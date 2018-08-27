Manafort Sought Last Minute Plea Deal In Second Trial, But Talks Collapsed

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 17:59

A last-minute deal to resolve a second set of charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort broke down last week shortly before a Virginia jury convicted him of eight counts of fraud, reports the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter. 

The plea talks on the second set of charges stalled over issues raised by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, one of the people said. It isn’t clear what those issues were, and the proposed terms of the plea deal couldn’t immediately be determined. -WSJ

The plea negotiations were aimed at forestalling Manafort's second trial, scheduled for September 17 in Washington D.C., as prosecutors and defense attorneys argue over how to present that case to the jury - including what evidence will be allowed at trial. The two sides will meet Tuesday morning before US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson. 

Hilariously, President Trump praised Manafort for refusing to "break" under pressure, "unlike Michael Cohen" - when Manafort was about to do just that before Mueller got in the way. 

Manafort's charges were split into two separate trials on related allegations because he declined to allow prosecutors to combine them into one case. 

The Virginia indictment was related to filing false tax returns between 2010 and 2014 while misleading several US banks in order to obtain millions of dollars in loans in 2016. Following his conviction last week, a juror admitted that while Manafort was convicted on eight counts, the other 10 counts were declared a mistrial due to a lone juror holding out despite "overwhelming" evidence. 

Prosecutors will have until Wednesday to tell the court whether they plan to retry Manafort on the remaining 10 counts, however both sides are preparing for their D.C. trial in three weeks. 

Manafort's second trial will focus on his failure to register as a lobbyist for the former Ukrainian ruling party between 2008 and 2014, as well as conspiracy to launder millions of dollars of income from that work from US authorities. 

In June, prosecutors tacked on charges that Manafort attempted to influence the testimony by potential witnesses - a move which landed the former Trump aide in jail as he awaited trial. 

In a filing late Friday, prosecutors said they expected to take 10 to 12 days to present their case. Last week they turned over to Mr. Manafort’s team more than 1,500 exhibits they plan to present. -WSJ

Manafort's attorneys haven't said whether they will present a defense, however if they did it would take approximately three or four days - adding that they are in the process of identifying expert witnesses who can testify on rules governing money-laundering and foreign-lobbying registration.

Mroex Take-a-Dump Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:46 Permalink

If when you say "mafia"  you mean the old school Italian mob, Let me tell you they had MORe honor,Moral compass and CLASS than 90% of the scumbags in government today. Just look at those brave FBI scum, they do nothing about child sex slaver BUT have all the time and manpower to fuck over Flynn, Manafort and trying to fuck a presidential candidate I DON'T love Trump, I just think he is head and shoulder way more honest than anybody I remember as POTUS and I'm 66. FUCK the FBI, Fuck the CIA and FUCK the NSA. Q excluded offcourse

 

W270 Take-a-Dump Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:49 Permalink

Vote you down for placing a pretext as to how I choose to vote.  You would be better served to say that you hate Trump and will never be intellectually honest about the good and bad with all politicians.  Love BHO Hate DJT.  No in between?  Your simpleton approach is loved by all of the bad politicians.  You are doing their work for them.  What does that make you?  Your meme might be a good start.

NiggaPleeze Yars Revenge Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:11 Permalink

Why?  He was convicted of multiple crimes, and has another trial ahead for even more crimes.

And many ZHers adamantly believe that prison is not harsh enough - gang rapes, gang violence, solitary confinement, forced labor, etc., all much to good for those who would violate the elites' laws!  Manafort deserves the same treatment given to a non-violent drug dealer - worse, actually, since the non-violent drug dealer (about half of the US inmate population) did not defraud anybody, simply sold a natural weed to a willing and satisfied buyer.

NiggaPleeze Take-a-Dump Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:23 Permalink

Correction, dufus, Hillary had CLASSIFIED EMAILS on an unsecured and unapproved private server in clear violation of the criminal laws of the US.  She also destroyed evidence on multiple occasions, another criminal act.  She definitely should be in jail.

Pedophile ring:  jury is still out.  Sure some details in social media allegations were off, that doesn't mean the whole story is untrue.  Read about Boys Town during the Reagan Administration, Epstein's Lolita Island, etc., etc., etc.

Killings, sure, the Clintons are mass murderers IMO.  Give me Mueller's budget to investigate and I guarantee a conviction for at least one murder, or the money back.  I'd probably focus on Seth Rich.

Laugh all you want, Mr. Shit.

W270 NiggaPleeze Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:53 Permalink

If he goes to prison then 90% of both parties should be in jail.  Damn good idea if I don't say.  Throw your dumb ass in jail while were at it. BTW, it isn't polite to use that word. You know!  Ok I will say it to make appoint, but don't confuse me with a regular user of this because foul language.  I don't want to be associated with such a foul word.  Are you ready, here go!  Drum Roll !Pleez!  yuk can't get the out fast enough.  

skipweston Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:15 Permalink

"The Virginia indictment was related to filing false tax returns between 2010 and 2014 while misleading several US banks in order to obtain millions of dollars in loans in 2016"

Manafort made the mistake of trying to steal money from the Banksters.  Only the Banks are allowed to commit fraud in the rigged system.

 

Grandad Grumps Mon, 08/27/2018 - 18:31 Permalink

Things that don't hold water (or pass the smell test)
1. Mass murders where more than a reasonable amount of people are killed ... such as Las Vegas or the night club shooting
2. Trials that are completed speedily (triala are never speedy). To imply that Manafort had 2 trials in "nothing flat" is ludicrous.

Mzhen Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:10 Permalink

Gee, Tyler, there is nothing "hilarious" about Manafort's predicament.  With the scoundrel Gates and the scoundrel Tony Podesta allowed to walk free.  Nothing about the news of a plea agreement extends to Manafort offering up composed testimony to implicate Trump in something.

Heroic Couplet Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:43 Permalink

Money laundering laws were put on the books by Republican criminals in 1970, around the time of Watergate. No one in the entire Republican party can remember laws from 50 years ago. The attorneys at the tippy top of the Republican party should have been fired at the first indictment of Trump's campaign team members. Talk about Republicans as nincompoops.