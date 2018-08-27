Saudi King Shelved Aramco IPO To Teach Son, Prince Bin Salman A Lesson

Less than a year after Saudi Arabia's unprecedented monetary shakedown of wealthy princes and other Saudi oligarchs in November 2017, which among others ensnared Prince Alwaleed bin Talal who was an involuntary "guest" at the Riyadh Ritz-Carlton for months - until he emerged a free man after an undisclosed settlement - and also eliminated potential threats to the ruling family including close family members, Reuters is out with a fascinating report according to which new splinters may be appearing inside Saudi society, in this case involving a schism between the Saudi King Salman, and his 32 year old son and de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
As was first reported in early 2016, for the past two years Saudi Arabia had been preparing to place up to 5% of its national oil company, Saudi Aramco, on the stock market. Officials talked up the Aramco initial public offering with international exchanges, global banks and President Donald Trump.
The planned listing was supposed to be the cornerstone of the kingdom’s promised economic overhaul and, at a targeted $100 billion, the biggest IPO ever. More importantly, it was the brainchild of 32-year-old Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, heir apparent of the world's largest oil exporter and the effective head of OPEC.
However, after months of setbacks, the deal came to a crashing halt after the international and domestic legs of the IPO were pulled earlier this month.
The reason, according to Reuters: King Salman - the prince's father - stepped in to shelve it.
The decision came after the king met with family members, bankers, and senior oil executives, including a former Aramco CEO, said one of the sources, who requested anonymity. Those consultations took place during Ramadan, which ended in the middle of June.
Having been seemingly asleep for the prior two years, The king's interlocutors told him that the IPO, far from helping the kingdom, would undermine it. Their main concern was that an IPO would bring full public disclosure of Aramco's financial details, something we knew from prior reports on why the IPO was problematic.
Then, in late June, the king sent a message to his administrative office, demanding that the IPO be called off: the king's decision is final, a Reuters source said.
"Whenever he says 'no', there is no budging," the source said, although it wasn't clear just what the King was so afraid would be discovered as part of the IPO due diligence.
Unwilling to telegraph the confusion, if not chaos, between the two top Saudis, Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said the government was still committed to conducting the IPO at an unspecified date in the future. A senior Saudi official referred Reuters to that statement and repeated that the government, Aramco’s shareholder, was working towards an IPO when conditions were right.
"We are surprised that despite this statement, that the Government continues actively to plan for the IPO, Reuters persists in asking questions alleging that plans are halted."
"Aramco’s shareholder is the Government of Saudi Arabia. His majesty, King Salman, has delegated management of the IPO to His Royal Highness the Crown Prince, and a Committee which includes the Ministers for Energy, Finance and Economy. Therefore, decisions around the nature and timing of the IPO, will be decided by the Committee for the Government’s approval," the official said.
Logistics aside, the unspoken message here is the implicit criticism by the King of his son's decision: the shelving of the Aramco IPO is a major blow to the prince's Vision 2030 reform programme, which aims to fundamentally transform Saudi Arabia's oil-dependent, state-driven economy.
And the punchline: the king's unilateral decision to pull the Aramco IPO suggests the king is keeping the new unilateral power of the young prince - accrued soon after his father's accession to the throne in January 2015 - in check, i.e. teaching him a lesson who is in charge.
To be sure, King Salman initially delegated enough power to his son that to many international community, MBS was the effective rulers of Saudi Arabia:
While King Salman has the final say on policy, he has given great authority to his son, who is known as MbS. After assuming powers as defence minister and chief of the royal court in January 2015, MbS launched a war in Yemen, adopted a more assertive stance towards arch-rival Iran, and implemented a diplomatic and trade boycott of Qatar.
Taking the reins of a powerful new economic council, he set out to tighten state spending, grow the private sector and win foreign investment.
The king also allowed him to push through high-profile social reforms including ending a ban on women driving and opening cinemas in the deeply conservative Muslim country.
MbS entered the line of succession in April 2015, replacing an uncle as deputy crown prince. Two years later, he was elevated to crown prince in a palace coup that removed his cousin Prince Mohammed bin Nayef, the interior minister.
That said, MBS has made prior mistakes, most notably vis-a-vis Saudi entanglement with the Trump administration. When the young prince gave the impression last year that Riyadh endorsed the Trump administration’s still nebulous Middle East peace plan, including U.S. recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the king made a public correction.
At the Arab League summit in April, he reaffirmed Riyadh's commitment to the Arab and Muslim identity of Jerusalem following an uproar in the Islamic world. "The king is obsessed with the idea of how history will judge him. Will he be the king who sold Aramco, who sold Palestine?" the second source said
Meanwhile, Saudi interest in the Aramco IPO started to wane, and by April, Aramco stopped paying some of the banks working on the deal their retainer fee, Reuters reports.
Then, while the king was deliberating, in mid-June, the banks, including JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley, were invited to pitch for something different. As we reported last month, banks were were instead asked to present proposals for Aramco's acquisition of a stake in petrochemicals giant SABIC from the sovereign wealth fund PIF.
That was an initial sign that plans for the listing were stalling and that Riyadh was looking to raise funds elsewhere, the banking sources said.
The King's shelving of the Aramco IPO has various consequences, not the least of which is that a major source of new capital is now gone. And while Saudi Arabia can still generate cash from other sources and move ahead with reforms, MbS had promised the listing would help create a "culture of openness in the secretive kingdom."
Not anymore.
In addition to raising concerns about that commitment to transparency, the shelved IPO added to the sense of unpredictability after scores of top royals, ministers and businessmen were rounded up in an anti-corruption campaign last November.
But the biggest question is whether the Aramco IPO fiasco is an indication of a fallout between the Alzheimerish King and the man most had - until now - considered the true Saudi leader.
According to Reuters source, the answer is, at least for now, no: the sources said that even though the king's decision was a blow to the prince's agenda, he is still the favorite son and heir with a major influence on policy. Rather, they say, it suggests the king wants to show that he will be the deciding voice for the foreseeable future.
"I’m not sure that I would see it as an undermining of the rule of the crown prince. It’s much more likely ensuring that he doesn’t go off the deep end," said James Dorsey, a senior fellow at Singapore's S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies.
Of course, as last November's events showed, when it comes to family ties in Saudi Arabia, which along with its oil deposits is legendary for its extended, constantly shifting intra-family feuds, the King's affectation with MbS could turn on a dime following another flawed decision.
Comments
As I too often say, "Don't fuck with the pater familias."
Even when the wells are dry.
Smart move.
Why give (((Wall Street))) and by implication, Israhell,
an opportunity to control your most valuable asset.
This probably indicates that he also shelved
the rapprochement with APARTHEID Israhell.
In reply to As I often say, "Don't fuck… by Banana Republican
He might be too afraid of the US for that. Gotta obey the Empire, even when it's being wagged by that creature from hell, Israhell.
But one never knows. KSA has been courting Russia and China lately.
In reply to Hopefully, he also shelves… by loop
Is it me or can you almost see MBS plotting to take out the king from his back row seat?
In reply to I'm pretty sure he's too… by cheoll
Why would MBS do that? He a shoo-in for the throne.
In reply to Is it me or can you almost… by mtl4
MBS is a 'shoe in' for an appointment with the big man, with the sword in his hands.
In reply to Why would MBS do that? He a… by ardent
King shelved IPO not to teach lesson but to secure Kingdom secret info. Stupid title.
In reply to MBS is a 'shoe in' for an… by east of eden
The King is a Sabbatean, Robert Sepehr explains this well in this video that was banned in less than 12 hours yesterday. He reloaded it this morning...lets see how long it stays up this time.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LB5mK5PEgrM&t=0s
RIPS
In reply to King shelved IPO not to… by RAT005
.
In reply to The King is a Sabbatean,… by Deathrips
Where the hell is MbS?
In reply to . by francis scott …
Thou shall not know the wealth and wearabouts of thy rulers, not your biz peasants.
In reply to Where the hell is MbS? by Adolfsteinbergovitch
The "Saudi Royals", just like the "British Royals" are just another bunch of useless shitbags who deserve the noose.
In reply to Thou shall not know the… by Luc X. Ifer
They teach you well in apartheid israhell.
You steal people names and avatars in chat rooms, just the way you steal palestinian land, their food, and their culture.
Pathetic!
In reply to ^^^^^ **Biblicism… by More-Sun
Ha Ha Ha
Talk about fake news.
The investment community is far too worried
about how much oil the Saudis really have left.
The IPO never would have pulled in $100 billion.
But whatever the IPO would have raised for the
Saudis, it will be put to much better use buying
the DJIA stocks to keep the 'kettle boiling' and
the Dow soaring to 30, 40, or 50 thousand.
In reply to I'm pretty sure he's too… by cheoll
Now only if he orders the shoot down of his bastard son.
In reply to I'm pretty sure he's too… by cheoll
Not having the information public about exactly where the water cut is at is probably worth more than 100 Billion.
I mean shit, just ask Elon and his 1 billion dollar tweet about a completely non existent private takeover.
In reply to As I often say, "Don't fuck… by Banana Republican
The Saudis are running out of oil. Also this is a classic good cop bad cop routine.
In reply to As I often say, "Don't fuck… by Banana Republican
Maybe MTV can make a new series with these guys!
interesting thought, but the Salmans are nowhere near as intersting as the Kardashians.
In reply to Maybe MTV can make a new… by ZippyBananaPants
Good move.
Yes. First you expose your corporation to financial warfare(Saudi Wealth), but most of all you give half your money to the Financial Underwriters in return for inflated stock prices.
In reply to Good move. by bobcatz
Did he spank him, too?
Sounds like the king will be living on borrowed time...
Where’s Luca Brasi when you need him?
Yemen - very close
Palestinians - can't stand them
Qatar - family feud
Iran - we'll deal
ARAMCO - that's enuf MBS
7th and 8th generation inbred, goat/sheep/camel fucking pieces of shit... and that is being kind
I want to be in business with people. — said people who manage other people’s money
after oil was found, it was like this: "hey you, in the dress and tablecloth on your head, wanna be king?"... and so it began
"It's good to be the king."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7bF38rT7et0
This is all very fishy...its no wonder the King's name is Salmon.
In reply to "It's good to be the king." … by ToSoft4Truth
The old 'king' will die soon, but not soon enough.
And not long after that, MBS's head will appear on a spike near you. Photos not allowed.
I thought IPO was an error, and would have exposed SA production capacity (or lack) to the world, thus risking loss as swing producer being able to "talk" markets down....
So...the Prince steps in and unofficially shuts down IPO while he shakes down rest of princes and gets about the same $$ as an IPO would have.
This article has a core of propaganda. The author has assigned motivation to actions without having any facts. Typical MSM tactic.
I was a hired gun for the saudi air farce back in the 80s... we operated an air ambulance service for the military, and one night we picked up a baby, who had it's records with it... one Egyptian dr. had written M as the gender, another dr., swede I think, had gender as F... it's pretty fucked up when dr.s can't tell a hanging weiner from a split-tail... don't ever tell me that inbreeding doesn't fuck up all chromosomes... shit, just go to KY or WV and you'll see firsthand
fuck the Saudis and their oil
The polyester on the black kid was made using Saudi oil:
https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/8aR_T9bM7.luqTu11KApUA--~A/YXBwaWQ9aG…
In reply to I was a hired gun for the… by max_is_leering
The King reminded his son that there are more than one outstanding ledgers of the shares reneged on when 'the Family' took control. Nothing like going to court in the country of your biggest customer and supplier of arms..
NO shit it can, these guys where killing extended family members and icing out others from any power. I think it was a combination of two things. One, the king may have gotten a direct line from Washington and/or big players in the region and was told that his heir has gone a little to far and he must publicly reign him in. And two, that 100 billion dollar investment may have been seen as the prince possibly using that money along with other funds to put more of an iron hold of his power over others.
Something tells me that Saudi Arabia is soon to get taken down and broken apart.
I doubt the simple notion of the King teaching his son a lesson was the reason behind any of this.
It's fluff news.
Don't you mean fake news?
In reply to I doubt the simple notion of… by DarkPurpleHaze
" although it wasn't clear just what the King was so afraid would be discovered as part of the IPO due diligence. "
Really! Is it not clear? They have been pumping millions of barrels a day for 70 years and their reported reserves never decline.
The IPO is postponed and the genocide in Yemen will not be televised. Call it focusing on new discoveries.
Well, it is Saudi's sovereignty to deny access to how much oil they have.
Tell that to Saddam and Qaddafi.
In reply to Well, it is Saudi's… by MusicIsYou
I like to think I had influence in Saudi pulling their IPO, probably did. Because even one drop of rain can effect the entire planet. However I would like to show King Salman some truths about life. Such things as putting things off limits to people make them desire it even more.
Aramco isn't happening because it would expose the precarious financial position of TSRF.
Or maybe it is just none of your business. Case in point: it is none of your business what I am capable of doing until I do it, and it effects you. People in the west wouldn't understand what sovereignty means, because they allowed themselves to be branded with a social security number.
In reply to Aramco isn't happening… by idontcare
It’s not good enough! He needs to punish him more!
Truth is that the Saudis can't do anything themselves...they have to hire out almost everything except camel fucking. So...no one in SA was smart enough to do the work. Hell, the average SA "man" can't make tea.