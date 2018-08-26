"Predatory" Chicago Funeral Homes Make Killing Amid Soaring Murder Rate

Chicago funeral homes are raking it in amid the city's largely ignored murder epidemic, reports Fox News.
Taking advantage of a taxpayer-funded scheme which guarantees up to $7,500 in funeral expenses for the families of homicide victims, several funeral directors have been accused of inflating prices or charging families for services which were never performed.
“Every funeral home in the state knows that victims get $7,500 for a funeral and it’s their goal to charge the entire amount because it’s easy money,” Susan Johnson, executive director of Chicago Survivors, told Fox News.
Johnson, whose organization helps people who have lost loved ones to homicide, claims some zero in on people receiving money from the Illinois Crime Victim’s Compensation fund.
The state – along with the federal government – provides eligible victims of violent crime with up to $27,000 in financial assistance for out-of-pocket expenses. The families of murder victims get $7,500 for funeral costs.
According to the National Funeral Directors Association, the average cost of a funeral for an adult is between $7,000 and $8,300. The Federal Trade Commission puts the figure slightly higher at around $10,000. -Fox News
The $7,500 from the Crime Victim's Compensation Fund is intended to be applied towards a casket, transportation, staff salaries and other memorialization costs.
In one case, Johnson - a former pastor - claims a funeral home held a body "hostage" because the family couldn't not produce additional funds after being quoted one price but charged another.
In one particularly shocking case, a 45-year-old woman’s body had been partially burned. The funeral home failed to pick up her remains in time for the service. Instead, they put an empty casket in front of the church and didn’t tell the family. When the victim’s 19-year-old son demanded to see his mother’s body, the funeral director eventually produced a second casket. When it was opened, mourners were horrified that the mortician failed to dress the body as they claimed they had. The last image the son had of his murdered mother was a charred and mangled mess. -Fox News
In May, we reported on a western Illinois coroner who took heat over how he handles the remains of those whose loved ones can't afford a proper burial: after signing over their rights to the body, he cremates the deceased and keeps the ashes until the family pays him $1,000 - at which point he'll release the death certificate. Of the $1,000, $800 goes to a funeral home and $200 to the crematory.
If a family can't pay, the ashes of their loved one are mixed with others and buried in an unmarked grave. Meanwhile, if the death certificate is needed for some purpose (life insurance, settling the estate, etc.), the coroner, James Keller, will arrange for the county to recoup its costs from any proceeds.
Last June, President Trump sent in 20 agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to Chicago - tasked with helping solve gun crimes and hunting down gun traffickers in the city.
If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017
Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017
And while murders in Chicago are down year-to-date, standing at 381, local funeral homes don't seem to be hurting.
Rooting out funeral fraud, by comparison, is not something on the radar of authorities.
“It’s not a high priority,” Johnson said, adding that she’s been privately told there are simply not enough resources at the national, state or local level to go after those trying to bilk the system.
“That’s the excuse of every government agency, isn’t it?” Joshua Solcum, executive director of the Funeral Consumers Alliance, told Fox News.
Solcum, who describes his non-profit organization as the “Consumer Reports magazine of funerals,” says he too has heard horror stories of funeral homes taking advantage of people. -Fox News
"(The families) have an ethical right to be angry," said Solcum. "It’s one of the worst ways to victimize people."
In reply to Capitalist Society rules!!!!! by ZENDOG
Death is a racket. I knew Dad had liver cancer so we bought a Neptune society plan since he wanted to be cremated. Less than 2K and they took care of everything. For those going in the ground, Costco sell caskets at the best prices around.
In reply to So the funeral homes have… by Stuck on Zero
Costco does have the best prices for caskets. Funeral homes overcharge a ton and prey on family member's emotions.
In reply to Death is a racket. I knew… by Mr. Universe
Yes. Still expensive. Why can't people make their own? I looked into this a few years ago. There are some monks, in Louisiana, that make very nice, basic wood caskets. Can you order one and simply be buried in it? Maybe. Maybe not, depending on the rules and regulations in your area. The funeral industry has a number of lobbyists and those lobbyists make sure that outsiders cannot get into the business or compete.
Here is the story: http://www.foxnews.com/us/2013/10/20/louisiana-monks-win-right-to-craft…
Here is their website: https://www.saintjosephabbey.com/view-the-caskets
These caskets are simple and beautiful. I don't see the point of the ornate, over the top, sealed caskets. I find them gauche and ugly. Apparently, other monks have gone into the casket and urn making business. Good for them!
Look, there is even a group of monks in Chicago making urns and caskets: http://chicagomonk.org/our-work/monastery-caskets/
Trappist monks in Iowa: https://trappistcaskets.com (I think the simple casket and simple urn are the nicest. 24/7/365 service with a phone number and shipping services).
In reply to Costco does have the best… by 3-fingered_chemist
I told my wife that if I pass before her, she should put me in a large trash bag and leave me on the curb for the sanitation guys.
In reply to Yes. Still expensive. Why… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I understand. The funeral industry is another racket, that's for sure!
In reply to I told my wife that if I… by MANvsMACHINE
Corpses need to be fed to the fishes, gators, or composted.
In reply to I told my wife that if I… by MANvsMACHINE
What my wife and I are going to do is donate our bodies to science (we both have science/medical backgrounds). Then, the body is cremated when they are done with it. Substantially cheaper or sometimes even free and our carcasses can be put to use. Ashes are returned to family members after the fact.
In reply to Yes. Still expensive. Why… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
We have casket making monks here in New Melleray, Iowa. They make beautiful caskets. Funeral homes have complained many times about it to the state. Too much competition for them and they do it much cheaper. The fact is funeral homes are among the worst extortioners in the market.
In reply to Yes. Still expensive. Why… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
In reply to Death is a racket. I knew… by Mr. Universe
In reply to JUST BECAUSE WE'RE BEREAVED… by RafterManFMJ
Second this. My in-laws did it years ago, and so did my wife and I. No muss, no fuss. A local funeral home takes the body from wherever it is and delivers the remains to your doorstep a couple of weeks later.
In reply to Death is a racket. I knew… by Mr. Universe
Yah I know that place pretty good, I went to law school there.
In reply to Death is a racket. I knew… by Mr. Universe
https://www.reuters.com/investigates/section/usa-bodies/
That said, moving caskets around is the perfect way to smuggle drugs and other things. Who’s gonna stop the vehicle and look?
In reply to So the funeral homes have… by Stuck on Zero
Frank Lucas perfected that in the 70s.
In reply to https://www.reuters.com… by Lumberjack
In reply to So the funeral homes have… by Stuck on Zero
What happens to gold teeth? Does anyone believe that all that precious metal is simply 'cremated' or 'buried?'
How crematoriums are recovering precious metals from inside the dead (Canada, May 2018)
In reply to Predatory funeral services… by 1982xls
government-abetted crime spree is not capitalism.
take away gov mal-incentives and the bullshit stops!
In reply to Capitalist Society rules!!!!! by ZENDOG
"The state – along with the federal government – provides eligible victims of violent crime with up to $27,000 in financial assistance for out-of-pocket expenses. The families of murder victims get $7,500 for funeral costs."
“Every funeral home in the state knows that victims get $7,500 for a funeral and it’s their goal to charge the entire amount because it’s easy money”
So taxpayers subsidize those worthless Chitcongo dindu gangstas from cradle to casket and everyone is on the take?
Prime example of fucking crony socialism.
In reply to Don’t be an ignorant… by stacking12321
it is crony socialism.
it is not capitalism.
In reply to "The state – along with the… by ZD1
technically it is crony fascism. . .
all due to government doing involvement in economy
why we need all regulation removed
regulation was offered up as "for the people"
we now know that special interests control regulation for selfish reasons- they even create the regulatory agencies in the first place! "for the people" is another cover story for the kool-aid drinking masses
In reply to Yes, exactly. it is crony… by stacking12321
If the government wants MORE of something they subsidize it!
In reply to Capitalist Society rules!!!!! by ZENDOG
You stab 'em, we slab 'em.
got to feel bad for blue collar workers who must live next to South ShitCongo
Looks like the busiest neighborhoods this year are on the West Side -- Austin, Garfield Park, North Lawndale, followed by the usual suspects on the South Side, such as Englewood and Grand Crossing.
http://heyjackass.com
Chatham has become much more violent in recent years since I lived in Hyde Park, and so has South Shore. But the West Side in general leads the pack. Chalk it up to the loss of 2.5 mi of lovely CHA high-rises along State Street.
Carlton Fisk for the win!
Any ZeroHedge skeptic-type should have read Jessica Mitford's American Way of Death years ago.
In reply to got to feel bad for blue… by Cluster_Frak
In reply to Anyone think the 7500… by EcoJoker
You just don't understand how much it costs to deliver these valuable services.
In reply to Gee, do you think higher… by dietrolldietroll

Gee, do you think higher prices might entice entrepreneurs to enter the funeral home business and create competition, and lower prices?
In reply to Gee, do you think higher… by dietrolldietroll
In reply to Only creepy people own/work… by Zappalives
In reply to Gee, do you think higher… by dietrolldietroll
In reply to Gee, do you think higher… by dietrolldietroll
