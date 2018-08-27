"Exuberance Is Back:" Investing In Ferraris Better Bet Than Stocks

As US stocks hit record highs, a 1962 Ferrari 250 GTO offered by RM Sotheby's sold in Monterey, California on Saturday for a record $48.4 million - the highest price ever fetched at auction, and 25% higher than the previous record set in 2014 when a 1963 model sold for $38.1 million (a 1963 250 GTO reportedly sold in October 2013 for $52 million in a private transaction, however).
The seller, early Microsoft employee Greg Whitten, bought the car in 2000 when similar Ferraris were selling for around $10 million, according to Bloomberg. Whitten made out like a bandit.
And while markets are hitting record highs after a decade of taxpayer-fueled economic recovery, investors with the means and wherewithal to sink their money into Ferraris instead of the S&P 500 did far better, according to the Hagerty Ferrari price index which reveals that the majority of gains occurred between 2013 and 2015.
Even with dividends reinvested, Ferraris commanded a faster increase in value than listed U.S. companies since the end of 2009. Gains on the iconic car, though, have largely petered out over the last three years and U.S. stocks have outperformed. -Bloomberg
Making the case that high-end buyers are still willing to pony up in a frothy market, Bloomberg highlights the December 2017 sale of a Leonardo Da Vinci painting for $450 million (bought by Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman, as it turns out), the most ever for a piece of fine art.
Their takeaway? Watch out:
It all shows market watchers should probably be getting worried, says Shane Oliver, a Sydney-based investment strategist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd., who wrote his PhD thesis on efficiency in markets and asset bubbles. -Bloomberg
"Exuberance is back in a big way," Oliver said. "The fact that people are paying record amounts for Ferraris and paintings and share markets are at record highs causes me to be a little bit more cautious"
Since most people can't exactly afford to invest in a $48.4 million Ferrari, much less insure it and god forbid even drive it - here are some more pictures of the recent sale via RM Sotheby's.
And just in case Ferraris aren't your thing, there's always a gold lambo!
To be honest, I would take that over a few hundred shares of AMZN any day.
Not if your son needs a wife. Get him a Ferrari.
https://bipworldview.wordpress.com/2018/02/02/please-find-a-wife-for-my…
Watch the wife divorce him and take the Ferrari. lol
Or you could buy some productive land.
They have that already.
And pay property taxes on it.
You own it??? Then pay taxes on something you own, from Rome, with love!
Have you seen a chart of Amazon?
Invest in 1995 Honda Accords. Can't go wrong.
I think that car pictured is worth maybe one ounce of silver. Nothing more. It's ugly and impractical.
Can someone help me? That looks like 6 in line double barrelled carb intakes. So a 12 cylinder analog vacuume fed monster engine on a lightweight chassis is like worth 50 million dollars?
The god damn hunk of shit falcon inline six could be fitted out with several (3) in line holley single barrel 1911 carbs. Like a 1000 dollar fucking car back in 1961. The inline six is fantastic but runs lean on the front and back cylinders and has bad exhaust. But at 99 cubic inch displacement on the low end is twice the displacement of my shitty import 1492 cc inline four banger that will never die and gives me 27mpg on the factory asin single barrel carb that's like 30 fucking years old.
The shit about giving one barrel to every cylinder is like analog fuel injection and the god damn thing isn't even useful. But yeah, just buy the fucking thing. Maybe it's worth it if you can point out the air filter.
Can it outrun a .223 traveling @ 3000fps?
The article is correct. I have lusted for a 512bbi (re-bodied in 1983 as the better recognized Testarosa) Ferrari since the early 80's when one would fire up in the garage near where I worked. The sound of a flat-12 cyl is awesome and unmistakable. About 10 years ago I researched 512's and they were about 45,000 USD at the time. They are now about 400-500K depending on color and condition. I'd happily pay capital gains on 400K, not to mention I would have had a Ferrari to play with for 10 years.
Porsche air-cooled models in good original (not modified) condition are currently appreciating well also. There are more Porsche 911's than Ferraris, so the price of admission is less.