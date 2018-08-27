GOP Prepares For "Coming Hell" If Democrats Take House In Midterms

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:40

While Congressional Republicans are putting on a good face in public going into the November midterms, they are privately panicking over the House flipping to the Democrats this November - a possibility which Compass Pointe analyst Isaac Boltansky places at 70%

Axios has obtained a spreadsheet circulating through Republican circles "on and off Capitol Hill - including at least one leadership office," which catalogs a list of probes they expect Democrats to launch if they regain control of the House. 

The spreadsheet includes requests for administration officials to be grilled by committee staff, requests for hearings to obtain sworn testimony, efforts to seize communications about controversial policies and personnel decisions, and subpoena threats. -Axios

  • President Trump’s tax returns
  • Trump family businesses — and whether they comply with the Constitution's emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump Organization
  • Trump's dealings with Russia, including the president's preparation for his meeting with Vladimir Putin
  • The payment to Stephanie Clifford — a.k.a. Stormy Daniels
  • James Comey's firing
  • Trump's firing of U.S. attorneys
  • Trump's proposed transgender ban for the military
  • Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's business dealings
  • White House staff's personal email use
  • Cabinet secretary travel, office expenses, and other misused perks
  • Discussion of classified information at Mar-a-Lago
  • Jared Kushner's ethics law compliance
  • Dismissal of members of the EPA board of scientific counselors
  • The travel ban
  • Family separation policy
  • Hurricane response in Puerto Rico
  • Election security and hacking attempts
  • White House security clearances

Compass Point's Boltansky, meanwhile, says he expects Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) to chair the House Financial Services Committee, where in addition to the above she's likely to focus on Jared Kushner's family finances, businesses and lenders such as Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Signature Bank and Ladder Capital. Also in focus will be "aggressive" oversight of the Trump administration's financial regulators and big bank oversight. 

In short, "These demands would turn the Trump White House into a 24/7 legal defense operation," according to Axios' Jonathan Swann. 

Tags
Politics
Banks - NEC
Mortgage REITs

Comments

Vote up!
 9
Vote down!
 14
MoreSun boattrash Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:47 Permalink

Yip, let's see Trump had 2 years to Come through with his biggest #1 Promise to the American People

"I Will Build The Wall"- "Don't Worry The Wall Will Be Built", blah, blah, blah....

Well he had 2 full years with a mojority in both houses and as the jew bootlicker he is he caved to schumer the jew and settled for the biggest deficit budget in history with NO FUNDS FOR THE WALL!!!!!!! 

Did he veto the budget bill that did not fund the Wall- No he totally capitulated to the jews!

And now he may lose his majority... blah blah blah...

Oh, I can't build that wall folks cause the big bad demos wont let me. What a farce of a jew hack we got in the jewhouse!  

And to the fake news jews!

"Tell us about your fake wall to placate the uninformed goy populace. Lets hope they don't believe your fake news lies.

"They were replacing an already existing segment (20 miles only) that was all but worthless. So replacing an already existing piece is not much help, and it is not new fencing just replacement of a small 20 mile piece. And we all know how far $73,000,000 will get them for the type of wall trump espoused about 2 miles. 

For this whimp wall your talking about they will get 20 miles, they only have 1,850+ miles to go of which there is NO funding for. Trump made sure of that.

Here is a quote regarding your replacement 20 mile big wall project, and it's sure not the type of wall Trump Promised-IT AIN"T BIG AND IT"S SURE NOT BEAUTIFUL-and what's worse is, any half fit 12-50 year old could scale it with no problems. So, if keeping the elderly and the poor cripples out of a dinky 20 mile stretch is your idea of a wall, then buddy you just accept anything and hang on to your pipe smokin dream. Now you jews can do the jew happy dance, because trump has caved to you jews once again. 

"The new bollard style wall is one of three going up this year along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Installation of this 20-mile section replaces a vehicle barrier in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

A similar two-mile project is under construction in Calexico, California, and a third is set to begin later this year in San Diego."  All dinky, short stretch replacements, nothing new. But, the fake news jews will take an upclose photo of the rinky-dink wall and shove it under the noses of all their goy subscribers and the uninformed goy will say, "hey trumps building the wall"-Yip all 28 miles of it and all replacement-nothing new, and the other 1850+ miles well..... that will only come when the jews are removed from all positions of power, both public & private-NOW! 

 

Unless the jew supremacists are removed from all positions of power you will get nothing but petty window dressing and only very partially at best. 

 

Trump The Orange Jew is full on Zogified!

 

Remove all jew supremacists from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!

 

When America?

 

Well there it is, your Orange Leader has fully caved to the two headed dancing jew supremacist snake known as the RepubliDem Gotcha! 

Zog owns both sides (repub's & dems), and you get played right down the middle and on every other side-you lose America!

Remove all jew supremacist from all positions of power, both private & public-NOW!

When America?  Its been done over 109 times in history, and it Can, and Must be done again!

NOW!

Until this populous wakes up to the full acknowledgement that our common enemy rather your  a conservative or JFK democrat and rather your skin color, -Is, the jew supremacist beast that has a stranglehold on all you call America- It is not, it has been Jewmerica since jew war II, and some will argue since the jew supremacist dual creation of the federal reserve and its enforcer the IRS during 1913.

Act and act Now! Educate yourself, start supporting candidates who know and stand against the jew supremacist beast. Subscribe to the American Free Press, and become a member of the Third Position Party-and get active! 

American Free Press – America's Last Real Newspaper

The American Freedom Party Mission Statement (American 3rd Position Party)

Protest against the jew supremacist foreign agent organizations such as SPLC, AIPAC, ADL, B'NAI B'RITH, HILLEL and a thousand more!

Beware the jew apologists of every stripe will come after this piece, and you, but that just demonstrates who the REAL enemy truly is-Know it, Feel It, Own It! It's an eternal conflict that unless you rise up to, you will be their perpetual slave. Cower from this and you cower from all.  

 

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 3
MoreSun Teamtc321 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 21:14 Permalink

Hey true dolt, don't be msm'd with that dinky 20 mile piece of garbage that just replaces an already decayed non effective barrier. Nothing for the remaining 1850+ miles of un-walled border.

You are such a typical lying jew fake news propagandist.

Tell us about your fake wall to placate the uninformed goy populace. Lets hope they don't believe your fake news lies.

"They were replacing an already existing segment that was all but worthless. So replacing an already existing piece is not much help. And we all know how far $73,000,000 will get them for the type of wall trump espoused about 2 miles.

For this whimp wall your talking about they will get 20 miles, they only have 1,850+ miles to go of which there is NO funding for. Trump made sure of that.

Here is a quote regarding your replacement 20 mile big wall project, and it's sure not the type of wall Trump Promised-IT AIN"T BIG AND IT"S SURE NOT BEAUTIFUL-and what's worse is, any half fit 12-50 year old could scale it with no problems. So, if keeping the elderly and the poor cripples out is your idea of a wall then buddy you just accept anything and hang on to your pipe smokin dream. 

"The new bollard style wall is one of three going up this year along the U.S.-Mexican border.

Installation of this 20-mile section replaces a vehicle barrier in Santa Teresa, New Mexico.

A similar two-mile project is under construction in Calexico, California, and a third is set to begin later this year in San Diego."  All replacements, nothing new. 

 

Unless the jew supremacists are removed from all positions of power you will get nothing but petty window dressing and only very partially at best. 

Trump has no funding and apparently no intent on obtaining funding for the remaining 1900 miles of unprotected border.  

He has fully caved to you jews, it don't even come up in their jewhouse questionaires anymore!

Jews lie, that's all jews do, besides rape children (in their sick talmud), head pedo rings, wage continual economic terrorism upon the entire world, act as the #1 warmongers on planet earth, work daily to destroy Christianity, etc, etc, etc, Jew supremacists are purely the work of The Synagogue of Satan.

 

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: 

"ANY BOOK VILIFIED BY THE JEWS IS A MUST-READ"

Try Reading:

"Against Our Better Judgement- How the U.S. Was Used to Create Israel" Allison Weir

"The Bad War" M.S. King (banned by jewmazon due to the screeching of the jwc)

"The jewish Revolutionary Spirit" E. Michael Jones

"The Jewish Onslaught" Dr. Tony Martin

"Mein Kampf" Adolf Hitler (don't let the lying jew propaganda deceive you, this is a great book)

"The jews & their Lies" Martin luther

"The International Jew" Vol 1&2" Henry Ford

"The Controversary Of Zion" Douglas Reed

"It's The Jews Stupid" R. Vincent Bert

"The Host & The Parasite" Greg Felton

"The Jews and Moral Subversion" E. Michael Jones

"The New Jerusalem" Michael Collins Piper

"The Iron Curtain Over America" John Beaty 

"Breaking The Spell" Dr. Nicholas Kollerstrom 

"Hoax Of The 20th Century" Arthur R. Butz

"The Six Million Fact Or Fiction? Sixth Edition" Peter Winter

"The Life Of An American Jew in Israel" Jack Bernstein

"200 Years Together-A History of the Russians and the Jews" Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn 

Pdf Link:   https://www.docdroid.net/OdYUy5a/200-years-together.pdf

 

And watch "The Greatest Story Never Told" 

   

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
Teamtc321 MoreSun Mon, 08/27/2018 - 21:55 Permalink

You stupid uneducated LIBTARDS are so easy to take a San Franmaxino shit on, lol. Moron, how big is your file to whip out a copy and paste post from? Don't you pieces of shit get tired of inserting Jew, Redneck, Russia or any of the Tards other canned names into your comments? Just a few days ago, Dolt, it was all Russia Collusion and now what, Dolt? Everyone is a Jew? LMAO? Do I hear crickets you POS paid 5 cents per post that paid on your Starbucks reward card? Go fuck yourself, LIBTARD.

Hint, cutie, keep a eye on the deal structure with Mexico...... Wink.....

Did Russia build the wall? Russia did it, Russia did it, jajajajajajajajajajajajajajajajaja

HOPE, HOPE AND CHANGE!!!!!

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
MoreSun Teamtc321 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 22:10 Permalink

Screech & Squeal on jew supremacists, break out your razor blades too, just like you did with Sir Oswald Mosely!

You worship your jew gods edward the jew bernays and his propaganda, you worship your god siggy freud and his sick perverted psychobabble, you worship your jew god marx and his anti-God, anti-Human jew dogma and most of all you worship your ultimate jew supremacist god satan, and you do it in your synagogues of satan, and ply your sickness throughout the world daily. 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 1
AllTimeWhys MoreSun Mon, 08/27/2018 - 21:40 Permalink

if i see one more fucking article posted here on ZH about the Dems retaking the House im going to break something. Who the fuck is posting these here? Have our tyler's been compromised? it's all a load of shit.

Vote up!
 7
Vote down!
 2
Brazen Heist II Theta_Burn Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:52 Permalink

The Democrat and Republican Party both must be smashed into smaller parties.

The 2 party duopoly model has failed.

How can you reconcile Ron Paul voters with Mike Pence voters under the same banner?

How can you reconcile Bernie voters with Cunton voters under the same banner?

Time to have 3rd, 4th, 5th , 6th parties in the US. The future is grand coalitions like in Europe, not this fake, faux shit show of 2 parties that increasingly resemble unstable radioisotopes with each new passing day.

Trump should set precedent by running independent in 2020.

 

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
nmewn Brazen Heist II Mon, 08/27/2018 - 21:28 Permalink

Yeah, thats thats really workin out well for the euro-weenies who have like, what now, ten parties to negotiate around to figure out how many barbarians they can let through the gates without those barbarians reaching their gated communities?

No thinks.

Sounds like a bureaucratic nightmare setup for a complete stalemate in which the lowest common denominator is "the prize". I would rather WIN while laughing and driving my enemies before me ;-)

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
uhland62 Brazen Heist II Mon, 08/27/2018 - 21:22 Permalink

Someone will. But you should see it from another perspective.

If they are preoccupied with that they might spend less money on bringing war to another country and that could come out cheaper. If you have a neighbour, or neighbour's son, who'd enlisted and then might not come back, or come back seriously damaged, that would be worse than spending money for legal eagles. . 

Vote up!
 15
Vote down!
 1
Not Too Important Juggernaut x2 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:48 Permalink

The next election - and probably all elections going forward - is a choice between the Trump agenda and violent Communism. 

Of course, all those voting for free stuff are the ones that are going to vote for violent Communism, because if they don't get their free stuff they are going to get violent.

And if the locals don't get violent enough, they'll import millions more that will, just like they've done in Europe.

 

And no one has ever answered why the GOP logo has the stars upside down - the symbol of Baphomet/Satan?

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Skip Not Too Important Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:57 Permalink

It is merely a matter of time when a Communist, Bolshevik government is freely, or not, what with the DEAD always voting Demonrat, but the immigration figures tell us what is going to happen, sooner or later.

Immigration and the E Pluribus Unum Issue
Grace Wong, Wall Street Journal, March 31, 2017

In “The Immigration Dodge” (Review, March 25) Mark Krikorian discusses the possibility of American culture being overwhelmed by an increase in immigration. He describes the evolving self-identification of second-generation teenagers from simply American to foreign-national identity or pan-racial identity, blaming the American education system’s teaching of civic education and multiculturalism for this change in identification as well as the social distrust found in diverse communities.

As an 18-year-old born and raised in America by immigrants, I am proud to identify myself as Asian and Chinese-American. I do this because despite my 18 years in this country, and the 30-plus years of my parents’ being here, I will never belong in the undeniably white normative culture of America. Our political system, popular culture and definition of national culture constantly reflect the whiteness of our country.

Insulating our country against multicultural acceptance through immigration reform won’t foster stronger communities. Rather, the rhetoric needs to change to allow for those already in this country to better assimilate and feel a sense of belonging. That starts with accepting our changing demographics and reshaping the narrative of this nation to encompass the experiences of ethnic minorities. By propagating a stricter immigration policy laced with nativist rhetoric, the social dysfunction and lack of belonging for the diverse populations that already exist in this country is magnified as immigrants feel less and less that they can belong here. As a nation built by immigrants, we must not protect against difference, but rather re-envision what America could accomplish when we work together.

Grace Wong

Portland, Ore.

Civic Nationalism and the Diaspora Question: Asians plug into non-White coalition of the aggrieved
R. Houck August 21, 2018

In 1992, 55% of Asian citizens were Republican voters. By 2012, 73% were Democrat. In the 2016 presidential race, Clinton garnered 65% of the Asian vote. The cause of the majority of Asian voters swinging so wildly to the left appears to be the issue of immigration becoming prominent. Data and election results show that Asians vote against candidates with anti-immigration platforms, even if all other issues are in-line. Although Asians currently make up 4% of the U.S. population, they are now the fastest growing population segment. With that, we are seeing a heightened level of ethnic activism and the behaviors of a diaspora population.

The fact that Asian citizens have begun to favor open-borders candidates once immigration became a high priority is extremely subversive and duplicitous behavior. East Asian nations tend to be among the most traditionalist, xenophobic, nationalist, protectionist, and closed-border of anywhere on Earth. The Chinese, Koreans, and Japanese all have ethnically-defined homelands that do not accept hordes of outsiders — whether economic migrants, refugees, or any other type. Asians, like Jews, have the advantage of an ethnic homeland, yet as a diaspora population, they vote and advocate for open borders in their host nation.

Franklin Ryckaert says: August 21, 2018 at 1:49 pm
There exists an illusion among some white nationalists that other ethnic groups might be our “allies”. Thus some mention Jews (because we will offer support for their ethnic state Israel in exchange for their support for ours), or on the contrary Muslims (because we both are enemies of the Jews), or East Asians (because we have similar “K-strategy” cultures), or Indians (because we have kindred “Aryan cultures”) etc. These are all illusions. All those ethnic groups mentioned are only after their own ethnic interests when immigrating into our lands, and they readily will join the “anti-White coalition” if seen in their interest. And even in the theoretical case of loyalty toward us, they still are racial aliens and thus a demographic threat to us. Like it or not, but Whites are alone in this struggle.

Washington Post Op-Ed Cheers: Mass Immigration Will Destroy NRA, Second Amendment The author is UCLA professor named (((WINKLER)))

Mass immigration from the Third World would destroy the NRA and ultimately the Second Amendment, a Washington Post op-ed declares, as foreigners with no cultural connection to America continue to pour into the nation at an unprecedented rate.

Cherchez le Juif: A review of Kevin MacDonald's The Culture of Critique

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 1
Bill of Rights Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:43 Permalink

Out if principle alone after  what we've witness the last 2 years these shit bag lefty scum of the earth gum on the bottom of a shoe losers do not deserve an OUNCE of power.

Vote up!
 13
Vote down!
 3
Bill of Rights Juggernaut x2 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 20:49 Permalink

Funny part is I know for a FACT you wouldn't talk that way to my face matter of fact I'd put 5000 on the side that say I'd take your faggot ass off your feet in two moves...and the best part is, it would happen so fast you would not even see it coming that how confident my loud mouth is.. See while you assholes blabber about foot ball and getting high or shit faced I train daily, your tiny flea bag self would run garunteed lol

Sadly we will never know now will we. And i am a Trump supporter 10000% and dam proud of it