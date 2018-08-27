In English Town, 31 Muslims Charged With Sex Crimes Against Kids As Young As 12

Authored by Jon Hall via Free Market Shooter blog,

Thirty men and one woman have been charged with sexual crimes in Huddersfield, England – including the trafficking and rape of girls as young as 12-years-old, along with the facilitating of sexual abuse.

Detectives detailed that the alleged offenses took place in the town from 2005 and 2012 against five girls, who were aged between 12 and 18 at the time.

All of the accused are between the ages of 29 and 42 – with twelve of them unable to be named for “legal reasons”, according to the Huddersfield Daily Examiner.

In a statement, West Yorkshire Police said:

Authorities in Kirklees have charged 31 people with numerous offences including rape and trafficking with intent to engage in sexual exploitation... The offenses were committed against them as children in the Huddersfield area... The 30 men and one woman will appear at Kirklees Magistrates Court on 5 and 6 September 2018.

In their statement, Yorkshire Police also name the defendants being charged – and looking through the horrifying, obscene details, there is a re-occurring theme regarding those accused…

Banaras Hussain of Shipley, is charged with one count of rape of a female over 16.

Banaris Hussain of Huddersfield, is charged with one count of rape of a girl aged 13 – 15.

Mohammed Suhail Arif of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a girl aged 13-15.

Iftikar Ali of Huddersfield, is charged with attempted rape of girl aged 13-15 and three counts of rape of a girl aged 13-15.

Mohammed Sajjad of Huddersfield, is charged with four counts of rape of a female age 13-15, one rape of a girl under 13 and facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Fehreen Rafiq of Huddersfield, she is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Umar Zaman of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Basharat Hussain of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Amin Ali Choli of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female over 16-years-old.

Shaqeel Hussain of Dewsbury, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and two counts of trafficking.

Mubasher Hussain of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15 and sexual assault.

Abdul Majid of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Dogar of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of facilitating the commission of child sex offence.

Usman Ali of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Waqas Anwar of Huddersfield, is charged with five counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Gul Riaz of Huddersfield, is charged with rape of a female aged 13-15.

Mohammed Akram of Huddersfield, is charged with two counts of trafficking with a view to sexual exploitation of a female and rape of a female aged 14-15.

Manzoor Akhtar of Huddersfield, is charged with trafficking and three counts of rape of a female aged 13-15.

Samuel Fikru of Camden, has been charged with two counts of rape of female aged 13-15.

It is not politically incorrect or bigoted to observe that the brunt of those accused are of Muslim-descent. Barring the 12 that remain unnamed, every single man accused of raping and grooming underage girls in Huddersfield is Islamic.

Sadly, a precedent has already been set in regards to Islamic rape gangs sprouting up across the U.K.

Back in March of this year, the cases against 20 child sex groomers were dropped in Telford. After potentially as many as 1,000 children suffered, the accused were set free after the chief of police reportedly thought convicting all of the men would be “too much trouble”.

In the case of Telford, the Islamic rape gang operated since the 1980’s totally unobstructed. How many more of these gangs will slowly come to light? Telford was abhorrent enough but now there is Huddersfield with five underage girls sexually abused for seven years.

The saddest part regarding the rape gangs being ousted from the shadows across England is that there is indeed a trend – yet no one wants to recognize it.

When the children and youth of your communities are being abused and violated for years – even decades – extreme reaction is needed to rectify such disgusting incidents.

Instead – in the case of Telford, and what’s likely to become the case of Huddersfield – authorities shrugged their shoulders and allowed the warping and degradation of society to continue by turning a blind eye to the true scope of the sexual abuse, with just seven charged and imprisoned in 2012.

With scores of unprosecuted suspects disregarded, the police have given them the ability to continue to perpetuate such a soulless, inexcusable practice all across England – ignoring the worst suffering imaginable for the children of their country.