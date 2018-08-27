Becoming Serfs: Chris Hedges Warns "Ignore Reality At Your Peril"

Authored by Chris Hedges via TruthDig.com,
You know the statistics.
Income inequality in the United States has not been this pronounced in over a century. The top 10 percent has 50 percent of the country’s income, and the upper 1 percent has 20 percent of the country’s income. A quarter of American workers struggle on wages of less than $10 an hour, putting them below the poverty line, while the income of the average CEO of a major corporation is more than 300 times the pay of his or her average worker, a massive increase given that in the 1950s the average CEO made 20 times what his or her worker made. This income inequality is global. The richest 1 percent of the world’s population controls 40 percent of the world’s wealth. And it is getting worse.
What will the consequences of this inequality be economically and politically? How much worse will it get with the imposition of austerity programs and a new tax code that slashes rates for corporations, allowing companies to hoard money or buy back their own stock rather than invest in the economy? How will we endure as health care insurance premiums steadily rise and social and public welfare programs such as Medicaid, Pell Grants and food stamps are cut? And under the tax code revision signed by President Trump in December, rates will increase over the long term for the working class. Over the next decade, the revision will cost the nation roughly $1.5 trillion. Where will this end?
We live in a new feudalism. We have been stripped of political power. Workers are trapped in menial jobs, forced into crippling debt and paid stagnant or declining wages. Chronic poverty and exploitative working conditions in many parts of the world, and increasingly in the United States, replicate the hell endured by industrial workers at the end of the 19th century. The complete capture of ruling institutions by corporations and their oligarchic elites, including the two dominant political parties, the courts and the press, means there is no mechanism left by which we can reform the system or protect ourselves from mounting abuse. We will revolt or become 21st-century serfs, forced to live in misery and brutally oppressed by militarized police and the most sophisticated security and surveillance system in human history while the ruling oligarchs continue to wallow in unimagined wealth and opulence.
“The new tax code is explosive excess,” the economist Richard Wolff said when we spoke in New York.
“We’ve had 30 or 40 years where corporations paid less taxes than they ever did. They made more money than they ever did. They have been able to keep wages stagnant while the productivity of labor rose. This is the last moment historically they need another big gift, let alone at the expense of the very people whose wages have been stagnant. To give them a tax bust of this sort, basically reducing from 35 percent to 20 percent, is a 40 percent cut. This kind of crazy excess reminds you of the [kings] of France before the French Revolution when the level of excess reached an explosive social dimension. That’s where we are.”
When capitalism collapsed in the 1930s, the response of the working class was to form unions, strike and protest. The workers pitted power against power. They forced the oligarchs to respond with the New Deal, which created 12 million government-funded jobs, Social Security, the minimum wage and unemployment compensation. The country’s infrastructure was modernized and maintained. The Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) alone employed 300,000 workers to form and maintain national parks.
“The message of the organized working class was unequivocal,” Wolff said. “Either you help us through this Depression or there will be a revolution.”
The New Deal programs were paid for by taxing the rich. Even in the 1950s, during the Eisenhower presidency, the top marginal rate was 91 percent.
The rich, enraged, mounted a war to undo these programs and restore the social inequality that makes them wealthy at our expense. We have come full circle. Dissidents, radicals and critics of capitalism are once again branded as agents of foreign powers and purged from universities and the airwaves. The labor movement has been dismantled, including through so-called right-to-work laws that prohibit agreements between unions and employers. The last remaining regulations to thwart corporate pillage and pollution are removed. Although government is the only mechanism we have to protect ourselves from predatory oligarchs and corporations, the rich tell us that government is the problem, not the solution. Austerity and a bloated and out-of-control military budget, along with the privatization of public services and institutions such as utilities and public education, we are assured, are the way to economic growth. And presiding over this assault and unchecked kleptocracy are the con artist in chief and his billionaire friends from the fossil fuel and war industries and elsewhere on Wall Street.
The elites cook statistics to lie about a recovery from the 2008 global financial crash. To gather unemployment statistics, for example, government agents ask people two questions: Are you working? If they answer “yes” they are counted as employed even if they have a temporary job in which they work only an hour a week. If they say “no” they are asked if they have been looking for work. If they have not looked for work in the last four weeks they are magically erased from the unemployment rolls. And then there is the long list of those not counted as unemployed, such as prisoners, the retired, stay-at-home spouses and high school and college students who want jobs. Alternative facts did not begin with Donald Trump.
“You don’t have to be a statistical genius to understand that over the last 10 years, a significant number of people gave up looking because it’s too disgusting,” Wolff said.
“The jobs they were offered were inferior to what they had before or so insecure that it made their family life impossible. They went back to school, went into the illegal economy or began to live off their friends, relatives and neighbors.”
“The quality of the jobs, the security, the benefits and the impact on physical and mental health have been cascading downward as the wages remain stagnant,” he went on.
“We’re not in a recovery. We’re in an ongoing decline, which, by the way, is why Mr. Trump got elected. This is happening to capitalism in Western Europe, Japan and the United States. This is why an angry working class is looking for ways to express and change its circumstances.”
“Society has a responsibility to itself,” Wolff said. “If the private sector can’t or won’t manage that, then the public sector has to step in. It’s what [Franklin] Roosevelt said when he came on the radio: ‘If there are millions of Americans who ask for nothing other than a job, and the private sector can’t provide it, then it’s up to me. Who else is going to do it?’ If we cut back on welfare we are making people depend on the private sector. What happens to people thrown on a private capital sector that cannot and will not function in a socially acceptable way?”
“Instead of creating a middle class, it polarizes everything,” he said of the inequality. “It allows the top executives to go completely crazy with their pay packages. They are paid beyond what’s reasonable, beyond what their fellow capitalists receive in other parts of the world. There is a collapse of the ability to buy things. A company that saves all this money through a tax cut from Mr. Trump is not going to spend its money hiring people, buying machines, producing more. They’re having trouble selling what they already produce. They’re impoverishing the very people they sell to. What do they do with the money? They take it and pay themselves. They give themselves higher pay packages. They buy back their own stock, which they’re legally allowed to do. It pushes the price of the stock up. Their [personal] compensation is connected to how well the price of the stock does. No jobs are created. No growth is created. The price of stock is going up even though the viability of the enterprise—because of the [company’s] collapsing market—is shrinking.”
“Capitalism is hollowing itself out,” he said. “The capitalists refuse to face this because they are making money, for a while. That’s the same logic as the monarchs before the French Revolution building the fantastic Versailles without understanding they were digging their own graves in those lovely gardens.”
The elites divert attention from their pillage by blaming foreign countries such as China or undocumented workers for the economic demise of the working class.
“It’s a classic ploy of crooked politicians stuck with a problem of their own making, blaming somebody else,” Wolff said. “We take the poor 10 or 11 million immigrants in this country with questionable legal status and we demonize them. We scapegoat them. They couldn’t possibly account for the difficulties in this economy. Throwing them out does not fundamentally change the dynamics of the economy. It’s childishly easy to show this. But it’s good theater. ‘I am smiting the foreigner.’ ”
“Tariffs are another way to smite the foreigner,” Wolff went on. “The tariff is a punishment of others. These days, the bugaboo is China. They are the bad ones. They are doing this. I’d like to remind people two or three things about these tariffs:
One: Historically, they don’t work very well. It’s very easy to evade. For example, we put a tariff on steel from China. What do the Chinese do? They cut a deal with the Canadians or the Mexicans or the Koreans or the Europeans. Sell it to them, who resell it here. It’s on the same ship coming here. It just has a different flag at the back. This is childish. It’s well known.”
“Number two: It’s political theater,” he said. “It doesn’t change very much. For example, a good half of the goods that come from China come from subsidiaries of American corporations that went to China over the last 30 years to produce for the American market. You are smiting them by closing off their market. They’re going to be angry. They’re going to lose their investments. They’re going to take corrective action. All of this is negative for the American economy. It’s bizarre.”
“Finally, the Chinese, their politicians being not that different from ours, will have to posture in return and retaliate,” he said. “They’re already targeting our farm products. It is chaos. The United States, when we were a young country, was accused by the British and the Europeans of stealing their technology and intellectual property. Never before has it been easier to communicate intellectual property than it is today. The Chinese have been doing their share of this as an up-and-coming economy. It’s not new. It’s not frightening. It’s a part of how capitalism works. To suddenly get people outraged as if something special is going on, that’s just dishonest.”
There is no discussion in the corporate-controlled media of the effects of our out-of-control corporate capitalism. Workers struggling under massive debts, unable to pay for ever-rising health care and other basic costs, trapped in low-wage jobs that make life one long emergency, are rendered invisible by a media that entertains us with court gossip from porn actresses and reality television stars and focuses on celebrity culture. We ignore reality at our peril.
“We’ve given a free pass to a capitalist system because we’ve been afraid to debate it,” Wolff said. “When you give a free pass to any institution, you create the conditions for it to rot right behind the facade. That’s what is happening.”
What's happening in America is the familiar pattern of rise and fall. It's like in the old Mormon world here in Arizona where the wealthy older men would have many wives. The young men were competition and would be forced out of the community and into the cities. That is a tribalism type power pattern. In America, the competition isn't young men, it's anyone who makes a living wage. We have "right to work in AZ" and believe me, you don't want to work in the skilled construction trades here - $16/hr maybe. Drags down whole communities and brings in Walmart and Dollar General. Look at our situation in the great USA. All the major media (incl Fox) are CIA run - a 24/7 psyop. They manufacture groups and colors to hate to distract from what they're doing to us. It's worked for quite a while but America will do exactly what has happened in every failing system forever. Revolt. Some clever group of young men will start targeting the rich and powerful and killing them in parking lots or on a beach. That sounds harsh but that's where we're headed. In France it got out of control when the leadership punished the complainers. America's political system can keep beating down and imprisoning people and taxing us for their military machine or they can be smart. They need to asset strip the rich at death with limited wealth passed to their pampered spawn. Figure out how to do it or this wealth concentration will be the death of them ... in a manner of speaking.
"We have come full circle. Dissidents, radicals and critics of capitalism are once again branded as agents of foreign powers and purged from universities and the airwaves."
Hey, guys, I guess I missed something the last few weeks. Could you please tell me which liberal "radicals" and "critics of capitalism" have been purged from universities or the airwaves?
I got plenty of examples of those on the other side getting purged but I can't think of one "democratic socialist" or communist university professor that got caught up in this huge liberal purge that apparently happened recently.
--Could you please tell me which liberal "radicals" and "critics of capitalism" have been purged from universities or the airwaves?--
apparently, abby martin/telesur network were shut down. it's not clear what that means though; if they lost their federal grant money, or what.
https://www.rt.com/usa/436693-venezuela-crackdown-alternative-media/
also, it would appear that facebook shut down the telesur account, then re-activated it...
The poorest 5% of Americans have it better than 68 percent of the world’s inhabitants.
Yeah, let's tear it down.
25% of US workers make below $10/hour? Source? That would mean 25% of the country is basically working at Mcdonalds
These people are mostly 30-something city-dwellers working in the FIRE sector. They have no idea what life is like outside the cities, outside the paper-pushing industries. They don't know what it's like to live in an area where the starting wage is exactly the minimum wage, and annual wage increases are less than inflation. They don't understand that the median wage from a job in the US is about $33,000, and has been for a long time. Meaning that half make more, and half make less. And that includes people working in places like New York and San Francisco, which seem to use the US Dollar but where prices, costs and wages seem to be paid in Brazilian Reals or something; spiking the mean and median incomes and requiring vastly lower wages for far more to reach those data points.
It's a lot of fun to feel sorry for one's self for having to pay taxes. I remember when I paid no taxes, and now I pay well into 5 figures a year. Not paying taxes fucking sucked. Because I didn't have enough fucking money to live like a civilized human being, until I earned enough to start having to pay taxes. And I don't get taxed on what I don't earn, so the more I earn, the more I pay in taxes, and the nicer my life and the shit I have is. It's fucking awesome, actually, compared to what life was like when I didn't pay taxes.
And the wankers who sneer and think they're cute being jealous of people on welfare? Those who think they're so righteous pointing out that we don't have people dropping dead of starvation and preventable disease in the streets, at least not where we can see it here in the USA? What's their point? Do they want to go live in Calcutta or Mogadishu or someplace like that? They seem pretty keen on the idea.
Don't expect a bunch of self-righteous masturbators all tooted up on malice, envy and self-pity to admit to any idea how the world works for people who do productive things. They wouldn't have a clue.
In reply to Pretty much, blue-bird. … by Sinophile
Viva La France! Yep, we're BEYOND disparities which plagued pre-revolution France... but pay NO ATTENTION to the CORPORATE GLOBALIST MAN BEHIND THE CURTAIN! Annoyed by the homeless? Get used to MORE... and MORE... and MORE... and get used to being panhandled, harassed, robbed and attacked! Get used to being invaded by desperate migrants seeking the basics we take for granted, get used to declining moral, ethical, educational and societal standards as well. Still think there's no problem here? Dream on... at your own peril! Oh George Soros... surely He'll fix it for us, right? Isn't that what he claims is his intent? Oh the lies... recycled for our modern times! Contracts, Promises and Money are not worth the paper they're printed on! Here we go again!
The French Monarchy did not have the ability to control the minds of their subjects who mostly could not read and did not have TVs to reinforce the repeated messages. From what I understand foreign agents purchased most of the wheat crops which supplied the staple of the commoner's diet causing widespread hunger. The purpose might have been intentional to destroy monarchical systems in Europe to work toward one world government.
Much later Roosevelt delayed coming to the aid of England not only to insure being elected again but he wanted to see the emptying the British treasury to end its ability to continue as a Colonial power.
In reply to Viva La France! Yep, we're… by motoXdude
"forced into crippling debt"
Sorry to disagree with you on this one point. There is a very small sliver of the population who are forced. The vast majority of people try to live beyond their means by their own hand and at their own peril.
EITerco, I bet you have a job with the MIC. Engineer, are you? How would you like to taste reality? The service sector sucks.
In reply to "forced into crippling debt"… by ElTerco
Dude, I would live in my car before I would go into debt. I did have to go into debt very briefly once, but I spent every penny from my paycheck outside the cost of spaghetti and rent payments to my room mate to pay that debt off. If it weren't for living in poverty before my career started, I probably wouldn't have built the character to live frugally.
PS The only reason I went into debt is because my older sister gave me a weird suicidal call doing strange things, and I could hear her kids crying in the background, so I pulled out a few thousand on a credit card loan and sent her the money. What I learned from helping several of my sisters over the years is that every time I gave them handouts, they just ended up falling even further. At some point I realized that God helps those who help themselves, and thus my strong aversion to handouts I sometimes show on ZH. That said, I do believe in fairness, and I perceive the current C-suite culture as a sort of rampant sociopathic theft ring that did not seem to exist as prominently in the 1950s. You should pay people fairly for their work, not steal from them as a "reward" for doing their part to help your company grow.
In reply to EITerco, I bet you have a… by Sinophile
In the 1970s mothers went to work. In the 80s you could tap your credit card. In the nineties, it was tapping your home. Nothing else to tap for most. Wages have to rise or cannot buy all that junk that's for sale. Or even pay the elec bill.
I have been putting aside cash and silver bullion since 2012. I haven't touched the equity in my home, either. I'm waiting for prices to drop so I can go shopping for additional real assets. Didn't save? Didn't pay down your debt? Not my fucking problem.
In reply to In the 1970s mothers went to… by BurningMan
Wages have to rise or cannot buy all that junk that's for sale. Or even pay the elec bill.
Rising wages will only rise the cost of goods and services. The whole problem stems from using inflationary fiat as 'money.'
In 1945, they valued the dollar at $35/ ounce of gold, stealing >25% of the value from every dollar in every persons' pocket vs. the 1920's and proclaimed that the unconscionable waste of the War saved the economy.
In 1965 they took away the silver from our currency, triggering the long slide into poverty for the commons. But they 'gave' us 'welfare' to 'make up for it' (by stealing even further from the average person.)
In the 1970's, Nixon closed the gold window, unchaining the dollar from reality and mothers had to go to work in order to bring in enough income to keep pace with the currency devaluation.
Everything else follows. We've been robbed, but it was by the Federal Reserve Banks -which this author left completely out of his article, despite having to know what the power of compound interest will do with "2%" annual 'inflation.'
In reply to In the 1970s mothers went to… by BurningMan
"during the Eisenhower presidency, the top marginal rate was 91 percent."
And Eisenhower was elected for two consecutive terms as the Republican candidate. Just how far have the Republicans fallen? They used to be concerned with a strong and fair America with equal opportunity, but not so much anymore. Now, not only do they not want to balance the budget, they dramatically increased the yearly rate of growth of the deficit as soon as their boy Trump entered office. Also, make no mistake, the Republicans are the ones who have spearheaded the "send all our jobs overseas" crap that has been going on for the last forty years.
A quarter of American workers struggle on wages of less than $10 an hour,
and the greedy hand of government STILL payroll taxes those citizens who "struggle" by on $10
every article with the same flaccid, thread-bare arguments---- and never a discussion of how the moronic tax code has created this in-equality ?
no wage too low for the greedy government to tax !
Too much bull $hit in this article to make it make sense.
We DON'T HAVE A CAPITALIST SYSTEM - we have Fascism or what Mussolini called "Corporatocracy." Why is is so hard to call it what it is?
Why don't these writers ever say what they really want? They want a Communist/Socialist system where everyone is equally impoverished - except for the political elite and their lap dogs (and they plan on being in the "chosen" group). They somehow see Communism - a proven defective philosophy - as better than the pile of shit we're in now.
What we REALLY need is for Morality, Fairness, and Virtue to be revered again - instead of the insane greed and self-importance of the bankster/investment/CEO parasite class. Only an idiot thinks that more government - packed with incompetents and little Napoleons - is going to fix a goddamn thing. Tell me, Mr. Hedges, "What has government every actually fixed?"
Maybe it's time to water those thirsty trees. Just keep pushing you greedy fuckers ... you'll get there eventually....
I had a physical last Tuesday. My longtime physician is 62 years old. He told me he thinks America is toast. I agree. It is sad to watch.
In reply to We DON'T HAVE A CAPITALIST… by Trogdor
These lying swine regularly abuse history to make their points. To take revenge on Great Britain for defeating France in the Seven Years War known here as the French and Indian War the French Government decided to back the American War of Independence with money, guns, troops, and naval support acting against the British.
Britain ran out of money and withdrew form the 13 but France was bankrupted as a result. There are other factors that are deep and involved concerning efforts of the French Nobility and the rising commercial classes to seize more power for themselves. At the same time there was prolonged famines in France.
The King called a national convention in order to raise taxes and right the national finances and the result was a Revolution, a Reign of Terror, foreign invasions, and the dictatorship of Napoleon, perhaps the first fascist dictator of the Modern Era.
No one was walking around like the commie swine above talking about inequality and trying to draw an equivalence with our vast fat cat welfare state and the mass disorders and starvation (to death) occurring in France prior to 1789.
Across the developed economies since 1945 on both sides of what was once called the Iron Curtain vast welfare states have been built with (in the US) trillions passed out annually as entitlements (free money) to a giant lazy population.This was done to PREVENT the social disorders common in Europe throughout the history of Europe especially in the 1700s, 1800s, and 1900-1945 which resulted in terrible wars.
NO, it was not imagined by useless bonehead journalists, braindead school teachers, or corrupt union labor contractors.
Tariff's originally funded the federal government before there was a tax on labor, er, income. Prior to the creation of the FED in 1913 and the 16th amendment under Woodrow Wilson. The tariff has a long history of being eschewed by liberals who prefer free trade and promoted by conservatives who have little interest in becoming debtors on their own homeland.
If anyone has been given a free pass it's the Federal Reserve. It's the US Government and it's income tax on a person's labor power that is given by God to every person to pay the debt owed to the money lenders. It's the Free Traders that don't give a fuck about the US economy shutting down entire industries at home to import cheap shit. Look at Detroit or Dayton.
Historically Tariffs worked fucking fine and excise taxes even better. That is unless we're talking about a narrow recent history of people who work for a private corporation called the FED which is a foreign interest out of public office and the Gubmint and MIC has turned the country into a fascist shit hole, sure, blame whoever you want.
Go back 40 years and an American Dad working on a production line earned enough money for his wife to be at home looking after the kids , had the car with the big fins and a TV and Fridge and annual holiday and lived "the American dream ".
Go forward to today and him and his wife working 10 hr days can't pay for any type of life ( especially a college education )
Then the iron curtain came down and somehow by default the Bamboo Curtain - and suddenly big corp was allowed to send their factories to a godless dictatorship - thereby exporting millions of jobs and more importantly making EVERY worker in the USA compete with the threat of moving the factory by accepting stagnant wages for 40 years .
The elite then moved onto their superyachts to avoid the HUGE taxes on their HUGE salaries for being so very clever they worked out it was cheaper to make things in China - so the CEO of say NIKE more or less leaving the price for the goods the same pays himself the difference and the CEO 's salary increases from 30 million to 400 million a year -along with other senior managers to keep them quiet .
Bugger the middle class who no longer have well paid jobs .
Now the cat's out the bag it is going to be a massive task to undo things back to where they were - but a good start would be a complete trade embargo with China ( or anyone else not proving there was nothing from China in their parts . )
Trouble is they literally make everything so this has to be a multistage process starting with trade tariffs to start rebuilding USA manufacturing first .
Anyway - that's how I see it .
>>>Go back 40 years and an American Dad working on a production line earned enough money for his wife to be at home looking after the kids , had the car with the big fins and a TV and Fridge and annual holiday and lived "the American dream".
Those days were indeed the Life of Riley, but they are not coming back to the USA... unless every other industrial nation on the planet is walled off behind a new Iron Curtain, bombed into rubble, or bankrupted. I grant that US foreign policy goals may in fact be aimed at just such an outcome, but success is doubtful, to say the least.
In reply to Go back 40 years and an… by realismatwork
The feudal corporate system does not pay. Unless you are a serious workaholic the underground economy is the only way to live decently with enough leisure time.
There's two points I'd like to make:
1. $10 an hour jobs are great for high school kids, someone working his way through college, or someone who needs a supplement in retirement. They suck for everyone else. Don't want to make $10 an hour for the rest of your life? Then upgrade your skills (coming to work on time sober counts here too) and become worth more to your employer.
2. It doesn't matter how much you make. If you try to live on 103% of your income, you are going to go under. If you live on 97% of your income and save the rest, you will slowly grow wealthy.