine punishment."

The editorial, which did not mention the Pompeo visit, urged Washington to give up the “pointless military gamble” and implement the Singapore agreement, in which the leaders pledged to work towards a complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

It wasn't clear which drills the North was referring to; Okinawa is host to nearly half of the 47,000 US troops based in Japan. The troops repeatedly hold military exercises in the area.

A spokesman at the US Embassy in Seoul told Reuters that he had no information about the military exercise mentioned in the paper.

Relations between the two states have experienced ups and downs in the past year. One year ago, "dotard" Trump and the "short and fat" Kim Jong-un engaged in fierce verbal exchanges, threatening each other with “fire and fury” and "hammers of war." Later, however, relations took a U-turn, with Trump and Kim holding a summit in Singapore and the North agreeing to dismantle its nuclear testing site. After the meeting, Trump even claimed that there is no longer a nuclear threat from Pyongyang.

Relations and negotiations, however, have been all but deadlocked since U.S. President Donald Trump’s summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore in June.

Since then, Pyongyang has called for a declaration of peace as part of security guarantees designed to encourage it to abandon its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, while the Trump administration said a peace deal and other concessions will only come after more progress on denuclearisation. In part to reassure North Korea, Trump canceled or delayed joint military drills with South Korea, but smaller exercises continue.

Pompeo has pressed for tangible steps toward North Korea’s abandonment of its nuclear arsenal while Pyongyang is demanding that Washington first make concessions of its own.

This culminated last Friday, when Trump tweeted that “sufficient progress” towards denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not being made, and he blamed China for hindering the progress, due to the ongoing trade spat between Washington and Beijing. “I have asked Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not to go to North Korea, at this time,” he revealed.

Even so, Trump sent his “warmest regards and respect” to Kim, and said that Pompeo “looks forward to going to North Korea in the near future,” once the current US-China trade dispute is resolved Meanwhile, China expressed "serious concern" about Trump’s comments, which it called "irresponsible."

It is unclear if North Korea will now telegraph that it is resuming its nuclear program development, although if prior verbal spat are any indication, this may be the most likely next step.

Croesus Stan522 Sun, 08/26/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

I am really sick of hearing about Lil Kim, and this wishy-washy bullshit drama.

Every time this little creep wants to shake down the rest of the world for some taxpayer money, he comes out and makes a bunch of ludicrous, empty threats.

OUR imbecilic "leaders" say "We don't negotiate with terrorists", but then turn around and engage in this BS song and dance...

Lil Kim gets his money, and crawls back under his rock for a little while, 'until next time, America'.

Lather, rinse, repeat.

Shit, or get off the pot, people.

@Lil Kim: "When you have to shoot, Shoot; don't talk" (Tuco, The Good, The Bad, & The Ugly).

@Pompeo/USG: Send some B-2's to wipe this little asshole off the face of the Earth, already, I'm sick of hearing about him.

HopefulCynical Croesus Sun, 08/26/2018 - 09:26 Permalink

People seem to think Trump has to choose between success with China on trade or success with the NORKs on nukes. Apparently, Trump doesn't see an either/or situation. China's economy is bearing the brunt of Trump's 'trade war,' and the NORKs can't autonomously feed themselves.

 

FireBrander HopefulCynical Sun, 08/26/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

The North Koreans and China gave the war mongering McCainaBoltonaCons exactly what they demanded but didn't really want; a denuclearized, united, peaceful Korean Peninsula. 

Imagine the panic and hysteria in the White House Murder Room when it became apparent that NK really was denuclearizing.

Baron von Bud Byte Me Sun, 08/26/2018 - 12:31 Permalink

America under Trump, Hillary, or whomever is pure MIC. NK was suspicious from the get-go with Bolton and Pompeo on the team and rightly so. I'd like to get all these guys including Kim out to my AZ ranchette for an afternoon of beer and bud. Hash it out and get the straight story. We'd film and live stream. They could talk about their wealthy and unhappy childhoods and why they kill people. I wouldn't expect any personal change but Americans would quickly see the lunacy of these maniacs.

MozartIII dirty fingernails Sun, 08/26/2018 - 10:33 Permalink

More sabotage, from the deep state!!! 

 

Welcome to the grand illusion....  Rip the curtain down, the wizard is, the corporations/special interest groups. Then we have Islam, the grand wizard. Being imported daily & being taught in our school systems as the religion of peace....

Why? Who really runs the western government systems???? It not based on a last name or religious heritage, that would be major propaganda. Look at the propaganda and hate and put the puzzle together. Why does the media only show one side of an issue??? Through the fog of BS that never adds up.

There must always be war, for that is the racket that keeps the public in fear, yet enriches the oligarchy/corporations & a religion that is taking over much of the world....

FireBrander HopefulCynical Sun, 08/26/2018 - 09:37 Permalink

I'm thinking Kim's next best move is to use a Chinese/Russian supplied nerve agent to "gas his own people".

Trump will call for "regime change", then covertly support the "freedom fighter rebels" (that magically appear) to install "Freedom and Democracy" in North Korea. 

We're gonna need a name for these "rebels".... something cool/scary while still being easy to spell/pronounce/remember...ISIS was a great one... suggestions?

dexterfarmer HopefulCynical Sun, 08/26/2018 - 10:03 Permalink

Super Duper interesting theory on how China influences N. Korea, and the risky chess game being played.  The Panda is simply a tool long being used by China.   Ultimately, the hope is that countries retain their sovereignty and trade peacefully and equitably with each other.   A truly multi-polar world.    https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/24/second-time-president-trump-removes-dprk-panda-mask-to-expose-red-dragon-influence/

 

ItsAllBollocks Croesus Sun, 08/26/2018 - 10:28 Permalink

You stupid, moronic idiot! if you had the vaguest idea of the history of your beloved US and how they bombed NK (and Libya, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam etc etc etc) to oblivion, killing millions of innocent civilians...

You accuse the media of lies yet believe every one of them.

Kim built his nukes to stop the terrorist US from doing it again just as China is building defenses in the Spratley's from US AGGRESSION so fuck off and do a McCain...

No wonder the world hates Americans...

rejected tmosley Sun, 08/26/2018 - 10:04 Permalink

Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, Yugoslavia, Serbia, Afghanistan, Iraq II, Syria, Somalia, Yemen.

When was the last time any of those attacked poor innocent Murica?

Today it's Russia and China in the cross hairs. Syria is just to get things started.

They're gonna kill you mosley, along with the rest of us and you will probably die singing the national anthem.

But dead is dead baby....

 

dexterfarmer rejected Sun, 08/26/2018 - 10:25 Permalink

T Mosley and Rejected,   I'm asking that you both please look at this and provide your thoughts given your disparate views.   It seems like a practically insurmountable problem for this admin.    I don't give a damn about the US controlling everyone around the globe, but I'm not interested either in being controlled.   Our country has been hugely (and intentionally IMO) weakened through the past decades, and we were entering our final slide.  Who knows if we can find a way into a peaceful multipolar world where nations are soverign and no one tries to control anyone.   We just trade with each.  How novel.   

Anyway......read it if you would please, and you two and others, comment.   ZH's best feature are the readers' comments.   Thanks.  

Interesting theory on how China influences N. Korea. 

https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2018/08/24/second-time-president-trump-removes-dprk-panda-mask-to-expose-red-dragon-influence/