Ireland's Dwindling Catholic Masses

by Tyler Durden
Tue, 08/28/2018 - 02:45

Over the weekend, Pope Francis visited Ireland, the country's first papal visit since John Paul II's memorable trip in 1979.

The Ireland Francis visited is a very different place compared to 1979 with the Irish Catholic church rocked by scandals including sexual abuse, illegal adoptions, cover-ups and the exploitation of women in mother-and-baby homes.

The 36-hour trip ended with the Argentine Pope begging for forgiveness for the church's crimes across the country.

Pope Francis in 2018

That was in stark contrast to the papal visit in 1979 when Pope John Paul II uttered the famous words "young people of Ireland, I love you", to rapturous applause.

Pope John Paull II in 1979

His mass in the Phoenix Park in Dublin is estimated to have been the largest gathering of Irish people in history with an estimated 1.25 million attending the event, nearly a third of the country's population.

Infographic: Ireland's Dwindling Catholic Masses | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

In the "new Ireland", an estimated 130,000 attended Pope Francis' mass in the same spot, illustrating the extent of the Catholic church's decline in Ireland over the past four decades.

Less than half the people holding tickets turned up at the event, with weather, travel restrictions and acts of protest all thought to have caused the low turnout.

Tags
Social Issues
Religion Belief

Comments

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 1
chasara067 css1971 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 03:43 Permalink

I Am Making ­11000 Dollars­ i­n m­y f­i­r­s­t m­o­n­t­h a­n­d ­$­1­8­4­2­7­ l­a­s­t m­o­n­t­h b­y j­u­s­t w­o­r­k­i­n­g o­n­l­i­n­e at h­o­m­e. ­I­ a­m ­a­ f­u­l­l t­i­m­e c­o­l­l­e­g­e s­t­u­d­e­n­t a­n­d j­u­s­t w­o­r­k­i­n­g f­o­r ­3­ t­o 4­ h­r­s ­a­ d­a­y. E­v­e­r­y­b­o­d­y m­u­s­t t­r­y t­h­i­s j­o­b n­o­w b­y j­u­s­t u­s­e t­h­i­s ­l­i­n­k­.­.­.­.­g­­­o t­­­o t­­­hi­­­s si­­­te link tabs( ho­­­me media tech ) f­­­or m­­­or­­­e d­­­et­­­a­­­i­­­l thank you . 
So Just Open This Website.... 
.........
==== http://www.todaysfox.com

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
Fireman chasara067 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 04:15 Permalink

The sewer of Rome is filled with the victims of geriatric degenerates that are among the most disgusting evil brutes ever to walk upright. The pedovores that infest the highest levels of power globally must be exposed and eradicated if humanity is to survive. Bank$t€rs, politicians, presstitutes and the so-called religious filth that herd the masses to their doom must be destroyed.

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ATaFyIbd5hY

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gb_W87Ix5J8

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Lore I am Groot Tue, 08/28/2018 - 03:24 Permalink

Show me ONE instance where a member of the Clergy has been convicted in criminal court and given meaningful sentencing.  Just ONE.  The Catholic Church PROTECTS its perverts.  The church is TOTALLY CORRUPT, run by SATANISTS AND PSYCHOPATHS.  Forecast:  It will cease to exist in roughly 10-15 years.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Nelbev Tue, 08/28/2018 - 03:27 Permalink

Pope Francis is a communist liberal want a be politician, Pope John Paul who lived literally under communism in repressed Poland was a total saint in comparison.

I hope Francis has to bend over over his hiding of sexual perverts in church for current scandal and be defrocked.  It is more Francis is total commie leading church preaching to leftists.  So what if less attendance?  Has nothing to due with Irish faith.

I am not religious, but Irish unpopularity of Francis compared to John Paul may have nothing to due with religious beliefs declining in Ireland, abet likely has similar decline as most western countries (ignoring Islam).  Which might be a good thing for decline, no burning witches or Spanish Inquisition, religion or Sharia law for illegal migrants/refugees and tossing gays of buildings or raping women not wearing burkas another story.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
roddy6667 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 03:29 Permalink

Other than James Joyce, what has Ireland ever contributed to civilization? It's a country where the national past time is being drunk. BTW, I am half Irish.

My brothers and sisters have visited the country and gone to the small village in County Cork where my ancestors lived. They report that the country is physically beautiful, but the people are...drunk.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
mark1955 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 04:00 Permalink

Please Don't Abandon the Church My Fellow Roman Catholics!

 

Soros and the Globalist, have Flooded the Church by design with pedophlies, to Try and destroy Christianity by first destroying the Roman Catholic Church!

 

We have to save Christianity, by flooding the Evil influences out ( Including Marxist  Pope Francis )  by Good Souls returning to the Church in overwhelming waves!

 

It was a Stated goal of the NWO and Rockefeller Foundation, as revealed by Dr. Lawrence Dunegan in 1988, to Try and destroy Christianity, by first destroying the Roman Catholic Church...Please don't let them get away with it!

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
mark1955 mark1955 Tue, 08/28/2018 - 04:06 Permalink

FWIW on Future False Flags against Hospitals!

 

The late Dr. Lawrence Dunegan also revealed in 1988, the Rockefellers plan, to Try and turn Hospitals into self-contained prison's, by first Staging acted out "Attacks" against hospitals, to Try and create a pre-text to get the American people to Call-Out for strict security from the outer perimeters on in...Much like a Prison!

 

So, please call out any future alleged "Attacks" against hospitals for the STAGED farces that they are!