China Unveils "Breakthrough" In Electromagnetic Rocket Technology

Chinese state media has revealed a technological breakthrough in electromagnetic rocket design amid US regional security concerns in North Korea and the South China Sea. The new and more powerful electromagnetic rocket uses catapult rocket artillery technology rendering the weapon more powerful than any conventional artillery in the world.
The Global Times reported that Han Junli, a research fellow at a Beijing-based research center under the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), had been spearheading the development of the novel electromagnetic rocket artillery, inspired by Ma Weiming, a research fellow of the Chinese Academy of Engineering dubbed “the father of the Chinese electromagnetic catapult.”
According to rumors via The Manila Times, this technology could be mounted on future Chinese aircraft carriers to launch fighters and more massive fixed-wing planes.
Han reportedly mentioned a military skirmish that occurred in the dangerous border region on a plateau in Southwest China, where he discussed the need with government officials for future deployment of the new rocket technology.
“China has large plateau and mountainous areas where rocket artillery could destroy invading forces from hundreds of kilometers away without soldiers crossing mountains,” Han said.
Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times earlier this month that conventional artillery uses powder and does not perform well at high altitudes because of the lack of oxygen.
“Artillery that uses an electromagnetic catapult will not need to face the same problem. This makes it very valuable in warfare on plateaus.”
The military expert said electromagnetic rocket artillery could easily reach targets more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) away at a cheap cost per round.
The Global Times said Han’s research had made a significant technological breakthrough in electromagnetic catapult technology that it is now becoming a reality.
The use of electromagnetic catapult for rocket artillery is an unprecedented innovation and could be able to rival Western technology.
“China needs to not only develop weapon concepts that are already available to the world but also explore new, not-yet-present weapons to lead the frontier of technology development,” Song added.
Rocket artillery is not the only Chinese weaponry harnessing the power of electromagnetism. Earlier this year, China decided to mount a giant railgun onto a military vessel. PLA and the US Army are the only militaries to have successfully fired railguns in repetitive experiments.
Railguns can fire metal projectiles at extreme high-speeds and are expected to be mounted on China’s next-generation 10,000-ton Type 055 missile cruiser in the next several years.
Comments
Would have been nice had Imperial Japan made Sushi out of UNGRATEFUL China!
In a related story, Las Vegas has announced the purchase of a new Chinese fireworks system for their 2018 New Year's fireworks extravaganza.
In reply to Z by B-Bond
So China also has a MIC that wants an arms race
In reply to . by MasterPo
More like working with Russia to make the US MIC even more rabid for mockups of boondoggles
In reply to So China also has a MIC that… by SWRichmond
Hillary probably sold them the tech
In reply to More like working with… by dirty fingernails
Nah, we never worked out the railgun idea. It never got off the ground, literally. China has tested them on ships at sea. The US is no longer dominant.
In reply to Hillary probably sold them… by spanish inquisition
We have working rail guns.
In reply to Nah, we never worked out the… by dirty fingernails
Working, yes, beyond basic prototype testing? Nope.
In reply to We have working rail guns. by JimmyJones
All Artillery shells powder have their own oxidizer and do not need atmospheric oxygen. A standard revolver hand gun, or moarter, would work on the moon in a vacuum.
In reply to Working, yes, beyond basic… by dirty fingernails
Quick, give MIC a hundred billion, we need the same!
In reply to All Artillery shells powde… by are we there yet
I was curious. You are correct.
In reply to All Artillery shells powde… by are we there yet
It's always the language.
"Cheap per round" is a true statement. "Cheaper per shot" is the real drawback. More importantly, the size of the platform needed to even quantify the idea of launching one eliminates any perceived benefit besides the "it's futuristic" selling point.
To create an effective rail system, you need minimally two fifty foot cargo containers in volume and about fifty tons in equipment.
It's cycle rate is absolute shit after four or five firings, approx one/minute without inducing more cooling and the cost:benefit over conventional rounds is eliminated with the risk:reward relationship. You can move a missile to many platforms, a kinetic weapon not so much.
It's a stupid idea better suited for roller coasters than mobile weapons platforms.
In reply to Working, yes, beyond basic… by dirty fingernails
" China has large plateau and mountainous areas ..."
Known as the conquered nation of Tibet.
In reply to It's always the language. … by D503
and that isnt even the full tibet that actually is quite a lot bigger. Just the province of tibet as china has named a part of butchered former tibet.
In reply to " China has large plateau… by Stuck on Zero
not to mention, you're never gonna mount this in an aircraft - the kinetic force generated would rip apart the fuselage of a place as the weapon fired.
I also bet whatever ship this is fired from is gonna feel a violent thrust as the equal and opposite reaction of flinging heavy metal rails off into the air.
In reply to It's always the language. … by D503
The cited "expert" is a dumbass. Powder requires no oxygen, FFS.
In reply to Nah, we never worked out the… by dirty fingernails
I was just coming down to the comments to say the same thing, the nitrate is IN the powder! If it wasn't bullets would not work either.
What a stupid BS article.
In reply to The cited "expert" is a… by TBT or not TBT
'conventional artillery uses powder and does not perform well at high altitudes because of the lack of oxygen"
Ho Lee Fuk! Stopped reading right there. Good US high school students understand solid fuel rockets have built in oxidizer.
Ugg ... really Tylers?
Give me a break Kit Kat.
In reply to The cited "expert" is a… by TBT or not TBT
Exactly.
The problem with chemical propellants is the speed of sound in the combustion products. It limits and slows the expanding gasses, which limits the speed you can get a projectile up to. Rail guns let you use smaller projectiles at higher speeds to deliver the same or more energy.
In reply to The cited "expert" is a… by TBT or not TBT
Her or her puppet masters the Jews!
In reply to Hillary probably sold them… by spanish inquisition
Yup Russian technology. There is no mongoloid tech. Except noodles and gunpowder
Whitey perfected them by inventing tomato sauce and guns
In reply to More like working with… by dirty fingernails
Shame, we can never visit Tibet.
Why would I say anything? Their system probably sucks.
In reply to . by MasterPo
they ran out of experienced soldiers
near the end of WWII japan was sending in kids in grade school to occupy asia
In reply to Z by B-Bond
America saved UNGRATEFUL, disorganized & undisciplined China from frying in WELL OILED Imperial Japanese WOK!
In reply to they ran out of experienced… by JBL
not sure how well oiled the japanese were but i do agree the chinks were ungrateful
few years later china sent a million n a half troops to fight the us in the korean war
really goes to show how badly ravaged china was in wwii
:P
In reply to America saved China from… by B-Bond
Not to be cheesey, couple of BIG Mac nukes & extra onions and things would surely be different
In reply to not sure how well oiled the… by JBL
+1
ive heard that scenario & unfortunately the ussr would also use nukes which was why the joint chiefs dropped the idea
In reply to Couple of BIG Mac nukes and… by B-Bond
What did Mao have to be grateful for?
In reply to Z by B-Bond
he should be grateful the US built bases all over china to ship opium & military hardware to & fro regional warlords to keep the country fractured
In reply to What did Mao have to be… by Verniercaliper
Yes, but does it make their penises bigger?
Because no matter how powerful they get, white men will always pleasure their women better!
Go ahead and vote me down small dicked Chinamen!
the only size that matters to women is the size of the wallet
In reply to China Reports Breakthrough… by datbedank
If this garbled report is any indicator, somebody is very drunk in China.
"conventional artillery uses powder and does not perform well at high altitudes because of the lack of oxygen".
Does that make sense to anyone who knows any basic chemistry?
What part of a howitzer depends on atmospheric oxygen in order to work?
I'd have thunk that lack of air density equals reduced drag on the projectile myself...
Nope, still can't see the downside for conventional artillery.
A gun will shoot under water. This is BS.
In reply to "conventional artillery uses… by One of these i…
Makes no sense. Solid propellants combine both fuel and oxidizer, don't need or get anything from the air.
In reply to "conventional artillery uses… by One of these i…
"Conventional artillery uses powder and does not perform well at high altitudes because of the lack of oxygen." Maybe the article´s reference intention was the following type of ramjet based projectile, a wild guess.
http://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/21531/yes-this-is-a-ramjet-powered-artillery-shell-and-it-could-be-a-game-changer
In reply to "conventional artillery uses… by One of these i…
Want to bet the .dwg title block has Lockeed Martin or Raytheon under the white out?
somehow I thought about how in the Iraq war the US military was paying Haliburton $100 per load of laundry per soldier and they did not even doo a good job. Soldiers protested and even did their own laundry and then got in trouble. The US also blew up $85,000 trucks because they could not get oil filters for their first oil change and then bought new truck. We also hit one fucking building with 76 bombs…...so making bombs cheaper certainly indicated a much better approach to war and the stability of their economy because starting bogus wars is really just a fucking BROKEN WINDOW FALLACY......
Let's not forget Halliburton getting a pass for electrocuting multiple Spec Ops because they wired hot water heaters wrong.
In reply to somehow I thought about how… by Idiocracy's Not Sure
Electromagnetically launched rocket artillery, and same for catapult launched aircraft.
I wonder how well that works when it is wet?
And I'm just going to go ahead and call bullshit on "conventional artillery uses powder and does not perform well at high altitudes because of the lack of oxygen."
Since explosives of any kind provide their own oxidization. The problem they are seeing 'at high altitude' is probably either breech failure or muzzle flowering due to the lack of atmospheric pressure outside their cheapass guns -but you can hardly expect them to admit to that.
At least in China if some jackass in the MIC fucks up badly he'll get executed. Here he'd just get a stack of no-bid contracts for $10,000 hammers as punishment
In reply to Electromagnetically launched… by True Blue
Really?
Aren't we talking either a rail gun or a coil gun system?
Now look closely at that map. Is there an invading army waiting to cross the Himalaya Mountains and invade China through Tibet?
This is a silly story. Long range rocketry, electically launched or not has been around since the V-2 and V-1 in World War II. Are we supposed to be impressed that China has this stuff?
Hell, we have young people building railguns in their backyards for FUN!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAs9EHtKfVc
Since we've had this technology for a lot of years. I guess it safe to say they developed it on there own? Or was this on cankle's server too. I would not be surprised.
Ok, this article is very bad. But perhaps there is something interesting here.
This electro-magnetic launcher could be used to launch the rocket. It could fly on a ballistic trajectory for the first part of its course. Then the rocket fires it's own engine to finish the journey to the target.
You would be able to increase the size of the warhead due to the decreased in the needed fuel. Or decrease the total size of the rocket while maintaining the same effectiveness.
Probably not realistic though. The launcher would have to be massive to throw a decent sized rocket any appreciable distance.
This IS a stupid rationalization for a "technology". The propellant in shells/cartridges has all the oxygen necessary to burn the propellant (otherwise machine guns would be spectacularly disappointing) - they don't rely on "ambient oxygen" for their efficiency. What are the Chinese using? Flintlock howitzers?
This is a low IQ article with so many mistakes...
Modern artillery uses TNT, which doesn't require oxygen from the air. This is a red herring, or else the author is dumb.