Manafort Sought Last Minute Plea Deal In Second Trial, But Talks Collapsed

A last-minute deal to resolve a second set of charges against former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort broke down last week shortly before a Virginia jury convicted him of eight counts of fraud, reports the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.
The plea talks on the second set of charges stalled over issues raised by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, one of the people said. It isn’t clear what those issues were, and the proposed terms of the plea deal couldn’t immediately be determined. -WSJ
The plea negotiations were aimed at forestalling Manafort's second trial, scheduled for September 17 in Washington D.C., as prosecutors and defense attorneys argue over how to present that case to the jury - including what evidence will be allowed at trial. The two sides will meet Tuesday morning before US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson.
Hilariously, President Trump praised Manafort for refusing to "break" under pressure, "unlike Michael Cohen" - when Manafort was about to do just that before Mueller got in the way.
I feel very badly for Paul Manafort and his wonderful family. “Justice” took a 12 year old tax case, among other things, applied tremendous pressure on him and, unlike Michael Cohen, he refused to “break” - make up stories in order to get a “deal.” Such respect for a brave man!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2018
Manafort's charges were split into two separate trials on related allegations because he declined to allow prosecutors to combine them into one case.
The Virginia indictment was related to filing false tax returns between 2010 and 2014 while misleading several US banks in order to obtain millions of dollars in loans in 2016. Following his conviction last week, a juror admitted that while Manafort was convicted on eight counts, the other 10 counts were declared a mistrial due to a lone juror holding out despite "overwhelming" evidence.
Prosecutors will have until Wednesday to tell the court whether they plan to retry Manafort on the remaining 10 counts, however both sides are preparing for their D.C. trial in three weeks.
Manafort's second trial will focus on his failure to register as a lobbyist for the former Ukrainian ruling party between 2008 and 2014, as well as conspiracy to launder millions of dollars of income from that work from US authorities.
In June, prosecutors tacked on charges that Manafort attempted to influence the testimony by potential witnesses - a move which landed the former Trump aide in jail as he awaited trial.
In a filing late Friday, prosecutors said they expected to take 10 to 12 days to present their case. Last week they turned over to Mr. Manafort’s team more than 1,500 exhibits they plan to present. -WSJ
Manafort's attorneys haven't said whether they will present a defense, however if they did it would take approximately three or four days - adding that they are in the process of identifying expert witnesses who can testify on rules governing money-laundering and foreign-lobbying registration.
Comments
MM
Manafort is one of our mafia-boss Preznit's henchmen
Vote me down if you don't mind being led by a criminal
In reply to MM by More-Sun
Daily KOS, lol, wrong board to paste your Bolshevik propaganda.
In reply to no by Take-a-Dump
Sorry, I forgot I was on the Nazi site.....
Let's all be happy fascists together in our glorious corporatocracy.
In reply to Daily KOS, lol, wrong board… by NiggaPleeze
How cute a Democratic Underground loser...
In reply to Nazi by Take-a-Dump
How much for the Ostrich Jacket?
He looks close to my size.
In reply to How cute a Democratic… by Bill of Rights
i just hope to god that
Trump's lovechild with the housekeeper is:
an illegal immigrant
or
a latina, preferably a Mexican
In reply to How much for the Ostrich… by 1982xls
you take your prayer rag to the dry cleaners yet? It needs it to get the numerous cum stains out.
In reply to Nazi by Take-a-Dump
The brown shirts are on the left side, but with the same flag of old - AntiFa. So is the hate and racism. If facts make you uncomfortable, that makes you a weak individual, that no one should have any respect for.
In reply to Nazi by Take-a-Dump
How about go fuck yourself, if you dont like the leadership there is always Venezuela asshole...
In reply to no by Take-a-Dump
So you want to send the majority of US voters to Venezuela? NICE!
In reply to How about go fuck yourself,… by Bill of Rights
So you speak for everyone asshole ...post your findings or go flush...
In reply to ih by Take-a-Dump
just you
In reply to ih by Take-a-Dump
sorry dump...but dems have NO leadership....perhaps you need to go fuck yourself sideways, twice.
In reply to How about go fuck yourself,… by Bill of Rights
the real criminal left office at noon, 1/20/2017 and took his prayer rags....oops, rugs with him.
In reply to no by Take-a-Dump
Keep saying that over and over, maybe it will make it true. Goebbels said if you repeat a lie often enough, it becomes truth. And Goebbels is your kinda guy, right?
In reply to the real criminal left… by charlewar
where do you keep your copy of MEIN KAMPF? My guess is it's under your mom's bed next to a koran.
In reply to Keep saying that, maybe it… by Take-a-Dump
Sounds like the left's playbook alright!
In reply to Keep saying that, maybe it… by Take-a-Dump
So you are a Nazi, typical leftist.
In reply to Keep saying that, maybe it… by Take-a-Dump
If when you say "mafia" you mean the old school Italian mob, Let me tell you they had MORe honor,Moral compass and CLASS than 90% of the scumbags in government today. Just look at those brave FBI scum, they do nothing about child sex slaver BUT have all the time and manpower to fuck over Flynn, Manafort and trying to fuck a presidential candidate I DON'T love Trump, I just think he is head and shoulder way more honest than anybody I remember as POTUS and I'm 66. FUCK the FBI, Fuck the CIA and FUCK the NSA. Q excluded offcourse
In reply to no by Take-a-Dump
Vote you down for placing a pretext as to how I choose to vote. You would be better served to say that you hate Trump and will never be intellectually honest about the good and bad with all politicians. Love BHO Hate DJT. No in between? Your simpleton approach is loved by all of the bad politicians. You are doing their work for them. What does that make you? Your meme might be a good start.
In reply to no by Take-a-Dump
Free Paul Manafort
... preferably from a bomb door at 3000 feet over a Cayman island of his choosing
In reply to Free Paul Manafort by Yars Revenge
Why? He was convicted of multiple crimes, and has another trial ahead for even more crimes.
And many ZHers adamantly believe that prison is not harsh enough - gang rapes, gang violence, solitary confinement, forced labor, etc., all much to good for those who would violate the elites' laws! Manafort deserves the same treatment given to a non-violent drug dealer - worse, actually, since the non-violent drug dealer (about half of the US inmate population) did not defraud anybody, simply sold a natural weed to a willing and satisfied buyer.
In reply to Free Paul Manafort by Yars Revenge
But what about Hillary? She had emails on a private server, ran a pedophile ring in a non-existent basement of a Pizza store, and had hundreds of people mysteriously killed (or so I hear from ZH commenters all the time).
lol
In reply to Why? He was convicted of… by NiggaPleeze
All the time huh...let see your findings shit stain..
In reply to Hillary by Take-a-Dump
Correction, dufus, Hillary had CLASSIFIED EMAILS on an unsecured and unapproved private server in clear violation of the criminal laws of the US. She also destroyed evidence on multiple occasions, another criminal act. She definitely should be in jail.
Pedophile ring: jury is still out. Sure some details in social media allegations were off, that doesn't mean the whole story is untrue. Read about Boys Town during the Reagan Administration, Epstein's Lolita Island, etc., etc., etc.
Killings, sure, the Clintons are mass murderers IMO. Give me Mueller's budget to investigate and I guarantee a conviction for at least one murder, or the money back. I'd probably focus on Seth Rich.
Laugh all you want, Mr. Shit.
In reply to Hillary by Take-a-Dump
I am laughing. Yes
You tinfoil hat guys crack me up!
In reply to Correction, dufus, Hillary… by NiggaPleeze
For a real laugh, look at all the fools in your family portrait.
In reply to I am laughinh. yes by Take-a-Dump
How can you hear anything with a penis inserted in your ear?
In reply to Hillary by Take-a-Dump
Why? Because I don't condone Govt/IRS Theft, regardless if it is done to me or Manafort.
If I'm ever on a jury for a Tax Evasion case, expect a Not Guilty vote from me.
That's why.
In reply to Why? He was convicted of… by NiggaPleeze
Sure, and I would never convict a dope dealer.
But here's the rub - every government, ever, has taxed its people. However not every government has put people in jail for 30 years for having a tiny amount of a natural plant.
In reply to Why? Because I don't condone… by boattrash
Agree there...No victim, No crime. (but I will never consider the IRS a victim).
Edit; Especially 12 yrs after the fact.
In reply to Sure, and I would never… by NiggaPleeze
If he goes to prison then 90% of both parties should be in jail. Damn good idea if I don't say. Throw your dumb ass in jail while were at it. BTW, it isn't polite to use that word. You know! Ok I will say it to make appoint, but don't confuse me with a regular user of this because foul language. I don't want to be associated with such a foul word. Are you ready, here go! Drum Roll !Pleez! yuk can't get the out fast enough.
In reply to Why? He was convicted of… by NiggaPleeze
O.J. trial was much more entertaining
Couldn't ask for a worse DC Judge than Miz JaksumBermin
Offing DC swamp critters for the FBI is like clubbing baby seals.
"The Virginia indictment was related to filing false tax returns between 2010 and 2014 while misleading several US banks in order to obtain millions of dollars in loans in 2016"
Manafort made the mistake of trying to steal money from the Banksters. Only the Banks are allowed to commit fraud in the rigged system.
He should have asked for a bigly deal. Minute deals are so below Mueller.
Things that don't hold water (or pass the smell test)
1. Mass murders where more than a reasonable amount of people are killed ... such as Las Vegas or the night club shooting
2. Trials that are completed speedily (triala are never speedy). To imply that Manafort had 2 trials in "nothing flat" is ludicrous.
(2) Amazing how this works when the defense lawyers rests their case out of the gate, and don't even call a single witness.
In reply to Things that don't hold water… by Grandad Grumps
What does Paul Manafort have to do with anything? And even if you have an answer, who cares?
Dem = Snitch
D = Poverty
Dem State Control = Venezuela
I have some money and am going to buy full billboards on I95 to display the above.
Yeah, Venezuela is totally like these broke states NY and Cali.
In reply to Dem = Snitch D = Poverty Dem… by CAPT DRAKE
Gee, Tyler, there is nothing "hilarious" about Manafort's predicament. With the scoundrel Gates and the scoundrel Tony Podesta allowed to walk free. Nothing about the news of a plea agreement extends to Manafort offering up composed testimony to implicate Trump in something.
Gates is not walking free. A reduction is the best he can hope for.
And Podesta hasn't been charged with anything. Maybe you need to try to find that pizza parlor basement first?
In reply to Gee, Tyler, there is nothing… by Mzhen
So that means Manafort has some beans to spill.
The president apparently seems to think so.
What went wrong is Mueller said, No plea deal.
Money laundering laws were put on the books by Republican criminals in 1970, around the time of Watergate. No one in the entire Republican party can remember laws from 50 years ago. The attorneys at the tippy top of the Republican party should have been fired at the first indictment of Trump's campaign team members. Talk about Republicans as nincompoops.