Ron Paul Warns "Turkey Now, America Later"

Authored by Ron Paul via The Ron Paul Institute for Peace & Prosperity,
President Trump recently imposed sanctions on Turkey to protest the Turkish government’s detention of an American pastor. Turkey has responded by increasing tariffs on US exports. The trade war is being blamed for the collapse of Turkey’s currency, the lira. While the sanctions may have played a role, Turkey’s currency crisis is rooted in the Turkish government’s fiscal and (especially) monetary policies.
In the past seven years, Turkey’s central bank has tripled the money supply and pushed interest rates down to 4.5 percent. While Turkey’s government did not adopt Ben Bernanke’s proposal to drop money from helicopters, Turkish politicians have taken advantage of easy money policies to increase subsidies for key voting blocs and special interests.
The results of the Turkish government’s inflation-fueled spending binge are not surprising to anyone familiar with Austrian economics or economic history. Turkey is now plagued with huge deficits, a collapsing currency, and a looming economic crisis, making it the next candidate for a European Union or Federal Reserve bailout.
Turkey’s combination of low interest rates, money creation, and massive government spending to “stimulate” the economy parallels the policies the US government has pursued for the past ten years. Without drastic changes in fiscal and monetary policies, economic trouble in America is around the corner.
The very large and growing federal debt will cause a major crisis as the government’s debt burden will be unsustainable. Instead of cutting spending or raising taxes, politicians can be expected to pressure the Federal Reserve to do their dirty work for them via inflation. We may even see the Fed “experiment” with negative interest rates, which would punish Americans for saving. The monetization of the federal debt will erode the dollar’s purchasing power and decimate middle-and-working-class Americans who are already seeing any gains in their incomes eaten away by inflation.
If we are lucky, the next Fed-caused downturn will cause only a resurgence of 1970s-style stagflation.
The more likely scenario is the type of widespread economic chaos not seen in America since the Great Depression.
The growth of cultural Marxism, the widespread entitlement mentality, and the willingness of partisans of various sides to use force against their political opponents suggests that this economic crisis will result in civil unrest that will be used to justify new crackdowns on individual liberty.
Those who understand the causes of, and cures for, our current predicament have two responsibilities. First, prepare a plan to protect your family when the crisis occurs. Second, do all you can to spread the truth in hopes the liberty movement reaches critical mass so it can force Congress to make the changes necessary to avert disaster.
Since the crisis will result in a rejection of the dollar’s world reserve currency status, individuals should consider alternatives such as gold and other precious metals. Restoring a free-market monetary system should be a priority for the liberty movement. Other priorities include ending our interventionist foreign policy, cutting spending in all areas, rolling back the surveillance state, protecting all civil liberties, and auditing (and ending) the Federal Reserve. If we do our jobs, we can build a society of peace, prosperity, and liberty atop the ashes of the welfare-warfare state.
Comments
Weaponized statistics are needed to correct these horror stories.
"...a resurgence of 1970s-style stagflation."
Exactly !!! Already happening... housing, tuition, healthcare surging
Wages are stagnate
SPX is crashing -0.003% *alert--alert*
High stock prices are a fundamental human right.
After the next crisis, the United Socialist States of America will institute Universal Basic Income to subdue the lower classes and insure against revolt.
http://www.paulcraigroberts.org/2012/03/26/empires-then-and-now/
Empires Then And Now
By Paul Craig Roberts, April 3, 2012.
Great empires, such as the Roman and British, were extractive. The empires succeeded because the value of the resources and wealth extracted from conquered lands exceeded the value of conquest and governance. ... America’s wars are very expensive. ... and the American people have no benefits from it. No riches, no bread and circuses flow to Americans from Washington’s wars. So what is it all about? The answer is that Washington’s empire extracts resources from the American people for the benefit of the few powerful interest groups that rule America. The military-security complex, Wall Street, agribusiness and the Israel lobby use the government to extract resources from Americans to serve their profits and power. ... In this new empire, success at war no longer matters. The extraction takes place by being at war. Huge sums of American taxpayers’ money have flowed into the American armaments industries and huge amounts of power into the Department of Homeland Security. The American empire works by stripping Americans of wealth and liberty.
“The propagandized people in the West have no idea of the fate toward which their demented governments are driving them,” -Paul Craig Roberts
@Brazen, UBI is a fucking joke. A monetary 'Let them eat cake'. It will not quiet further unrest should a crash occur.
Social security will be gone. How long did you pay into a system for which you are entitled should you retire? Yeah, that 'welfare" is gone.
The only people who will suffer are half of Americans who can't save $400 for emergencies, let alone buy precious metals to survive a crash. Consequently, they will be the ones to revolt.
Ron isn't thinking about this large subset of the population
$21,000,000,000,000 TICK TOCK \| XII
After 1945 US, Europe adopted the socialization of personal losses with the 'welfare state' and this has been expanding for 70 years so it is UBI only spread over numerous state and federal programs - this could continue or it could all be rolled into one big program run through the IRS.
Riots will occur periodically but rioters have no idea how to do anything constructive so their "democracies" always collapse as they beg for leadership and forgiveness.
End the current FED
Audit it, correct it's books, change it's owners to US Taxpayers and fire all of it's treasonous employees.
Take advantage. Trump opened "Trump Management Corporation" in 1973; just before stagflation!
This has been going on for a long time, longer than a decade, albeit it has gotten worse. Some do not feel it because of dual retirement-income streams, dual earned incomes, child support that covers the unaffordable expense of housing or the helicopter-dropping of cash by pay-per-birth welfare programs and the US Treasury Department to select groups, not necessarily to groups of voters, other than the non-refundable child tax credits given to dual-earner parents in the Obama & Trump stimulus tax cuts.
.Gov drops vats of cash every year in April, with the refundable child tax credits for maximum womb productivity at $6,431 increased to over $8,000 during the Obama stimulus. This money is given on top of free EBT food, subsidized rent, monthly cash assistance, free electricity and nearly free daycare to accommodate single-breadwinner moms in working part time, thereby staying under the VERY low income limits for the programs. Ditto for single-breadwinner households of legal / illegal immigrants; they stay under the income limits for welfare in traceable earnings.
From working at the Department of Human Services at the end of Bush II’s administration, I happen to KNOW that many of the tax-favored / welfare-favored groups do not vote. Illegal immigrants get the tax & welfare favoritism in hordes, even though they cannot vote, nor can legal immigrants until they go through the naturalization process. Most of the welfare recipients have not done so.
At that point, I was an avid progressive, with the option to try to register people to vote by offering them the Motor Voter form. I am a fairly persuasive person who always meets her sales quotas, not that it gets me anywhere in this anti-hard-work labor market, but I could not persuade many applicants to fill out the Motor Voter form, even though I was told by two PhD students who were making a study of DHS that the clients loved me.
With a background in sales, I treated them with customer-service manners, a rare thing at the Department of Human Services. Even when treated with rare politeness, clients were still unwilling to fill out the form, although they were willing to fill out umpteen poorly designed .gov forms to get the free pay-per-birth stuff.
Interesting insight. Apparently the FSA is either unwilling or unable to grasp the importance of voting in their overlords in order to perpetuate their FS revenue stream. It is going to be interesting when all of this blows up.
Turkey, listen to me. Lately, your ideas— they're horrible.
Austerity?!
Easier to print :)
Chief Trumptard will save us!! he loves us so very much you can feel it like sunshine. Truly amazing.
I think they need to come out of the masturbation pod and get some real sunshine
Ron Paul, as ever, talking sense. Unfortunately the odds of it happening are remote.

DavidC
Zzzzzz....wake me when something actually happens.
If we wake you, you're just going to see more of the same stuff. They'll try to sell it to you as another flavor of Uniparty.

Closers.
Closers.
I though Powell, the latest incarnation of FED chair, was hinting at raising interest rates. At this point does it matter?

Not much, but some.

Hey Mack. Got a light?
Not much, but some.
Hey Mack. Got a light?
From Ron Paul:
"The announcement by President George HW Bush on September 11, 1990 about the new world order was well received. Prior to that time it was only the “conspiracy theorists” who constantly talked about and speculated about the New World Order. Neoconservative ideas had been around for a long time. They were endorsed by many presidents and in particular Woodrow Wilson with his goal of spreading American goodness and making the ”world safe for democracy” – none of which can be achieved by promoting war. In the 1990s the modern day neoconservatives, led by William Kristol and Robert Kagan, enjoyed their growing influence on America’s foreign policy. Specifically, in 1997 they established the Project for the New American Century (PNAC) for the specific purpose of promoting an aggressive foreign policy of interventionism designed to promote the American Empire. This policy of intervention was to be presented with “moral clarity.” “Clarity” it was, but “moral” is another question. Their goal was to provide a vision and resolve, “to shape a new century favorable to American principles and interest.”
It was not a surprise that admittedly the number one goal for the New World order was to significantly increase military spending and to be prepared to challenge any regime hostile to America’s interests. They argued that America had to accept its unique role as the sole superpower for extending international order as long as it served America’s interests. Although neoconservatives are thought to have greater influence within the Republican Party, their views have been implemented by the leadership of both Republicans and Democrats."
Ron Paul's thought-provoking speech on the House floor from February 2009 seems as appropriate now as it did then...
I love Ron Paul - common sense oozes from his pores; BUT, I fear a fresh new war is on the horizon (Iran) when equilibrium pays a visit to our economy. From what I've seen, the best treatment for a faltering economy us a shooting war.
Go to bed on a Friday evening in one economic world, wake up Monday morning in another.
Plenty of signposts along the way of course, but because bad things can never happen here, well, that's how we roll...
Uhhh,
Turkey economy has steadily grown for decades, that's including per capita income according to sources.
That is true of most if not all the world. So what are you proposing? I propose that Turkey come up with solutions that don't need US involvement and don't entail invading other countries. I would say the same thing about SA except I would like to save the white women first. I suggest a South Vietnam style evacuation of white people from South Africa.
In reply to Uhhh, Turkey economy has… by marcel tjoeng
Ron Paul has nothing new to offer. What does Ron Paul want? Higher taxes? Been tried. More immigrants? Been tried. What does Ron Paul stand for? E-verify? Hasn't been tried. Border wall? Hasn't been tried. Stricter Federal Budget? Is Ron Paul railing against the death of budget sequestration? Ron Paul should start laying golden eggs. Just as likely as anything else he proposes.
Yes, budget responsibility.
Aggressive reduction in spending.
May be unlikely, but should not stop trying.
There will be no dollar collapse until AFTER a dollar-denominated debt collapse. You need dollars to pay your debt resulting in a massive demand for dollars.
Big fan of Ron Paul, now he is 83 and apparently has been into the cowboy economics for at least 60 years now and has made an excellent living in politics but it looks like the USA and the Fed are going to survive him. Be fun to audit his holdings though!
Turkey's debt is concentrated in corporate debt not government debt and the only way that could have occurred is through a carry trade arrangement. The US Fed is to blame because of their QE zero interest rate policy which drove speculation in assets through the Eurodollar. The world needs to set up payment systems outside the US dollar to prevent the US infecting local economies with their gonorrhea.
Been working on it.
The world is round. It has no corners ...
gradually then suddenly
Turkey (the remains of the Ottoman Empire) has had a severe competence problem for centuries. It has nothing to do with the Fed as Turkey has been in a steeping plunge for 100s of years. Like many of the tottering empires of Old Europe the Ottoman Empire was destroyed by WW1 (1914-1918).
The Turkic peoples are a very tough and brave people with many talents but their culture tried the static approach using the same approaches long long after those approaches became obsolete.
Nations, Peoples, Philosophies, Theories, and Religions must keep up with evolving circumstances or they decline and collapse.
"President Trump recently imposed sanctions on Turkey to protest the Turkish government’s detention of an American pastor"
To put it more accurately, "The Deep State recently slapped Erdogan down and is making an example out of him for buying Russian S-400 missiles, thereby cutting into MIC war profits. The MIC is also using the patsy "American pastor"/Asset Brunson for their PR campaign."
Otherwise, a fine article.
Also: No country is FORCED to run their national currency (legal tender) like a nation involved in a war of annihilation. TURKEY ruined their currency not the Fed or the ECB.
However if you DO ruin your currency you can only borrow in another sounder currency. What would be the point in the ECB or any other outfit lending Turkey, Turkish Lira? How could that be a business? They pay worthless interest on a worthless loan?
YES, I read "Confessions of a Economic Ex-Smoker" and it is heart warming he is remorseful of course, not, but no outside lender is going to lend a tinpot country anything but Euros, Yuan, or USD.
These countries want *free money* like angry paupers in every country like the Peoples Republic of Baltimore but when the foreign aid runs out they beg for hard currency loans which they will try to default on because they are credit roaches.
Venezuela has some of the largest hydrocarbon reserves on Earth and they STILL ruined their currency and that is because they are no good for anything and no good at anything. How did it happen? Voters who demanded free money voted for someone that offered it to them then those elected stole all the hard currency.
The growing number of collapsing foreign (to USA) economies will bring down all economies. The ensuing "reset" will be much more than economic.