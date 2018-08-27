Jacksonville Shooter Had Mental Health Issues, "Weird" Online Persona

With virtually all details about the perpetrator behind yesterday's tragic Jacksonville shooting, David Katz, having been disclosed in the past 24 hours, one question remained: what was his motive to open fire at the Madden NFL 19 competition at the Jacksonville Landing entertainment complex, killing twp people and wounding 11 before taking his own life.
One day later, the Associated Press reports that according to court records and people who knew him, Katz had a "weird" online presence and spent time in and out of psychiatric facilities as a teenager. and had been hospitalized for mental illness. Divorce filings from Katz's parents say that as a teenager he was twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities and that he was prescribed anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medications.
The records show Katz's parents disagreed deeply on how to care for their troubled son. Katz's father claimed his estranged wife was exaggerating symptoms of mental illness as part of the couple's long-running and acrimonious custody battle. They divorced in 2007.
According to the Baltimore Sun, Katz stayed in the Jacksonville area the night before the shooting, possibly at a hotel. He then went to the eSports competition carrying two guns but used only one during the attack, Jacksonville Sheriff Williams said. Investigators say the guns were purchased legally in Baltimore from a licensed dealer.
As previously reported, Katz allegedly got upset about losing the game, at which point he started shooting other contestant. Katz then died from a self-inflicted gunshot.
Other gamers at the tournament said Katz was rather quiet. Shane Kivlen, a friend of one of the people killed, said Katz didn’t talk much with fellow gamers, either online or when they met face-to-face for Madden tournaments, the AP reports.
He said much of what he and others knew of Katz, they learned from his baffling style of playing the game.
“(Katz) would do kind of weird stuff online that other people wouldn’t do," Kivien said. "He would catch a ball and just start jumping out of bounds and stuff when he could have gotten more yards, just hurting himself. I don’t know what he was doing.”
Kivlen said Katz was smart, “but something was off about him."
He says Katz wasn't known to trash talk with rivals. But after winning a championship last year, Kivlen says Katz "got up and let out the weirdest scream ever."
EA Sports listed a David Katz as a 2017 championship winner. Katz had been active in eSports, tournaments where video game players compete and get seen on social media playing. He was believed to be known as "Bread" and won the February 2017 Buffalo Bills tournament of the Madden NFL football game.
On Monday, investigators said Katz specifically targeted other gamers. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference that video surveillance of the shooting shows 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore walk past other patrons at a pizzeria and head to a back room where the tournament is being hosted before he opens fire.
The Baltimore Sun reported that Katz was a 2011 graduate of Hammond High School in Howard County, and also attended the University of Maryland previously, but was not a enrolled this semester, university President Wallace Loh said. He enrolled beginning in September 2014 and majored in environmental science and technology, a university spokeswoman said. He did not live on campus.
ATF and FBI agents searched a Baltimore home on the 1200 block of Harbor Island Walk on Sunday night in connection with the rampage. They arrived at the quiet row of nearly identical brick townhouses around 6 p.m. and searched the property for just over four hours, according to Baltimore ATF Public Information Officer Amanda Hils.
Steve Buchness, a bartender at Little Havana, a Cuban restaurant across the street from Katz’s neighborhood, said he heard the alleged shooter lived nearby, but he didn’t recognize photos of Katz he saw online.
"I bet you he’s a loner, but I don’t know," he said. "You’ve got to come in a lot for us to recognize you as a regular. People are on some weird stuff these days, you know?" He said "So no, that doesn’t shock me."
Typical leftist.. a real winner, mommy and daddy told him so.
"Weird" online persona? Give me a break...I never realized how many weirdoes were out there, until the internet came along. I also never realized how many 'awakened' people there werez either (h/t to my fellow ZH truth seekers).
At any rate, it's pretty damn close-to-impossible to call someone who goes on a shooting spree because they lost a video game tournament "Normal".
Edit to add:
Surprisingly, he bought the guns legally, in Baltimore; The People's Republic of Maryland has some pretty strict gun laws, so I've been told...but not so surprisingly, he was on psychotropic drugs.
In reply to Typical lrftist... by Bill of Rights
Bat-shit fucking crazy and still "legally" capable of buying a gun.
Houston, we have a problem.
@@@@@@@@@
Mental institution and/or antipyschotic medications...no guns for you unless two shrinks sign off on it.
In reply to Q by Croesus
Gravely Good Game?
In reply to Ggg by FireBrander
Jews have many genetic flaws. This often includes mental health. Remember that Jews often love to talk about whites being inbred, encouraging whites to race-mix, while themselves being the most massively inbred race on the planet. All Jews trace to 350 common ancestors. (Whereas whites have more than enough biodiversity among themselves.)

Hybrid vigour is a valid theory, but what we learn from animal breeding is that inbreeding also enhances good qualities in addition to bad qualities.
Hybrid vigour is a valid theory, but what we learn from animal breeding is that inbreeding also enhances good qualities in addition to bad qualities. It has caused jews to have a high average IQ (generally good) but also a large contingent of psychopaths and sociopaths among them (disastrous for both themselves and the other races they control).
So then you get your Adam Lanzas, your Elliot Rodgers, your Nikolas Cruzes, and your David Katzes.
(And on a grander scale from the same sociopathic tendencies, you get all your George Soroses, your Noel Ignatievs, your Annetta Kahanes, your typical J-left liberals, etc. )
In reply to Gravely Good Game? by Empire's Frontiers
Yep! He had (((typical))) mental issues alright.
In reply to jew by Dindu Nuffins
But what evidence do we have that he was unbalanced? /sduh
In reply to Yep! He had mental issues… by ardent
Like most of the shooters, a far left extremist and overall psycho:
https://www.infowars.com/jacksonville-madden-shooter-criticized-trumpta…
And remember, Bill Clinton is a rapist. Infowars.com.
In reply to But what evidence do we have… by TBT or not TBT
GAYmer
In reply to Like most of the shooters, a… by ACP
False flag, you fucking boomer dipshits. Not defending the pharisees, just saying.
In reply to GAYmer by bamawatson
And was on SSRI's at the time of the shooting?
In reply to False flag, you fucking… by hxc
Yep. The kid could be another progeny of MK Ultra.
Do you folks notice the often VERY COMMON physical aspect among most of the false flag kids? Wide-as-saucers eyes.
There are some specific drugs that do that. Use Google Images and look up: Lanza, Cruz, Loughner, Holmes, this guy and there are more. Very fishy!!
http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/explainer/2013/01/jame…
In reply to False flag, you fucking… by hxc
What meds was he on and will his psychiatric professional disappear in the next few days? There seems to be a trend with those factors.
In reply to But what evidence do we have… by TBT or not TBT
HE was on ‘N’. Millennial high called Narcissism with a butt hurt bipolar mode
In reply to What meds was he on and will… by DeadFred
Be interesting to see how Katz filled out those 4473 forms to purchase those legal weapons. In Baltimore?
3 day waits and background checks have been in existence since before this fucker was born.
Something smells bad...
In reply to jew by Dindu Nuffins
WE know how he did. He lied his ass off.
In reply to Be interesting to see how… by espirit
So the dealer should get burned and/or DOJ for failing to flag a whacko with mental health issues.
Serious questions arise as to 'who's' not doing their job...
My money is on .gov.
In reply to WE know how he did. He lied… by Yippie21
Are you sure Maryland has 3 day wait? I have no idea. The purchase process where I live takes 5 minutes and I don't think any of the possible issues in the article would affect the outcome. If there's no felony, no problem.
In reply to So the dealer should get… by espirit
It's a Fed thing.
In reply to Are you sure Maryland has 3… by RAT005
He had a degree of money to make it worth people's while to allow him to lie his ass off.
In reply to WE know how he did. He lied… by Yippie21
@ Dindu:
If you want some regularly-updated reading material, straight from (((their))) mouths, check out:
http://www.thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood, NJ is Hymietown...it's been Jew-run for decades, and is the fastest growing Chosenite enclave outside of Israel.
They were all pissy a while back, after a bunch got caught scamming welfare.
In reply to jew by Dindu Nuffins
"It has caused jews to have a high average IQ"
Mostly due to a high verbal IQ.
In reply to jew by Dindu Nuffins
Oh great one, please list this pool of claimed 350 descendants.
In reply to jew by Dindu Nuffins
And people like J Robert Oppenheimer - who lead the A-bomb team in Los Alamos. He was later "disturbed" when they used it against Japanese civilians. What an idiot this High IQ Ashkanazi was. No wisdom. No understanding. just pure ego and urge to create a mess.
In reply to jew by Dindu Nuffins
Question: why is a shooting death of two people now a mass-casualty event? This stuff is a normal day in Shitcongo.
In reply to Ggg by FireBrander
Tomorrow, we vote...
Explains a lot.
In reply to jew by Dindu Nuffins
Because they don't just count the dead bodies but how many people were shot and the INTENTION of the shooter.
In reply to jew by Dindu Nuffins
"He was twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities and that he was prescribed anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medications....Investigators say the guns were purchased legally in Baltimore from a licensed dealer."
So tell me again why we need more gun laws when the ones in place are routinely not enforced.
In reply to Ggg by FireBrander
FBI operates NICS. They ‘re pros.
In reply to "He was twice hospitalized… by runswithscissors
"24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore."
White kid in Baltimore? There is the problem.
In reply to Ggg by FireBrander
My ex was born and raised in Baltimore.
Bat-shit crazy.
In reply to "24-year-old David Katz of… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
I believe you. Any white person still living in the area needs to have a mental exam. No fucking way would I ever cross the city line. I might drive though on I-95 without stopping and a full tank of gas.
In reply to My ex was born and raised in… by espirit
He's not white. He's Jewish.
...or was, anyways.
In reply to "24-year-old David Katz of… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
Not sure why you are getting down voted, I mean who in their right mind thing, "yeah its ok to give a gun" to someone who has Multiple personalities or any other psychiatric issue.
In reply to Ggg by FireBrander
When you buy a gun from a shop in California one of the questions is " have you been committed to a hospital for mental illness?" I always considered that as effective as wearing a " Do not Touch " bracelet in Sweden.
Miffed
In reply to Q by Croesus
I have been waiting to ask my local gun shop owner if hospitals have been committed yet for causing mental illness, but he looked like he was coming down off his morning bong hits and I didn't want to be "touched" by the off-duty cop looking in the gun case. Alas, where have you gone California???
In reply to When you buy a gun from a… by Miffed Microbi…
"Weird online persona?" Nid, that you?
In reply to Q by Croesus
Without fail, they've all been on psychotropics. With Big Pharma buying so much advertising, it does not get much mention.
In reply to Q by Croesus
Parental Abandonment
In reply to Typical lrftist... by Bill of Rights
Controlling mother and the kid lived in a choc-o-late cit-tay.
In reply to Parental Abandonment by Clock Crasher
Totally agree. Someone has to experience severe trauma in order to do what Katz did. Puting a developing brain on antipsychotic or antidepressant medication, putting someone through mental health institutions a few times as an adolescent and being raised in a parental battle nightmare only makes me feel sorry for the guy. Not to mention playing football on a console. Something macabre about it. Real Buffalo '66 stuff. One might say this poor bastard was a born loser.
Now we can all share the trauma. The act was premeditated. He knew what he was doing with the firearms as a safety blanket. Someone with terrible social phobia who just loses it, pun intended, not to mention the twilight nature of it all given the movie syncronicity makes me wonder what the fuck. I mean the fucking Buffalo Bills? Are you shitting me?
Some people with severe psychological problems and impared cognative functions are in Congress, the Senate, the Board room where it's alright. Behavior like Katz' comes from trauma. Just saying. I wonder if one or both parents were obsessed with football and who he was trying to please. Just fucking sad for everyone. Even though I am on the record as hating sportsball in any form, the people who died and were wounded really weren't worth the effort. It's symbolic. People with shut in type personalities have an internal logic and symbolism all their own.
In reply to Parental Abandonment by Clock Crasher
ASD all over his face.
This weirdo should have been aborted.
How the f u k did this turd get a gun after being parked in a lunatic asylum????
Ya wish his parents had snuffed him when they realized he was a souless drone.
They absolutely knew what he was capable of.
God, to be able to reincarnate or reanimate him for a few months of screaming in a well equipped dungeon.
Im sure he spent 99.9% of his life staring at video games. He's a first cousin of the day care shooter ghoul a few years back.
In lieu of him unable to suffer since he's suicided grab his parents.
This pos wasn't human and his parents knew it.
In reply to Typical lrftist... by Bill of Rights
It wasn't just Mommy and Daddy -- he was a pro Madden player of some stature.
I'm still figuring this guy got one look at his prospects post-video games and... you saw the result.
In reply to Typical lrftist... by Bill of Rights
There is a screen capture of a post he had made damning all Trump supporters and The Donald himself.
Would this not define every "gamer"?
In a University bookstore today...a mom in there buying books for her ponytailed, girly, manchild...
No wonder the US Military is so heavily involved in AI and Drones; we no longer grow men.
Can you imagine being a 19 year old male and having your mommy take you to the College bookstore and buy them for you while you stand off to the side and wait?
In reply to Would this not define every … by GotAFriendInBen
No. I played LOTRO for a number of years and moved to forums like this after being banned for talking about politics. It became infested with liberals.
I both alpha and beta tested various versions of the game. I played for the story, having read the books when I was young. The horses, landscapes, and clothes were fun. Same for the Auction Hall. These RPG games can be good if a kid is supervised. Most are not and there are some bad actors, in these games, just like in the real world. LOTRO was famous for their game mechanics with regard to mounted combat. The horses they had were wild. Always great fun and that was the other reason I played.
I played on the Laurelin server, off and on. Fuck, that server was seriously fucked up with pervs. I remember being at the Pony and there were some Turks fucking on the floor in the hallway (one player lays down, the other does push-ups to simulate fucking). Laurelin was supposed to be where you went to re-enact the game and write stories but of course there were always idiots doing stupid shit, just like on this forum, and fucking it up for everyone else.
When I started there weren't many kids. It was mostly adults because you had to have the money to buy, or build, a custom PC and be able to afford high-speed internet. A few kids could do that, but most of the players were techies and nerds, back in 2007 when the game first came out.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Lord_of_the_Rings_Online
https://lotro-wiki.com
In reply to Would this not define every … by GotAFriendInBen
Don't take this too personally HRH, but as an adult your diatribe seems strange...
In reply to No. I played LOTRO for a… by HRH of Aquitaine 2.0
You have to know the books by J.R.R. Tolkien and the game and be a nerd to get it. Small niche game. LIke I said, I don't play anymore.
Some players moved from WOW to LOTRO once the game could be played on an over-the-counter PC or Mac product.
Anyhow, I started in 2009 and stopped playing a year or two ago. I think I logged on last year for a few hours. I have a lifetime subscription so don't have to pay monthly to keep all my characters intact.
If you aren't a gamer or haven't played RPG I don't know how to explain it. It's a whole world.
In reply to Don't take this too… by espirit