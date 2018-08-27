GOP Prepares For "Coming Hell" If Democrats Take House In Midterms

While Congressional Republicans are putting on a good face in public going into the November midterms, they are privately panicking over the House flipping to the Democrats this November - a possibility which Compass Pointe analyst Isaac Boltansky places at 70%.

Axios has obtained a spreadsheet circulating through Republican circles "on and off Capitol Hill - including at least one leadership office," which catalogs a list of probes they expect Democrats to launch if they regain control of the House.

The spreadsheet includes requests for administration officials to be grilled by committee staff, requests for hearings to obtain sworn testimony, efforts to seize communications about controversial policies and personnel decisions, and subpoena threats. -Axios

President Trump’s tax returns

Trump family businesses — and whether they comply with the Constitution's emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump Organization

Trump's dealings with Russia, including the president's preparation for his meeting with Vladimir Putin

The payment to Stephanie Clifford — a.k.a. Stormy Daniels

James Comey's firing

Trump's firing of U.S. attorneys

Trump's proposed transgender ban for the military

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's business dealings

White House staff's personal email use

Cabinet secretary travel, office expenses, and other misused perks

Discussion of classified information at Mar-a-Lago

Jared Kushner's ethics law compliance

Dismissal of members of the EPA board of scientific counselors

The travel ban

Family separation policy

Hurricane response in Puerto Rico

Election security and hacking attempts

White House security clearances

Compass Point's Boltansky, meanwhile, says he expects Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to chair the House Financial Services Committee, where in addition to the above she's likely to focus on Jared Kushner's family finances, businesses and lenders such as Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Signature Bank and Ladder Capital. Also in focus will be "aggressive" oversight of the Trump administration's financial regulators and big bank oversight.

In short, "These demands would turn the Trump White House into a 24/7 legal defense operation," according to Axios' Jonathan Swann.