Snyder: Society Is Unraveling

Authored by Michael Snyder via The Economic Collapse blog,
The thin veneer of civilization that we all depend upon on a daily basis is disappearing at a staggering pace.
On Sunday, the young men that gathered to participate in the Madden Championship Series tournament in Jacksonville probably never imagined that they would be in any sort of danger, but then gunfire erupted around 1 PM. Approximately 20 rounds were fired before the shooter killed himself, and it is being reported that 11 gamers were injured and 2 were killed. One of the victims that was killed was Taylor ‘SpotMePlzzz’ Robertson.
He was a good man with a wife and a very small son, and now his son won’t have a father for the rest of his life. There have been many other mass shootings in recent years, but this one was just so senseless. Personally, I have just been really shaken up all day. Why would anyone ever want to kill somebody over a video game?
According to authorities, it has been confirmed that the shooter was 24-year-old David Katz…
The shooting took place at a video game tournament for Madden NFL 19 at The Jacksonville Landing, a popular entertainment complex in the Florida city. The event was being held inside the complex at the GLHF Game Bar in Chicago Pizza. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Department confirmed that suspect identified as David Katz was dead at the scene, and they initially searched whether there were any other shooters before reporting that the suspect had acted alone. He reportedly took his own life.
Katz had traveled from Baltimore to Jacksonville to participate in the tournament, and he obviously planned this far ahead of time because he had his gun with him. And once he lost on Sunday, Katz apparently snapped and decided that it was time to start shooting.
A witness named Ryen Aleman that was using the bathroom when the shooting began said that he heard at least 20 shots…
“As I was going in the restroom, I stayed in there, and I just heard — there was just so many gunshots, at least 20 of them at the most”
Another witness caught a glimpse of the shooter and said that Katz was in “rampage mode”…
Braheem Johnson of Jacksonville was working at the pizzeria at the time of the shooting. He caught a glimpse of the shooter, whom he described as a young male of average build, firing into the crowd with a large-caliber handgun sporting a laser sight attachment.
“I just heard shots and I looked at the window and I see him,” Johnson said. “Dude came in there, basically like, to kill, basically. He was just in his rampage mode.”
Katz appears to have had a troubled background. He was a loner, and according to the Daily Mail his parents are divorced…
As a child, Katz had ‘significant health problems’, according to court records in his parents’ divorce.
At the time of the 2014 court filing, the shooter’s father worked for NASA, and his mother, who has a PhD in toxicology, worked for the US Food and Drug Administration.
It is not clear why Katz stopped shooting when he did. Perhaps he was almost out of ammunition. It could have been much worse, but without a doubt this is a tragedy that the gaming world will be dealing with for a very long time. Obviously the future of all esports events is now up in the air, and the Madden community has lost two of it’s brightest lights…
According to friends and family, the two men that Katz killed in the tournament were Taylor ‘SpotMePlzzz’ Robertson, 27, of Ballard, West Virginia and Eli ‘Trueboy’ Clayton, 22, of Woodland Hills, California.
Robertson was married and father to a young son, and had won 72 percent of his 18 prior matches in Madden NFL tournaments, according to EA Sports. Clayton was a rising star in the Madden community.
Taylor Robertson played Madden professionally because he wanted to make a better life for his wife and young son. He lived in an economically depressed area of the country, and so gaming was a way for him to rise above his circumstances. And he was really, really good. But now he is gone, and his wife and child are going to need our support and our prayers…
Robertson was born on November 26, 1990 and is from Ballard, West Virginia, according to his profile. His Twitter profile mentions that he is married and is a father. He often proudly posted pictures of his son on Twitter.
People who know Robertson said that he competed in the games because he wanted to support his family.
Now friends and fans are asking for people to keep Robertson’s family in their prayers.
There had been previous complaints about a lack of security at gaming tournaments, and it turns out that a day earlier there had been an unrelated argument at the Madden event which almost became violent…
Prior to Sunday’s mass shooting in Jacksonville, a number of professional gamers had complained about a lack of security at events, which were often crowded and chaotic. Just one day before the mass shooting, video showed an argument at the Maddenevent that nearly turned violent, with loud shouts and arguing.
In the future, there will need to be a much greater level of security at all tournaments of this nature. But of course the same thing could be said about our schools, churches, shopping malls and major sporting events. Our world has changed, and society is becoming more unstable with each passing day.
For now, we will mourn. Eric “Problem” Wright is generally considered to be the greatest Madden player of all time, and he beautifully expressed what so many of us are feeling right now…
“Crying and in so much pain. … ” wrote Eric “Problem” Wright, a popular Madden player and Twitch streamer, on Twitter referencing two of the players who were killed. “All over a videogame. Two of our brothers are gone man and its so disturbing. One of the most tragic days ive experienced. This community is like family. Broken.”
We have seen that mass shootings can happen literally anywhere. We have raised a valueless generation that has no moral foundation, and we have pumped them full of all sorts of pharmaceutical drugs that are messing with their heads. From now on we are going to need suffocating levels of security at all public events, and many people will decide to just stay home and not participate in public gatherings at all.
Our society is literally coming apart at the seams, and today is truly a very, very sad day for America.
Comments
Perhaps we added a few too many middle eastern tribes to our patriarchal, socratic method, reasoned, christian, senatorial republic?
Because... they don't have any of those traditions, do they?
I found my newspaper all muddy and in the rose bushes this morning. Clearly society is doomed and civil war will consume us all.
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
Google censoring:
Hillary is a ____ ....and the top suggestion is a "Democrat"...no negative suggestions.
Tried the same thing at Bing:
Hillary is a _____...totally different results...and ouch!...one result was "Hillary is a Cunt Shirts"
In reply to I found my newspaper all… by Stuck on Zero
For whom the bell tolls...
It comes apart at the seams when the unseemly desire lawlessness...
In reply to vv by FireBrander
... time marches on!
In reply to For whom the bell tolls... by El Oregonian
Western society is going downhill.
Especially regarding the future mothers, also known the millennial attention whores:
Instagram model Sara Jean Underwood leaked nude desert Photos and Videos
https://celebrity-leaks.net/sara-underwood-leaked-nude-desert-photos-an…
In reply to ... time marches on! by American Psycho
This is why countries like Syria and Iran are so excited about being run by the US.
In reply to . by Alt-Right-Gurl
Why are people still using Goolag?
In reply to vv by FireBrander
I like Michael Snyder and his lists... his articles...
But the Germans proved they could live after Treaty of Versailles, Destruction of their Currency by their central bank, Depression, Destitution, reinvention of their Currency, and then live through WWII Shortages after decades of struggles... much like what they put on Jews, Gypsies, Gays, Lessor Races.. who of course ended up in Concentration Camps and in Torture/Genocide.
- USA can live with hardships as the Europeans went through, as the Cone of South America in the Dirty Wars,... as Russians, Ukrainians, Czechs, and others suffered in 20th Century (It's probably the bench mark for our leadership)
In reply to I found my newspaper all… by Stuck on Zero
lol
In reply to I found my newspaper all… by Stuck on Zero
Trailer trash.
In reply to I found my newspaper all… by Stuck on Zero
Everything is sdrawkcab.
.
Faggotry is cool, suck some dick...have sympathy for the pedos...take your pills...eat the gmo corn...death to the nuclear family...shop till you drop...watch our sick movies and listen to our perverted songs...have some fentayl...play with your cell phone for 8hrs...diversity is our strength, etc...
.
But Don’t worry, out of the chaos will come their order.
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
That’s because today there is nothing greater than man. We have rejected God, and with that we get unchecked human corruption. I urge people to listen for God’s calling and draw near - it’s a life changer.
In reply to Everything is sdrawkcab. … by BLOTTO
God is in mans image, because man is obsessed with himself. Notice how, in early religions, gods were literally mountains, anthropomorphic entities, etc. Perhaps because back then, we were not on the top of the food chain.
Now we think we are God and should worship an all powerful being in our image. Because a bunch of pedos say a childrens book (old testament is a childrens book written by a priestess in Harod's temple in modern day Israel) tells you how everything is.
Fuck god, he doesnt exist, we made him up like we did everything else mainly to keep certain men in power forever, regardless of their merit or skill.
In reply to That’s because today there… by man from glad
Fun Fact: In Exodus, God forbids man to create a graven image of anything in heaven or on earth, then right after that he tells the jews to make statues of cherubim on the ark of the covenant.
COMPLETE CROCK OF FUCKING SHIT, BRO.
In reply to That’s because today there… by man from glad
Perhaps you shouldn’t have bombed them out of their own countries for the advantage of ISRAEL - hindsight huh ??
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
The middle eastern religion practiced by Katz is not associated with any country the US has bombed for Israel. Quite the opposite.
In reply to Perhaps you shouldn’t have… by Jack Oliver
MOAR SSRI's for the youngsters!!!!
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
yes, let's blame our obesity on muzzies, too. /s
it all comes back to economics. our economic system rewards bad behavior and punishes good behavior. until that changes, everything will continue to corrode. you have the dingle guarantee.
WITCH HUNT, NO COLLUSION!
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
Florida: Mass Shooting at Gaming Event! Four Dead! Shooter Identified as Trump-hating Jew
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
So true. But the bold part could be remedied by letting me carry my gun, and other sane people as well.
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
(((Katz)))
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
Emote damn you emote! If you can't, virtue signal at least once. I think the government system you're looking for is "Oriental Despotism".
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
Maybe this will help repost:
Well if we end the parties every night for the DC Royalty, end the Money in politics, end the gift giving... completely end sweet heart deals and special rates on Home Remodeling and Home Mortgages... then Elected Leaders can focus on corruption and steering the ship. I seldom hear Radio Hosts talk about the problems with Capitalism, about how we keep fraud from happening, about how you keep free markets free without going neoliberalism,... how to help lower costs for education, housing and medical care,... how to recognize full time jobs are national resources and training grounds for our educated and our youth... Planned Inflation and debasement of the currency is a bust with $250 Trillion in Global Debt at this point... most in the USA. US Constitution provides a structure for Nationalism... not globalism... Corporations have to make a choice and start being more patriotic. Capitalist Private Spy agencies are growing exponentially... Tech Industry must be tamed and limited in the rape of people and taking money from Military/govt. Tech & Private Spy agencies must recognize that US Citizens are protected by the US Constitution.
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
OIh yeah, there are so many middle easterners in the USA. A white guy killed a white guy and a black guy. You really are a stupid idiot. Typical brain dead right-winger with zero accountability for his moronic thoughts.
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
"Because... they don't have any of those traditions, do they?"
And how could they when Zionist "Christians" rape, torture and pillage there resources using them in "false flag" pretext(s) over... (https://www.rt.com/news/436933-us-fake-attack-syria/) and over... and over again... like the Anniversary coming up in two weeks (https://www.ae911truth.org/) where we sacrifice our own for the greater cause "$$$"!...
But it's all blowing up in your face isn't it?... You stupid as pig shit Zionist scraping red neck!!!
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
If by "middle eastern tribes" you mean Khazars, yes.
In reply to Perhaps we added a few too… by thefinn
MOAR Confusion of purpose
Bullshit. Go to night school. Get an apprenticeship. It’s called work. That’s called gaming. And video gaming is not a living for a family man. Can we get back to that idea please? It’s like my old man trying to make a living hustling pinball. It doesn’t last.
And stay out of the culture folks. There’s nothing there for sane, rational people. This pretty much spells it out.
He was making money at it. I say keep on keeping on to him. (or would have if this liberal shitstain hadn't murdered this decent guy)
In reply to Stay out of the culture… by rockstone
Yeah, liberals the ones who go off with the guns all the time, not the white gun fellators. I thought you drainlicking right-wing idiots said liberals don't know guns well enough. Nice try, joke.
In reply to He was making money at it. … by CJgipper
I'll believe you can make a livable-for-three income on Madden Football when I see the dead guy's
2017 tax return. My guess is the tax credit for the child paid his travel costs to his demise.
In reply to He was making money at it. … by CJgipper
I disapprove of the way you provide for your family and demand that you stop.
See how stupid that sounds?
In reply to Stay out of the culture… by rockstone
Mom and dad both worked for .gov- especially w/ mom working for FDA- red flags as to false flag. Any security video of this yoyo walking around w/ a long rifle or even somebody being wheeled out on a stretcher.
No, nothing is unraveling.
It is NOT the guns.
PROOF:
For most of USA's history, most men carried guns all the time, in holsters visible and immediately accessible, WITHOUT frequent random mass shootings.
What changed is the society - it is in steep decline - combined with excessive tolerance and even subsidy of failures and parasites.
USA needs a VERY hard turn into FORCING individual responsibility and accountability, and recycling the failures and parasites.
Marvin Harris, one of the world's most noted anthropologists, wrote a book in 1980. This title was previously available as America Now: The Anthropology of a Changing Culture. New York: Simon & Schuster. The new title is Why Nothing Works: The Anthropology of Daily Life 1981.
In the chapter titled: Why There's Terror on the Streets, he demonstrates that American White men have violent crime rates LOWER than English in England and the Japanese in Japan. So why does America have such a high level of violent crime? Dr Harris puts it quite plainly: Blacks and Hispanics. That's the story. He also pointed out that the average gun owner is a middle-aged, middle class White guy.
In reply to It is NOT the guns. PROOF:… by InnVestuhrr
These mass shooters come from many types of backgrounds, but one thing is common: Americans do not raise their own kids anymore.
Society accommodates this in many ways—from “voted-best-for-moms” jobs and absenteeism privileges galore for working parents to a medley of monthly welfare benefits and refundable child tax credits up to $6,431, which hoist up the pay of part-time-working moms in single-breadwinner households, with the dual-earner working parents getting their thousands in non-refundable child tax credits.
In past eras, before the frequency of mass shootings rose by 300%, women had strong social pressure to marry before having children and to raise their own children. You cannot count on a $9-per-hour NannyCam-surveilled baby-sitter or a low-wage daycare attendant with 30 kids in her class to impart a strong sense of moral prohibitions in your kids, even on the most important things, like the moral lesson that killing is evil.
The elderly grandparents who now do the work of childrearing in many cases—accommodating their grandkids’ dual-earner parents in keeping two breadwinner jobs under one roof to sustain a more luxurious lifestyle or helping their daughters maintain single-earner households—are...well...old. Old people often (1) succumb to the natural tendency to spoil their grandkids or (2) have less energy than younger, womb-productive people.
But so that fake feminism can prevail—with some women “having it all,” even though humans never had it all—this is the childrearing arrangement that will prevail in the USA.
When these horrific things happen—again and again—the response is always to praise families.
It is, indeed, horribly sad that the little boy will grow up without a father. That is one of the big reasons for all kinds of things going awry in this society, not just these horrific mass shootings. Children need their fathers.
But praising so-called working families, plus piling on the tax-cash payouts and other privileges to accommodate working parents in letting others raise their children, is not working to maintain a civilized society, quite the opposite.
In reply to It is NOT the guns. PROOF:… by InnVestuhrr
Anyone on SSRIs should not be allowed to have a gun. If you are taking meds for any psychological problem, you should not have a gun.
You cannot be trusted.
The real issue is that we have people that we would formerly have put into an around the clock care facility (i.e., institutionalized) that liberals say we MUST allow to roam our streets. Yes, those people get SSRI's along with tons of other shit. They are simply defective. It's clear to everyone. Look at this guy. Look at his history. Look at all of the other recent shooters (minus the false flag Vegas guy). In 1960, every one of these people would have been in an institution. It's also the war on the nuclear family and men in general, but I digress.
I have taken SSRI's. You don't know what you're talking about. You don't want to try and disarm me, or any of the millions of others who have taken SSRI's and are normal responsible people. Sometimes stress and depression just get you down and you need some help pulling out of it. When they come for the guns en masse, I and other patriots take that as the cue it is. Don't try this.
In reply to Anyone on SSRIs should not… by homiegot
Read the side effects for some of these SSRIs. Why would anyone let someone like you own a firearm? These medications are dangerous and the potential for negative behavior has been well documented. Almost every fucking psycho that has recently perpetrated a mass shooting has been on these drugs. And if not, they are mental basket cases that need to be locked up.
I am not for gun confiscation, but if you have to be medicated with these provable harmful drugs, then I say you aren't fit to possess a firearm.
In reply to The real issue is that we… by CJgipper
There are exceedingly few drugs that aren't demonstrably harmful, past a point. Alcohol, for example, is probably the most destructive and readily available of them all. If it disappeared, half the cops and courts in this country would be suddenly unemployed. Would you support disallowing drinkers from owning guns? This whole area is a dangerous slippery slope. You feel strongly that people taking "x" drug should lose their 2nd Amendment rights; someone else feels strongly that people on "y, z, a, b & c" should lose their rights. Soon enough, another great chunk is torn from our 2nd Amendment, and when it's gone, so are the last vestiges of freedom in America.
I wouldn't disagree with those who say anti-depressants, neuroleptics, and other psychotropic drugs are often over-prescribed. They are. The fact remains, a plethora of data demonstrates that the vast majority of people who take SSRIs don't go out and shoot people because they lost a video game (or at all, regardless of the excuse.) There are many other factors at play here - for example, anomie, spiritual bankruptcy (not religious bankruptcy), hedonism, materialism, and on and on and on. I'd stake my life on the fact that if you banished SSRIs from the planet today, these mass-murders wouldn't stop. I'd go further and say they'll actually get worse as the empire decays. Of course, enough of us will beg the state to take a few more of our dwindling freedoms in return for an impracticable guarantee of "safety." All prior evidence indicates that all we'll have in the end is tyranny, whether at the hands of insane teenagers or under government jackboots. Either way, this won't end well. The world is a violent place and humans are prone to violence. Prepare your passport and/or arm yourself accordingly.
In reply to Read the side effects for… by homiegot
Ronald Reagan was the one who closed the mental institutions. They cost too much money for the country clubbers to pay their fair share of taxes. Once again, society gone to hell because cheap Republicans don't want to pay for anything except bombing weddings overseas.
In reply to The real issue is that we… by CJgipper
Many of the mass shooters were holding jobs—long-term jobs—including high-paying jobs in some cases, and quite a few of the recent ones had wives and children.
Mass shooters often do not fall into the mentally ill category, not if medical professionals are required to make that assessment.
People in this country prefer psychobabbling over confronting the fact that there is a grave moral vacuum, causing many of these heinous events, and it might stem from the lack of the most basic moral instruction from parents.
They do not want to address it because it’s more lucrative—affording more (1) keeping-up-with-the-Jones’ money or (2) more layers of monthly welfare and up to $6,431 in yearly child-tax-credit money—when moms work, rather than raising their own children.
If the upsurge in mass murders is biological—nature v/s nurture—we need to know why women are producing more psychologically impaired kids. Is it something innately biological, or is it environmental? Is it dietary or genetic?
In reply to The real issue is that we… by CJgipper
God use to rule peoples hearts and minds. That gave people true freedom because God allowed autonomous rule of ones self. Well...they left him.
Good piece. http://cor-mariae.com/index.php?threads/malachi-martin-revisited.4081/ Videos on the bottom.
Divorced Tribe members working for government. Imagine that. Degenerate parasites.
Destroying Free Will started it. What man used to do for himself now must be done by government, except they did a real shitty job because dangerous drugs are as plentiful as ever and so is adulterous sex and illegal gambling. Busy Body Do-gooders continue to destroy humanity as all these recently diagnosed nutcase lunatics do as they please.
#Bullshit!
The old one must be destroyed before the new one is installed. Obama's early handlers thought about 25 million might have to be liquidated to remove the wrong think. When nothing works, someone will have to unburden the hoarders to feed the children. The creators of the chaos will sell themselves as the solution to all the problems. It's worked in plenty of places.
Broken family even in well to do families is a sure cause of social problems. No matter what race. Broken families are just percented more for blacks.
Such is the state of selfish America.