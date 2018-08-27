Kremlin Cocaine? Two Tons Of Blow Seized In Belgium Bearing Logo Of Russia's Ruling Party

Nearly two tons of Brazilian cocaine bearing the logo of Russia's ruling party was intercepted in three containers at the Belgian port of Ghent, according to Belgian police and confirmed by the federal prosecutor's office to local media. With a street value of around € 100 million ($116 million USD), the bust is the largest in the port's history.
The cocaine was tightly wrapped into more than 1,900 packages and "professionally hidden" among tiles shipped from Brazil, said the Belgian federal prosecutor. The tricolor polar bear logo of Russia's ruling party, "United Russia," can be seen on several of the packages.
United Russia ranking party official Evgeny Revenko thought the whole thing was hilarious, posting on Facebook "Now, this is fame!” adding "Or, maybe, they simply liked the flag with our bear. In any case, this made my day, and [I had] a good laugh."
Meanwhile, in July a large cocaine shipment marked with photos of Brazilian football superstar Neymer was discovered in Guatemala.
And in February, Russian and Argentinian authorities worked together to bust a cocaine smuggling operation out of their Buenos Aires embassy following a year-long sting which enlisted the assistance of a shadowy Russian spy chief.
Authorities discovered the plot in December 2016 after Russian ambassador Viktor Koronelli stumbled across 860 lbs. (389 kilos) of cocaine zipped inside 12 suitcases in a storage facility belonging to the diplomatic mission. Koronelli immediately informed Argentine authorities - who decided to keep the discovery secret while they set up an elaborate year-long sting.
After removing the cocaine worth roughly $61 million USD, and replacing it with flour, authorities placed tracking devices on the cases and conducted a joint monitoring operation with Russian authorities.
The courier in the stigng was in fact a high level KGB agent named Nikolai Patrushev - the former head of the FSB who is believed to have authorizedthe 2006 London assassination of a FSB defector Alexander Litvinenko - who died after being poisoned with a lethal dose of polonium-210. Patrushev paid a visit to the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires in December 2017 under the auspices of a visit to Argentine president Mauricio Macri, where the two signed memorandums of understanding in the Casa Rosada executive mansion.
Six people were arrested in the scheme.
Comments
BBC and CNN are both reporting that a number of Russian passports were also found at the scene.
Drug$ 'R US
Sssssshhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh!
Don't tell the USSAN lumpen proles poisoning themselves with every kind of
filth they can shove up any orifice into their drug-addled gnat brains but just
like Al CIAduh and ISIS, the Zetas terrorizing Mexico are simply another USSAN
asset in the Washing town criminal enterprise known as the US government. Look
at heroin production in Afghanistan since the Langley Crime Syndicate took
over. Hint, count the opioid deaths in a shithole near you on any day of the
week. Hint... the Paki ISI slash Al CIAduh Gulen ratlines destroying peasant
USSA and NOBODY gives a shit obviously as long as the poison of the deep state
gets to market and keeps the hogs on animal farm sedated. The regime is
destroying USSANS and making a fortune keeping the rednecks and ethnics in
poverty same as they did back in the day to black USSA with crack cocaine. They
killed Gary Webb when he proved it.
Ever wonder why all that crap gets over the border and to market so easily
like a well greased supply line for Walmart? Ever wonder why there has NEVER
been a USSAN cartel drug boss? Because the criminal institutions of the CIA,
FBI, DEA and Border Patrol are the USSAN cartels. Capiche!
Face it USSA, your plantation owners herd you at will and cull you like cattle, tax cattle.
Mexican Cartel, Los ZETAS trained by USSA
https://www.aljazeera.com/indepth/features/2010/10/20101019212440609775…
Mike Ruppert "CIA are drug runners"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UT5MY3C86bk
Ron Paul "Bush is a drug runner".
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hz7sO-i4H1s
The Sackler Gang, a Jewish crime family that makes Al Capone look like a Prohibition era social worker.
https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/10/30/the-family-that-built-an-…
