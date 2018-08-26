"Predatory" Chicago Funeral Homes Make Killing Amid Soaring Murder Rate

Sun, 08/26/2018 - 15:31

Chicago funeral homes are raking it in amid the city's largely ignored murder epidemic, reports Fox News

Taking advantage of a taxpayer-funded scheme which guarantees up to $7,500 in funeral expenses for the families of homicide victims, several funeral directors have been accused of inflating prices or charging families for services which were never performed. 

“Every funeral home in the state knows that victims get $7,500 for a funeral and it’s their goal to charge the entire amount because it’s easy money,” Susan Johnson, executive director of Chicago Survivors, told Fox News.

Johnson, whose organization helps people who have lost loved ones to homicide, claims some zero in on people receiving money from the Illinois Crime Victim’s Compensation fund

The state – along with the federal government – provides eligible victims of violent crime with up to $27,000 in financial assistance for out-of-pocket expenses. The families of murder victims get $7,500 for funeral costs.

According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the average cost of a funeral for an adult is between $7,000 and $8,300. The Federal Trade Commission puts the figure slightly higher at around $10,000. -Fox News

The $7,500 from the Crime Victim's Compensation Fund is intended to be applied towards a casket, transportation, staff salaries and other memorialization costs. 

In one case, Johnson - a former pastor - claims a funeral home held a body "hostage" because the family couldn't not produce additional funds after being quoted one price but charged another. 

In one particularly shocking case, a 45-year-old woman’s body had been partially burned. The funeral home failed to pick up her remains in time for the service. Instead, they put an empty casket in front of the church and didn’t tell the family. When the victim’s 19-year-old son demanded to see his mother’s body, the funeral director eventually produced a second casket. When it was opened, mourners were horrified that the mortician failed to dress the body as they claimed they had. The last image the son had of his murdered mother was a charred and mangled mess. -Fox News

In May, we reported on a western Illinois coroner who took heat over how he handles the remains of those whose loved ones can't afford a proper burial: after signing over their rights to the body, he cremates the deceased and keeps the ashes until the family pays him $1,000 - at which point he'll release the death certificate. Of the $1,000, $800 goes to a funeral home and $200 to the crematory.

If a family can't pay, the ashes of their loved one are mixed with others and buried in an unmarked grave. Meanwhile, if the death certificate is needed for some purpose (life insurance, settling the estate, etc.), the coroner, James Keller, will arrange for the county to recoup its costs from any proceeds. 

Last June, President Trump sent in 20 agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to Chicago - tasked with helping solve gun crimes and hunting down gun traffickers in the city.

And while murders in Chicago are down year-to-date, standing at 381, local funeral homes don't seem to be hurting. 

Heyjackass.com

Rooting out funeral fraud, by comparison, is not something on the radar of authorities.

“It’s not a high priority,” Johnson said, adding that she’s been privately told there are simply not enough resources at the national, state or local level to go after those trying to bilk the system.

“That’s the excuse of every government agency, isn’t it?” Joshua Solcum, executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance, told Fox News.

Solcum, who describes his non-profit organization as the “Consumer Reports magazine of funerals,” says he too has heard horror stories of funeral homes taking advantage of people. -Fox News

"(The families) have an ethical right to be angry," said Solcum. "It’s one of the worst ways to victimize people."

Yes. Still expensive. Why can't people make their own? I looked into this a few years ago. There are some monks, in Louisiana, that make very nice, basic wood caskets. Can you order one and simply be buried in it? Maybe. Maybe not, depending on the rules and regulations in your area. The funeral industry has a number of lobbyists and those lobbyists make sure that outsiders cannot get into the business or compete.

Here is the story: http://www.foxnews.com/us/2013/10/20/louisiana-monks-win-right-to-craft…
Here is their website: https://www.saintjosephabbey.com/view-the-caskets

These caskets are simple and beautiful. I don't see the point of the ornate, over the top, sealed caskets. I find them gauche and ugly. Apparently, other monks have gone into the casket and urn making business. Good for them!

Look, there is even a group of monks in Chicago making urns and caskets: http://chicagomonk.org/our-work/monastery-caskets/

Trappist monks in Iowa: https://trappistcaskets.com (I think the simple casket and simple urn are the nicest. 24/7/365 service with a phone number and shipping services).

"The state – along with the federal government – provides eligible victims of violent crime with up to $27,000 in financial assistance for out-of-pocket expenses. The families of murder victims get $7,500 for funeral costs."

So taxpayers subsidize those worthless Chitcongo dindu gangstas from cradle to casket and everyone is on the take?

 

Prime example of fucking crony socialism.

Prime example of fucking crony socialism.  

 

technically it is crony fascism. . .

 

all due to government doing involvement in economy

 

why we need all regulation removed

 

regulation was offered up as "for the people"

 

we now know that special interests control regulation for selfish reasons- they even create the regulatory agencies in the first place!  "for the people" is another cover story for the kool-aid drinking masses

 

 

Looks like the busiest neighborhoods this year are on the West Side -- Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale, followed by the usual suspects on the South Side, such as Englewood and Grand Crossing.

http://heyjackass.com

Chatham has become much more violent in recent years since I lived in Hyde Park, and so has South Shore.  But the West Side in general leads the pack.  Chalk it up to the loss of 2.5 mi of lovely CHA high-rises along State Street.

Carlton Fisk for the win!

Any ZeroHedge skeptic-type should have read Jessica Mitford's American Way of Death years ago.

15 years ago I was watching Court TV.  They were live covering in the courtroom the murder of the heiress of the Evenrude outboard company .  Pretty young blond girl studying business and working at a Florida 7/11.   Kidnapped, gang raped and killed by dindos. They got $150 from the til.

So one 60 IQ ( turned state witness)is  on the stand and the dindo says" I would of never killed he for $50"  Prosecutor,  "Well, how much would you have killed her for?"  Dindo, "$200".

https://www.nytimes.com/1996/10/23/us/florida-executes-killer-of-an-hei…

 

