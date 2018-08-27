Reading Teens Become "Dying Breed": A Third Of Teenagers Haven't Read A Single Book In The Past Year

by Tyler Durden
Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:25

Submitted by PlanetFreeWill

A new study has found that a third of teenagers haven’t read a single book in the past year as internet aged activities dominate their lives.

The research also shows that a minute portion of sophomore aged teens are picking up newspapers to read up on the real world.

Researchers from San Diego State University analyzed four decades’ worth of data from an ongoing, nationally-based lifestyle survey studying teens, finding that twelfth-graders reported reading two fewer books each year in 2016 compared with 1976.

Approximately one-third of these teens did not read a book for pleasure in the year prior to the 2016 survey, nearly triple the number reported in the 1970s, the study finds.

Bookworm teens have always been few and far between, but now they seem like a dying breed,” Daniel Steingold of Study Finds writes.

The meteoric rise of internet-based activities cannot be understated: between social media, texting, gaming, and surfing the web, the average high school senior spent six hours a day online in 2016 — double the time from a decade earlier. Eighth graders (4 hours a day) and tenth graders (5 hours a day) didn’t lag far behind.

Naturally, many of these hours have come at the expense of traditional media, including books, newspapers, and magazines. In the early 90s, a third of tenth graders reported reading the daily paper — this figure dropped to an astonishing two percent by 2016. During the late 70s, 60 percent of 12th graders read a book or magazine almost daily, but only 16 percent did by 2016.

According to Jean M. Twenge, the study’s lead author, the ability teens now have to jump between digital media, such as texting, web surfing and gaming potentially creates a burden on their ability to dive into long reads such as textbooks.

“Think about how difficult it must be to read even five pages of an 800-page college textbook when you’ve been used to spending most of your time switching between one digital activity and another in a matter of seconds,” Twenge said. “It really highlights the challenges students and faculty both face in the current era.”

The researchers also revealed that new aged digital media is also taking its toll on the amount of time teens are using television and watching movies.

Thirteen percent of eighth graders said they watched five or more hours of television per day in 2016, compared to 22% in the 1990s.

Tags
Technology Internet

Comments

Vote up!
 6
Vote down!
 2
ThinkerNotEmoter Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:26 Permalink

I haven't read "A Single Book In The Past Year" in decades.

1) ADD - Excruciatingly hard to concentrate for that long.

2) I read an enormous amount of engineering material yearly that is not in book form.

Have the teens read at a high level but don't force them to sit in front of a book.

Having them read ZH?... I'm ambivalent.

Vote up!
 5
Vote down!
 0
J S Bach Dougs Decks Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:45 Permalink

My nine year old daughter has been reading the old Nancy Drew mysteries and my 11 year old son reads the Hardy Boys. As we all know, kids rarely want to go to bed, so we let them “stay up” as long as they read. They’re both excellent for their age. Bottom line... it’s up to parents to parent. They must instill some forms of self-discipline... no matter how small or subtle.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Skateboarder greenskeeper carl Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:54 Permalink

Bach is absolutely spot on. It's up to parents to parent well. YOU are the irresponsible human for letting your child's brain go to mush, if YOU let it. Naturally curious children will seek out all kinds of hobbies and reading and stuff. If they are not naturally curious, it is up to you as a parent to spark some curiosity, and to help maintain some discipline in keeping up those curiosities.

After all, childhood is the best age to get good at something!

p.s. give each kid R.L. Stine's Goosebumps and they will learn some fear too lol.

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
SocratesSolutions J S Bach Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:58 Permalink

Great books! And right, the parents set the tone—NOT THE ZIONIST INFILTRATED STATE WHICH MUST BE TAKEN DOWN.

America, you are under Jewish ruination and murder. Physically and mentally. You must remove The Protocols of Zion from not only your shores, but from the Earth. The Satanic Jews crossed the line when they set their sights on attacking innocent kids. 

Remove them. Posthaste. Turn off Satanic Judaic television and refuse to go to the Satanic Judaic "'public" Zionist school crime zones. Remove every Zionist from power and remove Rothschild proxy nation of Isra living hell. It all has to come down. Permanently this time. 

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Skateboarder ThinkerNotEmoter Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:37 Permalink

I'm the same way as you, without the ADD. I kind of gave up reading novels and magazines after becoming a full-time engineer. When you read shitloads of datasheets, technical reference manuals, application notes, research papers, white papers, industry publications, etc... reading for fun doesn't sound so great anymore. ZH and some other publications are about all the extra reading I need to keep myself informed.

Now a baseball game and some beer on the other hand - that's a perfect addition to the education that I am already getting everyday.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
greenskeeper carl Skateboarder Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:55 Permalink

Ya Stockman can be hard to read. I don't mind large words, and enjoy learning new ones, but he sticks so many uncommon and unnecessarily long words into everything he writes it just never seems to flow very well. Long winded, too. He is a smart guy, don't get me wrong, but he needs to put down the thesaurus every now and then. A good writer is able to lay out complex ideas and solutions without pontificating endlessly.

Vote up!
 2
Vote down!
 0
Snout the First Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

I'm about halfway through Hjalmar Schachtz's autobiography. I recommend it highly. Of course, it is full of old fashion and obsolete ideas, like:

"to depend solely on our own resources, to extract from our native soil whatever can be extracted and finally to live frugally, to save, and to work hard for an entire generation." (page 269)

 

 

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Clock Crasher Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:34 Permalink

As Gen-X by the time I got through grade school I avoided books like the plague and was heavily into video games.

I started reading books cover to cover only in the last ten years more so in the last five.

Still... getting from cover to cover requires actual effort.

Thanks America!

I mean really... can you imagine being forced to read The Joy Luck Club as a 14 year old boy?

Vote up!
 1
Vote down!
 0
Skateboarder Clock Crasher Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:41 Permalink

I wasn't "forced" to read the book - simply read the spark notes instead, just like all the other ones.

Tell you what, the most important book was "The Power of One," a story about a little South African white boy who gets his ass kicked and comes back to be a baller. I actually read that one in full.

Their reading was a joke, because I read all of World Book's Childcraft series by 7, and all of the World Book by 10. And then I moved on to video games and philosophy lol.

Vote up!
 0
Vote down!
 0
HRH of Aquitaine 2.0 Clock Crasher Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:57 Permalink

JFC really? I read "Dune" by Herbert and the Foundation series by Asimov when I was 14 to 15 years old. Not counting my mother's 1970s sex books. "The Happy Hooker," "The Sensual Woman," and "The Joy of Sex." I think I read all of those between the age of 12 and 14. Meh. My mother never monitored what I was reading or asked me. Unless I stayed up all night and then they took my books away.

Vote up!
 3
Vote down!
 0
Sonny Brakes Wed, 08/29/2018 - 18:35 Permalink

Let me get this straight. Allow a device to consume every aspect of our daily life and then wonder what the consequences of using said device will be? 