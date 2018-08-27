Iran Urges EU To Provide More Oil Purchase Guarantees

Authored by Irina Slav via Oilprice.com,
Iran’s Foreign Minister has reminded the European Union that Iran is still waiting to receive guarantees that the EU will continue to buy Iranian oil even after U.S. sanctions kick in on November 4, Reuters reports, citing the Iranian Students’ News Agency.
Mohammad Javad Zarif said,
“We are still waiting for Europe to take action on the sale of Iranian oil and the preservation of banking channels,” highlighting once again the tough choice the European Union is facing.
Some, such as President Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton, have put it bluntly:
the EU must choose between Iran and the United States.
Yet the EU seems loath to make such a crude choice and is trying to maneuver between the two.
After triggering legislation known as the blocking statute, which effectively prohibits European companies from complying with third-party sanctions, the EU last week approved an aid package of about US$21 million (18 million euro) for Iran to mitigate the effect of the U.S. sanctions. The package is part of a bigger one to the tune of US$58 million (50 million euro) in a bid to stop Iran from dropping the nuclear deal.
Zarif, however, rejected any suggestion that the aid package had anything to do with the nuclear deal:
“This is a package that will help both sides have communication with each other and it doesn’t have anything to do with the nuclear agreement and other hype,” he said.
Keeping its oil export channel to Europe open is almost as important for Iran as keeping exports to China and India. The matter is quickly becoming urgent as Iraq and Saudi Arabia eye Iran’s market share in Europe and taking over it.
An earlier Reuters report this month cited shipping data, which revealed that Iranian oil shipments to Europe had fallen by 35 percent since the start of the year, to 415,000 bpd, while Saudi exports to the EU had doubled and Iraqi shipments had added 30 percent.
Comments
Paid for in PMs? No? Perhaps Iran will be okay with more paper/digital promises...
Sunni's win. Shit(e) muslims lose.
In reply to Paid for in PMs? by LawsofPhysics
,m,m
In reply to Sunni's win. Shit(e)… by LargeHardonCollider
Iran is just doing its bit for freedom and peace by cleverly dragging Europe towards the bright side of the force.
and the more-on above should be rightfully banned.
In reply to ,m,m by More-Sun
iran's a joke and complete side show - but hey! they're simply following their religion.
they're such a weak, poor, and irrelevant country - yet they think they can make great demands.
In reply to Iran is just cleverly… by Adolfsteinbergovitch
If they're so weak, poor and irrelevant why is the world's only (((liberal))) superpower so obsessed with them?
Weak, poor maybe but you'd have to have been ignoring all news on foreign affairs to apply the term "irrelevant" to Iran. The article you're commenting on is about Iran FFS. If they're so irrelevant WTF you doing commenting? you're probably the ONLY Israeli who considers Iran "Irrelevant". I mean every time your Polish leader opens his mouth he bleats about Iran.
In reply to d by Joe Trader
President Trump shut down the "leadership" of Iran!
European countries will avoid Iranian oil like the plague otherwise they will have to deal with Trump's sanctions. Iran will have to rely on China.
Once its in a Russian pipeline just try telling where it came from.
In reply to European countries will… by BritBob
Actually there is away all crude has its own id
In reply to Once its in a Russian… by Winston Churchill
Seems kind of silly. If they are willing to exchange all those consumable calories and reduced hydrocarbons for paper promises, why not give them all the promises they want?
In reply to European countries will… by BritBob
Theresa Maye and Boris Johnson announce the return of the Malvinas to their rightful owner, Argentina. They also acknowledged that the UK's occupation of Taurik's Mountain is illegal and that it would immediately be returned to Spain. Maye did qualify that statement by saying the turnover would not be made unless Spain allowed regional separatists the right to vote for secession.
In reply to European countries will… by BritBob
Maybe they could send them Merkel as collateral. She is like a stuffed german sausage. They could always feed her to the zoo animals if they don't buy enough oil.
They need to maximize exports to China and the let the European Bolsheviks freeze in the dark. Of course the globalist would come for them but they will do that anyway. They should jave seen this coming a long time ago.
They did, but causing havoc inside NATO while they pretend is good for the other hidden allies.
In reply to They need to maximize… by Ms No
This economic terrorism against Iran is an ACT OF WAR, but since the USSA does whatever its (((MASTER))) tells them to and the USSA appears to be ABOVE the law, then I suppose ANYTHING goes.
It won't end well for (((THEM)))...
Charley Reese (January 29, 1937 – May 21, 2013) was an American syndicated columnist known for his conservative views.He was associated with the Orlando Sentinel from 1971 to 2001, both as a writer and in various editorial capacities. King Features Syndicate distributed his column, which was published three times per week.
He LOST his column for telling the truth about (((THEM))). He was one of the GOOD ONES. He is sorely missed.
This is what finished him at the Sentinel:
Palestinians Can Absorb Whatever Israel Hurls at Them—Charley Reese July 13 2001 Orlando Sentinel.
"If you can’t find the courage to speak out against evil financed with your tax money, then at least watch as Palestinian children show you how real men and women live and die with honor."
In reply to They did, but causing havoc… by Winston Churchill
When will Obama give a speech in Tehran?......
Answer....."When he gets a speaking fee from one of the pallets of money".....
Then Hillary will sneak up behind him, and whack him with her cane, then rifle his pockets.....
Buying from Iran is the same as buying from Russia, a threat to world peace and democracy.
“We are still waiting for Europe to take action on the sale of Iranian oil and the preservation of banking channels..."
Wait until hell freezes over, sand niggers
What's so special about Iranian oil? Why not just buy more SA or Russian oil? Let Iran ship its oil to China? EU and Iran aren't telling the whole truth.
As for EU, have you ever heard a coward speaking up?
In reply to What's so special about… by Money_for_Nothing