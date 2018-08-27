China Unveils "Breakthrough" In Electromagnetic Rocket Technology

Wed, 08/29/2018

Chinese state media has revealed a technological breakthrough in electromagnetic rocket design amid US regional security concerns in North Korea and the South China Sea. The new and more powerful electromagnetic rocket uses catapult rocket artillery technology rendering the weapon more powerful than any conventional artillery in the world.

The Global Times reported that Han Junli, a research fellow at a Beijing-based research center under the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), had been spearheading the development of the novel electromagnetic rocket artillery, inspired by Ma Weiming, a research fellow of the Chinese Academy of Engineering dubbed “the father of the Chinese electromagnetic catapult.”

According to rumors via The Manila Times, this technology could be mounted on future Chinese aircraft carriers to launch fighters and more massive fixed-wing planes.

Han reportedly mentioned a military skirmish that occurred in the dangerous border region on a plateau in Southwest China, where he discussed the need with government officials for future deployment of the new rocket technology.

“China has large plateau and mountainous areas where rocket artillery could destroy invading forces from hundreds of kilometers away without soldiers crossing mountains,” Han said.

Song Zhongping, a military expert and TV commentator, told the Global Times earlier this month that conventional artillery uses powder and does not perform well at high altitudes because of the lack of oxygen.

“Artillery that uses an electromagnetic catapult will not need to face the same problem. This makes it very valuable in warfare on plateaus.”

The military expert said electromagnetic rocket artillery could easily reach targets more than 200 kilometers (124 miles) away at a cheap cost per round.

The Global Times said Han’s research had made a significant technological breakthrough in electromagnetic catapult technology that it is now becoming a reality.

The use of electromagnetic catapult for rocket artillery is an unprecedented innovation and could be able to rival Western technology.

“China needs to not only develop weapon concepts that are already available to the world but also explore new, not-yet-present weapons to lead the frontier of technology development,” Song added.

Rocket artillery is not the only Chinese weaponry harnessing the power of electromagnetism. Earlier this year, China decided to mount a giant railgun onto a military vessel. PLA and the US Army are the only militaries to have successfully fired railguns in repetitive experiments.

Railguns can fire metal projectiles at extreme high-speeds and are expected to be mounted on China’s next-generation 10,000-ton Type 055 missile cruiser in the next several years.

It's always the language. 

"Cheap per round" is a true statement. "Cheaper per shot" is the real drawback. More importantly, the size of the platform needed to even quantify the idea of launching one eliminates any perceived benefit besides the "it's futuristic" selling point. 

To create an effective rail system, you need minimally two fifty foot cargo containers in volume and about fifty tons in equipment. 

It's cycle rate is absolute shit after four or five firings, approx one/minute without inducing more cooling and the cost:benefit over conventional rounds is eliminated with the risk:reward relationship. You can move a missile to many platforms, a kinetic weapon not so much.

It's a stupid idea better suited for roller coasters than mobile weapons platforms.

not to mention, you're never gonna mount this in an aircraft - the kinetic force generated would rip apart the fuselage of a place as the weapon fired.

I also bet whatever ship this is fired from is gonna feel a violent thrust as the equal and opposite reaction of flinging heavy metal rails off into the air.

"conventional artillery uses powder and does not perform well at high altitudes because of the lack of oxygen".

Does that make sense to anyone who knows any basic chemistry?

What part of a howitzer depends on atmospheric oxygen in order to work?

I'd have thunk that lack of air density equals reduced drag on the projectile myself...

Nope, still can't see the downside for conventional artillery.

somehow I thought about how in the Iraq war the US military was paying Haliburton $100 per load of laundry per soldier and they did not even doo a good job. Soldiers protested and even did their own laundry and then got in trouble. The US also blew up $85,000 trucks because they could not get oil filters for their first oil change and then bought new truck. We also hit one fucking building with 76 bombs…...so making bombs cheaper certainly indicated a much better approach to war and the stability of their economy because starting bogus wars is really just a fucking BROKEN WINDOW FALLACY......

Electromagnetically launched rocket artillery, and same for catapult launched aircraft.

I wonder how well that works when it is wet?

And I'm just going to go ahead and call bullshit on "conventional artillery uses powder and does not perform well at high altitudes because of the lack of oxygen."

Since explosives of any kind provide their own oxidization. The problem they are seeing 'at high altitude' is probably either breech failure or muzzle flowering due to the lack of atmospheric pressure outside their cheapass guns -but you can hardly expect them to admit to that.

Really?  

Aren't we talking either a rail gun or a coil gun system? 

Now look closely at that map.   Is there an invading army waiting to cross the Himalaya Mountains and invade China through Tibet?

This is a silly story.  Long range rocketry, electically launched or not has been around since the V-2 and V-1 in World War II. Are we supposed to be impressed that China has this stuff?

Hell, we have young people building railguns in their backyards for FUN!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vAs9EHtKfVc

Ok, this article is very bad. But perhaps there is something interesting here. 

This electro-magnetic launcher could be used to launch the rocket. It could fly on a ballistic trajectory for the first part of its course. Then the rocket fires it's own engine to finish the journey to the target. 

You would be able to increase the size of the warhead due to the decreased in the needed fuel. Or decrease the total size of the rocket while maintaining the same effectiveness. 

Probably not realistic though. The launcher would have to be massive to throw a decent sized rocket any appreciable distance. 

This IS a stupid rationalization for a "technology".  The propellant in shells/cartridges has all the oxygen necessary to burn the propellant (otherwise machine guns would be spectacularly disappointing) - they don't rely on "ambient oxygen" for their efficiency. What are the Chinese using?  Flintlock howitzers?