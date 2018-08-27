South Africa Civil War Looms As White Farmers, 'Black Hitler' "Willing To Die" Over Property Confiscation

As South African President Ramaphosa's 'land reform' plans begin to confiscate white farmer-owned lands with no compensation, the rhetoric on both sides of the policy are beginning to signal little hope of avoiding direct inter-racial conflict, or another civil war.

Ramaphosa insists:

“This is no land grab. Nor is it an assault on the private ownership of property... Land reform in South Africa is a moral, social and economic imperative. “By bringing more land into productive use, by giving more South Africans assets and opportunities, the country is creating conditions for greater, more inclusive and more meaningful growth”

But a number of black South Africans appear to see things a little differently to their president: “Let us kill the white man, the white man must die”

"Let us kill the white man, the white man must die"

Echoing Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says they're prepared to die if it means South Africa will achieve land expropriation without compensation.

In June, Simon Black warned that Malema, the so-called 'Hitler of South Africa', was busy telling white people in his country that he’s not going wage genocide against them. Yet.

But now, as EWN reports, the party has claimed that it's aware of white extremists who are opposed to the policy and are training as snipers in Pretoria to kill them.

Malema was addressing the media on Thursday at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein.

“They will kill us for that. There’s a group of white right-wingers who are being trained by Jews in Pretoria to be snipers…”

Additionally, Malema has accused President Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance (DA) of colluding with AfriForum to sabotage plans to expropriate land without compensation .

A decade ago few people had heard of Malema. Now he commands millions and grows more powerful each day.

So, the president says there's nothing going on; the people are being incited by leaders like Malema into extreme violence; and the white farming community is dying and pleading for the international community to pay attention:

A message to the international community from a boer in #SouthAfrica the reality of our situation.

And the following white farmer, set to become the first to officially have his USD15 million game reserve seized says South Africa’s land grab policy is theft and warned:

"I have the right to defend my property by force. And I will."

As The Daily Mail reports, Johan Steenkamp who co-owns a game farm in Limpopo province, has been ordered to hand over his land, following a ten-year battle to stop the government buying it for a tenth of its value.

Mr Steenkamp says President Cyril Ramaphosa's plans of redistribution of white-owned land to South Africa's black poor is just a cover so that the government can get their hands on valuable coal deposits found under his farm land.

The 67-year-old farmer said he is ready to defend his property by force if the government tries to take his land, saying:

"If it comes to a fight so be it, I am not going to leave the country and I am not going to leave my farm."

Mr Steenkamp said that if the land claims court rules that he must accept a fraction of the value of the land then they are 'up for a fight'. He said:

"I am not going to leave the country and I am not going to leave my farm. I am going nowhere. I will defend my farm and if it comes to a fight so be it. "I will do whatever it takes to defend my farm. I don't want confrontation but the the Constitution says that I have the right to defend my property and my family and that is what I will be doing if anyone comes for my farm. "I will not be initiating force but my gates will be locked and I will have security here. If there is any force it will not be initiated by me. "If others use force and it starts to get out of hand then I will defend myself."

"This attempted seizure of our farm is not about a noble attempt to redistribute the land to the poor of Africa but it is all about the government getting their hands on the minerals."

Finally, here is Lauren Southern's controversial 'Farmlands' documentary, investigating the 'white genocide': "not only are the farm murders real, the genuine numbers are far higher than anyone imagined."

The latest data suggests things are getting worse...