A Robot Is Making $6 Burgers For Broke Millennials In San Francisco

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/26/2018 - 21:40

Creator, a culinary robotics company designed around a transparent 14-foot-long “culinary instrument” that cooks and assembles burgers to order in under 5 minutes, is set to open in San Francisco’s South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood in September.

The assembly line in the robot kitchen of Creator, San Francisco. (Source/ Creator)

San Francisco is the epicenter of start-up culture. It comes as no surprise that technology and food have been blended to create robot-made hamburgers. In the last several years, California has seen an explosion of robots entering the culinary world, as it has become apparent, new advances in tech are attempting to eliminate low skilled workers from the kitchen.

The robot consists of 20 computers, 350 sensors and 50 actuators that form a robotic assembly line. After the customer places an order with a human, the machine slices buns, tomatoes and onions, grills and grinds meat, adds condiments, sears buns and produces a gourmet hamburger in less than five minutes without any human intervention. The human staff then prepares the order for the customer, adding fries and coleslaw to the plate as they keep an eye on the robot. As shown below, the burger is sent along a conveyor belt, where it gets additional toppings that are all custom ordered.

Pickles, tomatoes, and onions are sliced by the robot kitchen of Creator, San Francisco (Source/ Creator)

From start to finish, the entire process takes less than 5 minutes and costs only $6. Maybe this is an attempt to make food affordable to the heavily indebted millennial in California.

Creator’s founder 33-year-old Alex Vardakostas, said in a city of pricey boba drinks and marked up avocado toast, the company’s mission is to enhance food quality and make it affordable. Burgers are $6. “We want everyone to be able to partake,” he said to NPR.

A Creator Burger fresh out of the robot that toasted the buns, sliced the produce, shredded the cheese, and cooked the beef (Source/ Saroyan Humphrey)

The 2200 sq ft. restaurant looks like an ultra-modern hipster bar with geometric forms in a flowing, open-concept space that emphasizes simplicity and function in the design. Per Selvaag, a lead designer for BMW, was involved with the design of the layout.

Bookshelves filled with design and cookbooks (Source/Creator)

Transparency is key and the open kitchen can be viewed from the restaurant with a display glass case highlights every ingredient that goes in or on the burger.

When TechCrunch interviewed Vardakostas in June, the topic of discussion was the the coming collision of automation in the kitchen, as it could displace a lot of low wage workers.

Karen Harris, Managing Director of Bain & Company’s Macro Trends Group, has spent a great deal of time analyzing a range of technologies at or near commercialization, including humanoid service robots, collaborative robots (cobots), drones, artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

She warns that the business environment of the 2020s will be more volatile as automation may eliminate as many as 20 percent to 25 percent of current jobs—equivalent to 40 million displaced workers—and depress wage growth for many more workers.

She said benefits of automation would likely flow to about 20 percent of workers—primarily highly compensated, highly skilled workers—as well as to the owners of capital. The growing scarcity of highly skilled workers may push their incomes even higher relative to lesser-skilled workers. As a result, automation has the potential to significantly increase income inequality and, by extension, wealth inequality.

As for the $6 robot made burgers in SoMa, well, it is great for the broke millennial partaking in the tech bubble but could be devastating for kitchen staff. The collision of automation in the kitchen is here. There will be severe consequences.

Comments

Stu Elsample Sun, 08/26/2018 - 21:42 Permalink

"Millenials" are physically and mentally too weak to work. They were not raised to be self sufficient hard working people who could handle job related stresses. 'Safe spaces' are their calling.

Never One Roach gigadeath Sun, 08/26/2018 - 22:04 Permalink

Competition like BK and McD can honestly claim they "Hand Make" their burgers and get one-upsmanship on the robot.

I guess it's a choice between whether you want to find one of two things in your burger:

1) public hair or special sauce; or,

2) a bite down on a screw.

Cassandra.Hermes Richard Chesler Sun, 08/26/2018 - 22:21 Permalink

Average salary of millennials in SF is  85, 889$ per year, average salary in USA is $44,564 per year, so who is broke?

BTW more than 11.6% of student loans nationwide were delinquent, meaning the borrowers were at least 30 days late on payments. At the same time, only 10.4 of Californians’ student loans were delinquent.

tmosley PT Sun, 08/26/2018 - 22:07 Permalink

AGI robots will make you such things upon request within 20 years. Maybe even ten.

I expect a first generation model to cost about $20K, and to be worth EVERY PENNY. Second generation will be more like $2K. Third generation will be free. No human being will ever do anything he doesn't want to do after that.

nmewn tmosley Sun, 08/26/2018 - 22:04 Permalink

Thats not what this is about IMO T. I'm a conservative, I appreciate someones drive and ambition, someones ability to find self worth in getting up in the morning and going and doing the right thing for themselves and their families. 

I flipped steaks (same thing) when I was younger until something better came along and it's not the wanting to, it's the striving for, when you get to the point no one has to work they win. 

And our children will say "Who is they and why did you let this happen?" 

Never One Roach Dindu Nuffins Sun, 08/26/2018 - 22:09 Permalink

So they will be relaxed when they shit in the streets.

chippers Sun, 08/26/2018 - 21:46 Permalink

$15 minumum wage is going to lead to a lose of a lot of minimum wage jobs,  all the leftists agitating for $15 miniumum wage like bernie 3 house sanders are too clueless to realize that .

PT chippers Sun, 08/26/2018 - 22:16 Permalink

"Stupid minimum wage worker no longer has a job" also means stupid rest of the economy no longer has a customer.  But I guess you only sell Ferraris to rich people who only sell stuff to other rich people.

From where do you find your customers?  How much does someone have to earn in order to buy what YOU sell?
Now if you are smart, you will find yourself some rich customers and sell them some expensive stuff.
But if you only have poor customers then you can only sell them cheap stuff and you need to sell huge volumes in order to survive.
Or you can sell them moderately expensive stuff, but not as often and you still need many more customers.

If high wages is all it takes to automate all the jobs then go for it.  Pay everyone $100 per hour so all the jobs can be automated and we can all take the day off.  That was the whole idea.  Ooooohhh, but now we have heaps of production but no-one can afford to buy anything becoz they have no money!  You really think that is a problem?

We don't need jobs.  We need production.  And we need a better way to manage this awkward transition stage where SOME people still need to work but obviously not all people do.  Automate the jobs.  Bring on the robots.  In the mean time, with all the robots doing the work, perhaps the remaining workers should not have to work so hard.
 