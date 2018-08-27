Reading Teens Become "Dying Breed": A Third Of Teenagers Haven't Read A Single Book In The Past Year

Submitted by PlanetFreeWill
A new study has found that a third of teenagers haven’t read a single book in the past year as internet aged activities dominate their lives.
The research also shows that a minute portion of sophomore aged teens are picking up newspapers to read up on the real world.
Researchers from San Diego State University analyzed four decades’ worth of data from an ongoing, nationally-based lifestyle survey studying teens, finding that twelfth-graders reported reading two fewer books each year in 2016 compared with 1976.
Approximately one-third of these teens did not read a book for pleasure in the year prior to the 2016 survey, nearly triple the number reported in the 1970s, the study finds.
“Bookworm teens have always been few and far between, but now they seem like a dying breed,” Daniel Steingold of Study Finds writes.
The meteoric rise of internet-based activities cannot be understated: between social media, texting, gaming, and surfing the web, the average high school senior spent six hours a day online in 2016 — double the time from a decade earlier. Eighth graders (4 hours a day) and tenth graders (5 hours a day) didn’t lag far behind.
Naturally, many of these hours have come at the expense of traditional media, including books, newspapers, and magazines. In the early 90s, a third of tenth graders reported reading the daily paper — this figure dropped to an astonishing two percent by 2016. During the late 70s, 60 percent of 12th graders read a book or magazine almost daily, but only 16 percent did by 2016.
According to Jean M. Twenge, the study’s lead author, the ability teens now have to jump between digital media, such as texting, web surfing and gaming potentially creates a burden on their ability to dive into long reads such as textbooks.
“Think about how difficult it must be to read even five pages of an 800-page college textbook when you’ve been used to spending most of your time switching between one digital activity and another in a matter of seconds,” Twenge said. “It really highlights the challenges students and faculty both face in the current era.”
The researchers also revealed that new aged digital media is also taking its toll on the amount of time teens are using television and watching movies.
Thirteen percent of eighth graders said they watched five or more hours of television per day in 2016, compared to 22% in the 1990s.
I haven't read "A Single Book In The Past Year" in decades.
1) ADD - Excruciatingly hard to concentrate for that long.
2) I read an enormous amount of engineering material yearly that is not in book form.
Have the teens read at a high level but don't force them to sit in front of a book.
Having them read ZH?... I'm ambivalent.
And it shows in your grammar.
Yes, thank you oh grammar Nazi. Thankfully it doesn't show in my salary.
clearly, what's needed to combat this terribly important societal problem that has just sprung up outta nowhere, with no warning whatsoever ....
is much higher school taxes, so we can pay those incredibly effective teachers and skuel administrators sum MOAR
I haven't read a single piece of fiction since I was a teen,,, But I have read hundreds of how to do it pieces,,,
Oh,,,, And,,,,, Nerds,,,
My nine year old daughter has been reading the old Nancy Drew mysteries and my 11 year old son reads the Hardy Boys. As we all know, kids rarely want to go to bed, so we let them “stay up” as long as they read. They’re both excellent for their age. Bottom line... it’s up to parents to parent. They must instill some forms of self-discipline... no matter how small or subtle.
Looks like Ray Bradbury was wrong and Huxley was right. There is no need to burn books, because no one will care to read them. Sad sign of the times, but hardly surprising.
Bach is absolutely spot on. It's up to parents to parent well. YOU are the irresponsible human for letting your child's brain go to mush, if YOU let it. Naturally curious children will seek out all kinds of hobbies and reading and stuff. If they are not naturally curious, it is up to you as a parent to spark some curiosity, and to help maintain some discipline in keeping up those curiosities.
After all, childhood is the best age to get good at something!
p.s. give each kid R.L. Stine's Goosebumps and they will learn some fear too lol.
I prefer going hardcore, like reading Dostoyevskiy's Crime and Punishment when I was 16. Remember that was a heavy read, but some of the scenes were memorable, like the bar scene and the murder scene. It was night time reading only. I felt violated.
Why read when you can scroll through antisocial media feeds?
The attention spans are approaching those of goldfish.
Said media don't allow for depth, only superficiality.
What if they stay up all night and are too tired for school the next day? I did that which is the reason my books were taken away. Well, and as punishment.
That's fine, my kids read and will be their bosses in the future.
I'm the same way as you, without the ADD. I kind of gave up reading novels and magazines after becoming a full-time engineer. When you read shitloads of datasheets, technical reference manuals, application notes, research papers, white papers, industry publications, etc... reading for fun doesn't sound so great anymore. ZH and some other publications are about all the extra reading I need to keep myself informed.
Now a baseball game and some beer on the other hand - that's a perfect addition to the education that I am already getting everyday.
I enjoy audiobooks on the commute
The only audiobook I listened to on a commute was Stockman's "The Great Deformation." Goddamn, that summbitch took forever to get through, and I only got through 1/3 of it before losing interest.
Modicum:Stockman::Sanctimonius:Crichton
Ya Stockman can be hard to read. I don't mind large words, and enjoy learning new ones, but he sticks so many uncommon and unnecessarily long words into everything he writes it just never seems to flow very well. Long winded, too. He is a smart guy, don't get me wrong, but he needs to put down the thesaurus every now and then. A good writer is able to lay out complex ideas and solutions without pontificating endlessly.
I recently bought 10 copies of Bastiat's "The Law" to give to people. Re-read the thing myself. It's so brilliantly laid out in the simplest of English. No fancy words or thesaurus necessary. We need something similar for these times, but no one will read it lol.
Really? That sounds good! I tried reading Adam Smith, "The Wealth of Nations" several times. I failed. It was torture.
Well put, Skateboarder.
Engineering? You must be a "math Nazi!"
Maff. It's maff...
White or possibly Asian as well
But does this include pdfs?
In an age of information, ignorance is a choice.
Maths. Yanks.
250 pages is a good length for a book (not talking about novels).
I mean really... get to the fucking point and don't put fifteen different subjects inside the same book.
am i ambivalent?
maybe.
Reading is racist.
Thanks In-Q-Tel.
Book, book, wot iz book?
And fuck it, I haven't picked up a newspaper in a year, my bird died and I wrap fish in something more hygienic.
Americans getting dumber by the day.
Too late.
I'm about halfway through Hjalmar Schachtz's autobiography. I recommend it highly. Of course, it is full of old fashion and obsolete ideas, like:
"to depend solely on our own resources, to extract from our native soil whatever can be extracted and finally to live frugally, to save, and to work hard for an entire generation." (page 269)
Thank you for reminding me...been wanting to get to his bio for a long time and now I have the time.
Hjalmar Horace Greeley Schacht !!!!
I remember people bitching they were reading Harry Potter.
As Gen-X by the time I got through grade school I avoided books like the plague and was heavily into video games.
I started reading books cover to cover only in the last ten years more so in the last five.
Still... getting from cover to cover requires actual effort.
Thanks America!
I mean really... can you imagine being forced to read The Joy Luck Club as a 14 year old boy?
I wasn't "forced" to read the book - simply read the spark notes instead, just like all the other ones.
Tell you what, the most important book was "The Power of One," a story about a little South African white boy who gets his ass kicked and comes back to be a baller. I actually read that one in full.
Their reading was a joke, because I read all of World Book's Childcraft series by 7, and all of the World Book by 10. And then I moved on to video games and philosophy lol.
You don't want to know what would happen if I didn't comply.
God bless outcome based indoctrination -I mean education.
Good on you by the way. I check out the education my 6 and 7 year old niece and nephew are getting... dark times ahead. If we don't get UBI for the next generation we're/they're fucked.
Shakespeare was a pain in the ass for me when I was young.
I remember getting through four or five pages on the subway and the realizing that I had been day dreaming the entire time.
JFC really? I read "Dune" by Herbert and the Foundation series by Asimov when I was 14 to 15 years old. Not counting my mother's 1970s sex books. "The Happy Hooker," "The Sensual Woman," and "The Joy of Sex." I think I read all of those between the age of 12 and 14. Meh. My mother never monitored what I was reading or asked me. Unless I stayed up all night and then they took my books away.
Let me get this straight. Allow a device to consume every aspect of our daily life and then wonder what the consequences of using said device will be?
Cuzifacation dunt employ corallation breh!
Yes but those same devices can be loaded with books, printed or audio.
How about trying to get through The Gulag Archipelago all 2,000 pages?
I got through all 70 hours of the audio book going back and fourth to work.
Oh well, more dummies for my rental units. Did you read the lease? It's in the lease you silly goose!
From the evidence they're not reading books because they can't read.