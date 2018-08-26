"The People Demand Higher Wages, Greater Equality, And They’ll Keep Voting For Change Until They Get It"

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/26/2018 - 18:40

Submitted by One River Asset Management, authored by Lindsay Politi

“The Japanese experience has given investors the incorrect impression that sustained deflation is a likely outcome when it’s instead a unique case,” I explained. We were discussing US inflation, whether it is increasing or decreasing.

Shorter-term economic and price trends are inherently volatile, so to examine inflation properly requires greater perspective.

Which had brought us to Japan.

Implicitly, Japan decided to unwind of the excessive imbalances built up in the easy-money 1980s without burning the forest. But there was a price to pay. To avoid the social disruption of large changes in existing institutions and economic structures, they had to grow poorer over many decades, succumbing to stagnation. They could make this choice because they were wealthy enough (before their great recession, Japan was earth’s wealthiest nation on a GDP per capita basis) and had the social cohesion to make it politically possible.

Few major economies have these factors. Germany is wealthy enough but not all EU countries are, and the broad EU lacks social cohesion. The US is sufficiently prosperous, but wealth inequality leaves it divided.

No large nation can reasonably make the choice that Japan made.

As a result, we see demands for change unfolding in European elections, Brexit, and with America First policies. The change transcends political personalities.

If Trump is replaced it’s unlikely to be with a moderate, but rather with a Bernie Sanders, an Ocasio-Cortez. If tariffs and nationalism don’t drive inflation higher, increased minimum wages, socialized medicine, subsidized housing, and free higher education will.

“So you ask how we’ll know if inflation is increasing or decreasing,” I said.

“But it’s no longer a question. The people are demanding higher wages, greater equality, inflation, and they’ll keep voting for change until they get it.

As a bonus, some observations from One River on cash flows and duration.

Duration

“An investment is something that generates cash flow or has the ability to generate cash flow,” the Investor explained. “Real Estate can be an investment but the house you live in is not -- it is a consumption item. Gold is not an investment – it’s a store of value. At its core, investing is only about valuing different cash flow streams. Their worth is established first by determining the precise time and size of those cash flows and then using current interest rates to calculate the present value of that stream of future payments.”

“To think about an investment’s duration, imagine a timeline with every cash flow of a bond stacked upon it,” said the Mentor. “Now think about a fulcrum under the timeline, balancing the cash flows like a seesaw. A zero-coupon bond has only one cash flow at the far right, so the fulcrum is placed beneath the maturity date, but as you add coupon payments the fulcrum must shift left to maintain equilibrium, shortening duration. Higher yields require larger coupons and produce shorter durations, lower yields mean lower coupons and longer durations.”

“Duration is how we measure interest rate sensitivity,” continued the Mentor. “Stripped to the basics, the calculation is simple. The price change of a security resulting from a change in interest rates equals its duration multiplied by the change in rates. So, if interest rates shift 1% lower, a security with a 5yr duration will rise 5% in price and a security with a 20yr duration will rise 20% in price. Neither the cash flows nor their timing will have changed but when interest rates fall, their present value rises. And naturally, the opposite is also true.”

Quantitative easing lifted the present value of all future cash flows. The longer an asset’s duration, the greater the appreciation. Equities are the longest duration assets, so they outperformed, dramatically. But goods and services are consumption items and do not have a duration. Nor do wages. During QE, their prices stagnated relative to the present value of future cashflows, spurring political change. And as these changes manifest in higher wages, goods and service prices, pushing central banks to lift rates, the present value of cash flows will decline.

Tags
Business Finance

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 0
overbet Banana Republican Sun, 08/26/2018 - 18:59 Permalink

If Trump is replaced it’s unlikely to be with a moderate, but rather with a Bernie Sanders, an Ocasio-Cortez. 

 

This would be when I stop working and producing for taxable income. Take an odd job here or there for cash and live off what I have accumulated and collect the freebies from the working saps like everyone else. I wont be striving for achievement if its penalized much more than it is now.  

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
NoDebt Juggernaut x2 Sun, 08/26/2018 - 19:14 Permalink

Trump isn't a conservative.  He's Trump.  Wouldn't have been my first choice but I voted for him, and I will again in 2020 because the Ds are going to put up a "Democratic Socialist" which ain't EVER gonna fly with me.

Like they said about Nixon running for a 4th term in the alternate universe of 'Watchen', "It's either him or the Communists."

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Skateboarder NoDebt Sun, 08/26/2018 - 19:30 Permalink

That's right. Forgot about the democracy part - I really love being able to vote for the removal of my god given rights and the plunder of my products.

My generation of 30 year-olds are mixed. Some of us see the bullshit quite clearly, and others welcome the socialism with open arms. When your own people demand plunder, there is no stopping or reversing it, and the magnitude of plunder only ever grows in the course of time.

As soon as Trump is done, we enter the next chapter of collapse. The liberals and the socialists will keep cheering until the noose comes for them, and even at the moment of death they will be too stupid to realize that the change and degradation they cheered for was their own demise.

Vote up!
 4
Vote down!
 0
MACAULAY Sun, 08/26/2018 - 18:53 Permalink

Sounds like "social cohesion" is a good thing.

Anybody know how to get that for America?

Wall? Enforce Immigration Laws?  Before it is too late?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
xrxs Sun, 08/26/2018 - 19:04 Permalink

The DNC just changed the superdelegate rules; Just the beachhead left populists/socialists needed, and it will bring them more viable candidates in the future.  ORAM is on to something.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Davidduke2000 Sun, 08/26/2018 - 19:22 Permalink

as long they still believe the same bullshit, nothing would change. they believe that the economy is running on all cylinders, they believe unemployment at its lowest levels ever, they believe the usd is worth the value, they believe the GDP is above 3%, yet we have been in a depression since 2008 and 95 million people which is 30% of the us population are not in the labor force.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Idiocracy's Not Sure Sun, 08/26/2018 - 19:24 Permalink

There's a reason for this, there's a reason education sucks, and it's the same reason it will never ever ever be fixed. It's never going to get any better. Don't look for it. Be happy with what you've got... because the owners of this country don’t want that. I'm talking about the real owners now... the real owners. The big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions. Forget the politicians. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls. They got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They got you by the balls. They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying. Lobbying to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I’ll tell you what they don’t want. They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well-informed, well-educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That’s against their interests...

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DEMIZEN Sun, 08/26/2018 - 19:46 Permalink

"The People Demand Higher Wages, Greater Equality, And They’ll Keep Voting For Change Until They Get It"

:) Seriously, what else do you expect them to do, find a quiet corner and die?

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
DaveA Sun, 08/26/2018 - 19:49 Permalink

Voters always demand equality and then aren't happy when they get it. In their minds, equality means, "tear down everyone of higher rank than myself, while preserving all the privileges that I take for granted." Would the Irish have agitated for equality if they'd known it would lead to Africans invading their neighborhoods and faggots marching in their parades?

Why did the equality revolution do OK in America but fail so badly in France? Because the English king fought back hard, forcing us to find a strong leader to defeat him. This gave George Washington the authority to declare that the Revolution had gone exactly as far as God intended and prevent any further "equalizing". No such luck in France or Russia, where any leader who tried to slow down the Revolution got run over by it.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
stubb Sun, 08/26/2018 - 20:03 Permalink

Once again, the $21 trillion elephant in the room makes all this rhetoric pointless.

What the people need to do is start paying their bills and stop living beyond their means. If they keep voting the way they have been, what they will get is no wages, high, low, or otherwise. 