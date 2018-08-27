Remember When Obama And His Supporters Hated And Mocked John McCain?

by Tyler Durden
Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:40

Submitted by Rusty of The Political Insider,

While the left has spent the last few days shedding tears over the passing of Arizona Senator John McCain, it's important to remember that their admiration for him hasn't always been so prevalent.

In fact, Barack Obama and his supporters in 2008, when McCain dared to challenge the first African-American candidate for the presidency, offered far less adoration than you'll see today.

For his part, the former President issued a statement raving about his longtime adversary, even lauding his tragic war experiences as a test that showed McCain's courage.

"Few of us have been tested the way John once was or required to show the kind of courage that he did," Obama said in a statement. "But all of us can aspire to the courage to put the greater good above our own."

It is a far cry from those years in which supporters of Obama belittled McCain's war record, mocked him for the injuries he suffered, scoffed at his age, and even compared him to a Nazi.

If you're watching media coverage of the Republican 'maverick' today, you'd be skeptical. But yes, all of those things happened just a decade ago.

General Wesley Clark, an ardent defender of Obama who was once considered for the role of Vice President, scoffed at McCain's war record, or the 'test' that Barack referenced.

"I don’t think getting in a fighter plane and getting shot down is a qualification to become president," he said during a 'Face the Nation' interview.

Former Obama adviser Rand Beers attacked McCain saying his "isolation" during much of the Vietnam War (being a POW and tortured), meant that his national security experience was "sadly limited."

Liberal blogger John Aravosis added to the reprehensible attacks saying, "getting shot down, tortured, and then doing propaganda for the enemy is not command experience."

Aravosis was referring to a false confession drawn out of McCain after being tortured for multiple days and having his ribs broken in a North Vietnamese prison.

In a later blog post, Aravosis claimed Obama's people asked him to do "all the dirty work" for the campaign.

What is now a test of courage and a sign of McCain's strength was once a source of mockery for his political opponents. A political ad released by the campaign even mocked the Republican's old age and inability to use email, a result of injuries sustained during his years in captivity.

"McCain's severe war injuries prevent him from combing his hair, typing on a keyboard, or tying his shoes," Mary Leonard wrote in the Boston Globe in 2000.

Rep. John Lewis painted McCain as comparable to George Wallace, a man fostering "an atmosphere of hate" and "hostility" in 2008. Two days ago he called the 'hostile' McCain a "warrior for peace."

Then there was the far-left Hollywood crowd who adored Obama and remarkably compared McCain to Nazis and Adolf Hitler, paving the way for Trump supporters years later to not give a rip about the disparaging comparisons.

The animated comedy 'Family Guy' featured a scene in which characters were transported back to Nazi Germany and tried to blend in wearing uniforms, one of which had a McCain/Palin button.

Madonna, who this go around declared her fantasy was to blow up the White House because a Republican resides there, used a video montage during one of her concerts in 2008 that showed images of McCain alongside photos of Hitler and brutal Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe.

Not very many offered an ardent defense of McCain at the time. Certainly not the media, and certainly not soon-to-be President Obama and former President George W. Bush.

Yet both men have been invited to deliver a eulogy at the Senator's funeral services at the National Cathedral.

By contrast, "Mr. McCain quietly declared before his death that he did not want Mr. Trump to take part in his funeral," the New York Times reported.

How quickly they have forgotten that Obama and his supporters said the very same things Trump did during the heat of a political battle.

One side has been forgiven. The other has not.

Comments

LetThemEatRand Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:50 Permalink

The so-called Left suddenly loving McCain is right up there with its recent embrace of three letter agencies and the likes of Brennan.  I remember when that was a "law and order conservative" thing.  Propaganda works.

navy62802 Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:52 Permalink

Of course I remember. And frankly, I also hate this piece of shit. I hated him in the early 2000's just like I hate him now. Personally, I am glad that he is dead because he can do no further harm to the United States. I view him as a traitor who was turned while in captivity in Vietnam. His actions after his captivity were solely in support of the USSR. Furthermore, he should have been indicted and prosecuted after the Keating Five scandal. He should also have been prosecuted for his role in the Iran-Contra scandal.

Dilluminati Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:54 Permalink

John McCain is a little man and a cunt, who when his last brain cell gave out, died and will be remembered as the guy who tried twice and failed at being POTUS.  

https://www.businessinsider.com/how-john-mccain-received-steele-dossier…

  • McCain wrote that it all seemed "too strange a scenario to believe" at first, but felt "even a remote risk that the President of the United States might be vulnerable to Russian extortion had to be investigated."

So to sum up: as those remaining diseased brain cells started the final chapter in a frustrated life... yes a brain damaged man brought forth the greatest hoax upon the US and the institutes of elections, DOJ credibility, FISA abuse, election fraud.. etc.. the whole wormy mess actually apropos to the condition of a sick little man.

I'd be insensitive to say I'm glad he is dead but I'd also be dishonest to say he should have left office before shitting himself on an international stage, that his brain damaged reasoning makes the final chapter of his life well sooo like the rest of it.. FAILURE..

P.S. Keating Five..  Iraqi war intelligence.. the list goes on.. 

Maybe somebody should have stuck a hairpin in his ear and prevented his departure from being as painful and unnecessary as it was.. but the globalists needed that Rino's vote.

itstippy Mon, 08/27/2018 - 19:55 Permalink

John McCain believed that America not only had a right to bomb the shit out of anyone not an American, but a moral obligation to do so.  He was a war-mongering monster.  He whole-heartedly supported every military expenditure and military adventure that came along.

Fuck the "Veterans' Groups" endless glorifying of war and John McCain.  My father spent four years in WWII and had nothing good to say about war or John McCain.  The Veterans' Groups don't speak for every veteran, I assure you.