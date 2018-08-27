Starter Homes Most Expensive Since Just Before Last Housing Crash

There is a simple reason why the US housing market is headed for its "broadest slowdown in years": prices for housing are just too high, a new report suggests. Which is odd considering the conventionally accepted narrative that "rising prices are better for everybody."
According to a new report from the National Association of Realtors, prices for starter homes are the highest they have been since 2008, just prior to the collapse of the housing market, and when Ben Bernanke infamously said that there is no housing bubble and that "we've never had a decline in house prices on a nationwide basis" and therefore we'll never have one. The housing market suffered its worst crash on record shortly after.
In the second quarter, first time buyers needed 23% of their income in order to afford a typical entry-level home; this was up from 21% in the year prior, and the highest in the past decade.
This, of course, should surprise nobody as price gains in the housing market have long outpaced wages; in fact in most markets the average home price increase is double the growth in hourly earnings.
Now, with the housing market starting to show signs of cooling off, those bearing the brunt of the increases are buyers at the low-end of the market and in areas where supplies are the tightest. This has probably not been helped along by the volatile cost of commodities like lumber which have been impacted by Canadian tariffs, among others.
On top of that, rising interest rates are making mortgage prohibitively expensive for a broad section of the population.
"When prices go up at the entry level, that’s where the affordability issue is most acute," Wells Fargo economist Charles Dougherty told Bloomberg. "People are hesitant to stretch the amount they’re willing to pay."
The most expensive markets in the United States were San Francisco and New York City, where Bloomberg reported that the median household needed 65% of its income to buy a house in the second quarter of this year. Similar statistics followed in Los Angeles and Miami, where those numbers were 59% and 55%, respectively.
Perhaps a better way of saying this is that no mere mortal can actually afford to buy there, and the only buyers are members of the 0.01% or those who have an extremely generous mortgage lender.
None of this housing information is discussed at length by the FOMC or the government, which find no problem with a near record number of people getting priced out of the market. Nobody will be surprised when, as prices continue to rise, we are "surprised" by the next housing crisis.
This news comes just days after we reported layoffs taking place at Wells Fargo as a result of the slumping housing market and slower mortgage applications, as a result of collapsing mortgage loan demand. Last Friday, Wells Fargo announced it was cutting 638 mortgage employees as the nation’s largest home lender is hit by a crippling slowdown in the business.
"After carefully evaluating market conditions and consumer needs, we are reducing to better align with current volumes," Wells Fargo spokesman Tom Goyda said in an emailed statement according to Bloomberg.
As we reported back in March that the "Bank Sector Is In Peril As Refi Activity Crashes Amid Rising Rates" and as interest rates have continued to rise, Wells Fargo has been contending with the end of a refinancing boom that helped push profits to a record.
Comments
1933 USA went bankrupt, so they signed over all the fucking land to the international cartel banks. People you hold a deed of trust, you never own the fucking land.
You and the children are a fucking slave.
This is why it's a Revoluntionary War and not a Civil War.
"Why won't my worthless kids get off their lazy asses and go out and buy a house?"
-Boomer who does not realize how close to bankruptcy they themselves truly are
Bankers are still writing loans to people who can't afford them. And that's because mortgages are securitized. So when housing crashes, stock markets will follow as well.
mm
Lets do the math. Median home sold per Zillow is 232K lets say financing 170k at 4 percent is lets call it 800 a month.
So this says the average first time buyer has 4k a month coming. This sounds a lot more reasonable. but the math still doesnt work if its anyone other than a single person.
Median home for 232K? Maybe some run down rat infested shack, if your lucky.
They are writing the loans so they can take your home. Freddie and Fanny, our useless government, will own them.
It's planned that way.
But this time IT IS different.
Last time, the starters came into the the market
when sellers were moving up in class and price.
This time the starters are bidding against sellers
who are moving down in class and price.
A piece of shit house just went up for sale ...on my drive home...decided to pull into driveway...thought "This would make another nice rental" 1100 sq ft home with 1 car garage. Needs a ton of work. $369,900 here in outskirts of Portland. I about fell over. Good luck folks... I will keep my powder dry...or just keep buying Platinum all the way down to ZERO.
Same here. I was thinking about calling my realtor to have him help me find a small house to buy as a rental. I may give him a call about keeping his eye open for something I can pick up next year or the year after.
they are printing and handing out loans faster than houses are being built ! ... that is what is causing this !
Portland? How appropriate that a piece of shit house would be in a DemocRAT controlled libtard sanctuary shithole city like Portland.
Used to live in that dyke infested shithole and got the hell out.
Remember, the solution is always more debt.
It gets really easy once you understand how it all works.
It has to be true. The graphs say so!
Anyone who has purchased a property since 2008 is a fool. The market was never allowed to crash. Wait until it does and sweep the floor.
Serious question how will you call the bottom..... i see a lot of drops with a few semi stable plateaus..... shadowstats style unemployment at 50 percent possibly more....
Maybe when the average house is priced at 1X average annual earnings?
I bought my house in 2014. It sold for $270K in 2008 and I purchased far below that number. The place finally surpassed that number, this year. I needed a place to live that was a house, not an apartment, and this works (for now). There is no way I could rent a house, or even a crappy apartment, in my area for $1000 a month. I was able to refi 2X back when refi's were competitive and I was able to get competitive bids, that included the closing costs. I even made $500 on my first refi. My interest rate is fixed @ 2.875%. When I move out this place is going to be a rental and I can easily rent it out for $1600 a month.
I am waiting to buy another house to turn into a rental and, for that, I am willing to wait for prices to drop.
Yup. If the gold miners can go into a 40-year-old bear market, why not RE and the whole financial/consumer complex that is a derivative of such?
Anyone who has purchased a property since 2008 is a fool.
If you bought during the depths of the housing bust in many markets from 2011-ish to 2013-ish, you weren't a fool.
Take out a second and buy as much TSLA as you can
BYD is better bet
House price rate of increase have quadrupled the rate of wage increases, that is the real problem
I took a quick look today, on Realtor.com, at houses for sale in Berkeley CA. A small 1940's 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow (1000 sq. ft.) will cost $1-1.2 million. I am familiar with Berkeley. None of the smaller starter homes are in nice areas. Just crazy prices. You know that this can't last. If you lose your job the house is gone in foreclosure. People are crazy to fall for this shit.
can a playa get a heloc up in heya?
Mom"s basement definitely a better deal.
JC! I dont know how many times I've tried to pump this into the Millennial's apple sauce brains. FUCK THE MORTGAGE! Its a back breaker these days. But they all seem to want to live in that new big house just like dad and mom did.
Hate to break it to you kids but my fathers second house where I lived was on a dead end dirt road with 5.5 acres of cedar trees, miles of farm pasture to play around in and he had a swimming pool put in at that house and every other house he bought while the kids lived at home. That house cost a whopping 14K.
What'd he do for a living? Engineer? Doctor? Lawyer? Computer Programmer? Cell Phone Inventor? NOPE! He was a fucking Truck driver. And not a big truck, a box truck. And he was home every night and we took at least 2 travel vacations every year.
SHIT MAN! Will one of you brain washed, brain dead walking consumer zombies listen to me for once.
Buy a piece of land. Pay for it as fast as you can. Then build a small livable space, I'm talking 24x24 house out of pocket. It doesnt have to be totally done to move in. Heat, water and a friggin bed and toilet. Go from there! Add on when you can, dont when you cant.
Live on just property taxes which should cost you around $300 a month. That leaves a whole bunch of money to finish the place up over time doesnt it?
God all Mighty! If your a young man and dont know how to cut a board, lay out studs and shoot a nail good enough to build a box than you better go kick your dad in the balls right now.
Hahahaha I almost broke a rib.
Heh, Wells Fargo laying off scumbags. That's when you know the market really sucks.