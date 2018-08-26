"The People Demand Higher Wages, Greater Equality, And They’ll Keep Voting For Change Until They Get It"

Submitted by One River Asset Management, authored by Lindsay Politi
“The Japanese experience has given investors the incorrect impression that sustained deflation is a likely outcome when it’s instead a unique case,” I explained. We were discussing US inflation, whether it is increasing or decreasing.
Shorter-term economic and price trends are inherently volatile, so to examine inflation properly requires greater perspective.
Which had brought us to Japan.
Implicitly, Japan decided to unwind of the excessive imbalances built up in the easy-money 1980s without burning the forest. But there was a price to pay. To avoid the social disruption of large changes in existing institutions and economic structures, they had to grow poorer over many decades, succumbing to stagnation. They could make this choice because they were wealthy enough (before their great recession, Japan was earth’s wealthiest nation on a GDP per capita basis) and had the social cohesion to make it politically possible.
Few major economies have these factors. Germany is wealthy enough but not all EU countries are, and the broad EU lacks social cohesion. The US is sufficiently prosperous, but wealth inequality leaves it divided.
No large nation can reasonably make the choice that Japan made.
As a result, we see demands for change unfolding in European elections, Brexit, and with America First policies. The change transcends political personalities.
If Trump is replaced it’s unlikely to be with a moderate, but rather with a Bernie Sanders, an Ocasio-Cortez. If tariffs and nationalism don’t drive inflation higher, increased minimum wages, socialized medicine, subsidized housing, and free higher education will.
“So you ask how we’ll know if inflation is increasing or decreasing,” I said.
“But it’s no longer a question. The people are demanding higher wages, greater equality, inflation, and they’ll keep voting for change until they get it.”
As a bonus, some observations from One River on cash flows and duration.
Duration
“An investment is something that generates cash flow or has the ability to generate cash flow,” the Investor explained. “Real Estate can be an investment but the house you live in is not -- it is a consumption item. Gold is not an investment – it’s a store of value. At its core, investing is only about valuing different cash flow streams. Their worth is established first by determining the precise time and size of those cash flows and then using current interest rates to calculate the present value of that stream of future payments.”
“To think about an investment’s duration, imagine a timeline with every cash flow of a bond stacked upon it,” said the Mentor. “Now think about a fulcrum under the timeline, balancing the cash flows like a seesaw. A zero-coupon bond has only one cash flow at the far right, so the fulcrum is placed beneath the maturity date, but as you add coupon payments the fulcrum must shift left to maintain equilibrium, shortening duration. Higher yields require larger coupons and produce shorter durations, lower yields mean lower coupons and longer durations.”
“Duration is how we measure interest rate sensitivity,” continued the Mentor. “Stripped to the basics, the calculation is simple. The price change of a security resulting from a change in interest rates equals its duration multiplied by the change in rates. So, if interest rates shift 1% lower, a security with a 5yr duration will rise 5% in price and a security with a 20yr duration will rise 20% in price. Neither the cash flows nor their timing will have changed but when interest rates fall, their present value rises. And naturally, the opposite is also true.”
Quantitative easing lifted the present value of all future cash flows. The longer an asset’s duration, the greater the appreciation. Equities are the longest duration assets, so they outperformed, dramatically. But goods and services are consumption items and do not have a duration. Nor do wages. During QE, their prices stagnated relative to the present value of future cashflows, spurring political change. And as these changes manifest in higher wages, goods and service prices, pushing central banks to lift rates, the present value of cash flows will decline.
This country went off the cliff a long time ago!!!
End central banking and go back to gold. Duhhh.
In reply to This country went off the… by kurwamac
Back in about 1965, my mom had an electric typewriter that typed all italics. No lie.
In reply to End central banking and go… by Fiat Pirate
If Trump is replaced it’s unlikely to be with a moderate, but rather with a Bernie Sanders, an Ocasio-Cortez.
This would be when I stop working and producing for taxable income. Take an odd job here or there for cash and live off what I have accumulated and collect the freebies from the working saps like everyone else. I wont be striving for achievement if its penalized much more than it is now.
In reply to Back in about 1965, my mom… by Banana Republican
"And They’ll Keep Voting For Change Until They Get It"
Pft! Hope springs eternal.
In reply to If Trump is replaced it’s… by overbet
Show of hands. How many people here still believe we can vote our way out of this mess?
In reply to And They’ll Keep Voting For… by loop
Maybe if we had some community activists!
In reply to Show of hands. How many… by NoDebt
The smart money knows that there is no realistic way out of this. There is no political will in either party to turn this around. We're headed for a hyperinflationary collapse, and everybody is just trying to "loot" what they can out of the treasury before it happens.
In reply to Maybe if we had some… by Megaton Jim
You should stop working now dude.... I did it when Obama was elected. It's WONDERFUL!
In reply to If Trump is replaced it’s… by overbet
We can have cheaper, universal health care, or we can pay Wall Street insurance parasites even more to keep driving up costs every quarter.
In reply to If Trump is replaced it’s… by overbet
A gold standard (which I agree with) pretty much mandates a balanced budget, and a zero trade deficit. We have created a society where people are so used to living beyond their means, I can't begin to imagine how we can change this (until the house of cards collapses).
In reply to End central banking and go… by Fiat Pirate
u trump people suk.
Believe me, we hate you fucking commies, too.
In reply to u trump people suk. by martygraw
There are a lot of conservatives that don't like Trump, either.
In reply to Believe me, we hate you… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Yeah, Hillary was my Fav too.
Until I realized she wanted all my loose change, my livelihood, my manhood, my firstborn child, my soul,
etc, etc, etc.
In reply to There are a lot of… by Juggernaut x2
Trump isn't a conservative. He's Trump. Wouldn't have been my first choice but I voted for him, and I will again in 2020 because the Ds are going to put up a "Democratic Socialist" which ain't EVER gonna fly with me.
Like they said about Nixon running for a 4th term in the alternate universe of 'Watchen', "It's either him or the Communists."
In reply to There are a lot of… by Juggernaut x2
Those aren't conservatives, they are Neocons. "A former liberal espousing conservative values." The Neocons worship war. There is nothing conservative about war.
In reply to There are a lot of… by Juggernaut x2
Brother, like him or not, the only thing standing between you and Venezualan style collapse is Donald Trump. When he's gone, it's game over.
In reply to u trump people suk. by martygraw
They showed you all the trailers - the movie comes next. The flick is called "Socialism."
In reply to Brother, like him or not,… by Laughing Sawfish
Yeah, but it's "democratic socialism", SB! Which makes it all good and creamy. Instead of two wolves and a sheep deciding what to have for dinner, you have two wolves and a sheep VOTING on what to have for dinner. See how much better that is?
In reply to They showed you all the… by Skateboarder
That's right. Forgot about the democracy part - I really love being able to vote for the removal of my god given rights and the plunder of my products.
My generation of 30 year-olds are mixed. Some of us see the bullshit quite clearly, and others welcome the socialism with open arms. When your own people demand plunder, there is no stopping or reversing it, and the magnitude of plunder only ever grows in the course of time.
As soon as Trump is done, we enter the next chapter of collapse. The liberals and the socialists will keep cheering until the noose comes for them, and even at the moment of death they will be too stupid to realize that the change and degradation they cheered for was their own demise.
In reply to Yeah, but it's "democratic… by NoDebt
"As soon as Trump is done, we enter the next chapter of collapse."
Agreed with that. It's a ratchet that only goes one way. You can slow it down for a while, sometimes even stop it, but you can never put it in reverse.
In reply to That's right. Forgot about… by Skateboarder
Wages won't go up as long as there is a steady stream of immigrants and H1-Bs
Sounds like "social cohesion" is a good thing.
Anybody know how to get that for America?
Wall? Enforce Immigration Laws? Before it is too late?
Rupert Murdoch warned Trump if he wanted to tackle immigration he'd have to do away with the H1B visa or look like a jackass.
"Greater equality" and "higher wages" are mutually exclusive, you fucking dumb ass marxists.
Wages are fine, how about lower prices.
Since wages are a component of 'inflation', 'inflation' will always outpace wages; and since 'inflation' is also theft, it will always trend toward increasing impoverishment.
In reply to Wages are fine, how about… by Kurpak
Keep voting, the definition of insanity must be kept alive and well.
The DNC just changed the superdelegate rules; Just the beachhead left populists/socialists needed, and it will bring them more viable candidates in the future. ORAM is on to something.
PDJT would annihilate sanders or that stipid bitch in debates and a general election.
This country has no discipline. Everybody just want's "their-shit" right now. Top to bottom.
as long they still believe the same bullshit, nothing would change. they believe that the economy is running on all cylinders, they believe unemployment at its lowest levels ever, they believe the usd is worth the value, they believe the GDP is above 3%, yet we have been in a depression since 2008 and 95 million people which is 30% of the us population are not in the labor force.
There's a reason for this, there's a reason education sucks, and it's the same reason it will never ever ever be fixed. It's never going to get any better. Don't look for it. Be happy with what you've got... because the owners of this country don’t want that. I'm talking about the real owners now... the real owners. The big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions. Forget the politicians. The politicians are put there to give you the idea that you have freedom of choice. You don’t. You have no choice. You have owners. They own you. They own everything. They own all the important land. They own and control the corporations. They’ve long since bought and paid for the Senate, the Congress, the state houses, the city halls. They got the judges in their back pockets and they own all the big media companies, so they control just about all of the news and information you get to hear. They got you by the balls. They spend billions of dollars every year lobbying. Lobbying to get what they want. Well, we know what they want. They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I’ll tell you what they don’t want. They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well-informed, well-educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That’s against their interests...
If voting could actually change anything, they would outlaw it.
"The People Demand Higher Wages, Greater Equality, And They’ll Keep Voting For Change Until They Get It"
:) Seriously, what else do you expect them to do, find a quiet corner and die?
Voters always demand equality and then aren't happy when they get it. In their minds, equality means, "tear down everyone of higher rank than myself, while preserving all the privileges that I take for granted." Would the Irish have agitated for equality if they'd known it would lead to Africans invading their neighborhoods and faggots marching in their parades?
Why did the equality revolution do OK in America but fail so badly in France? Because the English king fought back hard, forcing us to find a strong leader to defeat him. This gave George Washington the authority to declare that the Revolution had gone exactly as far as God intended and prevent any further "equalizing". No such luck in France or Russia, where any leader who tried to slow down the Revolution got run over by it.
Once again, the $21 trillion elephant in the room makes all this rhetoric pointless.
What the people need to do is start paying their bills and stop living beyond their means. If they keep voting the way they have been, what they will get is no wages, high, low, or otherwise.