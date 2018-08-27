GOP Prepares For "Coming Hell" If Democrats Take House In Midterms

While Congressional Republicans are putting on a good face in public going into the November midterms, they are privately panicking over the House flipping to the Democrats this November - a possibility which Compass Pointe analyst Isaac Boltansky places at 70%.
Axios has obtained a spreadsheet circulating through Republican circles "on and off Capitol Hill - including at least one leadership office," which catalogs a list of probes they expect Democrats to launch if they regain control of the House.
The spreadsheet includes requests for administration officials to be grilled by committee staff, requests for hearings to obtain sworn testimony, efforts to seize communications about controversial policies and personnel decisions, and subpoena threats. -Axios
- President Trump’s tax returns
- Trump family businesses — and whether they comply with the Constitution's emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump Organization
- Trump's dealings with Russia, including the president's preparation for his meeting with Vladimir Putin
- The payment to Stephanie Clifford — a.k.a. Stormy Daniels
- James Comey's firing
- Trump's firing of U.S. attorneys
- Trump's proposed transgender ban for the military
- Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's business dealings
- White House staff's personal email use
- Cabinet secretary travel, office expenses, and other misused perks
- Discussion of classified information at Mar-a-Lago
- Jared Kushner's ethics law compliance
- Dismissal of members of the EPA board of scientific counselors
- The travel ban
- Family separation policy
- Hurricane response in Puerto Rico
- Election security and hacking attempts
- White House security clearances
Compass Point's Boltansky, meanwhile, says he expects Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to chair the House Financial Services Committee, where in addition to the above she's likely to focus on Jared Kushner's family finances, businesses and lenders such as Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Signature Bank and Ladder Capital. Also in focus will be "aggressive" oversight of the Trump administration's financial regulators and big bank oversight.
In short, "These demands would turn the Trump White House into a 24/7 legal defense operation," according to Axios' Jonathan Swann.
Comments
Who's going to pay for the 24/7 legal defense operation?
mm
In reply to Who's going to pay for the… by Brazen Heist II
"GOP Prepares For "Coming Hell" If Democrats Take House In Midterms"
Does that include loading the Predator Drones with some nice fresh Hellfires?
In reply to mm by More-Sun
Yip, let's see Trump had 2 years to Come through with his biggest #1 Promise to the American People
"I Will Build The Wall"- "Don't Worry The Wall Will Be Built", blah, blah, blah....
What Trump will need to do is go on offense. Do so much stuff to piss the Dems off it will make their heads explode.
In reply to Yip, by MoreSun
He should start by firing Sessions and Rosenberg. When? Now is good! I would love to see the MSM howl!
In reply to What Trump will need to do… by man from glad
They should also add to the list:
- 33k deleted email
- LL - WJC tarmac meeting
- Uranium One
- JB lying to Congress
In reply to He should start by firing… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I have no idea how the mid-terms will go, but I do know one thing is certain: John McCain will be voting a straight (D) ticket this year.
In reply to They should by mikka
IF THESE REPUBLICAN BASTARDS GOT INLINE THEY WOULD KEEP THEIR JOBS AND NOT GET VOTED OUT BY US, THE TRUMP ARMY.
In reply to I have no idea how the mid… by Ms. Erable
Why isn't Maxine in jail?
In reply to IF THESE REPUBLICAN BASTARDS… by Four chan
Why isn't Hitlery in jail?
In reply to Why by Richard Chesler
why isn't obama in jail?
In reply to Why by mikka
It won't just be the GOP that goes thru living hell, we just put up with 8 years of Obunga-my-hole. I felt for the LIBTARDS when they said they would move to Mexico if Trump won, I fucking thought about it while Obunga was in, hard.
In reply to What Trump will need to do… by man from glad
Speaking of that (the LIBTARDS when they said they would move to Mexico if Trump won) why are they still here? Now they're proven liars and frauds because they never left!!! ;-)
In reply to It won't just be the GOP… by Teamtc321
Who ever wrote this article, was feeling the need to take up space. Stupid speculators with unattainable dreams. Is a NYT editor writing for ZH?
In reply to Yip, by MoreSun
Indeed. Shades of Madame President.
In reply to Who ever wrote this article,… by MozartIII
if i see one more fucking article posted here on ZH about the Dems retaking the House im going to break something. Who the fuck is posting these here? Have our tyler's been compromised? it's all a load of shit.
In reply to Yip, by MoreSun
Not sure how many times you said jew. I bet it was more than the bank accounts you own. Lol
In reply to Yip, by MoreSun
The polls say it so it must be true. lol whatever!
In reply to "GOP Prepares For "Coming… by boattrash
they need to worry about taking care of the people, instead they divert attention away from real problems
In reply to mm by More-Sun
Dems would have wasted eight years talking about bullshit diversion
while the elite rape your ass and sucking cum for rent.
In reply to mm by More-Sun
Rome is burning and this stupidity is what they call governing the nation.
Tax returns and trademarks....what a disgrace.
See Mr, Trump... they didn't deserve your hands off approach, you should have gone all in, cause they ain't done fucking with you by a long shot..
In reply to Who's going to pay for the… by Brazen Heist II
The Democrat and Republican Party both must be smashed into smaller parties.
The 2 party duopoly model has failed.
How can you reconcile Ron Paul voters with Mike Pence voters under the same banner?
How can you reconcile Bernie voters with Cunton voters under the same banner?
Time to have 3rd, 4th, 5th , 6th parties in the US. The future is grand coalitions like in Europe, not this fake, faux shit show of 2 parties that increasingly resemble unstable radioisotopes with each new passing day.
Trump should set precedent by running independent in 2020.
In reply to Rome is burning and this… by Theta_Burn
Yeah, thats thats really workin out well for the euro-weenies who have like, what now, ten parties to negotiate around to figure out how many barbarians they can let through the gates without those barbarians reaching their gated communities?
No thinks.
Sounds like a bureaucratic nightmare setup for a complete stalemate in which the lowest common denominator is "the prize". I would rather WIN while laughing and driving my enemies before me ;-)
In reply to The Democrat and Republican… by Brazen Heist II
Brazen Heist II Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:41 Permalink
"Who's going to pay for the 24/7 legal defense operation?"
-----------------
Mexico would be my guess, lol.
In reply to Who's going to pay for the… by Brazen Heist II
Someone will. But you should see it from another perspective.
If they are preoccupied with that they might spend less money on bringing war to another country and that could come out cheaper. If you have a neighbour, or neighbour's son, who'd enlisted and then might not come back, or come back seriously damaged, that would be worse than spending money for legal eagles. .
In reply to Who's going to pay for the… by Brazen Heist II
Well we know who's paying for the investigations now don't we Booby?
In reply to Who's going to pay for the… by Brazen Heist II
Hope this stat is from the same that gave shilley a 90% chance of winning the white house. God, I hope so. There's got to be more brains in an independent voter ?
In reply to Who's going to pay for the… by Brazen Heist II
Us, the taxpaying citizens of America, of course. Just like we've paid for the last two years of bullshit, as well as all the deaths of children across the world by US military or US-funded/-supplied terrorist organizations.
In reply to Who's going to pay for the… by Brazen Heist II
Repubs have their own issues
I get so tired of this fucking D vs R Hegelian Dialectic BS
In reply to Repubs have their own issues by inosent
They should be playing to win instead of playing not to lose too bad. Same old losers that still need to go!
In reply to I get so tired of this… by Juggernaut x2
Isaac Boltansky?!...lol...what has he done for the dimz lately? ;-)
In reply to They should be playing to… by NotTiredOfWinning
The next election - and probably all elections going forward - is a choice between the Trump agenda and violent Communism.
Of course, all those voting for free stuff are the ones that are going to vote for violent Communism, because if they don't get their free stuff they are going to get violent.
And if the locals don't get violent enough, they'll import millions more that will, just like they've done in Europe.
And no one has ever answered why the GOP logo has the stars upside down - the symbol of Baphomet/Satan?
In reply to I get so tired of this… by Juggernaut x2
It is merely a matter of time when a Communist, Bolshevik government is freely, or not, what with the DEAD always voting Demonrat, but the immigration figures tell us what is going to happen, sooner or later.
Immigration and the E Pluribus Unum Issue
Grace Wong, Wall Street Journal, March 31, 2017
Civic Nationalism and the Diaspora Question: Asians plug into non-White coalition of the aggrieved
R. Houck August 21, 2018
Franklin Ryckaert says: August 21, 2018 at 1:49 pm
There exists an illusion among some white nationalists that other ethnic groups might be our “allies”. Thus some mention Jews (because we will offer support for their ethnic state Israel in exchange for their support for ours), or on the contrary Muslims (because we both are enemies of the Jews), or East Asians (because we have similar “K-strategy” cultures), or Indians (because we have kindred “Aryan cultures”) etc. These are all illusions. All those ethnic groups mentioned are only after their own ethnic interests when immigrating into our lands, and they readily will join the “anti-White coalition” if seen in their interest. And even in the theoretical case of loyalty toward us, they still are racial aliens and thus a demographic threat to us. Like it or not, but Whites are alone in this struggle.
Washington Post Op-Ed Cheers: Mass Immigration Will Destroy NRA, Second Amendment The author is UCLA professor named (((WINKLER)))
Cherchez le Juif: A review of Kevin MacDonald's The Culture of Critique
In reply to The next election - and… by Not Too Important
No
In reply to The next election - and… by Not Too Important
That's a serious scratch on the Republican stars. Take it easy the painter was upside down looking at a mirror.
In reply to The next election - and… by Not Too Important
Oh that list is way to short
In reply to Repubs have their own issues by inosent
Out if principle alone after what we've witness the last 2 years these shit bag lefty scum of the earth gum on the bottom of a shoe losers do not deserve an OUNCE of power.
another mouth-breating retard that thinks both parties aren't giving us all an ass-reaming
In reply to Out if principle alone of… by Bill of Rights
You are blind to the changes that have taken place in the Republican Party.
This is a personal failing on your part.
In reply to another mouth-breating… by Juggernaut x2
