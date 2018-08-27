Jacksonville Shooter Had Mental Health Issues, "Weird" Online Persona

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 22:20

With virtually all details about the perpetrator behind yesterday's tragic Jacksonville shooting, David Katz, having been disclosed in the past 24 hours, one question remained: what was his motive to open fire at the Madden NFL 19 competition at the Jacksonville Landing entertainment complex, killing twp people and wounding 11 before taking his own life.

David Katz

One day later, the Associated Press reports that according to court records and people who knew him, Katz had a "weird" online presence and spent time in and out of psychiatric facilities as a teenager. and had been hospitalized for mental illness. Divorce filings from Katz's parents say that as a teenager he was twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities and that he was prescribed anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medications.

The records show Katz's parents disagreed deeply on how to care for their troubled son. Katz's father claimed his estranged wife was exaggerating symptoms of mental illness as part of the couple's long-running and acrimonious custody battle. They divorced in 2007.

According to the Baltimore Sun, Katz stayed in the Jacksonville area the night before the shooting, possibly at a hotel. He then went to the eSports competition carrying two guns but used only one during the attack, Jacksonville Sheriff Williams said. Investigators say the guns were purchased legally in Baltimore from a licensed dealer.

As previously reported, Katz allegedly got upset about losing the game, at which point he started shooting other contestant. Katz then died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Other gamers at the tournament said Katz was rather quiet. Shane Kivlen, a friend of one of the people killed, said Katz didn’t talk much with fellow gamers, either online or when they met face-to-face for Madden tournaments, the AP reports.

He said much of what he and others knew of Katz, they learned from his baffling style of playing the game.

“(Katz) would do kind of weird stuff online that other people wouldn’t do," Kivien said. "He would catch a ball and just start jumping out of bounds and stuff when he could have gotten more yards, just hurting himself. I don’t know what he was doing.”

Kivlen said Katz was smart, “but something was off about him."

He says Katz wasn't known to trash talk with rivals. But after winning a championship last year, Kivlen says Katz "got up and let out the weirdest scream ever."

EA Sports listed a David Katz as a 2017 championship winner. Katz had been active in eSports, tournaments where video game players compete and get seen on social media playing. He was believed to be known as "Bread" and won the February 2017 Buffalo Bills tournament of the Madden NFL football game.

On Monday, investigators said Katz specifically targeted other gamers. Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams said during a news conference that video surveillance of the shooting shows 24-year-old David Katz of Baltimore walk past other patrons at a pizzeria and head to a back room where the tournament is being hosted before he opens fire.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Katz was a 2011 graduate of Hammond High School in Howard County, and also attended the University of Maryland previously, but was not a enrolled this semester, university President Wallace Loh said. He enrolled beginning in September 2014 and majored in environmental science and technology, a university spokeswoman said. He did not live on campus.

ATF and FBI agents searched a Baltimore home on the 1200 block of Harbor Island Walk on Sunday night in connection with the rampage. They arrived at the quiet row of nearly identical brick townhouses around 6 p.m. and searched the property for just over four hours, according to Baltimore ATF Public Information Officer Amanda Hils.

Steve Buchness, a bartender at Little Havana, a Cuban restaurant across the street from Katz’s neighborhood, said he heard the alleged shooter lived nearby, but he didn’t recognize photos of Katz he saw online.

"I bet you he’s a loner, but I don’t know," he said. "You’ve got to come in a lot for us to recognize you as a regular. People are on some weird stuff these days, you know?" He said "So no, that doesn’t shock me."

"Weird" online persona? Give me a break...I never realized how many weirdoes were out there, until the internet came along. I also never realized how many 'awakened' people there werez either (h/t to my fellow ZH truth seekers).

At any rate, it's pretty damn close-to-impossible to call someone who goes on a shooting spree because they lost a video game tournament "Normal".

Edit to add:

Surprisingly, he bought the guns legally, in Baltimore; The People's Republic of Maryland has some pretty strict gun laws, so I've been told...but not so surprisingly, he was on psychotropic drugs.

Bat-shit fucking crazy and still "legally" capable of buying  a gun.

Houston, we have a problem. 

@@@@@@@@@

Mental institution and/or antipyschotic medications...no guns for you unless two shrinks sign off on it. 

Jews have many genetic flaws. This often includes mental health. Remember that Jews often love to talk about whites being inbred, encouraging whites to race-mix, while themselves being the most massively inbred race on the planet. All Jews trace to 350 common ancestors. (Whereas whites have more than enough biodiversity among themselves.)

Hybrid vigour is a valid theory, but what we learn from animal breeding is that inbreeding also enhances good qualities in addition to bad qualities. It has caused jews to have a high average IQ (generally good) but also a large contingent of psychopaths and sociopaths among them (disastrous for both themselves and the other races they control). 

So then you get your Adam Lanzas, your Elliot Rodgers, your Nikolas Cruzes, and your David Katzes.

(And on a grander scale from the same sociopathic tendencies, you get all your George Soroses, your Noel Ignatievs, your Annetta Kahanes, your typical J-left liberals, etc. )

Yep. The kid could be another progeny of MK Ultra.

Do you folks notice the often VERY COMMON physical aspect among most of the false flag kids? Wide-as-saucers eyes.

There are some specific drugs that do that. Use Google Images and look up: Lanza, Cruz, Loughner, Holmes, this guy and there are more.  Very fishy!!

http://www.slate.com/articles/health_and_science/explainer/2013/01/jame…

 

"He was twice hospitalized in psychiatric facilities and that he was prescribed anti-psychotic and anti-depressant medications....Investigators say the guns were purchased legally in Baltimore from a licensed dealer."

So tell me again why we need more gun laws when the ones in place are routinely not enforced.

When you buy a gun from a shop in California one of the questions is " have you been committed to a hospital for mental illness?" I always considered that as effective as wearing a " Do not Touch " bracelet in Sweden. 

 

Miffed 

Totally agree. Someone has to experience severe trauma in order to do what Katz did. Puting a developing brain on antipsychotic or antidepressant medication, putting someone through mental health institutions a few times as an adolescent and being raised in a parental battle nightmare only makes me feel sorry for the guy. Not to mention playing football on a console. Something macabre about it. Real Buffalo '66 stuff. One might say this poor bastard was a born loser.

Now we can all share the trauma. The act was premeditated. He knew what he was doing with the firearms as a safety blanket. Someone with terrible social phobia who just loses it, pun intended, not to mention the twilight nature of it all given the movie syncronicity makes me wonder what the fuck. I mean the fucking Buffalo Bills? Are you shitting me?

Some people with severe psychological problems and impared cognative functions are in Congress, the Senate, the Board room where it's alright. Behavior like Katz' comes from trauma. Just saying. I wonder if one or both parents were obsessed with football and who he was trying to please. Just fucking sad for everyone. Even though I am on the record as hating sportsball in any form, the people who died and were wounded really weren't worth the effort. It's symbolic. People with shut in type personalities have an internal logic and symbolism all their own.

ASD  all over his face. 

 

This weirdo should have been aborted.

 

How the  f u k did this turd get a gun after being parked in a lunatic asylum????

 

Ya wish his parents had snuffed him when they realized he was a souless drone. 

 

They absolutely knew what he was capable of. 

 

God, to be able to reincarnate or reanimate him for a few months of screaming in a well equipped dungeon.

 

Im sure he spent 99.9% of his life staring at video games. He's  a first cousin of the day care shooter ghoul a few years back.

 

In lieu of him unable to suffer since he's  suicided grab his parents.

 

This pos wasn't human and his parents knew it. 

In a University bookstore today...a mom in there buying books for her ponytailed, girly, manchild...

No wonder the US Military is so heavily involved in AI and Drones; we no longer grow men.

Can you imagine being a 19 year old male and having your mommy take you to the College bookstore and buy them for you while you stand off to the side and wait? 

No. I played LOTRO for a number of years and moved to forums like this after being banned for talking about politics. It became infested with liberals. Lots of guys playing dress up, online. I guess before they tried it in real life. All of my characters were female, mostly elves and humans but I had a few hobbits. Some people liked me, some didn't. I moved to the Brandywine server but haven't logged on in a year or more.

I both alpha and beta tested various versions of the game. I played for the story, having read the books when I was young. The horses, landscapes, and clothes were fun. Same for the Auction Hall. These RPG games can be good if a kid is supervised. Most are not and there are some bad actors, in these games, just like in the real world. LOTRO was famous for their game mechanics with regard to mounted combat. The horses they had were wild. Always great fun and that was the other reason I played.

I played on the Laurelin server, off and on. Fuck, that server was seriously fucked up with pervs. I remember being at the Pony and there were some Turks fucking on the floor in the hallway (one player lays down, the other does push-ups to simulate fucking). Laurelin was supposed to be where you went to re-enact the game and write stories but of course there were always idiots doing stupid shit, just like on this forum, and fucking it up for everyone else.

When I started there weren't many kids. It was mostly adults because you had to have the money to buy, or build, a custom PC and be able to afford high-speed internet. A few kids could do that, but most of the players were techies and nerds, back in 2007 when the game first came out.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Lord_of_the_Rings_Online

https://lotro-wiki.com

You have to know the books by J.R.R. Tolkien and the game and be a nerd to get it. Small niche game. LIke I said, I don't play anymore.

Some players moved from WOW to LOTRO once the game could be played on an over-the-counter PC or Mac product.

Anyhow, I started in 2009 and stopped playing a year or two ago. I think I logged on last year for a few hours. I have a lifetime subscription so don't have to pay monthly to keep all my characters intact.

If you aren't a gamer or haven't played RPG I don't know how to explain it. It's a whole world.