In Stunning Reversal, Michael Cohen's Attorney Backpedals On Trump-Russia Claims

Lanny Davis - the attorney for Michael Cohen, has massively backpedaled on "confident assertions" that Cohen would share information with investigators that President Trump knew of Russian efforts to undermine Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton - a lifelong friend of Davis'.
The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Davis said in an interview that he is "no longer certain about claims he made to reporters on background and on the record in recent weeks about what Cohen knows about Trump's awareness of the Russian efforts."
Davis told The Washington Post that he cannot confirm media reports that Cohen is prepared to tell special counsel Robert S. Mueller III that Trump had advance knowledge of the 2016 Trump Tower meeting -WaPo
CNN reported in July that Cohen claimed to have witnessed Trump approving the meeting between Trump Jr. and Russian attorney Natalia Veselnitskaya, arranged by an associate of opposition research firm Fusion GPS.
The day after CNN's report, the Washington Post - using an "anonymous source" they now admit was Davis, peddled the same story that "Cohen had told associates that he witnessed an exchange in which Trump Jr. told his father about an upcoming gathering in which he expected to get information about Clinton," however the Post didn't say Trump Jr. told Sr. it was the Russians.
“I should have been more clear — including with you — that I could not independently confirm what happened,” Davis said, adding perhaps the most difficult four words for an attorney to utter: "I regret my error."
In the past week, when asked directly by CNN’s Anderson Cooper whether there was information that Trump knew about his son’s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitskaya beforehand, Davis said, “No, there’s not.”
In a statement Saturday, a CNN spokeswoman said, “We stand by our story, and are confident in our reporting of it.” -WaPo
1. CNN reports Cohen has info on POTUS having advanced knowledge of Trump tower meeting.— Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) August 26, 2018
2. @jonathanvswan reports Cohen told House Committee he had no such info.
3. Cohen's lawyer confirms Swan's reporting.
4. CNN refuses to correct their "reporting"
5. @brianstelter silent.
The Post also notes that people familiar with Cohen's Congressional testimony said that despite being "interviewed extensively," Cohen never said anything to suggest that Trump had advanced knowledge of the meeting, while "Sens. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Mark R. Warner (D-Va.), leaders of the Senate committee, said in recent days that Cohen had sent word to the committee that he had no desire to amend that testimony."
On Saturday, President Trump tweeted about Davis's stunning 180 on the Cohen claims, writing: "Michaels Cohen’s attorney clarified the record, saying his client does not know if President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting (out of which came nothing!). The answer is that I did NOT know about the meeting. Just another phony story by the Fake News Media!"
Michaels Cohen’s attorney clarified the record, saying his client does not know if President Trump knew about the Trump Tower meeting (out of which came nothing!). The answer is that I did NOT know about the meeting. Just another phony story by the Fake News Media!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2018
Backpedaling on hacking
Davis also walked back an idea he widely circulated after Cohen's guilty plea that Trump knew about Russian hacking of Democratic emails in advance - which he has mentioned numerous times in recent interviews, "repeatedly touting his client's potential value to Mueller."
"I believe that Mr. Cohen has direct knowledge that would be of interest to Mr. Mueller that suggests — I’m not sure it proves — that Mr. Trump was aware of Russian government agents hacking illegally, committing computer crimes, to the detriment of the candidate who he was running against, Hillary Clinton," Davis said in a Wednesday interview with PBS NewsHour.
Four days later and Davis is taking it all back.
asked Saturday how confident he was that Trump knew about the hacking before it became public, Davis said: “I am not sure. There’s a possibility that is the case. But I am not sure.”
Davis said that in discussing the hacking allegations last week, he should have emphasized his lack of certainty. He said he raised the idea that Cohen might have information about Trump’s knowledge because he had a strong feeling that might be the case. -WaPo
"I was giving an instinct that he might have something to say of interest to the special counsel” about hacking, Davis said. In retrospect, he said, “I am just not sure."
We wonder how many people donated to Cohen's "GoFundMe" campaign assuming he had the goods?
We wonder if Podesta ever let Davis crisis manage Hillary Clinton's email scandal?
"On my honor I give you my word I will not mention to anyone my involvement. " -- Michael Cohen lawyer Lanny J Davis to Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta https://t.co/8pydGMaYer pic.twitter.com/i7pfYdJbxL— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 24, 2018
"...Besides, as the vilest Writer has his Readers, so the greatest Liar has his Believers; and it often happens, that if a Lie be believ'd only for an Hour, it has done its Work, and there is no farther occasion for it. Falsehood flies, and the Truth comes limping after it; so that when Men come to be undeceiv'd, it is too late; the Jest is over, and the Tale has had its Effect..."

-Jonathan Swift
-Jonathan Swift
In reply to die spammer by stizzazz
TRUMP KNEW ABOUT THE MEETING!
6 months later.
I can't confirm that and regret saying it...but, secretly, i'm thrilled that's been the headline all this time.
mission accomplished.
In reply to "...Besides, as the vilest… by D503
when the whole 'trump's lawyer is ratting him out' narrative started in the MSM, I thought to myself, "they've killed DJT more times than Freddy Krueger and he always come out smelling like a rose"
so I figured this latest round would blow over too, and here we are again... hmm.
In reply to Ff by FireBrander
Unfortunately the lies have been repeated so many times that they're taken as gospel, so when the truth comes, people, especially those who don't like how it doesn't fit with their narrative, reject it off hand.
I think it's pretty great though that Davis has now had to back-pedal on almost all these bombshells that came out the other day.
In the end this will be nothing and Cohen will have nothing pertinent to add to this, that is unless he decides to lie about the situation and perjure himself, which he in fact might...who knows.
This is all such a clusterfuck.
In reply to when the whole 'trump's… by vaporland
In reply to when the whole 'trump's… by vaporland
I am getting the sense that if want in to the club, you have to participate, so to speak.
In reply to Time to go through the… by JimmyJones
The dopey Hillary-supporting lawyer just realized he burned his client's chances of avoiding life in prison. If Lanny had thought Meuller would go soft on Cohen if he trashed Trump 52 times on CNN, he was 100% WRONG. Meuller does not give a crap about Cohen dying in prison.
Cohen's goose is dead and Lanny should have known that. He will sued for massive legal malpractice for this blunder in judgment imo, esp when Cohen sees the stand-up guy Manafort get a presidential pardon.
Lanny's gaffe will result in his client, Cohen, dying of old age in Cell Block 54.
In reply to Well then, I guess its one… by nmewn
Lanny played out the leftist string and then cut the cord. Cohen's gone, done, he never should have copped or hired Lanny Davis to "defend him" as all that was ever going to happen is a plea deal to keep the charade going.
Yes, Manafort will be pardoned. Properly so. "Guilt by association" is not a crime and thats where all this BS came from, his association with Trump for a couple of months, the Feds never acted on this case against him until now even after they refused to charge back over ten years ago.
In reply to The dopey lawyer just… by Son of Loki
The desert makes people fucking insane. It's crap land with not enough water and too hot. I don't get the people that rave about the desert. It's a shithole.
If I think a poster supports taking stuff from some people to give to other people, I come right out and call those assholes commies.
I learned something, by accident, recently. I am reading "The Robots of Dawn" and a discussion about local time and rotation around the sun arose along with calendars. I started looking up calendars and found that the Jewish, and Muslim, calendars are both based on a lunar calendar rather than a solar calendar. In fact. The Jewish and Muslim calendars end and begin one day apart. I had never had any reason to calculate time via the moon or to inquire about the Jewish or Muslim calendars.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_calendars
I have said, in prior posts on this forum, that I have often viewed the Jews and Muzzies as sharing the same taboos. The idea of not eating pork is from, again, living in the desert where water is scarce in an age when there was no refrigeration. Other than highly salted fish (in some areas) the Muslims do not have a strong culture of food preservation. This makes sense as old Mo was nothing more than a caravan raider, robber who preyed upon others for his livelihood. It is interesting as I view the entire cult of Islam as a group of people who have been pimped out and prostituted, first by a psychopathic warlord and second, by imams and other holy leaders.
It is a typical control cult. Obey or pay a price or die.
The Jewish people, at least, realized that inbreeding was detrimental (unlike muzzies which advocate for sibling / cousin marriage which results in fouled genes) still abide by some of their desert heritage with regard to food handling. The seperation of meat and milk from vegetables comes down to basic sanitation and cross contamination, ideas which are commonly understood by any educated person with a minimal scientific background. If you touch raw meat and then touch raw vegetables, those vegetables are thus contaminated and can cause illness.
While Jewish people stopped inbreeding, for the most part, they adopted food handling strictures as part of their group think / policy. I can only view the muzzies, being forced by desert living, to adopt similar habits, only modified for those with a low IQ. Thus all the muzzie guidelines on how to eat, one hand for eating and another hand for wiping your ass (from a lack of water). The rule against pork because it is a large animal and needs to be processed quickly. Low IQ people simply view food as something to be consumed immediately, rather than a resource to be saved for the future. The rules on sex with animals for Muslims are basic: it's okay to have sex with animals as long as you sell the animal to a neighbor. For an inbred, low IQ population this makes sense. Anything more complicated would confuse them. Again, the Muslims allow sex with the the dead as long as it is within one day of death. The dead are buried within 24 hours, in the desert, so this gave an outlet for the low IQ types that were unable to afford a wife. If you are poor and Muslim your choices were animals, the dead, or boys (if you could afford them) or children (again, if you could afford them). Mo was nothing more than a charismatic pimp, and caravan leader, that was able to get some scribes to cobble together his rules. It is insane, when you think about it from a rational point of view, that anyone would view the behaviors advocated as anything but a way to control people and profit from that control.
Most religions take things too far. Rather than advise peope to avoid cross contamination, due to basic germ theory, of food, the Jewish people have become germaphobes to the point where they have seperate kitchens, refrigerators, and dishwashers based on the food product being stored, cooked, or served.
Muslims, on the other hand. turned this germ theory into an entire religious narrative, or story, about how touching or eating pork will result in one being banished from their version of heaven.
Anyhow, I think both viewpoints are insane. Eventually people will realize we have been someone's science project for the last million years. And this is the end result? Desert cults based on the moon that are full of illogical nutjobs that want to kill each other? Fine! I say let them go at it. But keep these idiots away from me.
You would think that people were willing to adopt a more scientific, and logical, point of view. Apparently, not.
In reply to Yeah, there's a ton of em on… by nmewn
And both hebrew and arabic are derived from Aramic. Ancient cultures now proven to go back 14,000 years and more. And both major religions act like they're the one and only. They too may be swept away. You know, when you don't understand something the best book for the answer may not be the bible.
In reply to The desert makes people… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
At least the bible, or I should say, the New Testament, advocates for cooperation and tolerance. The 10 commandments are pretty basic, as well. Don't steal, don't fuck your neighbor's wife, don't kill people for stupid reasons, respect your parents. Pretty basic rules that make sense and aren't impossible to follow.
The two commandments of Jesus were simple: love yourself and love your neighbor. Simple to say, hard to do (in practice). I know, because I hate listening to my neighbor's yappy dog. It drives me insane.
Am I going to kill my neighbor for having a yappy dog? No. Am I going to kill their dog? Again, no. It doesn't make it any easier to deal with selfish people that ignore their yappy fucking dog.
As for a book on how to live my life? I will pass on the Koran or the Talmud. At least Jesus taught people, for the most part, to stop fighting and stop killing each other for stupid reasons. Not that he was successful, of course.
In reply to And both hebrew and arabic… by Baron von Bud