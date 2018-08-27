Averages Lie - Shocking Look At Mean Vs Median Household Savings In America

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk,
I have been on a rampage about average vs median income. Here's a report about average vs median savings.
Magnify Money asks How Much Does the Average American Have in Savings?
The question is irrelevant. The story is how unprepared the median person is prepared for retirement. On that score, the article does explain.
Stats
-
The average American household has $175,510 worth of savings in bank accounts and retirement savings accounts as of June 2018.
-
The median American household currently holds about $11,700 across these same types of accounts.
-
The top 1% of households (as measured by income) have an average of $2,495,930 in these various saving accounts. The bottom 20% have an average of $8,720.
-
Roughly 83% of savings are in located in retirement accounts like IRAs and workplace-sponsored retirement savings plans like 401(k)s.
-
Millennials, who have just started their savings journey, have currently socked away an average of $24,820. Gen Xers have $125,560 in retirement savings. Baby boomers and those born before 1946 have an average of $274,910.
-
29% of households have less than $1,000 in savings.
Point number 2 is the most relevant point. 50% of household have less than $11,700 in savings.
Averages Lie
What's wrong with averages? The Skew!
Average and Median Savings by Income Level
The top 1% of income earners have an average savings of $2.53 million and a median savings of $1.16 million.
That average affects people with no savings.
The median savings for 40% of households is zero. The "average" varies by income group but it is much higher.
The "middle" (40-60% of wage earners) median savings is $34,020 but the average is $65,830.
Age Level
This is where the stats get truly depressing.
The average "boomer" headed into or in retirement has $274,910 in savings.
What's wrong with that?
Well, 50% of boomers have less than $24,280 saved up.
Averages lie.
Comments
In reply to Smells like fake news to me… by Dilluminati
Average citizens can retire for 6.2 months.
Next will be the law mandating you can only live for as long as your savings last for. Then you will be " processed"
Pull entitlement programs and you will need no such law. In addition, the price of medical care would collapse.
In reply to Average citizens can retire… by JRobby
I'm flat broke because my boat sank with all my wealth on board
In reply to Smells like fake news to me… by Dilluminati
Why save when the bankers and financiers won't let that saving earn interest that beats inflation?!?!?!?
Please banks are no longer "banks"!!! The fuckers in banking and finance give themselves access to all the currency they want with NO REAL WORK and NO REAL RISK!!!!
Banks don't loan out savings and serve as intermediaries like they are supposed to!!!! Fine, fuck 'em!!!
Jump you fuckers!!!!
The gummint at all levels combined CONFISCATES about 50% of what we we earn and you whine like an imbecile about earning only a few % from banks on what you manage to save ????
OPEN YOUR EYES TO THE REAL BIG HUGE PROBLEM *NOT* the itty bitty one !!!!
In reply to Why save when the bankers… by LawsofPhysics
That is why you need to show the distributions always. Charts matter.
People still trust banks and financial institutions? They will learn quickly of their massive errors.
Really? LMFAO!!!! You must not have heard about this thing called TOO BIG TO FAIL.
In reply to People still trust banks and… by Dirtnapper
Yes but you still cannot trust them to tell you the truth or fix things.
In reply to Really? LMFAO!!!! You must… by LawsofPhysics
Yes, but so what? TO YOUR POINT, let me be clear, people are NOT going to "learn" shit or change their behavior until bad management and bad companies/people are allow to fail and suffer real consequences!
This is still NOT the case as the world is addicted to "mark to fantasy" eCONomoics and allowing the 1% to print all the currency they want for themselves.
Again, NOTHING has really changed;
"Full Faith and Credit"
same
as
it
ever
was!
In reply to Yes but you still cannot… by Captain Nemo d…
They - boomers - lived off the fat of the land for 70 years and many got too wasted on pot and acid to remember to squirrel some retirement doh away, right ?
How is this a problem ? New Americans will gladly pay taxes to support them .. and the MIC, and ubi, health care, education, you name it as well
Sorry, I must have missed that meeting where the boomers got together and deci ded to live off the fat of the land. Silly me, I've just been struggling along with the rest of the herd.
In reply to They - boomers - lived off… by gunzeon
You can't fix stupid.
And are they really stupid? The people with money will be taxed so that stupid people can survive.
Like the old joke: Bill Gates walks into a bar. The average person in the bar is now a billionaire.
Not long ago you could safely buy a $100,000 CD at your bank and earn $5,000 a year; today you might get $500 unless you want to risk it in stocks.
yup, a million gave one near 1000/week for life...
In reply to Not long ago you could… by charlewar
Everybody who knows statistics knows that when mean and average are different, distribution of wealth in "ABNORMAL " not to mention extremely unequal.
America is "abnormal" country. Medieval Kingdom is an example of abnormal country.
We don't promise financial equality. You have to work for it.
In reply to Everybody who knows… by scatha
“Then there is the man who drowned while crossing a stream that was, on average, 6 inches deep.” - W.I.E. Gates
Should we be worried? Consumer Sentiment at major resistance, auto industry stalls out, global growth estimates continue to come down…
And if point #4 strips out non-retirement accounts then the median household in the lowest 20% has $1955 in cash and 50% of Boomers have $4100....now try to make it from age 55-62 on that if an emergency comes up...and at 62, the average boomer will be able to collect $16K after taxes from Social Security assuming no age changes, haircuts or the like...long purina cat food.
You will see an army of RVs on the road very soon.
In reply to And if point #4 strips out… by NEOSERF
And don't forget, boomers have a whole host of medical problems mostly brought upon themselves.
These indigent assholes will be begging for help.
We boomers are outliving our parents. It's th generations after us that are killing themselves off with opiates and junk food.
In reply to And don't forget, boomers… by homiegot
It's not so much that averages lie, it's that people use statistics that support their agenda and bias. And the average person isn't initiated enough to dig into the numbers to understand the truth.
And I think I used average appropriately.
When you piss your money away on trinkets from Apple and Google, do not expect to have a lot left when you retire.
If most of your "savings" is in stocks you may wake up one day and not be as rich as you thought you were
So the guy next door is the same age. He rents, i own. He takes the winter off and play with his motorcycles in the south, I work and save. I have with my wife serveral million, I am sure he has dick all. How am I suppose to feel bad for him? It is ALWAYS the same, pay me NOW, or pay me LATER.
Later, you will be required to pay him. Have fun.
This has nothing to do with averages lying. In a normal distribution the average and the median are identical. However in a society like the US where inequality is the worst on earth and a tiny fraction of people own 90% of the total wealth, then the average and median age some distance apart.
An average is a mathematical concept. You the author know zero about statistical measures and yet you feel qualified to pontificate on the subject. Shame on you.