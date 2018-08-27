In English Town, 31 Muslims Charged With Sex Crimes Against Kids As Young As 12

Authored by Jon Hall via Free Market Shooter blog,
Thirty men and one woman have been charged with sexual crimes in Huddersfield, England – including the trafficking and rape of girls as young as 12-years-old, along with the facilitating of sexual abuse.
Detectives detailed that the alleged offenses took place in the town from 2005 and 2012 against five girls, who were aged between 12 and 18 at the time.
All of the accused are between the ages of 29 and 42 – with twelve of them unable to be named for “legal reasons”, according to the Huddersfield Daily Examiner.
In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said:
Authorities in Kirklees have charged 31 people with numerous offences including rape and trafficking with intent to engage in sexual exploitation... The offenses were committed against them as children in the Huddersfield area... The 30 men and one woman will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court on 5 and 6 September 2018.
In their statement, Yorkshire Police also name the defendants being charged – and looking through the horrifying, obscene details, there is a re-occurring theme regarding those accused…
-
Banaras Hussain of Shipley, is charged with one count of rape of a female over 16.
-
Banaris Hussain of Huddersfield, is charged with one count of rape of a girl aged 13 – 15.
-
Mohammed Suhail Arif of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a girl aged 13-15.
-
Iftikar Ali of Huddersfield, is charged with attempted rape of girl aged 13-15 and three counts of rape of a girl aged 13-15.
-
Mohammed Sajjad of Huddersfield, is charged with four counts of rape of a female age 13-15, one rape of a girl under 13 and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.
-
Fehreen Rafiq of Huddersfield, she is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.
-
Umar Zaman of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.
-
Basharat Hussain of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.
-
Amin Ali Choli of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female over 16-years-old.
-
Shaqeel Hussain of Dewsbury, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and two counts of trafficking.
-
Mubasher Hussain of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and sexual assault.
-
Abdul Majid of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of female aged 13-15.
-
Mohammed Dogar of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of child sex offence.
-
Usman Ali of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.
-
Mohammed Waqas Anwar of Huddersfield, is charged with five counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.
-
Gul Riaz of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15.
-
Mohammed Akram of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of trafficking with a view to sexual exploitation of a female and rape of a female aged 14-15.
-
Manzoor Akhtar of Huddersfield, is charged with trafficking and three counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.
-
Samuel Fikru of Camden, has been charged with two counts of rape of female aged 13-15.
It is not politically incorrect or bigoted to observe that the brunt of those accused are of Muslim-descent. Barring the 12 that remain unnamed, every single man accused of raping and grooming underage girls in Huddersfield is Islamic.
Sadly, a precedent has already been set in regards to Islamic rape gangs sprouting up across the U.K.
Back in March of this year, the cases against 20 child sex groomers were dropped in Telford. After potentially as many as 1,000 children suffered, the accused were set free after the chief of police reportedly thought convicting all of the men would be “too much trouble”.
In the case of Telford, the Islamic rape gang operated since the 1980’s totally unobstructed. How many more of these gangs will slowly come to light? Telford was abhorrent enough but now there is Huddersfield with five underage girls sexually abused for seven years.
The saddest part regarding the rape gangs being ousted from the shadows across England is that there is indeed a trend – yet no one wants to recognize it.
When the children and youth of your communities are being abused and violated for years – even decades – extreme reaction is needed to rectify such disgusting incidents.
Instead – in the case of Telford, and what’s likely to become the case of Huddersfield – authorities shrugged their shoulders and allowed the warping and degradation of society to continue by turning a blind eye to the true scope of the sexual abuse, with just seven charged and imprisoned in 2012.
With scores of unprosecuted suspects disregarded, the police have given them the ability to continue to perpetuate such a soulless, inexcusable practice all across England – ignoring the worst suffering imaginable for the children of their country.
The people just keep voting for it.
Wow, open racism articles at ZH! The orange dotard will be proud.
Let's not talk about all the muslim girls in the middle east raped by white soldiers.
Let's not talk about how these British "girls" (teenagers) who were "raped" were actually little ho's who were willing participants for a few dollars. The real problem here is poor parenting ... but that's not a topic ZH cares about. Much easier to blow the muslim dogwhistle.
In reply to The people just keep voting… by css1971
Tommy Robinson is their last hope.
In reply to ug by Take-a-Dump
@ZP - Thanks for mentioning Tommy Robinson. The Brit misleaders are still harassing him. This article could not have been written without the work and sacrifice of Tommy Robinson.
In reply to Tommy Robinson is their last… by Zero Point
I agree. He is a brave man. This is going to get messy, before things improve. Islam is not compatible with western civilization. Not now. Not ever.
In reply to @ZP - Thanks for mentioning… by wildbad
Islam is not a race. It is an ideology.
You'll notice there is nothing about Sikh, Hindu or Buddhist rape gangs.
Sikhs for example are a flourishing part of British society.
In reply to ug by Take-a-Dump
Sikh girls have also been raped, and Sikhs march alongside Tommy Robinson et al protesting the authorities' complicity in this.
In reply to Islam is not a race. It is… by css1971
> Let's not talk about all the muslim girls in the middle east raped by white soldiers.
Is that a thing? Post a source to it or it's just something you made up to troll this comment section with some mythical fake parity thing
In reply to ug by Take-a-Dump
Consider that the ME has NO media ‘voice’ - we all know about the genocide happening in Yemen right NOW !
Yemeni’s have NO media ‘voice’ either !!
I’m absolutely appalled by it !
In reply to > Let's not talk about all… by 911bodysnatchers322
> Let's not talk about how these British "girls" (teenagers) who were "raped"
FALSE
---
The truth will set you free. Smother them with truth when they speak out of line
In reply to ug by Take-a-Dump
Islam is not a race, raghead.
In reply to ug by Take-a-Dump
It's apparently a mind virus
In reply to Islam is not a race, raghead. by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Basically, yes. It is a death cult created by a psycopathic warlord, who robbed caravans and participated in the slave trade, to make a living.
Mo allowed his thugs every sickening perversion. From fucking kids to fucking animals (legal under sharia law if you sell the animal in the next village), fucking dead bodies (legal under sharia to fuck the dead within the first 24 hours), and to treat women and girls as less than animals.
In reply to It's apparently a mind virus by 911bodysnatchers322
jail these pieces of shit and put them in General Population
what is good for the goose is good for the gander
In reply to ug by Take-a-Dump
Go fuck yourself you sick muzzie appologist.
In reply to ug by Take-a-Dump
You are a dump, your avatar fits you to a tee. Calling a rapist a rapist is not RACIST, shit for brains. And what these Muslim scum are doing is even worse than rape. And you are even worse than them.
In reply to ug by Take-a-Dump
Eurostan
In reply to The people just keep voting… by css1971
In reply to Eurostan by D Nyle
Pirate Rock's free lunch and reign of terror are over as surely as its debauched war junkie opioid deranged, redneck cousin, USSA is going down the toilet. The anglozionazi abomination is finally reaping the carnage it has sown globally as the destitute colonials, ragheads and goat stabbers flood the "homeland" and out-breed the anglo saxon gone-to-seed lumpen even as they rape their children. In an orgy of knifings and acid squirting attacks the crimes of centuries are being visited on the last of the Britlander mob even as their in-bred "royalty" vainly attempts to woo the dark masses by importing the mulatto strain into the parasitic "Windsor" blood line. Meanwhile the bigoted, stunted, apartheid darlings of South Africa are getting their marching orders and rather than seek a crevice on Pirate Rock are looking to ....Mother Russia for safety and refuge. The sputtering Skripal Monty Python sketch only proves that the anglozionazi mob of Pirate Rock have sunken in abject insanity from which there will be no respite.
Who said history doesn't have a sense of humor.
Remember democracy is the real enemy. Your ari$tocracy knows best!
"Count" Richard Coudenhove Kalergi’s Plan outlined by Gerd Honsik: “Kalergi proclaims the abolition of the right of self-determination, ... the elimination of nations by means of ethnic separatist movements or mass allogeneic (genetically dissimilar) immigration to create a multiethnic flock without quality, easily controllable by the ruling class. Kalergi characterized the multi-ethnic flock as cruel and unfaithful but maintained the elite must deliberately create them in order to achieve their own superiority: ‘Then the elite will first eliminate democracy – the rule of the people. Next, the elite will eliminate the people via miscegenation, thereby replacing the ruling white race with an easily controllable mestizo race. By abolishing the principle of equality of all before the law, avoiding and punishing any criticism of minorities, and protecting minorities with special laws, the masses will be suppressed.’'
http://www.mediafire.com/file/vcpu7j7hakukmde/Coudenhove-Kalergi-Practic...
The same khazar jews that slaughter Palestinians (with impunity) in their Gaza cage, after stealing their land, welcome ethnically cleansed muslims to Urupp.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5p2zt0ne_4
In reply to I Am Making 11000 Dollars… by chasara067
No one cares about your sh*t, Chasara, go back to your room and frig yourself to van halen posters
In reply to I Am Making 11000 Dollars… by chasara067
If this doesn't cause the brits to grow some balls and deport all the muzzies, then what will?
It's easy. All you have to do is if you are a foreign country and want pakistanis out of Uk, insert a pakistani spy sniper to take a few shots at the queen. She'll find a way to get them all out real fast
In reply to If this doesn't cause the… by TheSilentMajority
Meanwhile their attention is on russia, instead of this or brexit. What a joke of a country.
In fairness, May and crew, including Boris, have clearly seen from the US example what a little Russian distraction can do to deflect attention away from their own incompetence and lack of results.
In reply to Meanwhile their attention is… by boostedhorse
As John McCain would say, "The Muslims are just raping kids that Brits wont rape."
That's why you need to come up with a social movement called #unrapeable. It's basically tattooing your body like MS13 and sticking a fish inside you
In reply to As John McCain would say, … by Offthebeach
Remove kebab
History repeats.
Let's be positive: At least we are allowed to see this at Huddersfield, England. Tommy Robinson was trown in jail in record time for just standing outside a court broadcasting live what the BBC was saying about a very similar case.
All the mess created by bringing goat lovers to Europe is by design.
My grandad who fought them in last century in Spain is revolting in his grave.
Isolated incident . Nothing to see folks, move along, move along. Make sure your No. 2 plastics are not in the No.1 or No. 3 recycle bin or we'll be forced to fine you. Move along sheeple, move along.
looks like a good time to sentence the perps to radical amputations of sexual organs.
It is irelevant if the authorities won't do it. Having all their names made public opens the door for any public revenges.
Do they all work in Mosques? Maybe they can get together with the Catholics and brainstorm. What a shit world we live in.
Catholics are interested in girls??? I thought they gave the girls to the Muslims, and kept the boys for themselves.
In reply to Do they all work in Mosques?… by ElTerco
good irish names all of them.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eM-xe6wHjnw&t=1132s
WATCH THAT.... IT'S CALLED "THEY PREFER BOYS IN AFGHANISTAN. Radical Muslim culture is disgusting and pedophilia is an integral part of their "culture"
I say tear down all the mosques and let them go back to where they came from.
Can confirm. It's called BACHA BAZI
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bacha_bazi
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3384027/Women-children-boys-ple…
a popular pedo site is hottrannytoddlers.af just kidding i just made that up
I used to think our country ruined that country, but now I think they are just a bunch of trannypedo drug dealers and I'm ok with more moabs
In reply to https://www.youtube.com… by hardmedicine
Love the cartoon. It says everything.
Yes it does, not a ram among them.
In reply to Love the cartoon. It says… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
...filth....
Put this down to TPTB bowing to the curse of the multiculturists.
Politicians, local councillors, liberals and namby pamby do-gooders in general have succeeded in fucking up not only Huddersfield but the hopes, aspirations and lives of normal law abiding people.