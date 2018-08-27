Italy Vows To Veto EU Budget Over Migrant Clash

Europe's migrant deal that was announced to much fanfare in late June, is now history.
At least that is the interpretation of Italy, which on Sunday announced it would start the process of opposing the EU's next budget after Deputy Prime Minister Luigi Di Maio accused European member states of failing to follow through on the deal reached in June for redistributing the flood of migrants.
In a video message on his Facebook page, Di Maio said that "we will look at all measures in discussions regarding the European budget and will block what doesn’t work for us", noting that "the other states are not doing what’s not convenient for them," referring to the refusal of other countries to accept migrants who arrive in Italy by sea.
Italian officials have repeatedly clashed with the EU over migration, most recently over the future of 177 migrants on a coast guard vessel, the Diciotti, which docked in Sicily’s Catania port a week ago and was unloaded only over the weekend after Albania offered to accept 20 of the migrants and Ireland 20-25, while the rest would be housed by Italy’s Catholic Church “at zero cost” to the Italian taxpayer.
Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte “did well” to say on Saturday that the nation can’t follow EU budget rules as long as the issue remains unresolved, Di Maio said, quoted by Bloomberg. Migration is "just one of the battles" the government in Rome is ready to wage with the EU, he said in the video.
In a Monday interview with La Stampa, Di Maio raised the stakes when he warned that Italy is ready to "veto the budget and any dossiers where it’s possible" calculating that "between 2020 and 2027 there is 1.14 trillion in the balance."
Deputy Premier and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini - who was the first to attack the EU back in June during another standoff with a migrant ship - told Il Messaggero that there is no intention of leaving the EU. "“We’re there, but we want to re-discuss the costs of being there, given that services are ever more limited."
Discussions about the bloc’s next long term budget running from 2021 through 2027 are still at an early stage and Italy wouldn’t be the only country objecting to the proposals of the European Commission. Disagreements on the so-called multiannual financial framework wouldn’t have any implications at this stage.
As for next year’s budget, Bloomberg notes that Italy alone can’t block it, as decisions are taken by an enhanced majority of the EU’s 28 member states. If Italy withholds monthly payments for the execution of this year’s budget, that would constitute an infringement of the bloc’s laws and result into legal action by the European Commission.
Meanwhile, representatives from EU member states which failed to reach a deal at a meeting Aug. 24 in Brussels called to discuss a common approach on migration. The Brussels meeting “was only the first step” and representatives discussed a mechanism for migrants disembarking and a fast solution for the Diciotti, EU Commissioner for Migration Dimitris Avramopoulos said in an interview with La Repubblica on Sunday. “Italian politicians must put an end to the game of accusations.”
“Attacking the EU means shooting yourself in the foot,” Avramopoulos added, apparently unable to grasp that Italy was happy to do just that, especially with growing support from "core" Europe": Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz called for a change to Europe’s policy of “unlimited hospitality” that has increased the number of migrants arriving, he said in an interview with Il Messaggero.
Echoing Trump, the Austrian said that Europe has a duty to save migrants but those who come illegally should be sent back to their home countries, he said.
Following the Italian threat, the EUR dipped modestly in early trading, while Italian 10Y yields initially slumped only to give reverse the entire move and trade up to 3.16%
Comments
New Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini is very clear on immigration!
That may crash DeutcheBank
In reply to New Italian Deputy Prime… by davatankool
You CAN NOT "save" every migrant aka economic refugee. Each nations ability to absorb migrants/refugees is finite.
This is going to end very, very badly.
In reply to That may crash DeutcheBank by natxlaw
Oy vey !
In reply to You don't and CAN NOT "save"… by sheikurbootie
italy can do whatever they want with those in country already like gas them or whatever,,, whoever protests is free to come take the lot
In reply to Oy vey ! by Leakanthrophy
I'm loving this guy. Can't understand why they didn't vote for the German idea of concentration camps in Africa though..that was the plan
In reply to italy can do whatever they… by zob2020
Areas which continue to have about exponentially growing human populations could send hundred of millions of that surplus population to regions like Europe, without doing so solving the problems in those regions which continued to have about exponentially increasing populations. The only thing that places like Europe would actually do by accepting limitless illegal immigration would be to destroy itself.
Al Bartlett presented the point politely:
"The greatest shortcoming of the human race is our
inability to understand the exponential function ..."
http://www.albartlett.org/
How did that apparently happen, and why does our current kind of human civilization have an "inability to understand the exponential function." I think the reasons are that civilization is dominated by enforced frauds, which require the majority of people be conditioned to not want to understand the exponential function, nor anything else to do with basic mathematical physics which would reveal that our civilization is actually being controlled with systems of legalized lies, backed by legalized violence, which are affronts to elementary common sense, and utterly absurd ... BUT NEVERTHELESS, the power of violence to back up lies has resulted in the foundation of political economy becoming enforced frauds. That is why human civilization will approach the limits to growth in the most insane ways possible.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8BMEImNf9M8
Arithmetic, Population and Energy - 2 -
a talk by Al Bartlett
The last half of that video,
from ~5 minutes onwards,
presents 2 lists that illustrate
the realities of death controls.
Bartlett's simple two column list
shows that all those good things
turn into bad things, and we
can not avoid that paradox.
Watch 4 minutes of that video to see the point:
EVERYTHING WE DO TO MAKE THINGS BETTER
SIMULTANEOUSLY MAKES THINGS GET WORSE!
The first thing to do is see which column
"birth control" actually appears inside of.
I.e., "birth control" is really death control,
and, birth control is the best death control.
Those are the issues with native Europeans having practiced voluntary birth control, to limit their population, to the degree that those are actually shrinking, only to then have people from places which did not practice voluntary birth controls continue to have their populations grow at exponential rates, resulting in conditions which drove some of those people to invade Europe.
All countries which are involved in NATO are proportionately being controlled by the international banksters, such that their collective behaviors are suicidal. The invasion of illegal immigrants into Europe has probably already gone past the event horizons of social black holes. The belated efforts to stop that, after it has already gotten so bad, are now probably too little, too late, and too trivial to matter much any more.
A lot of the comments posted under an article like the one above on Zero Hedge point out that this illegal immigration is effectively an invasion. However, those being invaded are mostly too bizarrely brainwashed to believe in bullshit to be able to respond to that fact. The still relatively functional states which were originally made and maintained by European peoples are like lifeboats which are being swamped in ways which would result in those too sinking.
Lifeboat Ethics is a special case of military ethics. However, since the history of successful warfare was based on deceits and treacheries, it has become politically impossible to discuss Spaceship Earth in the context of Lifeboat Earth's imperatives to, in one way or another, sooner or later, operate according to Lifeboat Ethics.
"Birth control" in Western countries was implemented in ways which were based on professional hypocrisies, that did not admit and address the ways that such "birth controls" were actually forms of death control. A seriously FALSE public presentation of the realities of "birth controls," as being manifestations of choice and freedom, was developed in ways which deliberately ignored the overall human ecology context.
To over-simplify the situation, women who have less than two children are committing suicide, while women who have more than two children are thereby declaring war on their neighbours.
Similarly, to over-simplify the situation, those people who were relatively richer, that had advanced education and access to technologies of birth control, were able to stop reproducing at exponential rates, while those people who were relatively poorer, and did not have advanced education and access to technologies of birth control, continued to reproduce at about exponential rates. (Of course, there were also some cultural groups who were previously living inside regions like Europe that still continued to have their own populations grow at exponential rates.)
Globalized Neolithic Civilization suffers from the excessively successful control through applications of the methods of organized crime more and more manifesting as runaway criminal insanities. Although endless exponential growth is absolutely impossible, at the present time, and for the foreseeable future of that Civilization, it is effectively political suicide for any politician to publicly talk about that, and so, their careers are usually requiring that they NOT discuss those issues in the ways that Al Bartlett did.
Almost all of the successful politicians are professional hypocrites that act as the banksters' puppets, who are elected by enough of the masses of muppets which were brainwashed to believe in the banksters' bullshit for generation after generation. Everything that Civilization does operates through fundamentally fraudulent financial accounting systems, whereby "money" created out of nothing as debts is used to "pay" for strip-mining the natural resources of a fresh planet, while doing so has enabled the about exponential growth of the total human population and economic activities.
Voluntary "birth controls" developed inside that overall context of Western countries being almost totally dominated by professional hypocrites, who were personally adapted to taking advantage of sociopolitical systems which were based on being able to enforce frauds. While about exponentially advancing technologies are enabling those enforced frauds to become about exponentially more fraudulent, the consequences of the apparent inability of most people to understand the exponential function automatically get worse, faster.
The potential longer-term benefits which may have been achieved by voluntary "birth controls" within European nations have been overwhelmed by allowing runaway immigration from everywhere else which was not voluntarily doing so. (Indeed, any cultural groups which were already previously within Europe that also continued to have exponential population growth would relatively rapidly also become a similar kind of threat to the sustainability of the surrounding society.)
The underlying issues are that the history of successful warfare based on deceits, morphing to become successful finance based on frauds, has made it politically impossible to have any relatively rational public debates about the actual physical and biological facts. Human societies have become so totally psychotic that they can not respond to their problems in any ways that do not amount to increasing social psychoses.
What is theoretically imperative are for the perceptions of death control systems in general, and murder systems in particular, to go through series of intellectual revolutions and profound paradigm shifts. The invasion of Europe by illegal immigrants should be perceived as a military invasion, through the perspective of radically different perceptions of militarism.
However, since it seems politically impossible to do that, the actual paths being followed are for the remaining Lifeboats to be swamped and sunk, one after another. Indeed, the numbers of immigrants which have already come in reinforces the view that it will not be politically possible to effectively take measures which would stop those trends from continuing to get worse, faster.
The belated changes in governments in European countries which were turned into refugee camps, that begin to publicly state that they are not willing to allow that to continue, mostly are articulated in the same old-fashioned languages used by professional hypocrites, namely languages based on the DUALITIES of false fundamental dichotomies and the related impossible ideals.
There is no fundamental dichotomy
between natural selection and the
artificial selection done by us.
Impossible ideals misunderstand everything in the most absurdly backward ways possible, and hence, actually result in causing the opposite to happen in the real world. (That makes sense due to most of those espousing those impossible ideals being forms of controlled "opposition" surrounding the sociopolitical systems which are almost totally based on being able to continue to enforce frauds.)
To return to Al Bartlett's presentation of his two columns, in the video I linked above, after one recognizes that "birth controls" are really forms of death control, then those two columns are more starkly clear. As Bartlett mentioned, "education" is interesting in the degree to which it occurs on both sides of those two columns. However, most "education" is old-fashioned brainwashing to believe in the bullshit found in all of the publicly significant ideologies and religions, which "education" actually makes things worse.
Genuine "education" would have to admit and address the essential physical and biological facts, that indicate the ways in which endless exponential growth is absolutely impossible. There must be some death control systems. However, the actually existing systems have become as dishonest about themselves as humanly possible.
DIVIDE AND CONQUER,
TO THE EU'S OBLIVION!
In reply to You don't and CAN NOT "save"… by sheikurbootie
@natxlaw,
It most certainly could crash DB.
That's all the dictators in Brussels care about.
They are more concerned about DB than they are about wrecking an entire country and its people.
Fuck DB and Despots in Europe.
In reply to That may crash DeutcheBank by natxlaw
Not sure why it doesn't dawn on these dumb fucks to turn ships around and make them sail back to where they started? Or, rescue at sea and dump them at a North African port.
It's completely insane the way they chose to handle these invaders. The Italians, et al, don't owe any of these people so much as the time of day. Why they continue to accommodate these people and allow them into their country is anyone's guess, likely to do with Soros/EU dictators. I hope they are able to turn this around but they need to get straightened out on what an appropriate response is to these people invading them.
In reply to New Italian Deputy Prime… by davatankool
Good for you Italy.
told Il Messaggero that there is no intention of leaving the EU. "“We’re there, but we want to re-discuss the costs of being there, given that services are ever more limited."
Dumb fuck.
THEY DIDN'T GO BACK! anyone miss that?
they didn't go back.
infiltration of future jihadists
hello, people. the catholic church housing muslimes?
wtf?
In reply to told Il Messaggero that… by SpanishGoop
I see the new EU brownshirt army will have to invade Italy to quell the insurrection.....Lol!.....
The EU is a front hole hair away from breaking up.
Spend €UR on Safe Zone PKO, Reconstruction, and Migrant Relocations.
Like They should have done so in the First Place.
Italy has Trump on their side and they know it.
Better to Itexit
"Ita-leave" was the original verb...
When nine hundred years old you become, look this good you will not.
In reply to Better to Itexit by Kopfs
Trump/Salvini/Farage in 2020 !
Italy wows with vow to veto.
Don't vow. Just veto.
They are not refugees, they are future combatants and Muslim Takeover Breeding Machines to overload the social services/welfare budgets --- Bus them to the Switzerland and France borders (Maybe Monaco too) and let those country's historical cultures go down the shitter. If they persist in illegally entering your country, put them in FEMA type camps and start flying them back and give them a parachute.
Somebody needs to fill some busses with these invaders and drop them off in the globalist neighborhoods. Let them have a taste of what ordinary people in US/Europe experience with invaders...
In reply to They are not refugees, they… by J Mahoney
Yes you may come to the EU, now line up while I sterilise you.
In reply to They are not refugees, they… by J Mahoney
Fighting corrupt EU means take our tax money out of their pockets. They only are spilling it to goatfuckers.
Italy fighting corrupt EU? Do you know Italy? In regard of organized crime and corruption Italy is a world champion. Italy doesn´t fight corruption. Italy promotes corruption.
In reply to Fighting corrupt EU means… by tuetenueggel
Another country has found their balls.... rhymes with walls.
So still 137 rapefuges end up in Italy. The church carries them for a couple months, cuts em loose and now you got another shipping container worth of moolies to dump.
Hey Salvi...You're doing it wrong.
Vow, like a wedding vow?
The heat is on and while this is about immigration it extends to economics.
While the US and the UK were mired in political chaos during 2017 the EU claimed it was experiencing improved economic conditions. It appears this did little to move Europe in the direction of implementing long-needed EU and eurozone reforms.
Until the EU is prepared to do “whatever is necessary,” to paraphrase ECB chief Mario Draghi, in order to protect retail bank depositors, the EU will remain far from being a united political economy. More on this subject in the article below.
http://EU Banks Remain Massive Problem.html
THE UNELECTED NAZI BUREAUCRATS OF THE EU ARE SHAKING IN THEIR SHOES - IF THE EU FALLS APART THEIR FREE RIDE AND BIG SALARIES WILL NO LONG BE -- THEY EXIST IN BILLION DOLLAR BUILDINGS WITH NO CHECKS ON WHAT THEY SPEND ON THEMSELVES - THE ARE THE ELITE OF THE ELITE LIVING ON THE BACKS OF THE HARD WORKING SLOBS OF EUROPE - THROW THEM THE HELL OUT TAKE AWAY THEIR ILLEGITIMATE SALARIES THAT MONEY CAN BE WELL SPEND BACK IN EVERY COUNTRY WHERE THEY HAVE ROBBED IT FROM--
That is an empty threat because rarely an EU budget gets approved.
The best way for other EU countries to help Italy is by NOT accepting any migrants that have stranded in Italy. Because Italy needs to lean to not take them in, they have to learn to send them back.
If they are bailed out by other countries that just creates a moral hazard, that just reinforces bad behaviour.
Hope Italy will leave EU soon. It can take along Greece, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary. They can found their own community with the support of Russia, China and Turkey. Maybe they are happier then. I at least would be happier. And Britain could stay in the EU.
In and around London, in 2015 (official govt numbers ) 75% of births were to mothers not born in the UK. In fifteen years this will be a very different country. Fucking niggers and towel heads everywhere.