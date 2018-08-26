US, Mexico May Announce Nafta Deal As Soon As Monday

by Tyler Durden
Sun, 08/26/2018 - 14:03

As discussed yesterday, a key outstanding question over the future of global trade may be about to get an answer: after five weeks of negotiations on trade issues between the administrations of Trump and Enrique Pena Nieto, the U.S. and Mexico are close to resolving bilateral differences on Nafta and may wrap up as soon as Monday, "clearing the way for Canada to possibly return to talks to update the three-nation trade pact."

As Bloomberg reports, "the nations achieved significant breakthroughs in the past several days on the critical issues of automobiles and energy, according to the people, who asked not to be named discussing private talks. Talks are expected to continue Sunday."

In recent weeks, the U.S. and Mexico had been focused on the thorny issue of car manufacturing amid a push by the Trump administration for a deal that would boost factory jobs in America. Specifically, the U.S. has proposed tightening regional content requirements for car production and having a certain percentage of a car manufactured by higher-paid workers.

And while a U.S. proposal to increase tariffs on cars imported from Mexico that don’t meet stricter new content rules was a sticking point as recently as last week, that issue appeared to be resolved by Thursday according to Bloomberg sources.

The U.S. agreed to keep the 2.5 percent tariff currently applied under World Trade Organization rules if the cars are made at factories that already exist, according to two people familiar with the plans, who asked not to be named discussing private negotiations.

That would leave open the possibility that cars that don’t meet the rules and are built at new plants could face tariffs of 20 percent to 25 percent, pending the results of a Section 232 national security investigation that Trump ordered in May, the people said.

The latest breakthrough follows a report from the WSJ yesterday, according to which a key sticking point in the Nafta negotiations between the U.S., Mexico and Canada - namely Trump's desire to remove a provision known as investor-state dispute settlement, or ISDS, in which companies can bring claims to an international tribunal when they believe their overseas investments were unfairly treated by an action from another Nafta government - was on the verge of resolution. 

On Saturday, Bloomberg also reported that the "thorny issue of rules for the energy industry seems to be resolved." The envoy from incoming Mexican leader Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Jesus Seade, arrived at a meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer saying the nations have resolved concerns that the deal had too many restrictions on how the next government can treat foreign oil companies investing in Mexico.

The clearest sign that a deal may be imminent came from none other than President Trump, who on Saturday sounded optimistic, and said on Twitter that the U.S. could have a “big Trade Agreement” with its southern neighbor soon.

Commenting on the possible imminent breakthrough, Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs said that if a deal is completed, and if Trump signs off, "watch for him to trumpet this week how the deals on automaking will help the U.S."

The U.S. and Mexico have been pushing against the clock, hoping to finalize an agreement this month that would give the countries time to sign the pact before Mexico’s President-elect Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador takes office in December.

On Saturday, with the clock ticking, Lopez Obrador’s envoy Jesus Seade told reporters upon arrival at a meeting with Lighthizer in Washington that he expected Saturday to be an “important day” for the negotiations. Neither Seade or Guajardo commented when they emerged from the talks some hours later.

And while a deal on bilateral issues may be imminent, it is still unclear if one will be formally announced due to the insistence of Mexican Economy Minister Ildefonso Guajardo that the nation won’t make an announcement on Nafta until Canada also signs on to a new deal.

While Trump has floated the idea of negotiating bilateral trade accords - finalizing one with Mexico before moving on to Canada - Bloomberg notes that both Mexico and Canada have said they want to keep a three-nation deal.

RubberJohnny Sun, 08/26/2018 - 14:07 Permalink

Canadians don't want to talk to the American Government and they've had it with getting fucked over by Washington assholes.

They'll deal with China and Russia big time.

east of eden RubberJohnny Sun, 08/26/2018 - 14:18 Permalink

Well, we could. It all depends on the willingness of both the government and the population to endure a possible 50B CAD drop in GDP, which is the figure that the BIS has estimated it would cost Canada to walk away from a new NAFTA deal.

I am not at all certain that the present 'make up' of this very multicultural population has the stamina or the endurance to fight against heavy tarriffs that would seriously harm our economy (in the short term).

Longer term, I absolutely agree with you. The entire Canadian population has become thoroughly immersed in the details of these so called 'negotiations' and an overwhelming majority (+90%) that have been polled, do not want the government to agree to 'any deal' just of the sake of a deal.

So, we will see what Trump pukes out tomorrow morning. That will tell the tale.

JoeTurner RubberJohnny Sun, 08/26/2018 - 14:20 Permalink

Prince Justin Sparkly-Socks, substitute drama teacher and part time ski instructor, has not played his cards very well on the trade deal with a vastly superior counterparty (Trump, Ross, Lighthizer, Mnuchin etc)

Justin is China's bitch. He allows transshipped goods from China through Canada into the US to avoid tariffs. Lil Justin has devastated Canadas economic future due his and his parties unbelievable levels of incompetence 

Cluster_Frak Sun, 08/26/2018 - 14:14 Permalink

Trudeau will virtue signal a success for the Canadian economy. That fucking idiot imposed tarrifs on orange juice from USA. There is no orange production in Canada. What a vindictive tool. 4 pack of OJ at Costco used to be 12.99, now 13.99. Not much, but it's the principles that matter. Fuck you Trudeau. 

Juggernaut x2 Sun, 08/26/2018 - 14:24 Permalink

So, a GMC Denali that costs $75K now will cost $100K in a few years thanks to A) tariffs or B) increased labor costs. The Fed must love Trump- he is pushing the inflation pig through the python.