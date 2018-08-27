"Canada Just Got Played": How Mexico Just Stabbed Canada In The Back

In what was the biggest economic news of the day, Donald Trump concluded bilateral trade negotiations with Mexico, a deal which he called the US-Mexico Trade Agreement (profiled previously) and which will replace the trilateral NAFTA which has - for now at least - been scrapped until Canada also comes to the negotiating table and hammers out an agreement with the US (read: concedes), from a position of weakness and virtually no negotiating capital.
There were some odd twists in the announced deal, for example the agreement on the "sunset clause", which as some pointed out is strange as it is a "trilateral matter" - i.e., one which would involve Canada - and it was unclear how it squares with the U.S.Mexico pledge that their talks were purely on bilateral issues.
Confirming that Trump was engaging in some good old "divide and conquer", was the announcement from a White House official that, if Canada doesn't agree to a renegotiated NAFTA, it will go ahead with a two-way deal with Mexico, although another official claimed that splitting up the negotiations is "standard practice and not about squeezing Canada."
That may not have been exactly true, because even though Mexico’s foreign minister Luis Videgaray said it’s necessary for Canada to be part of the deal, he then said that if a trilateral Nafta deal with Canada is impossible, a bilateral agreement between the U.S. and Mexico would also be acceptable.
At this point the alarm bells went off, and as Globe and Mail correspondent Adrian Morrow said, "it looks like the U.S. and Mexico went far beyond bilateral issues and agreed to a pile of trilateral stuff without Canada." He also noted that while it was unclear whether any of the negotiated terms were okay with Canada, "it puts enormous pressure on Ottawa to agree or hold up the deal."
Furthermore, Morrow points out that unless Canada already agreed to these trilateral issues — sunset compromise, IP etc. — via its back-channel with Mexico, "the U.S. and Mexico have just massively cranked up the pressure."
In other words, Mexico just stabbed Canada in the back in order to get a deal with the US on preferential terms to Canada, just as Trump desired, and in vivid demonstration of applied game theory in practice.
Adding pressure on Canada, Morrow quoted Videgaray who said that Mexico’s deal with the U.S. is a "comprehensive" agreement, and warned that if Canada doesn’t reach a deal this week, it will be much harder for Ottawa to negotiate any changes to what’s already been agreed.
Which is a not very subtle ultimatum to Canada to get on board or lose any leverage it may have; and although Videgaray tried to wash his hands and said that Mexico can’t control state of relationship between U.S. and Canada, the message was received loud and clear.
Here Morrow makes two key observations: "because of U.S. trade law, it would be very difficult for the U.S. and Mexico to do a bilateral without Canada at this point," but confirming the dagger in the back interpretation, "it looks like Mexico is helping Trump turn the pressure up on Canada. They agreed a nearly-complete deal without Canada at the table" something which Videgaray confirmed saying today is a good day for Mexico, U.S. relations.
Turns out that the art of the deal does work on occasion.
Meanwhile, although it is possible that there’s a secret Canada-Mexico understanding here, if there isn't, "it’s hard to see this as anything other than Canada getting played", Morrow wryly observes, and adds that "Mexico is blowing up the Canadian spin that Mexico and the U.S. weren’t agreeing anything Canada needed to be at the table for."
As a final point, much of what was agreed today was "style over substance", as the substance of the deal (mostly) doesn't look that bad for Canada: Mexico gave up more with its concessions on autos. But as the Canadian journalist cautions, "this is definitely not how Canada would have chosen to negotiate, cut out of talks and now pressured from two sides to agree a deal in a week."
So what does being stabbed in the back by Mexico mean for Canada? Morrow concludes that Ottawa will "probably spend all of its negotiating capital this week trying to keep Chapter 19, which Mexico has apparently agreed to scrap, nevermind trying to defend on any of the other things it won't like in the U.S.-Mexico deal."
Said otherwise, Mexico made some concessions but kept its US market exposure, even as Canada is now cornered and has virtually no leverage or political capital left.
The winner from today's deal?
No reason why the Canada-USA FTA won't be intact. And Canada actually had a stronger economy, relatively speaking, before free trade. It's been pretty much, since FTA was announced/agreed to by Mulroney, a downhill ride since.
Put down the pipe Pitz.
20% of the adult population of Canada works in the US.
Canada has a comprehensive world wide trade strategy that works extremely well and with all countries. They have real trade officers who drum up business for Canada and Canadian companies. They were trading with China when it was illegal to do so in the US. They are trading with Cuba and others as well.
Canada has one serious problem. It does not have a pipeline out of the tar sands in Alberta. If it gets the means to export that oil they have no trade problems, even with the US.
If Canada was not part of this our boy wonder needs to call an election because he would not survive the coming backlash.
40% of the Toyota RAV4 sold in this country are assembled in Canada. How the hell that had anything to do with free trade between our countries is actually quite sick in what with the multi-nationals who wrote the stupid bill did...
- I saved this from a commentator here sometime back...don’t remember who though...
“Sick of the "Go along to get along" articles .
This BS on trade has been going on for how long now? Take NAFTA with timber and Canada shoved up our asses in the mid 90's with Clinton clan preaching how great a deal it will be, just to name one total BFing this country took. It can be named and called out time after time.
Canada dumped sawn dimensional lumber on our markets the next morning at 110 dollars per thousand board feet when most mills where paying 300 on the stump, meaning you have to log it at as a standing tree at 300 plus then log it, truck it, saw it, sell it against the 110 bucks as a 2 by 6 sawn in a bundle from Canada, they dumped our markets full of lumber to compete against every mill, lumber yard, home improvement store etc., with the approval of NAFTA from the Libtard overlords. You either bought it or went out of business. Shut the pacific northwest down overnight gents. 1 of many tricks the globalist have played on our asses. Ever wonder why Oregon and Washington are hard line coastal blue now? Well there you go. The list is long and deep as we all know or the informed know that didn't grow up in Mom's basement.
Free trade my ass, the slave masters have interest all over the globe now with cheap labor and are reaching out to every mouth piece to sound the alarm it will hurt, hurt I tell you.
>Well it's been hurting awhile in many industries you pieces of shit.
Well fuck an A, let it hurt. Most are tired of the boiled frog treatment at this point anyway.
Let 2 billion go without beans and see how many heads get hung on a post in some other land.
Get you some mfer
