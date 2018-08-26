"The People Demand Higher Wages, Greater Equality, And They’ll Keep Voting For Change Until They Get It"

Submitted by One River Asset Management, authored by Lindsay Politi

“The Japanese experience has given investors the incorrect impression that sustained deflation is a likely outcome when it’s instead a unique case,” I explained. We were discussing US inflation, whether it is increasing or decreasing.

Shorter-term economic and price trends are inherently volatile, so to examine inflation properly requires greater perspective.

Which had brought us to Japan.

Implicitly, Japan decided to unwind of the excessive imbalances built up in the easy-money 1980s without burning the forest. But there was a price to pay. To avoid the social disruption of large changes in existing institutions and economic structures, they had to grow poorer over many decades, succumbing to stagnation. They could make this choice because they were wealthy enough (before their great recession, Japan was earth’s wealthiest nation on a GDP per capita basis) and had the social cohesion to make it politically possible.

Few major economies have these factors. Germany is wealthy enough but not all EU countries are, and the broad EU lacks social cohesion. The US is sufficiently prosperous, but wealth inequality leaves it divided.

No large nation can reasonably make the choice that Japan made.

As a result, we see demands for change unfolding in European elections, Brexit, and with America First policies. The change transcends political personalities.

If Trump is replaced it’s unlikely to be with a moderate, but rather with a Bernie Sanders, an Ocasio-Cortez. If tariffs and nationalism don’t drive inflation higher, increased minimum wages, socialized medicine, subsidized housing, and free higher education will.

“So you ask how we’ll know if inflation is increasing or decreasing,” I said.

“But it’s no longer a question. The people are demanding higher wages, greater equality, inflation, and they’ll keep voting for change until they get it.”